Chicken
Rancho's Chicken Rancho
126 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Serving hand tossed and made to order fried chicken!
Location
8998 FOOTHILL BLVD Ste 103A, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tasty Chicken - 9668 Baseline Road
4.5 • 278
9668 Baseline Road Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701
View restaurant
19th Street Pizza - 8689 19th Street
4.7 • 848
8689 19th Street Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701
View restaurant
Umai Savory Hot Dogs, Rancho Cucamonga - Haven Ave
No Reviews
8443 Haven Ave #183 Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
View restaurant
BurgerIM - CA054 - Rancho Cucamonga
3.8 • 390
7220 Day Creek Blvd Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga
It's Boba Time - Rancho Cucamonga
4.4 • 2,653
8443 Haven Ave Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
View restaurant
Waba Grill - WG0114 - Rancho Cucamonga (Haven & Baseline)
4.5 • 937
7204 Haven Ave Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701
View restaurant
19th Street Pizza - 8689 19th Street
4.7 • 848
8689 19th Street Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701
View restaurant
Bad Ass Coffee - Rancho Cucamonga
4.1 • 721
11460 Kenyon Way Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701
View restaurant