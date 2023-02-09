Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Randy's Wooster St Pizza Naples

review star

No reviews yet

770 Roosevelt Trail

Naples, ME 04055

Popular Items

Lg. Cheese Pizza
Maria's Taco Salad
24 Grilled Wings

Pizza

Lg. Cheese Pizza

$17.25

Sm. Cheese Pizza

$13.25

Cauliflour Pizza

$16.25

Specialty Pizza

Lg B.L.T.

$25.50

White pie with American cheese, jack & cheddar, sliced tomatoes, and bacon. Topped with chilled lettuce, mayo and pepper

Lg Babe's Beauty

$25.50

an old fashion thick crust pie with red sauce, garlic, basil, oregano, romano cheese, and olive oil

Lg Barbie's-Q

$25.50

white pie with BBQ chicken, caramelized onions and fresh diced tomatoes topped with jack & cheddar cheese.

Lg Beantown

$25.50

red pie with white cannelloni bean, bacon, spinach and garlic with a touch of mozzarella

Lg Blazin Brett

$25.50

white pie with mustard, breaded chicken, ham and onions topped with mozzarella cheese

Lg Breakfast Club Pie

$25.50

buttered pizza crust, with eggs, onions, peppers, diced ham, American cheese and mozzarella.

Lg California Dreamin

$25.50

red pie with mozzarella cheese, red roasted peppers, breaded eggplant, artichokes and olives topped with chilled guacamole

Lg Cara's Carousel

$25.50

white pie with shaved chicken, onions, peppers, American and pepper jack cheese

Lg Challenger

$42.75Out of stock

Lg Cheeseburger in Paradise

$25.50

white pie with American cheese, jack & cheddar, ketchup, mustard, hamburger and pickles topped with french fries

Lg Crunch Time

$25.50

red pie with breaded chicken, seasoned taco meat, diced jalapenos, garlic, olive oil, and romano cheese

Lg Dena Weiner

$25.50

white pie with american cheese, sliced hot dogs, onions, relish and light ketchup and mustard

Lg Duck's Delight

$25.50

white pie with mozzarella cheese, artichokes, roasted red peppers, breaded eggplant and broccoli

Lg Fun Guy

$25.50

seasoned white pie, piled with mushrooms, grated cheese and olive oil

Lg Garrison's Glory

$25.50

white pie with buffalo chicken tenders, red roasted peppers, jack & cheddar cheese drizzled with blue cheese dressing

Lg Going Home

$25.50

light red sauce, chicken sausage, mushrooms, pepper jack, jack & cheddar, chipotle, pesto and hot pepper relish

Lg Good Shepard

$25.50

Lg Great White Clam

$25.50

white pie with clams, fresh garlic, olive oil, with mozzarella

Lg Hot Wheel

$25.50

a special blend of 5 peppers, red sauce, onions, peppadew peppers, and mozzarella

Lg Italian Deli

$25.50

white pie with ham and american cheese, jack & cheddar, onions, peppers, olives, pickles and spices.

Lg JohnnyMac

$25.50

white pie with american cheese, jack & cheddar, macaroni and cheese and diced tomatoes

Lg JoJo's Jubilee

$25.50

red pie with caramelized onions, eggplant, roasted red peppers, olive oil, romano cheese and fresh garlic

Lg Kelly's Concoction

$25.50

white pie with ricotta cheese, old fashioned fresh mozzarella, mozzarella cheese, garlic and olive oil topped with fresh basil

Lg Man-Pie

$25.50

a meat lovers pie, red pepper, pepperoni, meatballs, bacon, sausage, and mozzarella cheese

Lg Marli's Medley

$25.50

Onions, peppers, mushrooms, eggplant, spinach, broccoli, and mozzarella cheese. Choose red or white.

Lg Mickeys Marvel

$25.50

White pie with diced tomatoes, provolone cheese, Monterey jack cheese, cheddar cheese, Romano cheese and mozzarella cheese.

Lg Napolitana

$25.50

Crushed Italian plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh garlic, fresh basil, Romano cheese & 100% EVOO

Lg Nathan's Norm

$25.50

White pie, jack & cheddar, ham & ricotta cheese.

Lg Natural

$25.50

Red pie with mushrooms, fresh sliced tomatoes, onions, spinach, mozzarella cheese & garlic.

