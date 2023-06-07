A map showing the location of Rancho Viejo Mexican Grill Huntington BeachView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood

Rancho Viejo Mexican Grill Huntington Beach

1,405 Reviews

$

15471 Edwards St

Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Burritos

Pastor Burro

$9.99

Asada burro

$9.99

Bean Burro

$6.75

Beer Battered Fish Burro

$9.99

BRC Burro

$6.99

Cabeza Burro

$10.50

California Burro

$9.99

Cali Burro W/Guac

$10.75

Carnitas burro

$9.99

Chicken Fajita Burro

$10.50

Chile Relleno Burro

$9.99

Chile Verde Burro

$10.50

Conga Burro

$9.99

Lengua Burro

$10.50

Pollo Asado Burro

$9.99

Shrimp Burro

$11.99

Spicy Chicken Burro

$10.99

Spicy Shrimp Burro

$11.99

Steak Fajita Burro

$10.50

Surf&Turf Burro

$10.99

Veggie Burro

$8.99

CCFee

$0.65

King Tacos

King taco

King Taco Asada

$3.75

King taco carnitas

$3.75

king Taco Pollo

$3.65

king Taco AlPastor

$3.75

king Taco Beer Battered Fish

$3.99

king Taco Shrimp

$3.99

king Taco Grilled Fish

$3.99

king Taco Lengua

$3.75

king Taco cabeza

$3.75

king Taco Surf&turf

$3.99

Hard Shell Taco Chicken

$3.69

Hard Shell Taco Beef

$3.69

Hard Shell Taco Potato

$3.50

CCFee

$0.65

Birria Taco

$3.75

Breakfast Burritos

Breakfast Burro

Bacon Burro

$8.99

Chorizo Burro

$9.25

Ham Burro

$9.25

Machaca Burro

$9.25

Potato Burro

$8.99

Sausage Burro

$8.99

Steak&eggs Burro

$9.25

Supreme Burro

$9.25

TJ Mini Tacos

Tj Taco Asada

$1.99

Tj Taco Pollo

$1.99

Tj Taco Carnitas

$1.99

Tj Taco Al Pastor

$1.99

Tj Taco Lengua

$1.99

Tj Taco cabeza

$1.99

Roll/Flautas

Flautas

Flautas Chicken

$7.50

Flautas Beef

$7.50

Rolled Taquitos

5 Roll Taquitos Chicken

$7.75

5 Roll Taquitos Beef

$7.75

Boss Taquitos

$9.99

Beverages

Agua Fresca

$3.50

Bottled Tea

$3.50

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Horchata

$3.50

Jarrito

$3.50

Mexican Bottle Coke

$3.99

Sangria

$3.50

Smart Water

$2.99

Canned Coke

$1.99

Tropicana OJ

$2.99

Snapple

$2.99

Bowls/Salads

Burro Bowl

$9.50

Huevo ranchero Bowl

$9.50

Salad Bowl

$9.25

Tostadas

Tostada Pollo

$7.99

Tostada Asada

$7.99

Tostada Bean

$6.75

Tostada Ceviche

$7.99

Tostada Carnitas

$7.99

Ala Carte

1 Beef Enchilada

$3.65

1 Chicken Enchilada

$3.65

1 Shrimp Enchilada

$3.99

1 Roll Beef Taquito

$1.50

1 Roll Chicken Taquito

$1.50

1 Chile Relleno

$7.49

1 Sope

$3.65

Small Bag Chips

$0.99

8oz of Meat

$7.50

Combo Plates

Combo Plate

Plate Carne Asada

$11.99

Plate Carnitas

$11.99

Plate Pollo

$11.99

Plate Pastor

$11.99

Plate Chile Verde

$11.99

Plate Steak Fajita

$11.99

Plate Chicken Fajita

$11.99

Plate Chile Relleno

$11.99

Plate Shrimp Fajita

$13.50

Plate Ala Diabla

$13.50

Breakfast Plates

Chilaquiles Green

$11.50

Chilaquiles Red

$11.50

Chorizo Plate

$11.50

Machaca Plate

$11.50

Rancheros Bowl

$10.50

Burgers

Cheese Burger

$5.99

Guacamole Burger

$6.99

Pounds

By The Pound

1 Pound Asada

$22.99

1 Pound Pollo

$21.99

1 Pound Pastor

$21.99

1 Pound Carnitas

$21.99

Chips & Fries

Asada Fries

$10.50

Shrimp Fries

$11.50

Surf&Turf Fries

$11.50

Bag of Fries

$3.49

Cheese Nachos

$6.25

Super Nachos

