Randy's Wooster St Pizza Naples
770 Roosevelt Trail
Naples, ME 04055
Popular Items
Specialty Pizza
Lg B.L.T.
White pie with American cheese, jack & cheddar, sliced tomatoes, and bacon. Topped with chilled lettuce, mayo and pepper
Lg Babe's Beauty
an old fashion thick crust pie with red sauce, garlic, basil, oregano, romano cheese, and olive oil
Lg Barbie's-Q
white pie with BBQ chicken, caramelized onions and fresh diced tomatoes topped with jack & cheddar cheese.
Lg Beantown
red pie with white cannelloni bean, bacon, spinach and garlic with a touch of mozzarella
Lg Blazin Brett
white pie with mustard, breaded chicken, ham and onions topped with mozzarella cheese
Lg Breakfast Club Pie
buttered pizza crust, with eggs, onions, peppers, diced ham, American cheese and mozzarella.
Lg California Dreamin
red pie with mozzarella cheese, red roasted peppers, breaded eggplant, artichokes and olives topped with chilled guacamole
Lg Cara's Carousel
white pie with shaved chicken, onions, peppers, American and pepper jack cheese
Lg Challenger
Lg Cheeseburger in Paradise
white pie with American cheese, jack & cheddar, ketchup, mustard, hamburger and pickles topped with french fries
Lg Crunch Time
red pie with breaded chicken, seasoned taco meat, diced jalapenos, garlic, olive oil, and romano cheese
Lg Dena Weiner
white pie with american cheese, sliced hot dogs, onions, relish and light ketchup and mustard
Lg Duck's Delight
white pie with mozzarella cheese, artichokes, roasted red peppers, breaded eggplant and broccoli
Lg Fun Guy
seasoned white pie, piled with mushrooms, grated cheese and olive oil
Lg Garrison's Glory
white pie with buffalo chicken tenders, red roasted peppers, jack & cheddar cheese drizzled with blue cheese dressing
Lg Going Home
light red sauce, chicken sausage, mushrooms, pepper jack, jack & cheddar, chipotle, pesto and hot pepper relish
Lg Good Shepard
Lg Great White Clam
white pie with clams, fresh garlic, olive oil, with mozzarella
Lg Hot Wheel
a special blend of 5 peppers, red sauce, onions, peppadew peppers, and mozzarella
Lg Italian Deli
white pie with ham and american cheese, jack & cheddar, onions, peppers, olives, pickles and spices.
Lg JohnnyMac
white pie with american cheese, jack & cheddar, macaroni and cheese and diced tomatoes
Lg JoJo's Jubilee
red pie with caramelized onions, eggplant, roasted red peppers, olive oil, romano cheese and fresh garlic
Lg Kelly's Concoction
white pie with ricotta cheese, old fashioned fresh mozzarella, mozzarella cheese, garlic and olive oil topped with fresh basil
Lg Man-Pie
a meat lovers pie, red pepper, pepperoni, meatballs, bacon, sausage, and mozzarella cheese
Lg Marli's Medley
Onions, peppers, mushrooms, eggplant, spinach, broccoli, and mozzarella cheese. Choose red or white.
Lg Mickeys Marvel
White pie with diced tomatoes, provolone cheese, Monterey jack cheese, cheddar cheese, Romano cheese and mozzarella cheese.
Lg Napolitana
Crushed Italian plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh garlic, fresh basil, Romano cheese & 100% EVOO
Lg Nathan's Norm
White pie, jack & cheddar, ham & ricotta cheese.
Lg Natural
Red pie with mushrooms, fresh sliced tomatoes, onions, spinach, mozzarella cheese & garlic.
Lg Olive This Pie
White pie with zesty green and black olives topped with Havarti dill cheese
Lg On Brandy's Pond
Lg Pete's A Pie
Seasoned white pie with artichokes, pesto sauce, and mozzarella cheese.
Lg Philly's Fill
White pie with shaved steak, chopped onions and peppers, topped with jack & cheddar cheese.
Lg Pinky's Passion
White pie with grilled veggie blend, jack and cheddar, pesto and ricotta cheese.
Lg Scamozza Joe
Red pie with thinly sliced old fashioned mozzarella, fresh basil & oregano.
Lg Skippy's Dare
White pie with provolone cheese, peanut butter and bacon. Don't knock it till you try it!
Lg South of the Border
Red pie with seasoned taco meat, salsa, crushed nacho chips, jack & cheddar cheese, topped with chilled lettuce and tomatoes.
Lg Spooker B
Red pie with chicken sausage, chipotle peppers, red pepper flakes, and Romano cheese.
Lg The Randall J
Lg The Zinger
white pie with eggs, chicken sausage, and caramelized onions, topped with pepper jack cheese
Lg This Spud's For You
White pie with mashed potatoes, garlic, jack & cheddar cheese and your choice of bacon or ham.
Lg Tropical Tease
Red pie with mozzarella cheese, chopped ham, pineapple and red roasted peppers.
Lg White Lightning
White pie with fresh garlic, chicken sausage, and spinach. Topped with pepper jack cheese and ricotta cheese
Lg Wooster Street King
red pie with onions, peppers, mushrooms, sausage, bacon, meatballs, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese
Lg Special Pizza of the Day
Lg Stratosphere
Wings
12 Dallas Wings
Buffalo wings, Our big & meaty wings are second to none, tossed in your choice of sauces.
24 Dallas Wings
Buffalo wings, Our big & meaty wings are second to none, tossed in your choice of sauces.
12 Grilled Wings
Wings are baked and grilled to perfection and Tossed in a light traditional hot.
24 Grilled Wings
Wings are baked and grilled to perfection and Tossed in a light traditional hot
6 Boneless Wings
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in our choice of sauce
12 Boneless Wings
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in our choice of sauce
50 Wings
100 Wings
Appetizers
Bruschetta
Chips and Salsa
Chix and Sticks
Fried Mozzarella
Our freshly cut mozzarella lightly breaded and deep fried, served with our own marinara sauce.
Fried Ravioli
Ravioli deep fried tossed in special seasoning served with marinara sauce.
Garlic Bread
Garlic toasted Italian bread with a side of our marinara sauce for dipping.
Garrison's Grilled Pizza
Killer Dillers
Thinly sliced pickles, breaded & deep fried. Served with a house-made cucumber dill sauce
Meatball Bomb
Mediterranean Hummus Platter
Popcorn Pizza
Side Of Fries
Teddy's Trail Tots
Tater tots smothered in cheese topped with pepper drops (mini pepadew peppers)
Washington D Cheese Dip
Wicked Sticks
Strips of fried dough seasoned with a special blend of herbs and spices. Served with marinara sauce. They are Wicked Good!!!
Grinders & Wraps
The Italian Job
Wisconsin Dan
Grilled cheese with a three cheese blend. Grilled to perfection on Texas toast.
Chicken Cutlet
Tuna Grinder
Tuna Salad
Ham
Turkey
Grilled Chicken
Meatball Parmesan
Our specialty! Seasoned homemade meatballs, baked in our own marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Eggplant Parm
Babe's famous eggplant layered with marinara and mozzarella cheese
Chicken Parm
Breaded tender chicken breast, covered with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Randy's Chicken Sausage Parm
Sliced chicken sausage, topped with pepper jack cheese, roasted red peppers, marinara sauce, sprinkled with Romano cheese
SGT. Pestos
Grilled turkey sauteed with roasted red peppers, pesto, lettuce, and tomato with provolone
KJ Zinger
A boneless Dallas chicken breast, topped with provolone cheese, lettuce & blue cheese dressing.
The Philly Zone
Shaved steak topped with sauteed onions, peppers and American cheese
Special Grinder of the Day
Hamburger Special
Cara's Chicken Philly
Salads
Chef Salad
Our house salad topped with turkey, ham and provolone.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
A large garden salad with medley of fresh vegetables topped with our Dallas tenders, grilled or fried, and crumbled blue cheese. Served with our blue cheese dressing & croutons
Dena's Summer Salad
Mandarin oranges, raisins, candied pecans and crumbled blue cheese with mixed baby greens. Tossed in our own balsamic vinaigrette.
Antipasto Salad
An Italian favorite. A rich medley of meats, marinade veggies, topped with provolone and pickled eggplant.
Side Salad
A smaller version of our house salad. Garden salad with a medley of fresh vegetables.
House Salad
A large garden salad with a medley of fresh vegetables
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Romano cheese topped with house-made croutons. served with Cesar dressing.
Maria's Taco Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, jack and cheddar cheeses served in a taco shell.
My Big Fat Greek Salad
traditional greek salad with kalamata olives and feta cheese. serves with house-made greek feta dressing
Side Caesar Salad
Side Antipasto
Burgers
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
New Haven Style Brick Oven Pizza
770 Roosevelt Trail, Naples, ME 04055