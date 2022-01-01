Range Rider imageView gallery
Range Rider

review star

No reviews yet

107 Northwest 1st Street

Enterprise, OR 97828

Chicken Strips
Bacon Cheeseburger
BLT

Appetizers

Wings

$2.00

Your choice of sweet and sour or BBQ. $2.00 per wing.

Poppers

$9.50

Cream cheese filled breaded jalapeno poppers.

Fried Pickles

$8.50

Panko breaded crispy golden fried pickle spears.

Onion Rings

$10.50

A basket of breaded onion rings.

French Fries

$5.50

A basket of French Fries.

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.50

A basket of sweet potato waffle fries.

Sidewinders

$5.50

A basket of sidewinders.

Soup & Salad

Soup served with Toasted Bread

Soup

Italian Sausage and Potato served with Toast.

Soup & Salad

$12.50

House Side Salad and a Bowl of the Weekly Soup Special. Served with Toasted Bread.

Caesar Salad with Toast

$11.50

Creamy Caesar salad with croutons, parmesan cheese, and lemon. Served with toast.

Dinner Salad with Toast

$11.50

Mixed green salad with tomato, cucumber, and shredded carrot. Served with toast and your choice of dressing.

Side Salad

$7.50

Mixed green salad with tomato, cucumber, and shredded carrot. Served with toast and your choice of dressing.

Special Salad

$11.50Out of stock

Kale Caesar Salad with Croutons and Parmesan. Served with Toast.

1/2 Special Salad

$9.50Out of stock

Kale Caesar Salad with Croutons and Parmesan served with Toast.

Burgers

Beef Burger

$13.00

Topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on ciabatta

Cheeseburger

$15.00

Beef burger with your choice of cheddar, pepper jack, swiss, or blue cheese. Topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on a toasted ciabatta.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.00

Beef patty with honey smoked bacon and your choice of cheddar, pepper jack, swiss, or blue cheese. Topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on a toasted ciabatta.

6 Ranch Burger

$15.00Out of stock

hand-formed locally raised beef patty topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, on a ciabatta

Range Rider Burger

$19.00

hand-formed beef patty topped with pepper jack, jalapenos, bacon, onion ring, pickle, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Black Bean Veggie Burger

$13.00

Topped with garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion on a ciabatta.

Sandwiches

Lunch Special

$14.50Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Thigh Sandwich on Ciabatta. Available from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm

Coconut Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Hand-breaded coconut and panko chicken served on a toasted ciabatta bun, topped with a creamy sweet and sour aioli, cucumber, cilantro, and sriracha.

Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$19.00

Grilled Mahi Mahi served on a toasted Ciabatta with Cucumbers, Lemon Caper Dill Aioli and your choice of side.

Reuben Sandwich

$16.50

Corned beef with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese with Russian dressing on toasted marbled rye.

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$12.50

Grilled chicken breast topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on a ciabatta.

Portabella Mushroom Sandwich

$14.50

Balsamic glazed portabella mushroom on ciabatta with garlic aioli, roasted red pepper, goat cheese, and lettuce. Served with your choice of side.

BLT

$11.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted sourdough.

Turkey Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Deli sliced turkey breast served on toasted sourdough with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion. Add your choice of cheese.

1/2 Reuben Sandwich

$10.50

Corned beef with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese with Russian dressing on toasted marbled rye.

Entrees

Dinner Special

$18.50Out of stock

Fried Chicken Thigh over Herbed Cous Cous with Local Tomatoes simmered in Olive Oil with Cotija Cheese. Served from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Ribeye Steak

$28.50

10 oz hand cut ribeye served with smashed garlic red potatoes and a side salad.

Chicken Strips

$11.50

Hand-cut and buttermilk battered to order. Served with sweet and sour sauce and your choice of side.

Coconut Chicken Strips

$14.50

Hand-cut and breaded with coconut and panko. Served with sweet & sour aioli and your choice of side.

Coconut Shrimp

$14.50

Crispy and delicious - served with creamy sweet & sour sauce.

Fish & Chips

$17.50

Six crispy golden pieces of cod served with tartar sauce and lemon.

Steak Strips

$14.50

Hand-cut grilled tender steak strips.

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Your choice of cheese grilled on sourdough. Served with fries.

