The Ranger Cafe @ West Shore

review star

No reviews yet

14100 Franklin Boulevard

Lakewood, OH 44107

SEASONAL SALAD: ZESTY ITALIAN SALAD
BACON CHEESE BURGER
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

SOUP

CHICKEN & GNOCCHI SOUP

$4.50Out of stock

Roasted chicken, gnocchi, cream, bacon, spinach, carrots, peas, onions, garlic & fresh herbs. (Made with Chicken Stock, Eggs, Dairy, Gluten & Pork)

SALADS & GRAINS

HOUSE SALAD

$3.50+

Mixed salad greens , tomatoes, carrots, pickled red onions, Asiago cheese, cucumbers and herb croutons.Please choose a size and dressing)

QUICHE SPECIAL

$6.75

House made buttery tart with broccoli and cheddar cheese. Served with a small café salad and your choice of dressing.

SEASONAL SALAD: ZESTY ITALIAN SALAD

$8.75

Mixed salad greens, green apples, carrots, croutons, blue cheese, dried cranberries and candied walnuts. Served with a Zesty Italian Vinaigrette. (Asiago cheese can be substituted in place of blue cheese).

QUINOA BOWL

$8.50

Quinoa, roasted brussels sprouts, carrots, and red peppers. Topped with pickled red onions and chopped tomatoes. Served with a creamy lemon-herb yogurt dressing on the side. Served hot.

CHICKEN SALAD

$8.50

House roasted chicken with diced apples, celery, red grapes and fresh herbs tossed in a light mayo dressing, topped with candied walnuts and served with a small house salad.

SANDWICHES

Served with a side of pommes frites, fresh vegetable slaw, and a dill pickle.

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.75

Buttermilk fried chicken breast, cheddar cheese, coleslaw, dill pickles, and garlic-herb aioli on a toasted brioche bun. Served with a side of pommes frites, fresh vegetable slaw, and a dill pickle.

VEGGIE SANDWICH

$7.50

Fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, roasted tomatoes, roasted red peppers, pickled red onions, leaf lettuce and Kalamata olive aioli on toasted house-made focaccia bread. Served with a dill pickle.

PESTO CHICKEN PANINI

$8.50

Shredded roasted chicken, Havarti cheese, roasted tomatoes, pickled red onion, and pesto aioli on ciabatta bread. *PESTO CONTAINS PINENUTS Served with a side of pommes frites, fresh vegetable slaw, and a dill pickle.

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$8.50

Grilled ground beef patty, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, roasted tomatoes, pickles, herb-aioli on a toasted brioche bun. Served with a side of pommes frites, fresh vegetable slaw, and a dill pickle. *Consuming raw or undercooked ground beef may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

CHOOSE A COMBO

Please choose from the following combinations of our soup, small house salad and half sandwiches.

SMALL HOUSE SALAD & SANDWICH

$7.75

Your choice of half sandwich served with a small house salad. Vegetable Sandwich: Fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, roasted tomatoes, roasted red peppers, pickled red onions, leaf lettuce and Kalamata olive aioli on toasted house-made focaccia bread. Pesto Chicken Panini: Shredded roasted chicken, Havarti cheese, roasted tomatoes, pickled red onion, and pesto aioli on ciabatta bread. *PESTO CONTAINS PINENUTS Small House Salad: Mixed salad greens , tomatoes, carrots, pickled red onions, Asiago cheese, cucumbers and herb croutons.

SIDES

A Classic! Our hand cut potatoes fried to a golden brown.

POMMES FRITES

$3.00

A Classic! Our hand cut potatoes fried to order. Served with side of ketchup.

PASTRY CASE

THREE BERRY SCONE

$1.50

House-made scones with raspberries , blueberries , blackberries and lemon icing.

FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE COOKIE

$1.25

Deep chocolate chewy cookie with NO FLOUR!, but lots of flavor!

BEVERAGES

POP

$1.50

COFFEE DRINKS

HOT TEA

$1.75

ICED TEA

$1.75

Unsweetened Ice Tea

GIFT CERTIFCATE

Buy someone lunch, that's very nice! Buy someone a gift certificate, that's nice TWICE!

$10 GIFT CERT

$10.00

$15 GIFT CERT

$15.00

$25 GIFT CERT

$25.00

$50 GIFT CERT

$50.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 1:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 1:30 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Location

