Range Cafe - Bernalillo

review star

No reviews yet

925 Camino Del Pueblo

Bernalillo, NM 87004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

BEVERAGES

N/A Beverages

HOT TEA

$3.49

ICED TEA

$3.49

KIDS CUP

$1.49

LARGE CHOCOLATE MILK

$4.29

LARGE JUICE

$5.99

LARGE MILK

$3.99

MEXICAN COKE

$3.99

RANGE BOTTLED WATER

$1.49

ROOT BEER

$3.99

SAN PELLEGRINO

$3.29

SMALL CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.29

SMALL JUICE

$4.99

SMALL MILK

$2.99

SODA

$2.99

WATER

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.99

COFFEE

$3.49

ESPRESSO DOUBLE

$3.29

CAPPUCCINO

$4.19

LATTE

$4.99

MOCHA LATTE

$4.99

CAFÉ AU LAIT

$3.99

AMERICANO

$3.99

CHAI

$4.99

DIRTY CHAI

$5.99

DINNER

STARTERS

GREEN CHILE STRIPS

REY'S NACHOS

CHIPS & DIPS

RANGE QUESADILLA

$10.99

SALADS

DEVILED EGG COBB

$15.99

MED SALAD

$13.99

SALMON BERRY

$18.99

TACO SALAD

$12.99

SOUPS

CUP GREEN CHILE CHICKEN STEW

$7.99

BOWL GREEN CHILE CHICKEN STEW

$11.99

CUP SOUP OF DAY

$5.99

BOWL SOUP OF DAY

$7.99

TACOS

ANCHO BEEF TACOS

$12.99

CALABACITAS TACOS

$11.99

CHICKEN TACOS

$12.99

SHRIMP TACOS

$14.99

NORTH OF THE BORDER

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$12.99

BURRITO

$12.99

CHIMICHANGA

$12.99

COMBO PLATE

$17.99

ENCHILADAS

$12.99

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$12.99

RELLENO PLATE

RIO GRANDE GORGE

$15.99

SPINACH ENCHILADAS

$14.99

SANDWICHES & BURGERS

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$15.99

BCB BURGER

$15.99

SANTA FE LINE BURGER

$14.99

BYO BURGER

$12.99

BLT SANDWICH

$12.99

NM CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$12.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.99

LOBO BURGER

$14.99

BIG PLATES

TOM'S MEATLOAF

$16.99

RANGE CHICKEN

NM MAC & CHEESE

$12.99

TURKEY MEATLOAF

$15.99

BLACKENED SALMON

$19.99

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$19.99

KIDS

4 BIT CAKES

$5.99

4 BIT WITH FRUIT

$6.98

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.99

KIDS BREAKFAST BURRITO

$7.99

KIDS BURRITO

$7.99

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.99

KIDS ENCHILADA

$7.99

KIDS QUESADILLA

$6.99

KIDS BURGER

$8.99

KIDS OATMEAL

$4.99

KIDS RELLENO PLATE

$7.99

KIDS MAC AND CHEESE

$7.99

THE DEPUTY

$8.99

DESSERTS

DESSERTS

4 PACK DESSERT

$23.99

BANANA PUDDING

BREAD PUDDING

$6.99

CARROT CAKE

$6.99

CHOCOLATE COCONUT CREAM PIE

$6.99

CREAM PUFF

$6.99Out of stock

CRÈME BRULEE

$6.99

DEATH BY LEMON

$6.99

FRUIT PIE

$6.99

GC APPLE PIE

$6.99

KEYLIME PIE

$6.99

LIFE BY CHOCOLATE

$6.99

ROADHOUSE CAKE

$6.99

SEASONAL CHEESECAKE

$6.99

SUGAR FREE CHEESECAKE

$6.99Out of stock

PASTRIES

BEAR CLAW

$4.99

BROWNIE

$3.99

CINNAMON ROLL

$3.99Out of stock

FRESH BAKED COOKIE

$2.99

MUFFIN

$3.50

PASTRY OF THE DAY

$4.99

PECAN ROLL

$4.99Out of stock

ICE CREAM

ONE SCOOP

$3.99

TWO SCOOPS

$5.99

SHAKES

$6.99

FLOATS

$5.99

BROWNIE SUNDAE

$7.99

AFFOGATO

$5.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Welcome to the Range Cafe!

925 Camino Del Pueblo, Bernalillo, NM 87004

