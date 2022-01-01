Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese
Indian

Rangzen Tibetan Palace

948 Reviews

$$

24 Pearl St

Cambridge, MA 02139

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

BEEF DISHES (LANGSHA)

36. Beef with Eggplant

$17.25

sautéed with fresh tomato, onion, ginger & garlic.

37. Beef with Vegetables

$17.25

Beef with mixed vegetables cooked with fresh tomato, onion, ginger & spices.

38. Phingsha... Beef with Bean Thread Noodle

$17.25

Beef with bean thread noodles cooked with black mushroom, potato, ginger & garlic.

39. Shypta... Spicy Beef

$17.25

Beef with red & green peppers, long hot pepper sautéed with fresh tomato, onion, ginger & garlic.

40. Beef with Mustard Greens

$17.25

Beef sauteed with fresh mustard greens, with ginger, tomato, onion, garlic and sauces.

Chhasha/Chicken Dishes

White meat chicken sauteed with fresh mustard greens, ginger, tomato, onion, garlic and sauces.

31.(Chhasha Solo) Spicy Chicken

$16.25

White chicken sautéed with red & green peppers, long hot pepper, fresh tomato & onion in chili sauce with herbs.

32. Chhasha Curry

$16.25

Cut chicken cooked with potatoes, fresh tomato, onion, cumin, turmeric powder & curry

33. Chicken with Vegetables

$16.25

34. (Chhasha Shamo) Chicken with Teriyaki Sauce

$16.25

White chicken sautéed with mushroom in sweet teriyaki sauce.

35. Chicken with Mustard Greens

$16.25

Chow Chow/Sauteed Noodles

18. Tsel Chow

$15.25

Tofu or egg.

19. Chhasa Chow

$15.95

20. Langsha Chow (Beef)

$16.25

21. Shrimp Chow

$17.25

Desserts

Deshi

$6.25

Steamed warm rice mixed with melted butter, brown sugar, dried fruits & nuts.

Mango Yogurt

$6.95

Mango yogurt mixed with fresh mango, thinly sliced red delicious apple and seasonal fruits & berries.

Deyngo/Fried Rice

22. Vegetable Fried Rice

$15.25

Vegetable fried rice with tofu or egg or only Vegetable

23. Pork Fried Rice

$15.95

24. Chicken Fried Rice

$15.95

25. Beef Fried Rice

$16.25

26. Shrimp Fried Rice

$17.95

Drang-Tsel/Salads

8. Tomato Mango Salad

$11.25

Refreshing mango, cherry tomatoes, thinly sliced red onion, cilantro, lemon juice with mixed seasonal fruits.

9. Cucumber Salad

$11.25

Combo Bowl

Combo Bowl : Stir fry veg. noodle & your choice of momo (4 Pcs.)

Combo Veg.

$15.25

Combo Chicken

$15.95

Combo Beef

$16.25

Combo Lamb

$16.95

Rice Bowl

Bowl (Tofu)

Bowl (Tofu)

$15.25
Bowl (Chicken)

Bowl (Chicken)

$15.95
Bowl (Pork)

Bowl (Pork)

$15.95
Bowl (Beef)

Bowl (Beef)

$16.25
Bowl (Shrimp)

Bowl (Shrimp)

$16.95

Thukpa Soup Noodle

Traditional Noodle Soup. A simmering vegetable broth sprinkled with scallions & cilantro.

Veg. Soup Noodle

$15.25

Chichen Noodle Soup

$15.95

Beef Noodle Soup

$15.95

Pork Noodle Soup

$15.85

Phaksha/Pork

41. Spicy Pork ( Phaksha shyapta )

$16.25

Pork with fresh tomato, onion, red & green peppers cooked in a spicy sauc

42. (Phaksha Labu) Pork with Daikon

$16.25

Pork cooked with daikon & ginger garlic sauce.

43. Pork W. Mustard Greens

$16.25

Pork sauteed with fresh mustard greens, onion, tomato, ginger, garlic and sauces

Phaley/Breads

1. Tingmo (Steam bun)

$7.25

Steamed flour bun served with dipping sauce. Vegetable (with Chick Pea Curry Sauce) Chicken (with Chicken Curry Sauce)

2. Tsel Phaley

$10.75

Thin veg. bread, flour batter mix with broccoli, carrot, peas, cilantro, ginger, with dipping sauce. Vegetable (with Chick Pea Curry Sauce) Chicken (with Chicken Curry Sauce)

3. Kokun Phaley

$10.75

Whole wheat bread baked on open flame with touch of butter served with dipping sauce Vegetable (with Chick Pea Curry Sauce) Chicken (with Chicken Curry Sauce

4. Shogo Phaley

$7.25

Pan fried wheat bread stuffed with mashed potato, touch of ginger, cilantro.

5. Sha Phaley

$7.95

Pan fried wheat bread stuffed with minced beef, touch of ginger and cilantro.

