- Range Rider
Range Rider
107 Northwest 1st Street
Enterprise, OR 97828
Popular Items
Appetizers
Wings
Your choice of sweet and sour or BBQ. $2.00 per wing.
Poppers
Cream cheese filled breaded jalapeno poppers.
Fried Pickles
Panko breaded crispy golden fried pickle spears.
Onion Rings
A basket of breaded onion rings.
French Fries
A basket of French Fries.
Sweet Potato Fries
A basket of sweet potato waffle fries.
Sidewinders
A basket of sidewinders.
Soup & Salad
Soup
Italian Sausage and Potato served with Toast.
Soup & Salad
House Side Salad and a Bowl of the Weekly Soup Special. Served with Toasted Bread.
Caesar Salad with Toast
Creamy Caesar salad with croutons, parmesan cheese, and lemon. Served with toast.
Dinner Salad with Toast
Mixed green salad with tomato, cucumber, and shredded carrot. Served with toast and your choice of dressing.
Side Salad
Mixed green salad with tomato, cucumber, and shredded carrot. Served with toast and your choice of dressing.
Special Salad
Kale Caesar Salad with Croutons and Parmesan. Served with Toast.
1/2 Special Salad
Kale Caesar Salad with Croutons and Parmesan served with Toast.
Burgers
Beef Burger
Topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on ciabatta
Cheeseburger
Beef burger with your choice of cheddar, pepper jack, swiss, or blue cheese. Topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on a toasted ciabatta.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Beef patty with honey smoked bacon and your choice of cheddar, pepper jack, swiss, or blue cheese. Topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on a toasted ciabatta.
6 Ranch Burger
hand-formed locally raised beef patty topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, on a ciabatta
Range Rider Burger
hand-formed beef patty topped with pepper jack, jalapenos, bacon, onion ring, pickle, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Black Bean Veggie Burger
Topped with garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion on a ciabatta.
Sandwiches
Lunch Special
Grilled Chicken Thigh Sandwich on Ciabatta. Available from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm
Coconut Chicken Sandwich
Hand-breaded coconut and panko chicken served on a toasted ciabatta bun, topped with a creamy sweet and sour aioli, cucumber, cilantro, and sriracha.
Mahi Mahi Sandwich
Grilled Mahi Mahi served on a toasted Ciabatta with Cucumbers, Lemon Caper Dill Aioli and your choice of side.
Reuben Sandwich
Corned beef with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese with Russian dressing on toasted marbled rye.
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on a ciabatta.
Portabella Mushroom Sandwich
Balsamic glazed portabella mushroom on ciabatta with garlic aioli, roasted red pepper, goat cheese, and lettuce. Served with your choice of side.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted sourdough.
Turkey Sandwich
Deli sliced turkey breast served on toasted sourdough with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion. Add your choice of cheese.
1/2 Reuben Sandwich
Corned beef with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese with Russian dressing on toasted marbled rye.
Entrees
Dinner Special
Fried Chicken Thigh over Herbed Cous Cous with Local Tomatoes simmered in Olive Oil with Cotija Cheese. Served from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm
Ribeye Steak
10 oz hand cut ribeye served with smashed garlic red potatoes and a side salad.
Chicken Strips
Hand-cut and buttermilk battered to order. Served with sweet and sour sauce and your choice of side.
Coconut Chicken Strips
Hand-cut and breaded with coconut and panko. Served with sweet & sour aioli and your choice of side.
Coconut Shrimp
Crispy and delicious - served with creamy sweet & sour sauce.
Fish & Chips
Six crispy golden pieces of cod served with tartar sauce and lemon.
Steak Strips
Hand-cut grilled tender steak strips.
Kids Menu
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Cocktails
Vodka Martini
Made with Tito's Vodka. To go cocktails may only be purchased along with a substantial meal. Limit of two per food order.
Old Fashioned
Made with Bulleit Rye. To go cocktails may only be purchased along with a substantial meal. Limit of two per food order.
Hemingway Daiquiri
Made with Bacardi Silver. To go cocktails may only be purchased along with a substantial meal. Limit of two per food order.
Blood & Sand
Made with Glenlivet. To go cocktails may only be purchased along with a substantial meal. Limit of two per food order.
Margarita
Made with Lunazul. To go cocktails may only be purchased along with a substantial meal. Limit of two per food order.
Gin & Tonic
Made with Bombay Sapphire. To go cocktails may only be purchased along with a substantial meal. Limit of two per food order.
Sidecar
Made with Courvoisier Cognac. To go cocktails may only be purchased along with a substantial meal. Limit of two per food order.
Micro Brews
Blue Moon
Buoy Czech Pilsner
Buoy IPA
Ft George City of Dreams Pale Ale
Good Life Comatose Imperial IPA
Good Life Sweet As Pacific Ale
Kona Big Wave Golden Ale
Kona Longboard Island Lager
Lagunitas Lil Sumpin'
Terminal Gravity Eagle Cap IPA
Terminal Gravity ESG
White Claw (12 pack)
12-pack
Widmer Brothers Hefeweizen
Boneyard RMP IPA
Boneyard Incredible Pulp Blood Orange Pale Ale
Buoy Pacific PA
Buoy Cream Ale
Deschutes Dashoots Pilsner
Caldera IPA
Caldera Pale Ale
Imported Beers
Domestic Beer
Specialty Beers
Wine
Cider
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
107 Northwest 1st Street, Enterprise, OR 97828