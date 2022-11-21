Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Original 1941 Rao's Bakery - Calder

2596 Calder Avenue

Beaumont, TX 77702

Order Again

Popular Items

Café Latte
Iced Coffee
Bacon, Egg & cheese Wrap

Grab & Go

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Whole Milk

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.75

Fresh squeesed Orange Juice

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Bottle Water

$1.79

SAN PELLEGRINO

$2.25

Cup of water

$0.35

Drip Coffee & Xtras

Brewed coffee

Brewed coffee

Fresh hot drip coffee

Café Au Lait

French roast coffee w/ steamed heavy cream

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

illy cold brew still or Nirto infused

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

Refreshing cold coffee sweetended with pure cane light on cream

Torani Flavors

Drink flavorings

X-Shot Espresso

$0.99

Whip Cream

$0.70

Java-To-Go

$17.95

96oz of brewed coffee

Red Eye

$3.89+

Brewed coffee with a shot of espresso ontop

Espresso based

Al Pacino latte

Al Pacino latte

Latte w/ chocolate, amaretto & coconut

Americano

Italian styel drip coffee

Café Latte

Café Latte

Espresso based drink w/ stemamed milk and a little froth ontop

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

Espresso based drink w/ equal parts stemamed milk to froth

Carmella Latte

Carmella Latte

Latte w/ caramel, french vanilla & whip cream

Dark Chocolate Mocha

Dark Chocolate Mocha

Latte w/ dark chocolate & whip cream

Dirty Chai Latte

Dirty Chai Latte

Chai latte with espresso

Espresso Double

Espresso Double

$2.75

illy espresso

Flat White

Flat White

$4.35

Equal parts espresso & stemed milk w/ micro-froth ontop

Salted Caramel Mocha

Salted Caramel Mocha

Latte w/ salted caramel, chcolate & whip cream

Snickers Latte

Snickers Latte

Latte w/ hazelnut, caramel, chocolate & whip cream

Tuxedo Mocha

Tuxedo Mocha

Latte w/ white & dark chocolate. Whip cream ontop

Vanilla Bean Latte

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

Latte w/ Vanilla

White Chocolate Mocha

Frozen Drinks

Carmella Frap

Carmella Frap

Blended coffee based Caramel & vanilla frap

Kona Mocha

Kona Mocha

Blended coffee based chocolate frap

Salted Carmel Mocha Frap

Salted Carmel Mocha Frap

Blended coffee based salted caramel & chocolate frap

Snickers Frap

Snickers Frap

Blended coffee based hazelnut, caramel & chocolate frap

Vanilla Bean Frappe

Vanilla Frap

Vanilla Frap

Blended coffee based vanilla frap

Non-Coffee drinks

Hot Tea

Hot Chocolate

London Fog Latte

Earl grey tea steamed milk & vanilla

Spiced Chai Latte

Spiced Chai Latte

Hot Chocolate Java-To-Go

$30.00

Iced Tea*

Freshly brewed unsweet

Italian Soda*

Italian Soda*

Sparkeling water with your choice of flavoring.

Smoothies

Strawberry Bannana Smoothie

$4.85

Superfruit Smoothie

$4.85
Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.85

Frozen Lemonades

$4.85

Seasonal Espresso Based

Almond Roca Mocha

Banana Nut Latte

Irish Cream Latte

Love Potion #9

Lucky Charms Latte

Mardi Gras Mocha

Rao's Signature Mardi Gras drink has bananas fasters syrup with white chocolate sauce, espresso and steamed milk. This drink is topped with whip cream and Mardi Gras colored sugar.

Nutty Bunny Mocha

Peppermint Mocha

Raspberry White Mocha

S'mores Mocha

Sweet Nothing Latte

Voodoo Mocha

Voodoo Mocha

Rao's Signature Mardi Gras drink is a combination of Banana Foster syrup, Dark chocolate sauce with steamed milk and espresso. This drink is topped with whip cream and mardi gras colored sugar

Sea Salt Vanilla Cream Breve

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Cream Muffin

Blueberry Cream Muffin

$3.25

Muffin with blueberry's and cream cheese inside.

Blueberry Lemon Muffin

$3.25
Blueberry Bran Muffin

Blueberry Bran Muffin

$3.25

We use a nut grain for this and add blueberry's to sweeten it up.

Blueberry Cranberry Cream Muffin

Blueberry Cranberry Cream Muffin

$3.25

Cranberry's Blueberry's and cream cheese Muffin

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$3.25
Pecan Cream Muffin

Pecan Cream Muffin

$3.25

Muffin with pecans and cream cheese on the top.

Strawberry Cream Muffin

Strawberry Cream Muffin

$3.25

Strawberry flavored muffin with cream cheese and strawberry jam on top.

1 Dz Assorted Muffins

$33.00

Pumpkin Cream cheese Muffin

$3.50

Chocolate chocolate chip Muffin

$3.50

Apple cinnamon Muffin

$3.50

Banana Nut

$3.25

Pastry's

Empanada

Empanada

$1.15

Filled with cubed apple.

Lg Cinnamon Roll

Lg Cinnamon Roll

$3.25
Mini Cinnamon Roll

Mini Cinnamon Roll

$1.09

Mini Scone

$1.85Out of stock
Scone

Scone

$3.25
Sticky Bun

Sticky Bun

$3.85

Cinnamon wheel with toasted pecan half's on top of our signature stick bun smear.

