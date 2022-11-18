The Ranger Cafe @ West Shore

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$8.50

Grilled ground beef patty, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, roasted tomatoes, pickles, herb-aioli on a toasted brioche bun. Served with a side of pommes frites, fresh vegetable slaw, and a dill pickle. *Consuming raw or undercooked ground beef may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.