Pizza

Ranger Joe's Pizza

5 Reviews

1805 U.S. 93 S

Kalispell, MT 59901

Popular Items

NY Round Large 16" - (Cheese)
Triple Cheese Bread
NY Round Large 16" - Meat Lovers

NY Style Round - Large 16"

NY Round Large 16" - (Cheese)

$18.00

NY Style pizza with pizza sauce and cheese. (add toppings to build your own)

NY Round Large 16" - Road To The Sun

NY Round Large 16" - Road To The Sun

$24.00

Pizza sauce, Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, olives

NY Round Large 16" - Meat Lovers

NY Round Large 16" - Meat Lovers

$24.00

Pizza sauce, Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon

NY Round Large 16" - The "Frank Pepe"

NY Round Large 16" - The "Frank Pepe"

$24.00

An olive oil-based sauce pizza with minced garlic, spinach, tomatoes, and mozzarella. Simple, but so delicious!!!

NY Round Large 16" - Whitefish Bianco

NY Round Large 16" - Whitefish Bianco

$24.00

White pizza with a cheese sauce consisting of Mozzarella and ricotta cheese, minced garlic, Italian sausage, red onions, olive oil and finished off with parmesan/Romano cheese.

NY Round Large 16" - Big Sky BBQ Chicken

NY Round Large 16" - Big Sky BBQ Chicken

$24.00

BBQ pizza sauce, Mozzarella, Provolone, Monterey Jack/Cheddar cheese, chicken, and red onions. (outside chicken batter contains gluten)

NY Round Large 16" - Kalispell Sausage and Spinach

NY Round Large 16" - Kalispell Sausage and Spinach

$24.00

White pizza with a cheese sauce consisting of Mozzarella and ricotta cheese, spinach, sausage, olive oil, minced garlic and finished off with parmesan/Romano cheese.

NY Round Large 16" - Margarita Pizza

NY Round Large 16" - Margarita Pizza

$24.00

Pizza sauce, Mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, basil leaves, olive oil and parmesan/Romano cheese on top.

NY Round Large 16" - Honey Bear

NY Round Large 16" - Honey Bear

$24.00

A white pizza with Alfredo-based sauce, minced garlic, spinach, sausage, provolone and mozzarella, “Cup and Char” pepperoni, parmesan/Romano cheese and finished off with a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey.

NY Style Round - **SMALL** 12"

NY **SMALL** 12" - (Cheese)

$13.50

NY Style pizza with pizza sauce and cheese. (add toppings to build your own)

NY **SMALL** 12" - Road To The Sun

NY **SMALL** 12" - Road To The Sun

$17.00

Pizza sauce, Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, olives

NY **SMALL** 12" - Meat Lovers

NY **SMALL** 12" - Meat Lovers

$17.00

Pizza sauce, Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon

NY **SMALL** 12" - The "Frank Pepe"

NY **SMALL** 12" - The "Frank Pepe"

$17.00

An olive oil-based sauce pizza with minced garlic, spinach, tomatoes, and mozzarella.

NY **SMALL** 12" - Whitefish Bianco

NY **SMALL** 12" - Whitefish Bianco

$17.00

White pizza with a cheese sauce consisting of Mozzarella and ricotta cheese, minced garlic, Italian sausage, red onions, olive oil and finished off with parmesan/Romano cheese.

NY **SMALL** 12" - Big Sky BBQ Chicken

NY **SMALL** 12" - Big Sky BBQ Chicken

$17.00

BBQ pizza sauce, Mozzarella, Provolone, Monterey Jack/Cheddar cheese, chicken, and red onions (outside chicken batter contains gluten)

NY **SMALL** 12" - Kalispell Sausage and Spinach

NY **SMALL** 12" - Kalispell Sausage and Spinach

$17.00

White pizza with a cheese sauce consisting of Mozzarella and ricotta cheese, spinach, sausage, olive oil, minced garlic and finished off with parmesan/Romano cheese.

