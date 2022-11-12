Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Randy's Family Restaurant

866 Reviews

$

677 E Houghton Lake Drive

Prudenville, MI 48651

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Meat
Stuffed Hashbrowns
Plain Burger

Breakfast Bowls

Loaded Veggie Breakfast Bowl

Loaded Veggie Breakfast Bowl

$9.49

Scrambled eggs tossed with diced potatoes, tomato, onion, mushroom, green & red pepper & green onion. Topped with avocado slices.

Country Breakfast Bowl

$9.99

Scrambled eggs tossed with sausage and diced potatoes. Topped with country gravy, shredded cheddar and green onion.

Southwest Breakfast Bowl

Southwest Breakfast Bowl

$10.49

Scrambled eggs, diced potatoes, bacon, green & red peppers, chili, cheddar cheese and green onion.

Omelets

Meatlover's Omelet

Meatlover's Omelet

$9.99

A three egg omelet filled with ham, bacon, sausage & American cheese. Served with hash browns and your choice of toast.

Farmer's Omelet

$10.99

A three egg omelet loaded withAmerican fries, diced ham, onion and American cheese then topped with sausage gravy. Served with hash browns and your choice of toast.

Corned Beef Hash Omelet

Corned Beef Hash Omelet

$10.99

Homemade corned beef hash with onions and melted Swiss cheese in a three egg omelet. Served with hash browns and your choice of toast.

Vegetarian Omelet

Vegetarian Omelet

$9.49

Onion, mushroom, green pepper, tomato & American cheese in a three egg omelet. Served with hash browns and your choice of toast.

Western Omelet

Western Omelet

$9.49

A three egg omelet stuffed with ham, onion, green pepper & American cheese. Served with hash browns and your choice of toast.Add sausage gravy for an additional charge.

Ham & Cheese Omelet

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$8.49

A three egg omelet with ham and melted American cheese. Served with hash browns and your choice of toast.

BYO Omelet

BYO Omelet

$7.99

Start with American cheese and add your favorite ingredients. Served with hash browns and your choice of toast.

Lite Breakfasts

Grandma's Breakfast

Grandma's Breakfast

$5.99

Two eggs scrambled with diced ham. Served with your choice of toast.

Eye Opener

Eye Opener

$6.49

One egg, sausage, bacon or ham & American cheese on a bagel or English muffin.

Two Eggs, Meat & Toast

Two Eggs, Meat & Toast

$6.99

Two eggs with two sausage links or two strips of bacon and two slices of toast.

Two Eggs, Potato & Toast

Two Eggs, Potato & Toast

$5.99

Two eggs, hash browns and two slices of toast.

Two Eggs & Toast

Two Eggs & Toast

$4.99

Two eggs with two slices of toast.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$4.49

One bowl of fresh oatmeal.

Classic Breakfasts

Country Breakfast

Country Breakfast

$8.99

Two eggs, your choice of bacon, sausage or ham & hash browns. Serve with your choice of toast.

Lumberjack Breakfast

Lumberjack Breakfast

$10.99

Two eggs, your choice of bacon, sausage or ham, two pancakes & hash browns. Served with your choice of toast.

Bobcat Breakfast

Bobcat Breakfast

$11.99

Three eggs, two strips of bacon, two sausage links, one biscuit with sausage gravy & hash browns. Served with your choice of toast.

Hungry Man's Breakfast

$12.99

Three eggs, two sausage links, two strips of bacon, one slice of ham, hash browns and two slices of Brioche French toast.

Lakeside Breakfast

Lakeside Breakfast

$8.49

Two eggs, two pancakes and your choice of two strips of bacon or two sausage links.

Breakfast Favorites

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Two eggs scrambled with sausage, green pepper, onion & melted cheddar in a fresh flour tortilla. Served with hash browns.

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$9.99

Breaded beef sirloin smothered with homemade sausage gravy. Served with two eggs, hash browns and toast.

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$9.99

Browned corned beef mixed with onions and hearty potatoes. Served with two eggs, hash browns and your choice toast.

Colossal Breakfast Sandwich

Colossal Breakfast Sandwich

$12.99

Crispy hash browns topped with three eggs, ham, bacon, sausage patties and melted Swiss & American cheeses stuffed between two slices of our brioche French toast.

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$8.99

Two basted eggs & Canadian bacon on a toasted English muffin. Topped with our homemade hollandaise.

