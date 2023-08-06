Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Croutons, Bacon Bits, Tomatoes, and Cucumbers.

Garden Salad

$10.00

Green Leaf Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Croutons, Bacon Bits, Tomatoes, and Cucumbers.

Club Salad

$11.00

Ham, Turkey, Shredded Cheese, Green Leaf Lettuce, Croutons, Bacon Bits, Tomatoes, and Cucumbers.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, & Caesar Dressing.

BBQ Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Corn, Black Beans, Shredded Cheese, & BBQ Ranch Dressing.

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap Served with Plain Chips and a Pickle Spear

Club Wrap

$9.00

Club Wrap with Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, & Cheese Served with Plain Chips & a Pickle Spear

Mama T's Chicken Salad

$5.00

Chicken Salad in a 8oz Container Served with Crackers

Club Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

Club Sandwich with Plain Chips and a Pickle Spear

Pimento Cheese

$6.00

Pimento Cheese in an 8oz Container, Served with Crackers and a Pickle Spear

Sliders (3)

$10.00

Three Ham and Turkey Sliders on Hawaiian Rolls w/Cheese. Served with Plain Chips and a Pickle Spear.

Tenderloin Sliders (3)

$12.00Out of stock

Three Pork Tenderloin Sliders on Hawaiian Rolls with BBQ Sauce. Served with Plain Chips and a Pickle Spear.

Pulled Pork Sliders (3)

$10.00

Three Pulled Pork Sliders on Hawaiian Rolls with BBQ Sauce. Served with Plain Chips and a Pickle Spear.

Entrees

Meat and Two Sides Option 1

$10.00

Choose (1) Pulled Pork of Brisket. Choose (2) Baked Beans, Mac-N-Cheese, or Slaw. Comes with BBQ Sauce.

Meat and Two Sides Option 2

$10.00Out of stock

Choose (1) Sliced Ham or Smoked Turkey. Choose (2) Green Beans, Mashed Potatoes, or Broccoli.

Meat and Two Sides Option 3

$10.00

Choose (1) Grilled Chicken or Pork Tenderloin. Choose (2) Ranch Potatoes, Mac-N-Cheese, or Mixed Vegetables

Meat and Two Sides Option 4

$10.00Out of stock

Choose (1) Grilled Salmon or Pulled Chicken. Choose (2) Brown Rice, Sweet Potatoes, or Broccoli.

Meat and Two Sides Option 5

$10.00

Choose (1) Smoked Turkey or Grilled Chicken. Choose (2) Potato Salad, Corn on Cob, or Green Beans

Mini Sausage and Cheese Platter

$10.00

Mini Sausage and Cheese Platter

Mini Charcuterie Board

$10.00Out of stock

Mini Charcuterie Platter

Chicken Spaghetti with Two Sides

$10.00

Chicken Spaghetti and Choose (2) Green Beans, Mixed Vegetables, or Aspargus

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$10.00Out of stock

Spaghetti and Meatballs , Corn on Cob, and a Garden Salad

Chicken Alfredo

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken Alfredo and Garden Salad

Vegetable Plate

$10.00

Mixed Vegetables, Mashed Potatoes, and Green Beans

Veggie Bowl

$8.00

Raw Veggies with Ranch in a 32oz Bowl

Boneless Buffalo Wings (7) with Ranch, Celery, and Carrots

$12.00Out of stock

Sides

Mixed Fruit Cup

$4.00

Mixed Fruit in a 8oz Bowl.

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.00

Three Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Sugar (TeaCake) Cookies

$3.00

Three Old Fashioned TeaCake Sugar Cookies.

Potato Salad

$6.00

Potato Salad in a 8oz Container

Ranch Pasta

$6.00

Ranch Pasta in a 8oz Container

Homemade Ranch Dressing

$5.50

Homemade Ranch Dressing in a 12oz Bottle.

Soups

Soup of the Week

$9.00Out of stock

Choose 1-Pint of Soup(Taco Soup, Potato Soup, White Chicken Chili, Vegetable Soup, or Chili