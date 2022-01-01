Chinese
Indian
Rangzen Tibetan Palace
948 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Here at Rangzen, you will find both traditional and non-traditional vegetarian and meat dishes. At the same time you will see a glimpse of Tibet and remember the spirit of Tibet. At our family restaurant you can experience the 2,500-year old rich tradition as well as enjoy the taste of genuine Tibetan cuisine
Location
24 Pearl St, Cambridge, MA 02139
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen - Newbury Street
No Reviews
247 Newbury Street Boston, MA 02116
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Cambridge
The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
4.6 • 3,209
524 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurant
More near Cambridge