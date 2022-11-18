Rancho's Chicken imageView gallery
Chicken

Rancho's Chicken Rancho

126 Reviews

$$

8998 FOOTHILL BLVD Ste 103A

Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

Order Again

CHICKEN

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99

LOADED FRIES

$15.99

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.49+

CHICKEN & WAFFLE

$15.99

FLAVORED CHICKEN WINGS

$11.49+

ORIGINAL WINGS

$11.49+

NASHVILLE HOT WINGS

$11.49+

BONELESS WINGS

$10.99+

TENDER TUESDAY 1st 2 Pc

$15.99

TENDER TUESDAYS 2nd 2 Pc.

TENDERS PARTY TRAY

$39.99+

TRAY OF FRIES

$17.50

SAUCES

$0.50

SOUTHERN FRIED FISH

FISH AND CHIP

$15.99

FISH SANDWICH

$11.99

POKE BOWLS

MEDIUM BOWL

$15.95

LARGE BOWL

$17.95

KIDS BOWL

$9.99

VEGGIE BOWL

$8.99

GRILLED BOWLS

CHICKEN BOWL

$11.99

SHRIMP BOWL

$13.99

SALMON BOWL

$14.99

2 FOR 15 TUESDAY 1st Bowl

$15.00

2 FOR 15 TUESDAY 2nd Bowl

GRILLED PLATES

CHICKEN PLATE

$13.99

SALMON PLATE

$18.99

SHRIMP PLATE

$14.99

KITCHEN ADD ONS

SEASONED FRIES

$3.50

POTATO SALAD

$3.50

FRIED ZUCCHINI

$3.50

STREET CORN

$3.50

COLESLAW

$3.50

GRILLED ZUCCHINI

$3.75

MIXED SALAD BALSAMIC

$3.75

MIXED SALAD-RANCH

$3.75

GREEN CABBAGE

$3.75

ENTREES

CAJUN SHRIMP BOIL

$15.99

SHRIMP BOIL

$15.99

FISH N CHIPS

$13.99

FISH TACOS

$12.99

SHRIMP N CHIPS

$13.99

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

LIPTON UNSWEET TEA

$2.75

MUGS ROOT BEER

$2.75

SIERRA MIST

$2.75

PEPSI

$2.75

DIET PEPSI

$2.75

DR PEPPER

$2.75

DIET DR. PEPPER

$2.75

BRISK RASPBERRY TEA

$2.75

LEMONADE/KOOL AID

KOOL AID

$2.75

LEMONADE

$2.75

SWEET TEA

$2.75

PINK LEMONADE

$2.75

SHAKES

STRAWBERRY

$5.50

CHOCOLATE

$5.50

VANILLA

$5.50

CANNED/BOTTLED DRINKS

PEPSI

$2.00

DIET PEPSI

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

DR. PEPPER

$2.00

ROOT BEER

$2.00

BOTTLED WATER

$2.75

BOTTLED ALKALINE WATER

$3.00

TAP BEER

MANGO CART

$6.00

ELSIAN SPACE DUST

$8.00

GOLDEN STATE

$6.00

ULTRA

$5.00

POMONA QUEEN

$6.00

DOUBLE MANGO

$9.00

FROSE

HUNIBADGER

$7.99

KING SLURPER

$7.99

HAWAIIAN LUNCH

$7.99

BLUE DREAM EXPRESS

$7.99

BY THE POUND

POKE BY THE POUND

$18.99

MERCHANDISE

MERCHANDISE

EXTRAS

EXTRA SAUCE

$0.50

EXTRA TOPPINGS

$0.50

CRAB

$1.50

FISH

$1.25

AVOCADO

$1.00

CHIPS

$1.65

BOWL OF RICE

$2.50

SEASONED FRIES

$2.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Serving hand tossed and made to order fried chicken!

8998 FOOTHILL BLVD Ste 103A, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

Rancho's Chicken image

