Rang Indian Bistro

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Chicken Tikka Masala
Vegetable Samosa

Indian Breads

Chapati

$4.50

Naan

$4.50

Cheese Naan

$5.50

Garlic Naan

$5.50

Onion Naan

$5.50

Kashmiri Naan

$5.50

Paratha

$4.99

Poori

$5.50

Tandoori Roti

$4.50

Small Bread Basket

$11.99

Allo Paratha

$5.99

Chicken Naan

$5.50

Keema Naan

$5.50

Aloo Naan

$5.50

Gobi Paratha

$5.99

Onion Kulcha

$5.99

Butter Naan

$4.50

Large BreadBasket

$15.99

Salads & Condiments

Garden Salad

$6.90

Onion Salad

$2.99

Rang Chef Salad

$8.99

Mixed Pickle

$2.99

Mango Chutney

$2.99

Mint Chutney

$2.99

Raita

$3.99

Onion Chutney

$2.99

Tamarind Sauce

$2.99

Korma Sauce

$9.99

Tikka Sauce

$9.99

Soups

Tomato Soup

$4.99

Chicken Soup

$4.99

Mulligatawny Soup

$4.99

Appetizers

Papad

$1.99

Aloo Tikki

$5.99

Cheese Pakora

$7.99

Vegetable Pakora

$6.99

Vegetable Samosa

$5.99

Vegetable Mix Appetizers

$9.99

Chicken Pakora

$8.99

Tava Chicken

$10.99

Meat Samosa

$6.99

Shrimp Pakora

$10.99

Rang Mixed Appetizers

$13.99

Tava Paneer

$10.99

Fish Pakora

$10.99

Samosa chole chat

$9.99

Aloo Tikki Chat

$6.99

Tava Fish

$10.99

Tava Shrimp

$11.99

Meat Samosa chole chat

$10.99

Chicken chat

$7.99

Hara Bhara chat

$7.99

Chole Bhature

$11.50

Chole poori

$11.50

South Indian Specialties

Chicken Dosa

$15.99

Lamb Dosa

$15.99

Masala Dosa

$14.99

Uttapam

$15.99

Plain Dosa

$13.99

Paneer Dosa

$14.99

Onion Dosa

$13.99

Tandoori Specialties

Chicken Tandoori

$17.99

Kalmi Kebob

$17.99

Lamb Kebob

$21.99

Fish Tandoori

$18.99

Shrimp Tandoori

$21.99

Mix Tandoori Grill

$23.99

Reshmi Chicken Kebob

$17.99

Salmon Tikka

$21.99

Paneer Tikka

$17.99

Vegetarian Delights

Aloo Matar

$15.99

Baingan Bharta

$15.99

Dal Maharani

$15.99

Kabuli Chana

$15.99

Malai Kofta

$16.99

Aloo Saag

$15.99

Navratan Korma

$16.99

Saag Paneer

$15.99

Vegetable Makhani

$15.99

Vegetable Curry

$15.99

Matar Paneer

$15.99

Aloo Ghobi

$15.99

Panner Tikka Masala

$16.99

Shahi Panner Korma

$16.99

Dal Yellow Tadka

$15.99

Bindi Masala

$15.99

Veg Tikka Masala

$15.99

Vegetable vindaloo

$15.99

Chana Saag

$15.99

Panner Chilli Masala

$15.99

Chana Panner

$15.99

Gobhi Machrain

$15.99

Paneer Bhurji

$15.99

Paneer Do Piazza

$15.99

Chicken Specialties

Chicken Tikka Masala

$17.99

Chicken Korma

$17.99

Chicken Curry

$17.99

Chicken Do Piazza

$17.99

Chicken Vindaloo

$17.99

Chicken Chilli Masala

$17.99

Chicken Saag

$17.99

Butter Chicken

$17.99

Mango Chicken

$17.99

Chicken Narial

$17.99

Chicken Jalfrezi

$17.99

Chicken Tikka Saag

$17.99

Chicken Baingan

$17.99

Chicken 360

$17.99

Lamb Specialties

Lamb Saag

$21.99

Lamb Do Piazza

$21.99

Lamb Rogan Josh

$21.99

Lamb Vindaloo

$21.99

Lamb Korma

$21.99

Lamb Tikka Masala

$21.99

Lamb curry

$21.99

Lamb Chilli Masala

$21.99

Lamb Keema Curry

$21.99

Lamb Shanks 1 ps

$18.99

Lamb Shanks 2ps

$23.99

Rice Specialties

Navratan (Veg) Biryani

$16.99

Shrimp Biryani

$20.99

Special Rang Biryani

$20.99

Basmati Rice

$4.50

Brown Rice

$3.50Out of stock

Chicken Biryani

$17.99

Lamb Biryani

$19.99

Mutton Biryani

$19.99

Seafood Specialties

Fish Curry

$18.99

Fish Bhuna

$18.99

Fish Vindaloo

$18.99

Shrimp Saag

$20.99

Shrimp Do Piazza

$20.99

Goa Shrimp Curry

$20.99

Shrimp Vindaloo

$20.99

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$20.99

Fish Korma

$18.99

shrimp korma

$20.99

Fish Tikka Masala

$18.99

Shrimp Chilli Masala

$20.99

Shrimp Bhuna

$20.99

Desserts

Rasgulla

$4.95

Rasmalai

$4.95

Gulab Jamun

$4.95

Badami Kheer

$4.95

Mango Ice Cream

$6.95

Kulfi

$6.95

Coconut Soup

$4.95

Gajjar Halwa

$5.95

Mutton Specialties

Mutton curry

$19.99

Mutton Khadhi

$19.99

Mutton Korma

$19.99

Mutton Rogan Josh

$19.99

Mutton saag

$19.99

Mutton Tikka Masala

$19.99

Mutton Vindaloo

$19.99

Drink

Mango Lassi

$4.95

Iced Tea

$3.50

Iced Masada Chai

$3.50

Lemonade

$2.95

Strawberry Lassi

$4.95

Masala Chai

$3.50

Beverages

Coffee

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

D.Coke

$2.95

Gingrale

$2.95

Iced Coffee

$2.95

Iced Masala Chai

$3.50

Iced Tea

$2.95

Juices

$3.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Mango Lassi

$4.95

Masala Chai

$3.95

Orange Juice

$3.95

Pineapple

$2.95

Salty Lassi

$3.95

San Pellegrino

$3.95+

Sprite

$2.95

strawberry Lassi

$4.95

Sweet Lassi

$2.95

Black Tea

$2.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Every meal at Rang is served with friendly, and professional service by our award winning wait staff. Our servers are always ready to help you with the menu, and along with the food will make your dining experience a memorable one.

Website

Location

6 Central Street, Stoneham, MA 02180

Directions

Rang Indian Bistro image
Rang Indian Bistro image