NY **SMALL** 12" - Margarita Pizza

NY **SMALL** 12" - Margarita Pizza

$17.00

Pizza sauce, Mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, basil leaves, olive oil and parmesan/Romano cheese on top.

NY **SMALL** 12" - Honey Bear

NY **SMALL** 12" - Honey Bear

$17.00

A white pizza with Alfredo-based sauce, minced garlic, spinach, sausage, provolone and mozzarella, “Cup and Char” pepperoni, parmesan/Romano cheese and finished off with a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey.

Detroit Deep Dish Pizza - 9"x13"

Detroit Deep Dish - Cheese Only

$17.00

A thicker rectangular pizza cooked in a steel pan with caramelized Mozzarella cheese, provolone, cheddar, Monterey jack and parmesan cheese around the crust

Detroit Deep Dish - Flathead Hawaiian

Detroit Deep Dish - Flathead Hawaiian

$20.00

A thicker rectangular pizza cooked in a steel pan with pizza sauce, Mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, Monterey Jack, pineapple, ham and bacon. Pizza sauce layered on top and Romano/parmesan cheese sprinkled on top.

Detroit Deep Dish - Out of the Garden

$20.00

Mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, Monterey Jack, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black olives, and tomato slices. Pizza sauce layered on top and Romano/parmesan cheese sprinkled on top.

Detroit Deep Dish - The Big Fork

$21.00

Mozzarella, provolone, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, pepperoni, sausage and onions. Pizza sauce, ricotta dollops, Mike’s Hot Honey drizzled on top and Romano/parmesan.

Detroit Deep Dish - The Nice Spice

$21.00

Mozzarella, provolone, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, pepperoni, sausage, jalapenos and chili flakes. Pizza sauce, Mike’s Hot Honey drizzled on top and Romano/parmesan.

Sicilian Style Pizza - 9"x13"

Sicilian Style Pizza - Leave No Trace

Sicilian Style Pizza - Leave No Trace

$17.00

This is a build-your-own pizza that comes with cheese only to start. It is rectangular with Mozzarella, provolone, slightly spicy/tangy pizza sauce, and garlic spread (contains soy) on the crust edge. Cup and Char Pepperoni are $3.00 and all other extra items are $1.75 each

10" - Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Great tasting Cauliflower crust and it is gluten free, contains egg and milk.

Cauliflower Crust 10" - Cheese Pizza

$12.50

Great tasting cauliflower crust.

Cauliflower Crust 10" - Road To The Sun (only available in 10")

$15.00

Pizza sauce, Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, olives

Cauliflower Crust 10" - Meat Lovers (only available in 10")

$15.00

Pizza sauce, Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon

Cauliflower Crust 10" - The "Frank Pepe" (only available in 10")

Cauliflower Crust 10" - The "Frank Pepe" (only available in 10")

$15.00

Cauliflower Crust 10" - Whitefish Bianco (only available in 10")

$15.00

A white pizza with a cheese sauce consisting of Romano cheese, Mozzarella, ricotta, minced garlic, Italian sausage and red onions

Cauliflower Crust 10" - Big Sky BBQ Chicken - (only available in 10")

$15.00

BBQ pizza sauce, Mozzarella, Provolone, Cheddar cheese, chicken, and red onions (outside chicken batter contains gluten)

Cauliflower Crust 10" - Kalispell Sausage and Spinach (only available in 10")

$15.00

Spinach, sausage, ricotta cheese, Mozzarella cheese, extra-virgin olive oil and minced garlic (no sauce)

Cauliflower Crust 10" - Margarita Pizza (only available in 10")

$15.00

Pizza sauce, Mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, basil leaves, extra-virgin olive oil and parmesan cheese on top

Cauliflower Crust 10" - Honey Bear (only available in 10")

$15.00

Just Cheese Calzone

Cheese Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$11.50

Half circle oven-baked pizza with Mozzarella, ricotta cheese, garlic spread (contains soy), parmesan and Romano cheese on top, and side of pizza sauce.