$10.99

Chips & Guac

$7.99

Desserts

Churro

$2.50

Churro & Ice Cream

$3.65

Buñuelos & Ice Cream

$3.65

Buñuelos

$2.99

Tres Leches Dessert

$3.50

Flan

$3.50

Large Vanilla Flan

$21.99

Pan Dulce

$5.99

Enchiladas

2 Cheese Enchiladas

$7.55

2 Beef Enchiladas

$7.85

2 Chicken Enchiladas

$7.85

2 Shrimp Enchiladas

$9.35

Kid's Meals

Kid's Carne Asada Taco

$6.99

Kid's Pollo Taco

$6.99

Kid's Bean&cheese Burro

$6.99

Kid's Quesadilla

$6.99

Quesadillas

Qusadillas

Quesadilla Cheese

$7.25

Quesadilla Asada

$9.99

Quesadilla Carnitas

$9.99

Quesadilla Pollo

$9.99

Quesadilla Pastor

$9.99

Quesadilla Shrimp

$12.50

Side Orders

2oz Cheese

$1.25

2oz Chipotle Sauce

$1.25

2oz Crema

$1.25

4oz Cheese

$2.50

4oz Guacamole

$3.50

4oz Nacho Cheese

$2.35

4oz Pico

$1.50

4oz Salsa Roja

$1.50

4oz Salsa Verde

$1.50

8oz Beans

$3.50

8oz Guacamole

$5.99

8oz Nacho Cheese

$4.99

8oz Rice

$3.50

8oz Crema

$4.99

Bag of Fries

$3.25

Flour Tortilla

$3.50

Corn Tortilla

$2.99

8oz Pico

$3.99

8oz Salsa Roja

$3.99

8oz Salsa Verde

$3.99

Large Bag Chips

$4.99

Small Bag Chips

$0.99

32oz Rice

$8.99

32oz Beans

$8.99

32oz Pico

$8.99

32oz Guacamole

$12.99

Add Egg

$1.99

Add Bacon

$2.99

Make it R+B

$3.19

Make it R+B+D

$4.25

Add Avocado

$2.50

Side of Avocado

$2.50

Tortas

Torta Cubana

$11.50

Torta Asada

$10.50

Torta Pollo

$10.50

Torta Pastor

$10.50

Torta Carnitas

$10.50

Torta Machaca

$10.50

Torta Milanesa

$11.50

Soups/Caldos

Soups

Enchilada Cup

$7.99

Enchilada Bowl

$12.50

Posole Cup

$7.99

Posole Bowl

$12.50

Albondiga Cup

$7.99

Albondiga Bowl

$12.50

Caldos

Caldo de Res

$12.50

Caldo de Albóndigas

$12.50

Menudo

$12.50

Posole Pork

$12.50

Posole Chicken

$12.50

Caldo de Camaron

$13.99

Catering Menu

Big Boss Burro

$28.99

Small Tray Meat

$89.99

Small Tray Rice

$39.99

Small Tray Beans

$39.99

Large Tray Meat

$185.99

Large tray Rice

$75.99

Large tray Beans

$75.99

Cheese Enchilada Platter

$45.00

Cheese Quesadilla Platter

$45.00

Chicken Enchilada Platter

$55.00

Large Horchata

$24.99

Beef Enchilada Platter Red

$55.00

Salsa Cups

32 oz. Pico de Gallo

$8.99

32 oz. Guacamole

$10.99

4 oz. Guacamole

$3.99

4 oz. Pico de Gallo

$2.50

8 oz. Guacamole

$5.66

8 oz. Pico de Gallo

$3.99

8 oz. Salsa Verde

$4.50

8 oz. Salsa Roja

$4.50

32 oz. Salsa Verde

$9.99

32 oz. Salsa Roja

$9.99

Merch

Small T-shirt

$15.99

Medium T-shirt

$15.99

Large T-shirt

$15.99

XL T-shirt

$15.99

Dia de los Muertos T-shirt

$21.99

*Daily Specials*

*Mon 5 Roll Chicken*

$7.50

*Mon BB Taco*

$2.50

*Wed Carnitas*

$7.99

*Thurs Shrimp*

$9.15

*Fri Cali*

$8.60

*Fri Cali/Guac*

$9.50

*Fri Asada Fries*

$8.99

*Sat Burro Bowl*

$8.25

*Sun Menudo/Corn Tort*

$9.99

*Mon 5 Roll Beef*

$7.50

*Sun Menudo/Flour tort*

$9.99

*2 Tamale Plate*

$6.99

Birria Tacos Special

$11.99

Salmon Special

$10.99

Sopes

2 Sopes

2 Sopes

$7.95

Promo Burrito

Promo Free Burro

Promo Asada

Promo Carnitas

Promo Pastor

Promo Cali

Promo Pollo

Promo Bacon

Promo BRC

Promo Bean & Cheese

Condiments

O/S Carrots

O/S Limes

O/S G/R Salsa

O/S Jalapeno

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15471 Edwards St, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