Stuffed Hashbrowns

Stuffed Hashbrowns

$9.49

Grilled hash browns stuffed with your choice of breakfast meat, scrambled eggs, onion, mushroom, green pepper & melted cheddar cheese.

Deluxe Biscuits & Gravy

Deluxe Biscuits & Gravy

$8.99

Buttermilk biscuits topped with our homemade sausage gravy, two eggs and melted cheddar cheese.

Classic Biscuits & Gravy

Classic Biscuits & Gravy

$5.99+

Buttermilk biscuits topped with homemade sausage gravy.

From The Griddle

Buttermilk Waffle

Buttermilk Waffle

$6.99

Thick, golden toasted buttermilk waffles.

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$8.49

Buttermilk waffle covered with strawberry topping.

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$3.49+

Sweet & fluffy, homemade buttermilk pancakes.

Blueberry Pancakes

Blueberry Pancakes

$4.49+

Sweet & fluffy, homemade buttermilk pancakes filled with blueberries.

Brioche French Toast

Brioche French Toast

$3.99+

Thick cut slices of our brioche bread dipped in egg batter, grilled & dusted with powdered sugar.

Stuffed French Toast

Stuffed French Toast

$8.99+

Slices of brioche French toast stuffed with cream cheese filling & topped with strawberries and whipped cream.

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$4.49+

Sweet & fluffy homemade buttermilk pancakes filled with chocolate chips.

The Nutty Buddy

The Nutty Buddy

$10.99

Two slices of Brioche bread dipped in our secret batter. Topped with pecans, caramel, maple syrup and whipped topping.

A La Carte

Egg

Egg

$1.49
Breakfast Meat

Breakfast Meat

$3.99
Breakfast Potato

Breakfast Potato

$2.99
Toast

Toast

$2.69
Bagel

Bagel

$2.69
Biscuit

Biscuit

$1.49
English Muffin

English Muffin

$2.19

Sausage Gravy - cup

$3.49

Corned Beef Hash

$5.99

Shareables

Chili Cheese Tots

Chili Cheese Tots

$8.99

Crispy tots topped with chili, cheddar cheese & green onion.

Ultimate Nachos

Ultimate Nachos

$9.99

Homemade nacho chips topped with seasoned beef, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapeños, shredded cheddar cheese and nacho cheese.

Chicken Quesdilla

Chicken Quesdilla

$9.99

Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, green pepper & onions in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and salsa.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Mozzarella sticks served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Red Hot Fries

Red Hot Fries

$5.99

Crispy French fries tossed in spicy hot seasoning. Served with bleu cheese sauce.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.99

Crispy battered onion rings served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$11.49

Boneless wings tossed in barbecue, hot or garlic parmesan sauce. Also available plain.

Fried Pickle Chips

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.49

Golden-fried crinkle cut dill pickle chips served with a side of our dill ranch dressing. Also available spicy hot.

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$3.99+
Chili

Chili

$3.99+
Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$2.99+

Choose from two homemade soups daily. Our French onion soup is available everyday.

Side Salad

$3.99
French Fry Basket

French Fry Basket

$4.49

One basket of our french fries.

Sweet Potato Fries Basket

Sweet Potato Fries Basket

$5.99
Homemade Chips Basket

Homemade Chips Basket

$4.49

One basket of our homemade chips.

Fresh Salads

Cherry Chicken Salad

Cherry Chicken Salad

$11.99

Fresh lettuce topped with grilled chicken breast, dried cherries, wants and mozzarella cheese.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$9.99

Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomato, onion and black olives with shredded cheddar and nacho cheese in a homemade shell.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99

Crispy buffalo chicken, romaine-iceberg lettuce blend, bacon, tomato, red onion, cucumber, shredded cheddar, crispy tortilla strips and our spicy ranch dressing.

Side Salad

$3.99

Baskets

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.99

Four breaded chicken tenders served with your choice chips or french fries.

Boneless Wings Basket

Boneless Wings Basket

$11.99

Boneless wings tossed in your choice of barbecue, hot or garlic parmesan sauce. Also available plain. Served with your choice of chips or french fries.

Cheeseburger Sliders Basket

Cheeseburger Sliders Basket

$10.99

Angus beef sliders topped with American cheese. Served with your choice of chips or french fries.

Pulled Pork Silders Basket

Pulled Pork Silders Basket

$13.99

Three slider buns filled with slow-smoked pulled pork and topped with coleslaw. Served with chip or fries.