Lg Olive This Pie

$25.50

White pie with zesty green and black olives topped with Havarti dill cheese

Lg On Brandy's Pond

$25.50

Lg Pete's A Pie

$25.50

Seasoned white pie with artichokes, pesto sauce, and mozzarella cheese.

Lg Philly's Fill

$25.50

White pie with shaved steak, chopped onions and peppers, topped with jack & cheddar cheese.

Lg Pinky's Passion

$25.50

White pie with grilled veggie blend, jack and cheddar, pesto and ricotta cheese.

Lg Scamozza Joe

$25.50

Red pie with thinly sliced old fashioned mozzarella, fresh basil & oregano.

Lg Skippy's Dare

$25.50

White pie with provolone cheese, peanut butter and bacon. Don't knock it till you try it!

Lg South of the Border

$25.50

Red pie with seasoned taco meat, salsa, crushed nacho chips, jack & cheddar cheese, topped with chilled lettuce and tomatoes.

Lg Spooker B

$25.50

Red pie with chicken sausage, chipotle peppers, red pepper flakes, and Romano cheese.

Lg The Randall J

$25.50

Lg The Zinger

$25.50

white pie with eggs, chicken sausage, and caramelized onions, topped with pepper jack cheese

Lg This Spud's For You

$25.50

White pie with mashed potatoes, garlic, jack & cheddar cheese and your choice of bacon or ham.

Lg Tropical Tease

$25.50

Red pie with mozzarella cheese, chopped ham, pineapple and red roasted peppers.

Lg White Lightning

$25.50

White pie with fresh garlic, chicken sausage, and spinach. Topped with pepper jack cheese and ricotta cheese

Lg Wooster Street King

$25.50

red pie with onions, peppers, mushrooms, sausage, bacon, meatballs, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese

Lg Special Pizza of the Day

$25.50

Lg Stratosphere

$25.50

Sm. B.L.T.

$18.25

White pie with American cheese, jack & cheddar, sliced tomatoes, and bacon. Topped with chilled lettuce, mayo & pepper.

Sm. Babe's Beauty

$18.25

an old fashion thick crust pie with red sauce, garlic, basil, oregano, romano cheese, and olive oil

Sm. Barbie's-Q

$18.25

white pie with BBQ chicken, caramelized onions and fresh diced tomatoes topped with jack & cheddar cheese.

Sm. Beantown

$18.25

red pie with white cannelloni bean, bacon, spinach and garlic with a touch of mozzarella

Sm. Blazin Brett

$18.25

white pie with mustard, breaded chicken, ham and onions topped with mozzarella cheese

Sm. Breakfast Club Pie

$18.25

buttered pizza crust, with eggs, onions, peppers, diced ham, American cheese and mozzarella.

Sm. California Dreamin

$18.25

red pie with mozzarella cheese, red roasted peppers, breaded eggplant, artichokes and olives topped with chilled guacamole

Sm. Cara's Carousel

$18.25

white pie with shaved chicken, onions, peppers, American and pepper jack cheese

Sm. Cheeseburger in Paradises

$18.25

white pie with American cheese, jack & cheddar, ketchup, mustard, hamburger and pickles topped with french fries

Sm. Crunch Time

$18.25

red pie with breaded chicken, seasoned taco meat, diced jalapenos, garlic, olive oil, and romano cheese

Sm. Dena Weiner

$18.25

white pie with american cheese, sliced hot dogs, onions, relish and light ketchup and mustard

Sm. Duck's Delight

$18.25

white pie with mozzarella cheese, artichokes, roasted red peppers, breaded eggplant and broccoli

Sm. Fun Guy

$18.25

seasoned white pie, piled with mushrooms, grated cheese and olive oil

Sm. Garrison's Glory

$18.25

white pie with buffalo chicken tenders, red roasted peppers, jack & cheddar cheese drizzled with blue cheese dressing

Sm. Going Home

$18.25

light red sauce, chicken sausage, mushrooms, pepper jack, jack & cheddar, chipotle, pesto and hot pepper relish

Sm. Good Shepard

$18.25

Sm. Great White Clam

$18.25

white pie with clams, fresh garlic, olive oil, with mozzarella

Sm. Hot Wheel

$18.25

a special blend of 5 peppers, red sauce, onions, peppadew peppers, and mozzarella

Sm. Italian Deli

$18.25

white pie with ham and american cheese, jack & cheddar, onions, peppers, olives, pickles and spices.