Turnover

Turnover

$4.25

Puff pastry filled with apple slices

Maple Pecan Streusel

$3.50

Strawberry cream croissant

$3.50

Hot breakfast

Breakfast Pizza

Breakfast Pizza

$3.25
Zummo Kolache w/ Cheese

Zummo Kolache w/ Cheese

$2.15

Zummo party link wrapped up on our sweet dough.

Zummo w/ Jalapeno and cheese

$2.15
Bacon, Egg & cheese Wrap

Bacon, Egg & cheese Wrap

$4.75

Eggs, bacon and cheese all wrapped up in a wheat tortilla.

Black bean, egg Jalapeno Wrap

Black bean, egg Jalapeno Wrap

$4.75

Black bean with Jalapeno, scrambled eggs and cheese all wrapped up on one wheat wrap.

Black Bean grilled Chicken Wrap

Black Bean grilled Chicken Wrap

$5.25

Black beans, eggs, grilled chicken and cheese all wrapped up in a wheat tortilla.

Bacon, Egg & cheese Croissant

$4.85
Mini ham and cheese croissant

Mini ham and cheese croissant

$1.85

Mini Croissant with ham and cheese

Ham Egg & cheese Croissant

Ham Egg & cheese Croissant

$5.45
Ham & cheese Croissant

Ham & cheese Croissant

$4.65

Plain Croissant

$3.00

Fried items (Calder)

Chocolate Donut's

$0.99

Plain Donut's

$0.99

Apple Fritter's

$2.85

Cin Twist

$2.15

Mini fried cinnamon roll

$1.15

Breads

Apple cin Loaf

Apple cin Loaf

$6.50
Bluberry Pound Cake

Bluberry Pound Cake

$7.95

Plain Croissant

$3.00
Blueberry Cream Pound cake

Blueberry Cream Pound cake

$7.95
Strawberry Cream Pound cake

Strawberry Cream Pound cake

$7.95

Bakery case Sweets

Fudge nut brownies

Fudge nut brownies

$2.50
Cake Balls

Cake Balls

$2.25

Pic is of the Italian cream flavor. We also offer red velvet

Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

$2.50
Macroons*

Macroons*

$2.25

Cookies

Gourmet Cookie

Gourmet Cookie

$2.15
Decorated Sugar cookie

Decorated Sugar cookie

$2.75

Sugar cookies with seasonal decorations using buttercream icing.

1dz assorted gourmet cookies

$25.80
Sugar Cookie

Sugar Cookie

$1.10

1 sugar cookie. Shapes and color vary based on season.

Double Decker cookie

Double Decker cookie

$4.50

Two gourmet cookies with buttercream icing in-between layers and seasonal artwork on top.

Gingerbread Cookie Glazed

$1.30

Astro's Deco cookie

$2.75

Cupcakes

Wedding Cake cupcake

Wedding Cake cupcake

$2.99

White cake, white buttercream icing and white pearls on top

Grooms Cake cupcake

Grooms Cake cupcake

$2.99

Chocolate cake with chocolate fudge icing and chocolate sprinkles on top.

Red Velvet cupcake

Red Velvet cupcake

$2.99

Red Velvet cake with cream cheese icing and red velvet cake crumbs on top.

Seasonal White cupcake

Seasonal White cupcake

$2.99

White cake with seasonal decorations on top.

Carrot Cake cupcake

Carrot Cake cupcake

$2.99

Carrot cake with cream cheese icing and a carrot decorated on top.

Seasonal Chocolate cupcake

Seasonal Chocolate cupcake

$2.99

Chocolate cupcake with seasonal decorations on top.

Turtle Fudge cupcake

$2.99

Birthday party cupcake

$2.99Out of stock

12 bakery case cupcakes (not custom orders)

$24.00

Cold case desserts

Dipped Strawberry

Dipped Strawberry

$2.25

Dipped in a dark chocolate truffle

Napoleon Heart

Napoleon Heart

$7.15

Puff pastry filled w/ bavarian cream & strawberry slices

Small Fruit Tart

Small Fruit Tart

$2.50

Sugar cookie shell with custard inside and fruit on top.

Large Fruit Tart

Large Fruit Tart

$4.75

Lg cookie shell custard filled with fruit ontop

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$5.50
Cannoli

Cannoli

$2.99
Cream Horn

Cream Horn

$4.15
Cheeze Cake Balls

Cheeze Cake Balls

$2.25
Small Eclair

Small Eclair

$1.99Out of stock
Large Eclair

Large Eclair

$3.99Out of stock
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$5.75
Mousse Brownie Heart

Mousse Brownie Heart

$5.99Out of stock

Stacked brownie with mousse filling and whip cream on top.

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$3.75Out of stock
Trifle Cup

Trifle Cup

$4.75Out of stock

Fruit, vanilla putting, whip cream and cake all in one cup....

Macroons*

Macroons*

$2.25

Pie slice

Keylime pie slice

Keylime pie slice

$5.50
Pecan Pie Slice

Pecan Pie Slice

$5.50
Chocolate Silk Pie Slice

Chocolate Silk Pie Slice

$6.25

Pumpkin pie Slice

$4.95

Cheesecake's baby/slice

Sicilian Cheesecake slice

Sicilian Cheesecake slice

$6.50

Strawberry baby cheesecake

$6.99
Turtle Fudge baby cheesecake

Turtle Fudge baby cheesecake

$6.99