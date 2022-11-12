- Home
Randy's Family Restaurant
866 Reviews
$
677 E Houghton Lake Drive
Prudenville, MI 48651
Popular Items
Breakfast Bowls
Loaded Veggie Breakfast Bowl
Scrambled eggs tossed with diced potatoes, tomato, onion, mushroom, green & red pepper & green onion. Topped with avocado slices.
Country Breakfast Bowl
Scrambled eggs tossed with sausage and diced potatoes. Topped with country gravy, shredded cheddar and green onion.
Southwest Breakfast Bowl
Scrambled eggs, diced potatoes, bacon, green & red peppers, chili, cheddar cheese and green onion.
Omelets
Meatlover's Omelet
A three egg omelet filled with ham, bacon, sausage & American cheese. Served with hash browns and your choice of toast.
Farmer's Omelet
A three egg omelet loaded withAmerican fries, diced ham, onion and American cheese then topped with sausage gravy. Served with hash browns and your choice of toast.
Corned Beef Hash Omelet
Homemade corned beef hash with onions and melted Swiss cheese in a three egg omelet. Served with hash browns and your choice of toast.
Vegetarian Omelet
Onion, mushroom, green pepper, tomato & American cheese in a three egg omelet. Served with hash browns and your choice of toast.
Western Omelet
A three egg omelet stuffed with ham, onion, green pepper & American cheese. Served with hash browns and your choice of toast.Add sausage gravy for an additional charge.
Ham & Cheese Omelet
A three egg omelet with ham and melted American cheese. Served with hash browns and your choice of toast.
BYO Omelet
Start with American cheese and add your favorite ingredients. Served with hash browns and your choice of toast.
Lite Breakfasts
Grandma's Breakfast
Two eggs scrambled with diced ham. Served with your choice of toast.
Eye Opener
One egg, sausage, bacon or ham & American cheese on a bagel or English muffin.
Two Eggs, Meat & Toast
Two eggs with two sausage links or two strips of bacon and two slices of toast.
Two Eggs, Potato & Toast
Two eggs, hash browns and two slices of toast.
Two Eggs & Toast
Two eggs with two slices of toast.
Oatmeal
One bowl of fresh oatmeal.
Classic Breakfasts
Country Breakfast
Two eggs, your choice of bacon, sausage or ham & hash browns. Serve with your choice of toast.
Lumberjack Breakfast
Two eggs, your choice of bacon, sausage or ham, two pancakes & hash browns. Served with your choice of toast.
Bobcat Breakfast
Three eggs, two strips of bacon, two sausage links, one biscuit with sausage gravy & hash browns. Served with your choice of toast.
Hungry Man's Breakfast
Three eggs, two sausage links, two strips of bacon, one slice of ham, hash browns and two slices of Brioche French toast.
Lakeside Breakfast
Two eggs, two pancakes and your choice of two strips of bacon or two sausage links.
Breakfast Favorites
Breakfast Burrito
Two eggs scrambled with sausage, green pepper, onion & melted cheddar in a fresh flour tortilla. Served with hash browns.
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Breaded beef sirloin smothered with homemade sausage gravy. Served with two eggs, hash browns and toast.
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Browned corned beef mixed with onions and hearty potatoes. Served with two eggs, hash browns and your choice toast.
Colossal Breakfast Sandwich
Crispy hash browns topped with three eggs, ham, bacon, sausage patties and melted Swiss & American cheeses stuffed between two slices of our brioche French toast.
Eggs Benedict
Two basted eggs & Canadian bacon on a toasted English muffin. Topped with our homemade hollandaise.
Stuffed Hashbrowns
Grilled hash browns stuffed with your choice of breakfast meat, scrambled eggs, onion, mushroom, green pepper & melted cheddar cheese.
Deluxe Biscuits & Gravy
Buttermilk biscuits topped with our homemade sausage gravy, two eggs and melted cheddar cheese.
Classic Biscuits & Gravy
Buttermilk biscuits topped with homemade sausage gravy.
From The Griddle
Buttermilk Waffle
Thick, golden toasted buttermilk waffles.
Belgian Waffle
Buttermilk waffle covered with strawberry topping.
Buttermilk Pancakes
Sweet & fluffy, homemade buttermilk pancakes.
