Indian
Rang Indian Bistro
883 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Every meal at Rang is served with friendly, and professional service by our award winning wait staff. Our servers are always ready to help you with the menu, and along with the food will make your dining experience a memorable one.
Location
6 Central Street, Stoneham, MA 02180
Gallery