Burgers, Sandwiches & Wraps

Plain Burger

Plain Burger

$9.99

1/3 lb burger served plain on a brioche bun. Customize with your choice of toppings. Served with chips, soup, fries or coleslaw.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.99

1/3 lb burger topped with sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Served with chips, soup, fries or coleslaw.

Smokehouse Burger

Smokehouse Burger

$12.49

1/3 lb burger topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings and barbecue sauce on a brioche bun. Served with chips, soup, fries or coleslaw.

Ultimate Club

Ultimate Club

$10.99

Sliced turkey breast, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and cheddar cheese on grilled Texas toast. Served with chips, soup, fries or coleslaw.

Turkey Blackberry Dijon Melt

Turkey Blackberry Dijon Melt

$10.99

Roast turkey, bacon, Swiss & American cheeses and Blackberry Dijon sauce on grilled sourdough. Served with chips, soup, fries or coleslaw.

Pot Roast Melt

Pot Roast Melt

$11.99

Pot roast, onions, mushrooms, melted Swiss and American cheeses & creamy horseradish sauce on grilled sourdough. Served with chips, soup, fries or coleslaw.

French Dip

French Dip

$11.49

Sliced prime rib topped with onions and Swiss cheese on a toasted bun. Served with a side of au jus. Includes chips, soup, fries or coleslaw.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing on a toasted bun. Served with chips, soup, fries or coleslaw.

Reuben

Reuben

$11.99

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island on swirl rye. Served with chips, soup, fries or coleslaw.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$10.99

1/3 lb burger topped with grilled onions and Swiss & American cheeses on grilled swirl rye. Served with chips, soup, fries or coleslaw.

Philly Steak & Cheese

Philly Steak & Cheese

$11.99

Thinly sliced ribeye, sautéed onions & green peppers and melted Swiss cheese on a toasted bun. Served with chips, soup, fries or coleslaw.

Italian Sub

$9.99

A toasted sub bun with Capicola, pepperoni, salami, melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with chips, soup, fries or coleslaw.

Cherry Chicken Wrap

Cherry Chicken Wrap

$11.49

Grilled chicken, dried cherries, walnuts, lettuce and mozzarella cheese in a fresh wrap. Served with chips, soup, fries or coleslaw.

California Club Wrap

California Club Wrap

$11.49

Turkey, bacon, sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato and mayo in a fresh wrap. Served with chips, soup, fries or coleslaw.

Crispy Chicken Wrap

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Crispy breaded chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato in a fresh wrap. Served with chips, soup, fries or coleslaw.

Classic BLT

Classic BLT

$9.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of bread. Served with chips, soup, fries or coleslaw.

Fresh Atlantic Cod Sandwich

Fresh Atlantic Cod Sandwich

$11.49

Fresh (not frozen) Atlantic Cod with lettuce and our homemade tartar sauce on a brioche bun. Served with chips, soup, fries or coleslaw.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun. Served with chips, soup, fries or coleslaw.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

American cheese grilled between two slices of fresh bread. Served with chips, soup, fries or coleslaw.

Hot Sandwiches

Hot Turkey Sandwich

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$10.99

Fresh roasted turkey piled high on Texas toast with mashed potatoes smothered with gravy.

Hot Beef Sandwich

Hot Beef Sandwich

$10.99

Thinly sliced beef stacked on Texas toast with mashed potatoes smothered with beef gravy.

Hot Meatloaf Sandwich

Hot Meatloaf Sandwich

$10.99

Sliced meatloaf on Texas toast with mashed potatoes smothered with gravy.

Hot Pot Roast Sandwich

Hot Pot Roast Sandwich

$10.99

Tender pot roast on Texas toast with mashed potatoes smothered with gravy.

Dinners

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$11.49

Spaghetti in homemade sauce with meatballs and melted fresh mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic toast.

Smothered Chicken

Smothered Chicken

$12.49

Grilled chicken breast smothered in sautéed onions, mushrooms, green pepper & cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of potato, vegetable and a dinner roll.

Chicken Tenders Dinner

Chicken Tenders Dinner

$12.99

Five breaded chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce. Includes your choice of potato, vegetable and a dinner roll.

Shrimp Dinner

$14.99

Twelve golden-fried breaded shrimp. Includes your choice of potato, vegetable and a dinner roll.

