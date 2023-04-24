Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rancho Las Pupusas

review star

No reviews yet

36 Second St

Chelsea, MA 02150

Food Menú

Extras Side Orders

Orden De Arroz / Rice

$3.00

Pequeña / small

Orden De Frijoles / Beans

$3.00

Orden De Chicharron / Fried Pork Rind

$3.00

Orden De Chorizo / Sausage

$3.00

Orden De Queso / Cheese

$3.00

Orden De Crema / Sour Cream

$5.00

Orden De Tortilla

$1.00

Orden De Tostone / Fried Green Plantains

$5.00

Tamal

$3.00

Torta De Rez

$15.00

Enchiladas

$5.00

Tacos De Rez

$3.00

Tacos De Pollo

$3.00

Plato Especial

$25.00

Tacos Dorados

$8.00

Tiramisu

$4.00

Picada Pequeño

$40.00

Orden De Tacos

$10.00

Orden De Platano

$4.50

Sopas / Soups

Sopa De Pollo / Chicken Sopa

$12.00

Sopa De Res / Beef Soup

$15.00

Solamente los Sábados

Sopa De Camaron / Shrimp Soup

$16.00

Sopa De Pescado / Fish Soup

$17.00

Sopa De Mariscos / Seafood Soup

$30.00

Solamente los Domingos

Sopa Mondongo

$16.00

Ensaladas Salads

Ensalada De Pollo

$11.00

Chicken salad

Ensalada De Pescado

$11.00

Fish salad

Ensalada Carne De Res

$14.00

Beef salad

Ensalada Camarones

$18.00

Shrimp salad

Carne / Beef

Churrasco

$18.00

Arroz, frijoles, chorizo, papas fritas, ensalada / rice, beans, beef sausage, French fries, salad

Plato Montañero

$18.00

Arroz, frijoles, huevo frito, carne asada, chicharron / rice, beans, fried egg, steak, fried pork rind

Bistec Encebollado

$16.00

Arroz, frijoles, tortillas, ensalada / rice, beans, tortillas, salad

Bistec en Salsa

$16.00

Arroz, frijoles, tortillas, ensalada / rice, beans, tortillas, salad

Carne Asada

$15.00

Arroz, frijoles, papa fritas, tortillas, ensalada / rice, beans, tortillas, French fries, salad

Carne Guisada

$14.00

Arroz, frijoles, tortillas, ensalada / rice, beans, tortillas, salad

Bistec Ranchero

$16.00

Arroz, frijoles, huevos fritos y plátanos frito / rice, fried eggs, and sweet plantains

Fajitas Mixtas

$18.00

Res, pollo, camarones, arroz, frijoles, ensalada / steak, chicken, shrimp, rice, beans, salad

Nachos De Rez

$15.00

Pollo Chicken

Deditos De Pollo / Chicken Fingers

$13.00

Papas fritas / French fries

Alitas De Pollo / Chicken Fingers

$13.00

Papas fritas / French fries

Pollo Empanizado

$14.00

Arroz, frijoles, papa fritas, ensalada / rice, beans, French fries

Pollo a La Plancha

$14.00

Arroz, frijoles, papa fritas, ensalada / rice, beans, French fries

Quesadilla De Pollo

$15.00

Mariscos Seafood

Coctel De Camarones / Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Ceviche De Camarones / Shrimp Ceviche

$16.00

Camarones a La Plancha

$18.00

Arroz, frijoles, ensalada, papas fritas / rice, beans, salad, French fries

Camarones Empanizados

$18.00

Arroz, frijoles, ensalada, papas fritas / rice, beans, salad, French fries

Mojarra Frita

$16.00

Whole fried fish. Arroz, frijoles, ensalada / rice, beans, salad

Filete De Pescado Empanizada

$13.00

Breaded fish fillet. Arroz, frijoles,papas fritas, ensalada / rice, beans, French fries, salad

Burrito De Rez

$13.00

Salmon Ala Plancha

$17.00

Burrito's

Burrito/Rez

$13.00

Chicken/Pollo

$13.00

Desayunos/Breakfast

Desayunos Breakfast

Desayuno Casero

$11.00

Chilaquiles, 2 huevos fritos, arroz, frijoles fritos, aguacate, platano maduro / chilaquiles, 2 fried eggs, rice, beans, avocado, and fried plantain

Desayuno Ranchero

$12.00

Frijoles fritos, huevos rancheros, platanos maduro, aguacate, crema, queso con salsa picante o no picante / refried beans, huevos rancheros, plátanos maduros, avocado, sour cream, cheese with spicy sauce-non spicy

Recalentado

$15.00

Arroz con frijoles (casamiento), huevos con tomate, queso, carne asada y platanos maduros / rice and beans, eggs and tomato, cheese, grilled steak and sweet plantains

Huevos Revueltos

$12.00

Aguacate, queso, crema, frijoles y tortillas / avocado, cheese, cream, beans, and tortillas

Pupusas

$2.50

Queso, queso con loroco, frijoles con queso, chicharrón, revueltas, ayote con queso, queso con chile / cheese, cheese and loroco, beans and cheese, chicharron, mix

Pupusas Locas

$4.00

Queso, frijoles, chicharrón, loroco

Pupusas De Pollo

$5.00

Pupusas Frijole Chicharron

$3.00

Pupusas Ayote

$3.00

Bebidas/Beverages

Bebidas / Beverages

Licuados / Milkshakes Small

$3.00

Variedad de frutas / variety of fruit

Licuados / Milkshakes Large

$6.00

Variedad de frutas / variety of fruit

Jugos Naturales / Natural Juice

$3.00

Sodas

$2.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Agua / Water

$2.00

Bebidas Calientes / Hot Beverages

$3.00

2 Litro

$5.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

We offer a wide array of fresh food. We use the freshest ingredients in preparing our food to provide the best quality and taste. Try our delicious food today!

Website

Location

Directions

