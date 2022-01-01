Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Food Trucks

Rankin Tacos - Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

2386 Allen Road

Tallahassee, FL 32312

Signature Tacos

$4.00

Crunchy flour tortilla with Southern Fried Chicken topped with our tangy "Buff-BQ” Cabbage slaw garnished with spicy pickles, bacon, bleu cheese and Buffalo sauce

GREEKAN

$4.50

Crunchy flour tortilla with Lamb topped with our Tzatziki cabbage slaw and feta cheese, tomatoes, and onions

PLAIN JUAN $$

$3.50

Choice of tortilla with Beef or Chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, homemade salsa, cheddar cheese and sour cream

TAC WONDO

$3.50

Crunchy corn tortilla with choice of Beef or Southern Fried Chicken, topped with our Asian Fusion cabbage slaw along with tomatoes, onions, cilantro and chow mein noodles

Sides

Rankin Rice

$2.50

Spicy Pintos

$2.50

Tater Tots

$2.50

Fried Okra

$2.50

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

Rankin Tacos - Food Truck image
Rankin Tacos - Food Truck image

