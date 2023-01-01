Dessert & Ice Cream
American
Bars & Lounges
Range life
3,014 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Range Life is a neighborhood restaurant, bar and market in Livermore, CA. We’re located in a beautiful valley surrounded by rolling hills, oak trees and vineyards in a renovated 1800’s brick building. We’ve created a warm space that is both rustic and modern - perfect for family dining, date night or a much-deserved after work cocktail.
Location
2160 Railroad Ave, Livermore, CA 94550
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Neighborhood Sports Bar and Kitchen - 234-B Main St
4.1 • 261
234-B Main St Pleasanton, CA 94566
View restaurant
LB Steak - Bishop Ranch -
No Reviews
6000 Bollinger Canyon Road; Suite 1614 San Ramon, CA 94583
View restaurant
Bamboo Sushi - Bishop Ranch
4.1 • 381
6000 Bollinger Canyon Road Suite 2201 San Ramon, CA 94583
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Livermore
Denica's Real Food Kitchen - Livermore
4.7 • 2,913
2259 Las Positas Rd LIVERMORE, CA 94551
View restaurant
More near Livermore