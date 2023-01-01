Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Asian Fusion

1009-randomaccess

review star

No reviews yet

138 W 32ND STREET

NEW YORK, NY 10001

Small Plates

Papaya Somtum

Papaya Somtum

$12.00

Papaya salad with string beans, tomato, carrot, peanut, garlic, thai chili

Tamarind Eggs

Tamarind Eggs

$10.00

Fried boil-egg with house-made tamarind sauce, cilantro, shallot chips, red bell pepper

Sriracha Lime Dumpling (5PCS)

Sriracha Lime Dumpling (5PCS)

$11.00

Steamed chicken dumpling with sriracha lime mayo, shallot chip, coconut flake, cilantro, crushed pepper

Fried Veggie Spring Roll (4PCS)

Fried Veggie Spring Roll (4PCS)

$10.00

served with spicy lime dip.

Veggie Curry Puff (3PCS)

Veggie Curry Puff (3PCS)

$10.00

Mixed vegetable curry puff with cucumber sauce

Fried Chive Pancake

Fried Chive Pancake

$10.00

Served with black vinegar sauce, thai chili

Crispy Garlic Wings (5pcs)

Crispy Garlic Wings (5pcs)

$14.00

Fried Chicken Wings with house made sweet & chili sauce, garlic chip, cilantro

Seafood Pancake

Seafood Pancake

$15.00Out of stock

Egg rotti pancake with calamari, mussel, bean sprouts, sweet sriracha, kale chips, coconut flake

Grilled Pork Jowl

Grilled Pork Jowl

$15.00

Served with nam jim jaew sauce, cucumber, cilantro

Specialty

Branzino with Mango Salad

Branzino with Mango Salad

$32.00

with cherry tomato, red onion, scallion, carrot, garlic, cashew nut, mango

Pad Pong Karee

Pad Pong Karee

$25.00

Stir-fried shrimp, squid, mussel with curry powder, egg, heavy cream, scallion, onion, chinese celery, chili oil

Crispy Pork belly

Crispy Pork belly

$23.00

With stir-fried gai lan, thai chili, red bell pepper

Tom Yum Seafood

Tom Yum Seafood

$25.00

With shrimp, tilapia filet, mussel, squid, oyster mushroom, cilantro, scallion, cherry tomato, thai chili, evaporated milk, chili paste

Tom Kha Hotpot

$22.00

Rice

Pad Kra Pow Moo Ssap over rice

Pad Kra Pow Moo Ssap over rice

$17.00

Wok-roasted minced pork, bell pepper, string bean, thai basil, thai chili and Fried egg on Top

Green Curry

Green Curry

$16.00

bamboo shoot, eggplant, basil cilantro, shallot chip, Thai chili, served with rice

Thai Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$17.00

Fried rice with egg, gai lan, scallion, garlic, House-made Thai mushroom soy sauce, garlic chip, coconut flake.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$18.00

With chicken breast, curry powder, pineapple, cashew nut, scallion, onion, cherry tomato **can be modified with tofu, shrimp, beef

Noodle

Beef Noodle Soup

Beef Noodle Soup

$17.00Out of stock

Thin rice noodle with beef broth, braised shank, bean sprout, cilantro, gai lan, red onion, mustard green, scallion, shallot chips

Spicy Beef Noodle

Spicy Beef Noodle

$17.00Out of stock

Thin rice noodle with spicy beef broth, braised brisket, bean sprout, cilantro, gai lan, red onion, mustard green, scallion, shallot chips, thai chili

Dried Egg Noodle with Crab meat

Dried Egg Noodle with Crab meat

$18.00Out of stock

Dried seasoning egg noodle with crab meat, fish ball, fried garlic, scallion, cilantro, peanut, chili flake

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$17.00

with Egg, Tofu, Scallion, Red onion, Radish pickle, Peanut, Thai basil, Cilantro, Thai red chili, Bean Sprouts

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$17.00

with Egg, Gai lan, Garlic, Ground black pepper

Drunken Noodle

Drunken Noodle

$16.00

With chicken breast, egg, garlic, basil, thai chili, bell pepper, cherry tomato**can be modified with tofu, shrimp, beef

Side

Rotti

Rotti

$3.00Out of stock
White Jasmine Rice

White Jasmine Rice

$2.00
Purple Jasmine Rice

Purple Jasmine Rice

$3.00Out of stock
Thai Fries

Thai Fries

$7.00

Fries seasoned with shrimp powder and lime leaf sour cream

Dessert

Mango Puree' Sticky Rice

Mango Puree' Sticky Rice

$10.00Out of stock

House-made coconut sticky rice with mango puree, coconut flake, kati

Beverage

Thai Iced Tea (10oz.)

Thai Iced Tea (10oz.)

$5.00
Thai Iced COFFEE (10oz.)

Thai Iced COFFEE (10oz.)

$5.00
Thai Iced Black Coffee Sweetened (10oz.)

Thai Iced Black Coffee Sweetened (10oz.)

$5.00

Singha Sparkling Water

$3.00Out of stock

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00
Hummy Soju Seltzer - Asian Pear

Hummy Soju Seltzer - Asian Pear

$10.00Out of stock
Hummy Soju Seltzer - White Peach

Hummy Soju Seltzer - White Peach

$10.00Out of stock
Hummy Soju Seltzer - Honey Melon

Hummy Soju Seltzer - Honey Melon

$10.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We want to bring authentic Thai flavors to NYC, painting a new color of Thai comfort food — making it easily accessible to fit New Yorkers’ palates. We want RA to be the Random Access Point of your daily life.

Website

Location

138 W 32ND STREET, NEW YORK, NY 10001

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