Sm. JohnnyMac

$18.25

white pie with american cheese, jack & cheddar, macaroni and cheese and diced tomatoes

Sm. JoJo's Jubilee

$18.25

red pie with caramelized onions, eggplant, roasted red peppers, olive oil, romano cheese and fresh garlic

Sm. Kelly's Concoction

$18.25

white pie with ricotta cheese, old fashioned fresh mozzarella, mozzarella cheese, garlic and olive oil topped with fresh basil

Sm. Man-Pie

$18.25

a meat lovers pie, red pepper, pepperoni, meatballs, bacon, sausage, and mozzarella cheese

Sm. Marli's Medley

$18.25

Onions, peppers, mushrooms, eggplant, spinach, broccoli, and mozzarella cheese. Choose red or white.

Sm. Mickeys Marvel

$18.25

White pie with diced tomatoes, provolone cheese, Monterey jack cheese, cheddar cheese, Romano cheese and mozzarella cheese

Sm. Napolitana

$18.25

Crushed Italian plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh garlic, fresh basil, Romano cheese & 100% EVOO

Sm. Nathan's Norm

$18.25

White pie, jack & cheddar, ham & ricotta cheese

Sm. Natural

$18.25

Red pie with mushrooms, fresh sliced tomatoes, onions, spinach, mozzarella cheese & garlic.

Sm. Olive This Pie

$18.25

White pie with zesty green and black olives topped with Havarti dill cheese

Sm. On Brandy's Pond

$18.25

Sm. Pete's A Pie

$18.25

Seasoned white pie with artichokes, pesto sauce, and mozzarella cheese.

Sm. Philly's Fill

$18.25

White pie with shaved steak, chopped onions and peppers, topped with jack & cheddar cheese.

Sm. Pinky's Passion

$18.25

White pie with grilled marinated veggie blend, jack and cheddar, pesto and ricotta cheese.

Sm. Scamozza Joe

$18.25

Red pie with thinly sliced old fashioned mozzarella, fresh basil & oregano.

Sm. Skippy's Dare

$18.25

White pie with provolone cheese, peanut butter and bacon. Don't knock it till you tri it!

Sm. South of the Border

$18.25

Red pie with seasoned taco meat, salsa, crushed nacho chips, jack & cheddar cheese, topped with chilled lettuce and tomatoes.

Sm. Special Pizza of the Day

$18.25

Sm. Spooker B

$18.25

Red pie with chicken sausage, chipotle peppers, red pepper flakes, and Romano cheese.

Sm. Stratosphere

$18.25

Sm. The Randall J

$18.25

Sm. This Spud's For You

$18.25

White pie with mashed potatoes, garlic, jack & cheddar cheese and your choice of bacon or ham.

Sm. Tropical Tease

$18.25

Red pie with mozzarella cheese, chopped ham, pineapple and red roasted peppers.

Sm. White Lightning

$18.25

White pie with fresh garlic, chicken sausage, and spinach. Topped with pepper jack cheese and ricotta cheese.

Sm. Wooster Street King

$18.25

red pie with onions, peppers, mushrooms, sausage, bacon, meatballs, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese.

Sm. Zinger

$18.25

A white pie with eggs, chicken sausage, and caramelized onions, topped with pepper jack cheese.

Wings

12 Dallas Wings

$16.95

Buffalo wings, Our big & meaty wings are second to none, tossed in your choice of sauces.

24 Dallas Wings

$29.95

Buffalo wings, Our big & meaty wings are second to none, tossed in your choice of sauces.

12 Grilled Wings

$16.95

Wings are baked and grilled to perfection and Tossed in a light traditional hot.

24 Grilled Wings

$29.95

Wings are baked and grilled to perfection and Tossed in a light traditional hot

6 Boneless Wings

$9.95

Crispy chicken tenders tossed in our choice of sauce

12 Boneless Wings

$18.95

Crispy chicken tenders tossed in our choice of sauce

50 Wings

$60.00

100 Wings

$120.00

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$8.95

Chips and Salsa

$7.95

Chix and Sticks

$13.95

Fried Mozzarella

$9.25

Our freshly cut mozzarella lightly breaded and deep fried, served with our own marinara sauce.

