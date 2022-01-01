Rancho's Chicken - Corona imageView gallery
Chicken

Rancho's Chicken - Corona 1112 West 6th Street Unit 101

1112 West 6th Street Unit 101

Corona, CA 92882

CHICKEN

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.00

LOADED FRIES

$15.99

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.49+

FLAVORED CHICKEN WINGS

$11.49+

ORIGINAL WINGS

$11.49+

NASHVILLE WINGS

$11.49+

CHICKEN & WAFFLE

$14.99

SIDES

$3.50

TENDERS PARTY TRAY

$40.99+

TRAY OF FRIES

$17.50

BONELESS WINGS

$10.49+

TENDER TUESDAY 1st 2 Pc

$15.99

TENDER TUESDAY 2nd 2 Pc

EXTRA SAUCES

FRY SAUCE

$0.50

RANCH

$0.50

BLUE CHEESE

$0.50

SPICY BBQ

$0.50

NASHVILLE SAUCE

$0.50

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

PEPSI

$2.75

DIET PEPSI

$2.75

DR PEPPER

$2.75

BRISK RASPBERRY TEA

$2.75

ROOT BEER

$2.75

LEMONADE

$2.75

SIERRA MIST

$2.75

CANNED DRINKS

PEPSI

$2.00

DIET PEPSI

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

DR PEPPER

$2.00

ROOT BEER

$2.00

BOTTLED WATER

$2.75

KITCHEN ADD ONS

SEASONED FRIES

$3.50

POTATO SALAD

$3.50

COLESLAW

$3.50

SHAKES

STRAWBERRY

$5.50

CHOCOLATE

$5.50

VANILLA

$5.50

LEMONADE/KOOL AID

Kool Aid

$2.75

LEMONADE

$2.75

JARRITOS

LIME

$2.65

GUAVA

$2.65

PINEAPPLE

$2.65

ORANGE

$2.65

BOTTLED DRINKS

BOTTLED WATER

$2.65
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh to order, hand breaded chicken!

Location

1112 West 6th StreetUnit 101, Corona, CA 92882

Directions

Rancho's Chicken - Corona image