Country Fried Steak Dinner

Country Fried Steak Dinner

$13.99

Breaded beef sirloin smothered with our homemade country white gravy. Served with your choice of potato, vegetable and a dinner roll.

Perch Dinner

Perch Dinner

$16.99

Wild caught Perch available battered or pan fried. Served with your choice of potato, vegetable and a dinner roll.

Fresh Fish 'N Chips

Fresh Fish 'N Chips

$15.99

Fresh, not frozen, Atlantic Cod fillet. Available battered or baked. Includes your choice of potato, vegetable and a dinner roll.

Meatloaf Dinner

Meatloaf Dinner

$11.99

Homemade meatloaf made with onions, tomato and toasted breadcrumb then smothered in zesty ketchup. Served with your choice of potato, vegetable and a dinner roll.

Lasagna

Lasagna

$13.99

Meat lasagna with our homemade meat sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic toast.

Broasted Chicken

Broasted Chicken

$12.99+

Genuine Broaster chicken. Served with your choice of potato, vegetable and dinner roll.

Smokey Mountain Chicken

Smokey Mountain Chicken

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with barbecue sauce, bacon and melted Cheddar cheese.

Wet Burrito

Wet Burrito

$11.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned beef, refried beans, lettuce & tomato. Topped with enchilada sauce and melted cheddar cheese.

Ground Round

Ground Round

$12.49

10oz ground chuck smothered in mushrooms, onions and gravy. Served with your choice of potato, vegetable and a dinner roll.

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$13.99

Lightly fried chicken breast, homemade marinara & melted Mozzarella cheese. With spaghetti & garlic toast.

Kid’s Lunch & Dinner

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.99

A homestyle grilled cheese sandwich. Includes your choice a kid-sized beverage, one side and fruit snacks. Add a second side for just $1!

Kid's Chicken Tenders

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Two tender, breaded chicken breast pieces with dipping sauce. Includes your choice of a kid-sized beverage, one side and fruit snacks. Add a second side for just $1!

Kid's Cheeseburger Sliders

Kid's Cheeseburger Sliders

$6.99

Two sliders topped with American cheese. Includes your choice a kid-sized beverage, one side and fruit snacks. Add a second side for just $1!

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Cheddar Jack cheese melted in a flour tortilla. Includes your choice a kid-sized beverage, one side and fruit snacks. Add a second side for just $1!

Kid's Spaghetti

Kid's Spaghetti

$6.99

Spaghetti noodles topped with homemade marinara. Served with garlic toast. Includes your choice of a kid-sized beverage, one side and fruit snacks. Add a second side for just $1!

Cold Beverages

Soda

Soda

$2.59
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.59
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.59
Juice

Juice

$2.99
Milk

Milk

$2.99
Water

Water

Hot Beverages

Coffee

Coffee

$1.99
Coffee - DeCaf

Coffee - DeCaf

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.29

Dessert

Chocolate Lava Cake

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.99

Molten Chocolate Ganache Brownie

$4.99
Peanut Butter Creme Pie

Peanut Butter Creme Pie

$4.99

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$4.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.99
Key Lime Cream Pie

Key Lime Cream Pie

$4.99

Apple Pie

$4.99

Cherry Pie

$4.99Out of stock

Blueberry Pie

$4.99Out of stock

Pastries & Baked Goods

4pk Apple Fritters

4pk Apple Fritters

$5.99Out of stock

Apple Fritter

$2.29
4pk Sprinkle Donuts

4pk Sprinkle Donuts

$5.49Out of stock

Single Donut

$1.59
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$2.49Out of stock
4pk Peanut Donuts

4pk Peanut Donuts

$5.49Out of stock

4pk Raspberry Danish

$5.99Out of stock
4pk Iced Donuts

4pk Iced Donuts

$5.49Out of stock

Pie

Apple Pie

$4.99

Pumpkin Pie

$4.99

Chocolate Creme Pie

$4.99

Turtle Creme Pie

$4.99Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$4.99Out of stock

Cherry Pie

$4.99Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$4.99Out of stock

Banana Creme Pie

$4.99Out of stock

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

Apple Bacon Cheddar Melt

Apple Bacon Cheddar Melt

$9.99
California Melt

California Melt

$9.99
French Onion Melt

French Onion Melt

$8.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Carry out available from 11am until 7pm daily. For delivery please call (989) 202-4922

Location

677 E Houghton Lake Drive, Prudenville, MI 48651

Directions