Fried Ravioli

$9.95

Ravioli deep fried tossed in special seasoning served with marinara sauce.

Garlic Bread

$6.95

Garlic toasted Italian bread with a side of our marinara sauce for dipping.

Garrison's Grilled Pizza

$13.95

Killer Dillers

Thinly sliced pickles, breaded & deep fried. Served with a house-made cucumber dill sauce

Meatball Bomb

$8.95

Mediterranean Hummus Platter

$13.95

Popcorn Pizza

$9.95

Side Of Fries

$4.00

Teddy's Trail Tots

$9.95

Tater tots smothered in cheese topped with pepper drops (mini pepadew peppers)

Washington D Cheese Dip

$10.95

Wicked Sticks

$7.95

Strips of fried dough seasoned with a special blend of herbs and spices. Served with marinara sauce. They are Wicked Good!!!

Grinders & Wraps

The Italian Job

$11.95

Wisconsin Dan

$9.95

Grilled cheese with a three cheese blend. Grilled to perfection on Texas toast.

Chicken Cutlet

$12.95

Tuna Grinder

$11.95

Tuna Salad

$11.95

Ham

$11.95

Turkey

$11.95

Grilled Chicken

$11.95

Meatball Parmesan

$12.95

Our specialty! Seasoned homemade meatballs, baked in our own marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Eggplant Parm

$12.95

Babe's famous eggplant layered with marinara and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parm

$12.25

Breaded tender chicken breast, covered with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Randy's Chicken Sausage Parm

$12.95

Sliced chicken sausage, topped with pepper jack cheese, roasted red peppers, marinara sauce, sprinkled with Romano cheese

SGT. Pestos

$12.95

Grilled turkey sauteed with roasted red peppers, pesto, lettuce, and tomato with provolone

KJ Zinger

$12.95

A boneless Dallas chicken breast, topped with provolone cheese, lettuce & blue cheese dressing.

The Philly Zone

$12.95

Shaved steak topped with sauteed onions, peppers and American cheese

Special Grinder of the Day

$12.95

Hamburger Special

$12.95

Cara's Chicken Philly

$12.95

Salads

Chef Salad

$12.95

Our house salad topped with turkey, ham and provolone.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.95

A large garden salad with medley of fresh vegetables topped with our Dallas tenders, grilled or fried, and crumbled blue cheese. Served with our blue cheese dressing & croutons

Dena's Summer Salad

$12.95

Mandarin oranges, raisins, candied pecans and crumbled blue cheese with mixed baby greens. Tossed in our own balsamic vinaigrette.

Antipasto Salad

$15.95

An Italian favorite. A rich medley of meats, marinade veggies, topped with provolone and pickled eggplant.

Side Salad

$4.95

A smaller version of our house salad. Garden salad with a medley of fresh vegetables.

House Salad

$8.95

A large garden salad with a medley of fresh vegetables

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Romaine lettuce, Romano cheese topped with house-made croutons. served with Cesar dressing.

Maria's Taco Salad

$14.95

Romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, jack and cheddar cheeses served in a taco shell.

My Big Fat Greek Salad

$13.95

traditional greek salad with kalamata olives and feta cheese. serves with house-made greek feta dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$5.95

Side Antipasto

Entrees

Spaghetti Steve

$12.95

Chicken Parmesan

$16.95

Eggplant Parmesan

$16.95

Quesadilla Ala Nilfa

$14.95

Burgers

Black and Blue

$14.95

Cheeseburger

$14.95

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$14.95

Harley D Burger

$14.95

Hot Rod

$14.95

Memphis Sweet BBQ

$14.95

Sliders

Smoked Grilled Turkey Sliders

$13.95

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$13.95

Meatball Parm Sliders

$13.95

MERCHANDISE

Hot Wheels Car

$2.00

Shirts

$15.00

Hats

$15.00

TIE DYE SHIRT

$18.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
New Haven Style Brick Oven Pizza

Randy's Wooster Street Pizza image
Randy's Wooster Street Pizza image