Blueberry Pancakes
Sweet & fluffy, homemade buttermilk pancakes filled with blueberries.
Brioche French Toast
Thick cut slices of our brioche bread dipped in egg batter, grilled & dusted with powdered sugar.
Stuffed French Toast
Slices of brioche French toast stuffed with cream cheese filling & topped with strawberries and whipped cream.
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Sweet & fluffy homemade buttermilk pancakes filled with chocolate chips.
The Nutty Buddy
Two slices of Brioche bread dipped in our secret batter. Topped with pecans, caramel, maple syrup and whipped topping.
A La Carte
Shareables
Chili Cheese Tots
Crispy tots topped with chili, cheddar cheese & green onion.
Ultimate Nachos
Homemade nacho chips topped with seasoned beef, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapeños, shredded cheddar cheese and nacho cheese.
Chicken Quesdilla
Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, green pepper & onions in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and salsa.
Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella sticks served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Red Hot Fries
Crispy French fries tossed in spicy hot seasoning. Served with bleu cheese sauce.
Onion Rings
Crispy battered onion rings served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Boneless Wings
Boneless wings tossed in barbecue, hot or garlic parmesan sauce. Also available plain.
Fried Pickle Chips
Golden-fried crinkle cut dill pickle chips served with a side of our dill ranch dressing. Also available spicy hot.
French Onion Soup
Chili
Soup of the Day
Choose from two homemade soups daily. Our French onion soup is available everyday.
Side Salad
French Fry Basket
One basket of our french fries.
Sweet Potato Fries Basket
Homemade Chips Basket
One basket of our homemade chips.
Fresh Salads
Cherry Chicken Salad
Fresh lettuce topped with grilled chicken breast, dried cherries, wants and mozzarella cheese.
Taco Salad
Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomato, onion and black olives with shredded cheddar and nacho cheese in a homemade shell.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy buffalo chicken, romaine-iceberg lettuce blend, bacon, tomato, red onion, cucumber, shredded cheddar, crispy tortilla strips and our spicy ranch dressing.
Side Salad
Baskets
Chicken Tender Basket
Four breaded chicken tenders served with your choice chips or french fries.
Boneless Wings Basket
Boneless wings tossed in your choice of barbecue, hot or garlic parmesan sauce. Also available plain. Served with your choice of chips or french fries.
Cheeseburger Sliders Basket
Angus beef sliders topped with American cheese. Served with your choice of chips or french fries.
Pulled Pork Silders Basket
Three slider buns filled with slow-smoked pulled pork and topped with coleslaw. Served with chip or fries.
Burgers, Sandwiches & Wraps
Plain Burger
1/3 lb burger served plain on a brioche bun. Customize with your choice of toppings. Served with chips, soup, fries or coleslaw.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/3 lb burger topped with sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Served with chips, soup, fries or coleslaw.
Smokehouse Burger
1/3 lb burger topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings and barbecue sauce on a brioche bun. Served with chips, soup, fries or coleslaw.
Ultimate Club
Sliced turkey breast, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and cheddar cheese on grilled Texas toast. Served with chips, soup, fries or coleslaw.
Turkey Blackberry Dijon Melt
Roast turkey, bacon, Swiss & American cheeses and Blackberry Dijon sauce on grilled sourdough. Served with chips, soup, fries or coleslaw.
Pot Roast Melt
Pot roast, onions, mushrooms, melted Swiss and American cheeses & creamy horseradish sauce on grilled sourdough. Served with chips, soup, fries or coleslaw.
French Dip
Sliced prime rib topped with onions and Swiss cheese on a toasted bun. Served with a side of au jus. Includes chips, soup, fries or coleslaw.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Grilled chicken, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing on a toasted bun. Served with chips, soup, fries or coleslaw.
Reuben
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island on swirl rye. Served with chips, soup, fries or coleslaw.
Patty Melt
1/3 lb burger topped with grilled onions and Swiss & American cheeses on grilled swirl rye. Served with chips, soup, fries or coleslaw.
Philly Steak & Cheese
Thinly sliced ribeye, sautéed onions & green peppers and melted Swiss cheese on a toasted bun. Served with chips, soup, fries or coleslaw.
Italian Sub
A toasted sub bun with Capicola, pepperoni, salami, melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with chips, soup, fries or coleslaw.