Grizzly Bear Calzone

Grizzly Bear Toppings (Up To Three Toppings Inside)

Grizzly Bear Toppings (Up To Three Toppings Inside)

$13.50

Half circle oven-baked pizza with Mozzarella, ricotta cheese, garlic spread (contains soy), up to three toppings of your choice, parmesan and Romano cheese on top, and a side of pizza sauce.

Yummy Cheese Bread

Plain Bread

$6.50

Garlic spread (contains soy), side of pizza sauce

Regular Cheese Bread

Regular Cheese Bread

$8.50

Mozzarella cheese, garlic spread (contains soy), parmesan and Romano cheese, and a side of pizza sauce.

Triple Cheese Bread

Triple Cheese Bread

$10.00

Mozzarella, Cheddar, Monterey Jack cheeses, garlic spread (contains soy), parmesan and Romano cheese, and a side of pizza sauce.

Hot Honey Chicken Cheese Bread

Hot Honey Chicken Cheese Bread

$13.00

Mozzarella, golden battered chicken (batter contains gluten), garlic spread (contains soy), chili flakes, Mike’s Hot Honey drizzled on top, parmesan and Romano cheese and a side of pizza sauce. Soooo yummy...

Extras

Crushed Red Pepper - Qty: 1

Crushed Red Pepper - Qty: 1

$0.10
Parmesan Packet - Qty: 1

Parmesan Packet - Qty: 1

$0.10
Side of Ranch - Qty: 1

Side of Ranch - Qty: 1

$1.00
Pizza Sauce - Qty: 1

Pizza Sauce - Qty: 1

$1.00
Side of Garlic Sauce

Side of Garlic Sauce

$1.00
Side of Banana Peppers - Qty: 1

Side of Banana Peppers - Qty: 1

$1.00
Side of Jalapenos - Qty: 1

Side of Jalapenos - Qty: 1

$1.00
Mike's Hot Honey Dip Cup / Packet

Mike's Hot Honey Dip Cup / Packet

$2.25
Mike's Hot Honey (12oz Bottle) - Large

Mike's Hot Honey (12oz Bottle) - Large

$15.75

Extra Frosting Pack for Cinnamon Sticks

$1.00

Mountain Cinnamon Sticks

Mountain Cinnamon Sticks w/ Vanilla Frosting Pack

Mountain Cinnamon Sticks w/ Vanilla Frosting Pack

$10.50

"Mountain Cinnamon Sticks" are slathered with sugar, cinnamon, buttery flavored spread, and a 2 oz. vanilla flavored frosting pack...just the right touch to finish your meal.

Candy

Candy

$1.50

20 oz and 2-Liters

Mountain Dew - 20oz

Mountain Dew - 20oz

$2.75

20 oz Mountain Dew

A&W Root Beer - 20oz

A&W Root Beer - 20oz

$2.75

20 oz Mug Root Beer

7up - 20oz

7up - 20oz

$2.75

20 oz 7up

Sunkist (Orange) - 20oz

Sunkist (Orange) - 20oz

$2.75
Lipton Sweet Tea - 18.5oz

Lipton Sweet Tea - 18.5oz

$2.75

Water - 20oz

$2.75
Gatorade Cool Blue - 20oz

Gatorade Cool Blue - 20oz

$2.75
2-Liter - Root Beer

2-Liter - Root Beer

$4.00
2-Liter - Pepsi

2-Liter - Pepsi

$4.00
All hours
Sunday 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday Closed
Tuesday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Call-in, Walk-in, Drive-Thru Pick-up ordering available and Delivery is available through our website rangerjoespizza.com. Monday - Closed, Tuesday thru Thursday - 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM, Friday - 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM, Saturday - 11:00 AM –9:00 PM, Sunday 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Pizza slices available Tuesday thru Friday from 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM.

Website

Location

1805 U.S. 93 S, Kalispell, MT 59901

Directions

