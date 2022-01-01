  • Home
Rhythm & Brews Coffee 28604 W Interstate 10 Unit 1

No reviews yet

28604 W Interstate 10 Unit 1

Boerne, TX 78006

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Americano
Smoothie
Lemonade

Coffee

Latte

$4.50

Americano

$4.00

Specialty Lattes

White Chocolate Raspberry Latte

$5.49

Chai Latte

$4.25

Mocha Latte

$5.50

Horchata Latte

$3.99Out of stock

Dirty Chai Latte

$4.99

Chai Latte with a double shot of espresso

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.75Out of stock

Iced Americano

$4.00

Iced Latte

$4.50

Iced Chai

$4.50

Iced Horchata Latte

$3.99Out of stock

Cold Brew

$3.25

Vanilla Cold Brew w/Blackberry Cold Foam

$4.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.00

Blended Drinks

Mocha Frappe

$4.50

White Mocha Frappe

$4.50

Smoothie

$3.99

Milkshake

$4.50

Cold Drinks

Lemonade

$2.99
Tea

Tea

$2.99

Refresher - Blood Orange Coconut Ginger

$3.49

VEGAN NO FAT NO HFCS GLUTEN-FREE LACTOSE-FREE SHELF-STABLE NO PRESERVATIVES NO ARTIFICIAL COLORS MADE WITH NATURAL FLAVORS MADE WITH REAL FRUIT JUICE SWEETENED WITH CANE SUGAR AND STEVIA LIGHTLY CAFFEINATED WITH GREEN COFFEE EXTRACT Ingredients: Filtered Water, Cane Sugar, Blood Orange Juice from Concentrate, Natural Flavors, Coconut Water from Concentrate, Citric Acid, Green Coffee Been Extract, Ascorbic Acid, Fruit and Vegetable Juice (for Color), Erythritol, and Stevia.

Refresher - Dragon Fruit Lychee

$3.49

Refresher - Strawberry Acai

$3.49

This refresher is served with coconut milk to make it taste like the popular "pink" drink.

Refresher - Watermelon Cucumber Mint

$3.49

Refresher - Wildberry Hibiscus

$3.49

Italian Cream Soda

Red Bull Italian Cream Soda

$4.99

Italian Cream Soda

$4.99

Bottled

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$2.49
Bottled Water 16oz

Bottled Water 16oz

$0.99

Rainwater - Sparkling

$1.99

Pretzels

Pixie Pretzels Un Poco Loco Spicy Cayenne

$2.99Out of stock

Pixie Pretzels Churro Cinnamon Sugar

$2.99Out of stock

Health Bars

Kate's Peanut Butter & Hemp Bar

$3.99Out of stock

Kate's Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate

$3.99Out of stock

Kate's Dark Chocolate & Cherry Almond

$3.99

Kate's Peanut Butter Milk Chocolate

$3.99Out of stock

Kate's Mango Coconut

$3.99

Kate's Lemon Coconut & Ginger

$3.99Out of stock

Thunderbird Texas Maple Pecan

$3.99

Thunderbird Hazelnut Coffee Maca

$3.99

This Saves Lives - Peanut Butter and Jelly

$3.99

This Saves Lives - Dark Chocolate Hazelnut

$3.99

This Saves Lives - Almond Mocha

$3.99

Stroopwafels

Traditional

$3.49

Vegan

$3.99

Chocolate

$3.99

Gluten Free

$4.49

Vegan Coffee Caramel

$4.49

Burritos and Wraps

Curry Chicken Wrap

$4.99

Spicy Thai Style Chicken Wrap

$4.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$4.99

Egg White and Spinach Feta Breakfast Wrap

$4.99

Chile Verde Breakfast Wrap

$4.99

Black Bean Breakfast Wrap

$4.99

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$4.99

Piroshkies

Chicken, Rice, and Cheese Piroshkie

$3.99

Pizza Piroshkie

$3.99

Beef and Cheese Piroshkie

$3.99

Sandwiches

Chorizo Breakfast Sandwich

$4.99

Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

$4.99

Turkey Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

$4.99

Pesto Provolone Breakfast Sandwich

$4.99

Coffee

Rhythm & Brews House Blend

$16.00Out of stock

100% Arabica Coffee

check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

28604 W Interstate 10 Unit 1, Boerne, TX 78006

Directions

