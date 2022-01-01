Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs

Randolph Beer DUMBO

review star

No reviews yet

77 Sands St.

Brooklyn, NY 11201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

BREAKFAST-ISH

Breakfast Tacos

$14.00

choice of chorizo or vegan chorizo, eggs, pico de gallo, chipotle crema gluten free

Avocado Toast

$14.00

cucumber, radish, chili oil

Challah French Toast

$14.00

2 slices of hand-dipped challah French toast. Served with berries, powdered sugar and maple syrup.

Breakfast Croissant

$15.00

Choice of sausage, bacon or avocado, 2 eggs, American cheese

Egg White Veggie Bowl

$16.00

spinach, mushroom, avocado, tomato gluten free

Big Breakfast Bowl

$16.00

2 sunny eggs, sausage, home fries, hollandaise, toast

Breakfast Nachos

$16.00

fried tortilla chips, melted cheddar and pepperjack cheese, topped with hot black beans with onion and garlic, 2 sunny side up eggs, ranchero sauce, sour cream scallions

Jackfruit Hash

$15.00

bbq sauce, home fries, mixed peppers, sunny side egg gluten free

Pork Hash

$16.00

bbq sauce, home fries, mixed peppers, sunny side egg gluten free

SNACK & SHARE

Corn Off The Cob

Corn Off The Cob

$11.00

cotija cheese, aioli, onion, red pepper, corn, cheeto dust

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$11.00
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$11.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$11.00

gluten free

Fry Sampler

Fry Sampler

$14.00

(Vegetarian) All 3 fries with chipotle mayo, sweet chili sauce, and ranch

Guac & Chips

Guac & Chips

$12.00

house guac, roasted tomato salsa gluten free

Baja Fish Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$13.00

2 large tacos, pico de gallo, radish, cabbage

Cuban Tacos - Pork

Cuban Tacos - Pork

$13.00

2 large tacos, queso cotija, radish, pico de gallo gluten free

Big Ass Pretzel

Big Ass Pretzel

$13.00

smoked sea salt, mustard, queso

Cauliflower Wings Ⓥ

Cauliflower Wings Ⓥ

$14.00

Choice of buffalo or Korean sauce, veggies, vegan ranch Ⓥ = Vegan

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Choice of buffalo or Korean sauce, veggies, buttermilk ranch

Vegan Chicken Tendies Ⓥ

Vegan Chicken Tendies Ⓥ

$15.00

Tater Tots, BBQ Sauce, Cole Slaw, Pickles Ⓥ = vegan

Chicken Tendies

Chicken Tendies

$15.00

Tater Tots, BBQ Sauce, Cole Slaw, Pickles

Kitchen Sink Nachos

Kitchen Sink Nachos

$15.00

sour cream, guacamole, pepperjack cheese, black beans, pickled jalapenos gluten free

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$16.00

house ranch, pickled peppers, red onion, cilantro

SAMMIES

Burger w/ Cheese

$17.00

American cheese, house aioli, pickle, lettuce and tomato. served with choice of fries or a salad

Beyond Burger Ⓥ

$17.00

vegan mayo, sweet pickle, lettuce, tomato Ⓥ = vegan

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

buttermilk batter, sweet pickle, mayo, lettuce, tomato

Vegan Chicken Sandwich Ⓥ

$17.00

soymilk batter, sweet pickle, vegan aioli, lettuce, tomato Ⓥ = vegan

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$17.00

cod, house made tartar sauce, sweet pickle, lettuce, tomato

BRUNCH

Avocado Toast *PLATTER*

$75.00

French Toast *PLATTER*

$70.00

Breakfast Tacos *PLATTER*

$80.00

Croissant (bacon) *PLATTER*

$75.00

Croissant (avocado) *PLATTER*

$75.00

Breakfast *PLATTER*

$70.00

Smashed Plantain *PLATTER*

$70.00

STARTERS

Guac and Chips *PLATTER*

$65.00

Smashed Plantains *PLATTER*

$70.00

Fry Bar *PLATTER*

$65.00

Beer Garden Pretzel *PLATTER*

$70.00

Spring Roll *PLATTER*

$75.00

Hummus *PLATTER*

$70.00

Jumbo Hot Wing *PLATTER*

$75.00

Cauliflower Hot Wing *PLATTER*

$75.00

Shishito Peppers *PLATTER*

$70.00

Loaded Nachos *PLATTER*

$75.00

BBQ Chicken PIzza *PLATTER*

$80.00

Chicken Tendies *PLATTER*

$75.00

Vegan Chicken Tendies *PLATTER*

$75.00

MAINS

Pork Tacos *PLATTER*

$75.00

Fried Avocado *PLATTER*

$75.00

Cheeseburger Sliders *PLATTER*

$80.00

Crispy Chicken Sliders *PLATTER*

$80.00

Beyond Burger Sliders *PLATTER*

$80.00

BBQ Jackfruit Sliders *PLATTER*

$75.00

MYO Taco *PLATTER*

$75.00

Empanada *PLATTER*

$70.00

Grilled Cheese *PLATTER*

$70.00

Baja Fish Tacos *PLATTER*

$75.00

Crispy Fish Sliders *PLATTER*

$80.00

Churro Pretzel *PLATTER*

$45.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:45 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:45 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:45 am
Restaurant info

Steps from the Brooklyn Bridge pedestrian path, this large and airy restaurant and bar houses DUMBO's only brewery and self serve beer ATM! In the warmer months, outdoor sidewalk cafe's on Sands Street and Prospect Street are filled with locals enjoying brunch, dinner or drinks in the sun. Clean food, fresh beer, skeeball and shuffleboard. Enough said.

Website

Location

77 Sands St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

Directions

