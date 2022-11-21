The Original 1941 Rao's Bakery - Calder
2596 Calder Avenue
Beaumont, TX 77702
Popular Items
Grab & Go
Drip Coffee & Xtras
Brewed coffee
Fresh hot drip coffee
Café Au Lait
French roast coffee w/ steamed heavy cream
Nitro Cold Brew
illy cold brew still or Nirto infused
Iced Coffee
Refreshing cold coffee sweetended with pure cane light on cream
Torani Flavors
Drink flavorings
X-Shot Espresso
Whip Cream
Java-To-Go
96oz of brewed coffee
Red Eye
Brewed coffee with a shot of espresso ontop
Espresso based
Al Pacino latte
Latte w/ chocolate, amaretto & coconut
Americano
Italian styel drip coffee
Café Latte
Espresso based drink w/ stemamed milk and a little froth ontop
Cappuccino
Espresso based drink w/ equal parts stemamed milk to froth
Carmella Latte
Latte w/ caramel, french vanilla & whip cream
Dark Chocolate Mocha
Latte w/ dark chocolate & whip cream
Dirty Chai Latte
Chai latte with espresso
Espresso Double
illy espresso
Flat White
Equal parts espresso & stemed milk w/ micro-froth ontop
Salted Caramel Mocha
Latte w/ salted caramel, chcolate & whip cream
Snickers Latte
Latte w/ hazelnut, caramel, chocolate & whip cream
Tuxedo Mocha
Latte w/ white & dark chocolate. Whip cream ontop
Vanilla Bean Latte
Vanilla Latte
Latte w/ Vanilla
White Chocolate Mocha
Frozen Drinks
Carmella Frap
Blended coffee based Caramel & vanilla frap
Kona Mocha
Blended coffee based chocolate frap
Salted Carmel Mocha Frap
Blended coffee based salted caramel & chocolate frap
Snickers Frap
Blended coffee based hazelnut, caramel & chocolate frap
Vanilla Bean Frappe
Vanilla Frap
Blended coffee based vanilla frap
Non-Coffee drinks
Smoothies
Seasonal Espresso Based
Almond Roca Mocha
Banana Nut Latte
Irish Cream Latte
Love Potion #9
Lucky Charms Latte
Mardi Gras Mocha
Rao's Signature Mardi Gras drink has bananas fasters syrup with white chocolate sauce, espresso and steamed milk. This drink is topped with whip cream and Mardi Gras colored sugar.
Nutty Bunny Mocha
Peppermint Mocha
Raspberry White Mocha
S'mores Mocha
Sweet Nothing Latte
Voodoo Mocha
Rao's Signature Mardi Gras drink is a combination of Banana Foster syrup, Dark chocolate sauce with steamed milk and espresso. This drink is topped with whip cream and mardi gras colored sugar
Sea Salt Vanilla Cream Breve
Muffins
Blueberry Muffin
Blueberry Muffin
Blueberry Cream Muffin
Muffin with blueberry's and cream cheese inside.
Blueberry Lemon Muffin
Blueberry Bran Muffin
We use a nut grain for this and add blueberry's to sweeten it up.
Blueberry Cranberry Cream Muffin
Cranberry's Blueberry's and cream cheese Muffin
Cranberry Orange Muffin
Pecan Cream Muffin
Muffin with pecans and cream cheese on the top.
Strawberry Cream Muffin
Strawberry flavored muffin with cream cheese and strawberry jam on top.
1 Dz Assorted Muffins
Pumpkin Cream cheese Muffin
Chocolate chocolate chip Muffin
Apple cinnamon Muffin
Banana Nut
Pastry's
Empanada
Filled with cubed apple.
Lg Cinnamon Roll
Mini Cinnamon Roll
Mini Scone
Scone
Sticky Bun
Cinnamon wheel with toasted pecan half's on top of our signature stick bun smear.
Turnover
Puff pastry filled with apple slices
Maple Pecan Streusel
Strawberry cream croissant
Hot breakfast
Breakfast Pizza
Zummo Kolache w/ Cheese
Zummo party link wrapped up on our sweet dough.
Zummo w/ Jalapeno and cheese
Bacon, Egg & cheese Wrap
Eggs, bacon and cheese all wrapped up in a wheat tortilla.
Black bean, egg Jalapeno Wrap
Black bean with Jalapeno, scrambled eggs and cheese all wrapped up on one wheat wrap.
Black Bean grilled Chicken Wrap
Black beans, eggs, grilled chicken and cheese all wrapped up in a wheat tortilla.
Bacon, Egg & cheese Croissant
Mini ham and cheese croissant
Mini Croissant with ham and cheese
Ham Egg & cheese Croissant
Ham & cheese Croissant
Plain Croissant
Fried items (Calder)
Breads
Bakery case Sweets
Cookies
Gourmet Cookie
Decorated Sugar cookie
Sugar cookies with seasonal decorations using buttercream icing.
1dz assorted gourmet cookies
Sugar Cookie
1 sugar cookie. Shapes and color vary based on season.
Double Decker cookie
Two gourmet cookies with buttercream icing in-between layers and seasonal artwork on top.
Gingerbread Cookie Glazed
Astro's Deco cookie
Cupcakes
Wedding Cake cupcake
White cake, white buttercream icing and white pearls on top
Grooms Cake cupcake
Chocolate cake with chocolate fudge icing and chocolate sprinkles on top.
Red Velvet cupcake
Red Velvet cake with cream cheese icing and red velvet cake crumbs on top.
Seasonal White cupcake
White cake with seasonal decorations on top.
Carrot Cake cupcake
Carrot cake with cream cheese icing and a carrot decorated on top.
Seasonal Chocolate cupcake
Chocolate cupcake with seasonal decorations on top.
Turtle Fudge cupcake
Birthday party cupcake
12 bakery case cupcakes (not custom orders)
Cold case desserts
Dipped Strawberry
Dipped in a dark chocolate truffle
Napoleon Heart
Puff pastry filled w/ bavarian cream & strawberry slices
Small Fruit Tart
Sugar cookie shell with custard inside and fruit on top.
Large Fruit Tart
Lg cookie shell custard filled with fruit ontop
Creme Brulee
Cannoli
Cream Horn
Cheeze Cake Balls
Small Eclair
Large Eclair
Tiramisu
Mousse Brownie Heart
Stacked brownie with mousse filling and whip cream on top.
Bread Pudding
Trifle Cup
Fruit, vanilla putting, whip cream and cake all in one cup....