Rangoli Flavors of India 43852 Pacific Commons Boulevard
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our mission is to provide authentic and high quality north Indian food for our guests from all over SF Bay Area. Paired with a fine dining and excellent customer service duo. We aim to serve our guests with the best experience wether it is Dine in, take out, online ordering or wedding and event catering, we do it all. You can find your favorite vegetarian ,non veg and tandoori items here. We are located on 43852 Pacific Commons Blvd Fremont,CA.
Location
43852 Pacific Commons Boulevard, Fremont, CA 94538
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bundoo Khan - Fremont - 43405 Christy St
No Reviews
43405 Christy Street Fremont, CA 94538
View restaurant