Cherry Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, dried cherries, walnuts, lettuce and mozzarella cheese in a fresh wrap. Served with chips, soup, fries or coleslaw.
California Club Wrap
Turkey, bacon, sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato and mayo in a fresh wrap. Served with chips, soup, fries or coleslaw.
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Crispy breaded chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato in a fresh wrap. Served with chips, soup, fries or coleslaw.
Classic BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of bread. Served with chips, soup, fries or coleslaw.
Fresh Atlantic Cod Sandwich
Fresh (not frozen) Atlantic Cod with lettuce and our homemade tartar sauce on a brioche bun. Served with chips, soup, fries or coleslaw.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun. Served with chips, soup, fries or coleslaw.
Grilled Cheese
American cheese grilled between two slices of fresh bread. Served with chips, soup, fries or coleslaw.
Hot Sandwiches
Hot Turkey Sandwich
Fresh roasted turkey piled high on Texas toast with mashed potatoes smothered with gravy.
Hot Beef Sandwich
Thinly sliced beef stacked on Texas toast with mashed potatoes smothered with beef gravy.
Hot Meatloaf Sandwich
Sliced meatloaf on Texas toast with mashed potatoes smothered with gravy.
Hot Pot Roast Sandwich
Tender pot roast on Texas toast with mashed potatoes smothered with gravy.
Dinners
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti in homemade sauce with meatballs and melted fresh mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic toast.
Smothered Chicken
Grilled chicken breast smothered in sautéed onions, mushrooms, green pepper & cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of potato, vegetable and a dinner roll.
Chicken Tenders Dinner
Five breaded chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce. Includes your choice of potato, vegetable and a dinner roll.
Shrimp Dinner
Twelve golden-fried breaded shrimp. Includes your choice of potato, vegetable and a dinner roll.
Country Fried Steak Dinner
Breaded beef sirloin smothered with our homemade country white gravy. Served with your choice of potato, vegetable and a dinner roll.
Perch Dinner
Wild caught Perch available battered or pan fried. Served with your choice of potato, vegetable and a dinner roll.
Fresh Fish 'N Chips
Fresh, not frozen, Atlantic Cod fillet. Available battered or baked. Includes your choice of potato, vegetable and a dinner roll.
Meatloaf Dinner
Homemade meatloaf made with onions, tomato and toasted breadcrumb then smothered in zesty ketchup. Served with your choice of potato, vegetable and a dinner roll.
Lasagna
Meat lasagna with our homemade meat sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic toast.
Broasted Chicken
Genuine Broaster chicken. Served with your choice of potato, vegetable and dinner roll.
Smokey Mountain Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with barbecue sauce, bacon and melted Cheddar cheese.
Wet Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned beef, refried beans, lettuce & tomato. Topped with enchilada sauce and melted cheddar cheese.
Ground Round
10oz ground chuck smothered in mushrooms, onions and gravy. Served with your choice of potato, vegetable and a dinner roll.
Chicken Parmigiana
Lightly fried chicken breast, homemade marinara & melted Mozzarella cheese. With spaghetti & garlic toast.
Kid’s Lunch & Dinner
Kid's Grilled Cheese
A homestyle grilled cheese sandwich. Includes your choice a kid-sized beverage, one side and fruit snacks. Add a second side for just $1!
Kid's Chicken Tenders
Two tender, breaded chicken breast pieces with dipping sauce. Includes your choice of a kid-sized beverage, one side and fruit snacks. Add a second side for just $1!
Kid's Cheeseburger Sliders
Two sliders topped with American cheese. Includes your choice a kid-sized beverage, one side and fruit snacks. Add a second side for just $1!
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
Cheddar Jack cheese melted in a flour tortilla. Includes your choice a kid-sized beverage, one side and fruit snacks. Add a second side for just $1!
Kid's Spaghetti
Spaghetti noodles topped with homemade marinara. Served with garlic toast. Includes your choice of a kid-sized beverage, one side and fruit snacks. Add a second side for just $1!
Dessert
Pastries & Baked Goods
Pie
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Carry out available from 11am until 7pm daily. For delivery please call (989) 202-4922
677 E Houghton Lake Drive, Prudenville, MI 48651