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.50

Mini breaded corn dogs. Served with fries.

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.50

4oz of hand breaded crispy chicken. Served with fries.

Desserts

Lemon Mousse Bar with Blueberries

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cream Pie

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Root Beer

$3.50

Mello Yello

$2.00

Ginger Brew

$3.50+

Red Bull

$4.50

Lemonade

$2.00

Cocktails

Vodka Martini

$8.50

Made with Tito's Vodka. To go cocktails may only be purchased along with a substantial meal. Limit of two per food order.

Old Fashioned

$9.50

Made with Bulleit Rye. To go cocktails may only be purchased along with a substantial meal. Limit of two per food order.

Hemingway Daiquiri

$9.00

Made with Bacardi Silver. To go cocktails may only be purchased along with a substantial meal. Limit of two per food order.

Blood & Sand

$10.00

Made with Glenlivet. To go cocktails may only be purchased along with a substantial meal. Limit of two per food order.

Margarita

$7.50

Made with Lunazul. To go cocktails may only be purchased along with a substantial meal. Limit of two per food order.

Gin & Tonic

$6.00

Made with Bombay Sapphire. To go cocktails may only be purchased along with a substantial meal. Limit of two per food order.

Sidecar

$9.50

Made with Courvoisier Cognac. To go cocktails may only be purchased along with a substantial meal. Limit of two per food order.

Micro Brews

Blue Moon

$4.50+

Buoy Czech Pilsner

$4.50+

Buoy IPA

$4.50+

Ft George City of Dreams Pale Ale

$4.50+

Good Life Comatose Imperial IPA

$4.50+

Good Life Sweet As Pacific Ale

$4.50+

Kona Big Wave Golden Ale

$4.50+

Kona Longboard Island Lager

$4.50+

Lagunitas Lil Sumpin'

$4.50+

Terminal Gravity Eagle Cap IPA

$4.50+

Terminal Gravity ESG

$4.50+

White Claw (12 pack)

$34.00

12-pack

Widmer Brothers Hefeweizen

$4.50+

Boneyard RMP IPA

$4.50+

Boneyard Incredible Pulp Blood Orange Pale Ale

$4.50+

Buoy Pacific PA

$4.50+

Buoy Cream Ale

$4.50+

Deschutes Dashoots Pilsner

$4.50+

Caldera IPA

$4.50+

Caldera Pale Ale

$4.50+

Imported Beers

Corona Extra

$4.00+

Guinness

$4.00+

Heineken

$4.00+

Modelo Especial

$4.00+

Modelo Negra

$4.00+

Stella Artois

$4.00+

Domestic Beer

Bud Light

$3.50+

Budweiser

$3.50+

Coors Light

$3.50+

Coors Original

$3.50+

Hamm's

$3.50+

Keystone Light

$3.50+

Michelob Ultra

$3.50+

Miller High Life

$3.50+

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.50+

Rainier

$3.50+

Rolling Rock

$3.50+

Session

$3.50+

Specialty Beers

Ft. George Vortex IPA

$6 / single or $11.50 / 4-pack

Ft. George Cavatica Stout

$6 / single or $11.50 / 4-pack

Stiegl Radler Grapefruit

$6 / single or $11.50 / 4-pack

Wine

L'Ecole No 41 Chardonnay

$12.00+

Pago Casa Gran Malvasia

$8.00+

L'Ecole No 41 Chenin Blanc

$8.00+

Acrobat Pinot Noir

$11.00+

Ruffino Prosecco Glera 187 ml Bottle

$13.00

House Cabernet

$4.00

House Merlot

$4.00

House White Zin

$4.00

House Pinot Grigio

$4.00

House Chardonnay

$4.00

House Rose

$4.00

Cider

2-Towns Bright Cider

$6.00+

6-pack

2-Towns Cosmic Crisp

$6.00+

6-pack

Incline Marionberry Cider

$4.50+

Merchandise

Black Hat

Black Hat

$20.00
Zippered Hoody

Zippered Hoody

$51.00
Black Women's T-Shirt

Black Women's T-Shirt

$20.00

Black Men's T-Shirt

$20.00
To Go Wine/Cocktail Jar

To Go Wine/Cocktail Jar

$6.00

Get your drink to go in our reusable cocktail mason jar. (Hand wash only.)

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
