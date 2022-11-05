Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Rao's Hollywood

review star

No reviews yet

1006 Seward St

Los Angeles, CA 90036

Popular Items

Meatballs
House Salad
Lemon Chicken

Appetizer

Meatballs

Meatballs

$18.00

Ground Beef, Pork, Veal, Seasoned Breadcrumbs

Mozzarella en Carrozza

Mozzarella en Carrozza

$18.00

Fried, Fresh Mozzarella Sandwich

Baked Clams

Baked Clams

$18.00

Little Neck Clams, Oregano, Breadcrumb Stuffing

Fritto Misto

Fritto Misto

$27.00

Fried Calamari, Shrimp, Cod, Zucchini, Lemon Remoulade, Marinara Sauce

Roasted Red Peppers & Mozzarella

Roasted Red Peppers & Mozzarella

$17.00

Golden Raisins, Pine Nuts, Garlic, Olive Oil, Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella

Family Menu #1

$75.00

Salad

House Salad

House Salad

$18.00

Green Leaf, Iceberg, cucumber, Endive, Radicchio, Red Onion, Fennel, Roma Tomato, House Vinaigrette

Milanese Salad

Milanese Salad

$18.00

Baby Arugula, Sliced Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Parmesan, House Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$18.00

Romaine Hearts, Classic Caesar Dressing, Ciabatta Croutons, Parmesan

Seafood Salad

Seafood Salad

$31.00

Calamari, Crab, Lobster, Shrimp, Lemon Citronette, Micro Diced Bell Peppers

Caprese

$18.00

Pasta

Fiocchi

Fiocchi

$28.00

Beggar Purse Ravioli, Ricotta and Bartlett Pear Filling, Brown Butter, Sage, Dried Cranberries

Fusilli Carbonara

Fusilli Carbonara

$28.00

Pancetta, Egg, Black Pepper, Pecorino Romano

Linguini & Clams

Linguini & Clams

$33.00

Little Neck Clams, Garlic, White Wine, Parsley

Orecchiette & Broccoli Rabe

Orecchiette & Broccoli Rabe

$28.00

Hot & Sweet Sausage, Broccoli Rabe

Penne alla Vodka

Penne alla Vodka

$28.00

San Marzano Tomatoes, Prosciutto Cotto, Vodka, Cream

Rigatoni Bolognese

Rigatoni Bolognese

$28.00

Ground Beef, Pork and Veal, San Marzano Tomatoes, Herbs

Rigatoni Pomodoro

Rigatoni Pomodoro

$19.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Onion, Garlic, Fresh Basil

Salsa alla Marinara

Salsa alla Marinara

$19.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fresh Basil

Spaghetti Aglio Olio

Spaghetti Aglio Olio

$19.00

Garlic, Olive Oil, Red Pepper Flake, Parsley

Pasta Special

$26.00

Entree

Chicken Milanese

Chicken Milanese

$29.00

Breaded Cutlet, Fried, Arugula Salad, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Shaved Parmesan Cheese

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$29.00

Breaded, Fried Cutlet, Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Shaved Parmesan, Micro Basil

Chicken Scarpariello

Chicken Scarpariello

$39.00

Bone-In, Half Chicken, Hot & Sweet Sausage, Hot Cherry Peppers, Bell Peppers, White Wine Sauce

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$26.00

Breaded, Fried, Marinara, Parmesan, Mozzarella

Lemon Chicken

Lemon Chicken

$29.00

Half Chicken, Quartered, Bone-In, Charcoal Broiled, Uncle Vincent's Famous Lemon Sauce

Pork Chops

Pork Chops

$45.00

Niman Ranch Pork, Pan Seared, Hot & Sweet Cherry Peppers, Garlic, Butter, White Wine Reduction

Sausage & Peppers

Sausage & Peppers

$30.00

Grilled, Hot & Sweet Sausage, Bell Peppers, Onion

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$39.00

Sauteed Jumbo Shrimp, Lemon, Butter, Garlic, White Wine, Angel Hair Pasta

Veal Scaloppini

Veal Scaloppini

$39.00

Tenderloin Medallions, Pan Seared

Sides

Ciabatta & Lavosh

Ciabatta & Lavosh

$5.00
Grilled Vegetables

Grilled Vegetables

$12.00
Peas & Prosciutto

Peas & Prosciutto

$14.00
Roasted Potatoes

Roasted Potatoes

$12.00
Sauteed Vegetables

Sauteed Vegetables

$10.00

Side Of Anchovies

$5.00

Dessert

New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$12.00

Cream Cheese, Almond Extract, Disaronno, Graham Cracker Crust

Cannoli

Cannoli

$12.00

Ricotta Creme, Cointreau, Chocolate Drops

Tiramisu

$12.00
Tartufo

Tartufo

$12.00

Chocolate & Vanilla Gelato, Chocolate Shell, Luxardo Cherry, Caramel Sauce

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
The exclusive legendary East Harlem eatery is replicated in Los Angeles. Dark wood, red leather booths, classic décor and family warmth bring this east coast red sauce joint to life. Meatballs and Cheesecake are an absolute must. Enjoy over 125 years of history still owned by the same family!

1006 Seward St, Los Angeles, CA 90036