SHRIMP DISHES

27. Shrimp Tofu Curry

$17.95

Tofu & shrimp blended ina cumin turmeric curry with fresh tomato, onion, ginger, garlic & lemon juice

28. Shrimp Green Beans

$17.95

Stir fried shrimp with fresh green beans, garlic, pepper & chili sauce & lime juice.

29. Shrimp and Mustard Greens

$17.95

30. Shrimp Tsel Nezom

$17.95

Sides

Extra White Rice

$1.95

Extra Brown Rice

$2.25

Mango Pickle

$2.95

Lime Pickle

$2.95

Plain Yogurt

$3.95

Extra Hot Sauce

$1.95

Broccoli (Crown)

$8.95

Mustard Green (Yu Toy)

$8.95

Baby Bok Choy

$8.95

Green Beans

$8.95

Tofu

$8.95

Extra Soup

$1.95

Jalapino Pickle

$2.95

Kimchi Pickle

$2.95

Thang/Soup

6. Temma Soup

$7.25

Slow cooked lentil soup with fresh onion, tomato, ginger, garlic

7. Spinach Soup

$7.25

As healthy as can be, fresh spinach simmered in fresh tomato, onion, ginger and garlic.

MOMO (Dumplings)

10. Tsel Momo

$15.25

Handmade vegetable dumplings filled with fresh spinach, mushrooms, cabbage, tofu, ginger, garlic, and cilantro, served with lentil soup.

11. Chhasha Momo

$15.75

Handmade minced chicken dumplings filled with onion, fresh spinach, cabbage, ginger, and garlic, served with clear broth daikon soup.

12. Langsha Momo

$15.95

Handmade minced beef dumplings filled with onion, fresh spinach, ginger & cilantro.

13. Luksha Momo

$16.25

Handmade minced lamb dumplings filled with onion, fresh spinach, cabbage, ginger & garlic, served with clear broth soup.

Tsel Momo (Half)

$7.62

Chhasha Momo (Half)

$7.87

Langsha Momo(Half)

$7.97

Luksha Momo (Half)

$8.12

Mix Momo

$15.78

* Extra Soup

$1.95

Chili Momo (Vegetable)

$17.99

Chili Momo (Beef)

$17.99

Chili Momo (Lamb)

$17.99

Chili Momo (Chicken)

$17.99

VEGETARIAN DISHES (TSEL SHAE LAK)

44. Tofu

$15.95

45. (Chura Khatsa) Spicy Tofu with Green Beans

$15.95

With beans sauce

46. (Tsel Duluma) Eggplant Potato

$15.95

Eggplant cooked with spices, ginger, garlic, tomato and onion.

47. Tsel Nezom w Tofu

$15.95

Fresh green broccoli, asparagus, carrot, zucxhini, yellow squash, celery, red bell pepper, snow peas.

48. Shogo Po Tsel

$15.95

Ricel Bowl

Tofu Rice Bowl

$14.95

Chicken Rice Bowl

$15.95

Pork Rice Bowl

$15.95

Beef Rice Bowl

$16.95

Shrimp Rice Bowl

$17.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Here at Rangzen, you will find both traditional and non-traditional vegetarian and meat dishes. At the same time you will see a glimpse of Tibet and remember the spirit of Tibet. At our family restaurant you can experience the 2,500-year old rich tradition as well as enjoy the taste of genuine Tibetan cuisine

Website

Location

24 Pearl St, Cambridge, MA 02139

Directions

Gallery
Rangzen Tibetan Place image
Rangzen Tibetan Place image
Rangzen Tibetan Place image
Rangzen Tibetan Place image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dumpling Daughter - Cambridge
orange star3.7 • 186
73 Ames St Cambridge, MA 02142
View restaurantnext
Dosa Factory - Newbury St
orange star3.0 • 59
316 Newbury St Boston, MA 02115
View restaurantnext
Wusong Road
orange starNo Reviews
112 Mount Auburn Street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Sumiao Hunan Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 2,087
270 3rd St Cambridge, MA 02141
View restaurantnext
Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen - Newbury Street
orange starNo Reviews
247 Newbury Street Boston, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Shun's Kitchen - 520 Columbus ave
orange star4.6 • 678
520 Columbus ave Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cambridge

The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
orange star4.6 • 3,209
524 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
LITTLE DONKEY
orange star4.5 • 3,197
505 MASSACHUSETTS AVE CAMBRIDGE, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Pammy’s
orange star4.8 • 2,190
928 Massachusetts Ave. Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Mainely Burgers - Central Square
orange star4.5 • 1,657
704 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
New City Microcreamery Cambridge
orange star4.8 • 471
403 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
ShangHai Fresh 十八鲜
orange star4.0 • 455
735 Mass Ave Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cambridge
Inman Square
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Harvard Square
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
East Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Kendall Square/MIT
review star
Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)
Porter Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston