Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
American
Bars & Lounges

Range life

3,014 Reviews

$$

2160 Railroad Ave

Livermore, CA 94550

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Range Life is a neighborhood restaurant, bar and market in Livermore, CA. We’re located in a beautiful valley surrounded by rolling hills, oak trees and vineyards in a renovated 1800’s brick building. We’ve created a warm space that is both rustic and modern - perfect for family dining, date night or a much-deserved after work cocktail.

Website

Location

2160 Railroad Ave, Livermore, CA 94550

Directions

Gallery
Range Life image
Range Life image
Range Life image
Range Life image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sabio on Main
orange star4.1 • 988
501 Main St Pleasanton, CA 94566
View restaurantnext
Neighborhood Sports Bar and Kitchen - 234-B Main St
orange star4.1 • 261
234-B Main St Pleasanton, CA 94566
View restaurantnext
Bill's Cafe - Pleasanton
orange star4.5 • 5,608
3015 Hopyard Rd Suite A-C Pleasanton, CA 94588
View restaurantnext
LB Steak - Bishop Ranch -
orange starNo Reviews
6000 Bollinger Canyon Road; Suite 1614 San Ramon, CA 94583
View restaurantnext
Bamboo Sushi - Bishop Ranch
orange star4.1 • 381
6000 Bollinger Canyon Road Suite 2201 San Ramon, CA 94583
View restaurantnext
Ristorante Il Porcino
orange star4.5 • 861
3339 Walnut Ave Fremont, CA 94538
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Livermore

Sauced BBQ & Spirits - Livermore
orange star4.2 • 4,860
2300 First St Livermore, CA 94550
View restaurantnext
Monica's Livermore
orange star4.4 • 3,220
2074 2nd street Livermore, CA 94550
View restaurantnext
Denica's Real Food Kitchen - Livermore
orange star4.7 • 2,913
2259 Las Positas Rd LIVERMORE, CA 94551
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001478 - Arroyo Park SC
orange star4.7 • 1,632
4327 First St Livermore, CA 94551
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000358 - Portola Village
orange star4.7 • 1,632
2050 Portola Ave Livermore, CA 94551
View restaurantnext
Plucked Chicken & Beer - Livermore- Plucked
orange star4.7 • 1,205
2062 First St Livermore, CA 94550
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Livermore
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Pleasanton
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
San Ramon
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Tracy
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Castro Valley
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Hayward
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston