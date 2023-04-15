Rangoli Flavors of India 43852 Pacific Commons Boulevard

Restaurant info

Our mission is to provide authentic and high quality north Indian food for our guests from all over SF Bay Area. Paired with a fine dining and excellent customer service duo. We aim to serve our guests with the best experience wether it is Dine in, take out, online ordering or wedding and event catering, we do it all. You can find your favorite vegetarian ,non veg and tandoori items here. We are located on 43852 Pacific Commons Blvd Fremont,CA.