Ranger Burger 464 HWY 26



No reviews yet

464 HWY 26

Cusseta, GA 31805

Popular Items

Ranger Burger Jr
CHICKEN TENDERS
Ranger Burger

BREAKFAST

2 Eggs, Choice of Meat & Hashbrowns or Grits

$5.99

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$2.59

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$2.59

Ham, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$2.99

Gravy Biscuits

$2.59

Hash Browns

$1.99

Grits

$1.99

1 Egg

$0.99

Toast

$1.00

Biscuit

$0.99

APPETIZERS

CHEESE STICKS

$2.59+

FRIED PICKLES

$2.59+

BURGERS

Ranger Burger

$10.99

Two 8oz Patties, 2 pieces of Cheese , 2 pieces of bacon, Lettuce, tomato ,onion, ketchup, mustard &mayo

Ranger Burger Jr

$7.99

Two 4oz Patties, 2 pieces of Cheese , 1 piece of bacon, Lettuce, tomato ,onion, ketchup, mustard &mayo

Airborne Burger

$10.99

Two 8oz Patties, 2 pieces of Cheese , 2 pieces of ham, Lettuce, Tomato ,Onion, Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard & Mayo

Airborne Jr

$7.99

Two 4oz Patties, 2 pieces of Cheese , 1 piece of bacon, Lettuce, tomato ,onion, ketchup, mustard &mayo

Armor Burger

$10.99

Two 8oz Patties, 2 pieces of Cheese, 1 piece of ham &bacon, Lettuce, tomato ,onion, ketchup, mustard &mayo

Armor Jr

$7.99

Two 4oz Patties, 2 pieces of Cheese , 1 pieces of ham & bacon, Lettuce, tomato ,onion, ketchup, mustard &mayo

Infantry Burger

$10.99

Two 8oz Patties, 2 pieces of Cheese , 1 piece of bacon, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato ,Onion, Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard & Mayo

Infantry Jr

$7.99

Two 4oz Patties, 2 pieces of Cheese , 2 pieces of bacon, Lettuce, tomato ,onion, ketchup, mustard &mayo

Hamburger

$4.99

4oz patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, mustard & mayo

Cheeseburger

$5.99

4oz patty, 1 pc piece of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, mustard & mayo

MAKE IT A COMBO

$2.99

SANDWICHES

BACON, LETTUCE & TOMATO

$4.99

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$5.99

Topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo

FISH SANDWICH

$5.99

Topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo

HAM & CHEESE

$5.99

Topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo

BBQ

$5.99

MAKE IT A COMBO

$2.99

Corn Dogs

$1.99

Hot Dogs

$1.99

Chili Cheese Dogs

$3.99

Wings

$3.99+

Ranch, BBQ ,Hot Sauce or Lemon Pepper

ROAST BEEF

$5.99

DINNERS

Dinners com with 2 Sides and Biscuit or Cornbread unless noted

OPEN FACED ROAST BEEF

$14.99

Choice of 2 sides

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$12.99

Served with white gravy, Choice of 2 sides, biscuit or cornbread

CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.99

3 tenders, Choice of 2 sides, biscuit or cornbread

CATFISH

$16.99

2 Fillets, Choice of 2 sides, biscuit or cornbread

RIB EYE STEAK

$16.99

10 oz Ribeye, Choice of 2 sides, biscuit or cornbread

OPEN FACE CHEESEBURGER

$10.99

4 oz burger with cheese on open bun topped with gravy

SIDES

FRIES

$2.59+

(Fries cooked in peanut oil)

ONION RINGS

$3.59+

SIDE SALAD

$2.59+

COLE SLAW

$2.59+

MASHED POTATOES & GRAVY

$2.59+

CHILI

$2.59+

GREEN BEANS

$2.59+

KIDS MEALS

HOT DOG

$4.99

BURGER

$5.99

GRILLED CHEESE

$4.99

TENDERS

$5.99

2 tenders

CORN DOG

$4.99

CHZBURGER

$5.99

DRINKS

TEA

$2.29+

COFFEE

$2.29

COKE

$2.29+

SPRITE

$2.29+

DT COKE

$2.29+

ROOT BEER

$2.29+

POWERADE

$2.29+

LEMONADE

$2.79

MILK

$1.99

ORANGE JUICE

$1.99

Cake

cake

$2.99

cheesecake

$2.99

cobbler

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

464 HWY 26, Cusseta, GA 31805

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic

Map
