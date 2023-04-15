  • Home
  Rangoli Flavors of India - 43852 Pacific Commons Boulevard
Rangoli Flavors of India 43852 Pacific Commons Boulevard

No reviews yet

43852 Pacific Commons Boulevard

Fremont, CA 94538

Food

Appetizer

SAMOSA

$9.00

Crisp fried dumplings with spiced potatoes &peas

AVOCADO AND BANANA CHAAT

$9.00

Rice puffs and avocado layered with mix of onion, tomato, mint and tamarind sauce serve with banana chips

Dahi Ke Kabab

$9.00

Hung yogurt made with ginger, chili, cashew and raisin

Lahori Fish Pakora

$13.00

Crispy batter fried fish marinated with Lahore masala

Bhalla Papadi Chaat

$9.00

Lentil dumplings served with tomato, mint sauces and yougurt

Nimbu Chicken

$13.00

Clay oven cooked chicken breast serve with creamy lemon sauce

Crab Cake

$13.00

Minced crab mixed with seasonal fish & spices served with mango mayo

Honey Cauliflower

$9.00

Crispy cauliflower dibt in honey with chills sauce

Soup

Heirloom Tomato Soup

$8.00

Stir in garlic, red pepper and fresh tomato

Mushroom Bisque Soup

$8.00

in Butter cook garlic, onion, ginger mix with shuker and authentic Indian Spices

VEGETARIAN ENTREE

House Dal

$16.00

Whole black lentil simmered on slow fire overnight &tempered with ginger, garlic & tomatoes

Dal Tardka

$16.00

All time favorite yellow lentil delicacy made be slowly working mixed lentils and tempered with herbs & spices

Channa Pindi

$16.00

Chic peas cooked with blend spices

Palak Classic

$17.00

Fresh spinach with choice of paneer, vegetables, potato or fresh makahana

Aaloo Gobhi Matar

$16.00

Garden Fresh Vegetables cooked in onion, tomato or fresh makhana

Khata Metha Baigen

$17.00

Baby Egg plant cooked in garlic, tomato and tamarind sauce

Sham Savera Kofta

$17.00

Spinach dumpling stuff with cottage cheese and nuts served in tomato sauce

Paneer Akbari

$18.00

Baton cut Farmers cottage Cheese, onion, bell pepper sauté in tomato, onion sauce

Shahi Paneer

$18.00

Chunks of cottage cheese cooked in rich cashew-nut & onion gravy with heightened flavor of cardamom

Bhindi Amchuri

$17.00

okra seasoned with dry mango, tomato and tamarind sauce

NON-VEGETARIAN ENTREE

Kadhai Murg

$19.00

Cubes of chicken, onion, and bell peppers cooked in onion and tomato sauce, flavored with coriander seeds

Butter Chicken

$19.00

Butter infused tomato sauce Chicken, finished with fenugreek cream

Chicken Tikka Masala

$19.00

Oven grilled boneless breast meat cooked in onion and tomato sauce

Dhai Murgh

$19.00

Chicken cubes cooked in a mild cashew nut and onion sauce finished with yogurt cream and saffron

Chettinad Chicken

$19.00

Spicy pepper corn and fennel, boneless chicken curry from Chettinad region of South India

Lamb Chettinad

$20.00

Spicy pepper corn and fennel, boneless chicken curry from Chettinad region of South India

Vindaloo Chicken

$19.00

Goan style lamb in chili pepper sauce, finished with wine vinegar

Vindaloo Lamb

$20.00

Goan style lamb in chili pepper sauce, finished with wine vinegar

Kashmiri Rogan Josh

$20.00

Kashmiri delicacy of lamb in fennel flavored onion gravy

Rara Mutton

$20.00

Mutton pieces cooked & served in a thick keema gravy

Bombay Saffron Lamb Bhuna

$20.00

Slow simmered in aromatic juices and flavored with saffron & cumin

TANDOOR

Paneer Tikka

$18.00

Cottage Cheese Marinated in Hang curd and tandoori roasted

Bhati ka Murgh

$16.00+

Achari Chicken Tikka

$19.00

chicken thigh marinated with pickle and yogurt

Peshawari Chicken Tikka

$19.00

Chicken cubes marinated in spices, finished in clay oven

Muglai Seekh Kabab

$23.00

Ground lamb infused with herbs, shai jeera and spices,

Lagen Ki Champ

$28.00

Lamb rack in cumin, dry ginger, pepper marinade, grilled to perfection

Ambia Ghenga

$25.00

Tiger Prawns marinated in yogurt , mango & pickle paste

Salmon Tikka

$25.00

Grilled salmon fillet flavored with tandoori masala, herbs and spices

Malai Methi Tikka

$19.00

BIRYANI & RICE

Subz Dum Biryani(Vegetable

$16.00

Murg Pardha Biryani(chicken)

$18.00

Lamb Dum Biryani

$19.00

Lemon Rice

$5.00

South Indian rice flavored with lemon, peanuts, curry leaf and mustard seeds

Saffron Rice

$4.00

Long grained Basmati Rice with Saffron

BREADS

Plain Naan

$4.00

White flour breads baked in charcoal fired clay oven

Garlic Naan

$5.00

White flour breads baked in charcoal fired clay oven

Rosemary Naan

$6.00

White flour breads baked in charcoal fired clay oven

Tandoori Roti

$4.00

Ground whole-wheat bread

Lachha Parantha

$5.00

Potato & Peas Kulcha

$5.00

Stuffed Kulcha

Onion Kulcha

$5.00

Stuffed Kulcha

Olive Chilli Naan

$7.00

Stuffed Kulcha

Bread Basket

$12.00

Laccha Paratha, Garlic Naan and aloo kulcha

Keema Naan

$6.00

Paneer Kulcha

$5.00

Roti Butter

$4.00

Butter Naan

$4.00

SEAFOOD ENTREE

Bombay Fish Curry

$20.00

Cooked in a sauce with blend of medium spices

Shrimp Mooli

$21.00

Shrimps in delicious Goan style onion sauce with coconut cream

Meen Chatinad

$21.00

Semi dry hot shrimp & fish flavored with peppercorn and fennel seed

DESSERTS

Gulabjaum

$7.00

Rasmalai

$7.00

Kulfi

$7.00

Drinks

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Mango Lassi

$4.00

Jal Jeera

$8.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Chai

$3.00

Beer

Beer

$7.00

Beer Large

$12.00

Wine

Chardonay

$12.00

Merlot

$12.00

Zin

$12.00

Pinot

$15.00

Mango Mantra

$8.00

Strawberry mojito

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$60.00

Zin/merlot/chardony

$50.00

Accompaniments

Compliments

Mint Raita

$4.00

Roasted Pappadum

$4.00

Mango Chutney

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our mission is to provide authentic and high quality north Indian food for our guests from all over SF Bay Area. Paired with a fine dining and excellent customer service duo. We aim to serve our guests with the best experience wether it is Dine in, take out, online ordering or wedding and event catering, we do it all. You can find your favorite vegetarian ,non veg and tandoori items here. We are located on 43852 Pacific Commons Blvd Fremont,CA.

Location

43852 Pacific Commons Boulevard, Fremont, CA 94538

Directions

