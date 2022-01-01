Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rapid Nutrition & Coffee Co.

110 Golf Course Rd

Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Order Again

Popular Items

The Hulk
The Duluth Experience
Croissant sausage

SHAKES

Strawberry Slam

$8.00

Strawberry Puree, Bananas, Strawberries, Vanilla Whey Protein

Java Jolt

$8.00

Choice of Milk, Espresso Beans, Dark & Milk Chocolate, Vanilla Whey Protein

Berry, Berry Good

$8.00

Four Berry Puree, Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Vanilla Whey Protein

I Love Veggies

$8.00

Pineapple Puree, Mixed Greens, Avocado, Lemon, Banana, Vanilla Whey Protein

Mango Berry Burst

$8.00

Mango Puree, Strawberries, Pineapple, Mango, Vanilla Whey Protein

Hawaiian Harvest

$8.00

Pineapple Puree, Banana, Coconut, Vanilla Whey Protein

Chocolate Thinny Mint

$8.00

Choice of Milk, Dark & Milk Chocolate, Mint, Get Lean Supplement, Organic Sandwich Cookie, Chocolate Whey Protein

Cracker Jax

$8.00

Choice of Milk, Salted Caramel, Peanut Butter, Oats, Vanilla Whey Protein

Mo' Mass

$8.00

Choice of Milk, Peanut Butter, Oats, Banana, Vanilla or Chocolate Mass Builder

Organic Cookie Crunch

$8.00

Choice of Milk, Organic Sandwich Cookie, Yogurt, Vanilla Whey Protein

Chocolate Frosty

$8.00

Choice of Milk, Milk Chocolate, Chocolate Whey Protein

Peanut Butter Cup

$8.25

Choice of Milk, Milk Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Vanilla & Chocolate Protein

Banana Nut Blast

$8.25

Choice of Milk, Peanut Butter, Extra Banana, Vanilla Whey Protein

Black & Tan Chai

$8.25

Choice of Milk, Chai Spice, Vanilla & Chocolate Whey Protein

Strawberry Lean

$8.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, Strawberries, Pineapple, Orange, Vanilla Whey Protein

The Caffeinator

$8.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, Espresso Beans, Get Energized Supplement, Vanilla Whey Protein

PB Cup Lite

$8.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, PB Lite, Milk Chocolate, Vanilla & Chocolate Whey Protein

Red Velvet Cupcake

$8.00

Raspberry Recharge

$8.00

PRE-WORKOUT

16oz Pre-Workout

$2.50

Scoop of Pre-Workout

$2.25

TRADITIONAL COFFEE

House Brew

$2.25+

Pour Over

$4.00+

French Press

$4.00+

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

House-Made Cold Brew

$3.00+

Fresh cold brew using high quality beans from the Gabriel Muńoz farm in Colombia.

SPECIALTY COFFEE

Latte

$3.75+

A classic espresso based beverage with your choice of steamed milk, flavor (optional), and finished with froth.

Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso, your choice of milk and chocolate, finished with froth.

Cappuccino

$4.00

A classic espresso based beverage with steamed milk and a few dollops of froth.

Americano

$2.50+

Fresh espresso diluted with hot water.

Breve

$4.50+

Espresso and steamed half 'n' half, finished with froth.

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Steamed milk and your choice of white chocolate, dark chocolate, or both.

London Fog

$4.00+

Hot Earl Grey steeped in steamed milk of your choice with vanilla.

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Warm Chai spiced tea, steamed milk of your choice, with vanilla and topped with froth.

Black + White Mocha

$5.00+

A combination of espresso, white and dark chocolate, steamed milk of your choice, and finished with froth.

Royal Lavender

$5.00+

Fresh espresso, honey, lavender syrup, steamed milk of your choice, finished with froth and drizzled with honey.

The Judy Garland

$5.00+

Fresh espresso, amaretto syrup, white chocolate, with steamed milk of your choice and topped with froth.

The Duluth Experience

$5.00+

Fresh espresso, white and dark chocolate, honey, steamed milk of your choice, topped with froth and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

KIDS

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.50

The Hulk

$4.50

Cookie Monster

$4.50

Jr. Choc. Frosty

$4.50

PB Banana

$4.50

PB & J

$4.50

TEA

Chai

$2.25+

Earl Grey

$2.25+

Refreshers

Wildberry Hibsicus

$4.00

Strawberry Acai

$4.00

Watermelon Mint

$4.00

Bottled Bev.

Water

$1.50

V8

$2.50

Propel

$2.00

BUBBL'R

$2.50

AHA

AHA

$1.50

Whole Bean

Colombian

$16.99

Papa New Guinea

$16.99

Sandwiches

Biscuit bacon

$4.00

Croissant sausage

$4.00

English Muffin Turkey sausage

$4.50

Snack Items

Clif Bar

$2.50

Lenny Cookie

$3.00

Betty Lou's Energy Ball

$2.50

Nature Valley bars

$1.50

Mini Cookies

$2.50

Beast Cookie

$2.50

Whey Protein

Banana 2.2 lb

$58.99

Chocolate 2.2 lb

$58.99

Vanilla 2.2 lb

$58.99

Strawberry 2.2 lb

$58.99

Chocolate 1 lb

$33.99

Vanilla 1 lb

$33.99

Organic Vanilla 1 lb

$39.99

Plant Protein

Chocolate 2.26 lb

$65.99

Vanilla 2.26 lb

$65.99

Vanilla 1 lb

$33.99

Espresso

Extra Shot: Single

$0.50

Extra Shot: Double

$1.00

Flavor Shot

Vanilla

$0.80

Caramel

$0.80

Hazelnut

$0.80

Toffee Nut

$0.80

Amaretto

$0.80

Coconut

$0.80

Lavender

$0.80

Peppermint

$0.80

Irish Cream

$0.80

Almond

$0.80

Wht. Choc.

$0.80

Dark. Choc.

$0.80

Half Why Half Drk

$0.80

Protein

Whey

$1.00

Supplement

Creatine

$0.75

Get Energized

$0.75

Get Essentials

$0.75

Get Greens

$0.75

Get Flexible

$0.75

Get Lean

$0.75

Get Recovered

$0.75

Dairy/Non Dairy

Whole Milk

$0.50

Almond Milk

$0.50

Half/Half

$0.50

Heavy Cream

$0.50

Coconut Milk

$0.50

Oat milk

Apparel

TShirt RN

$15.99

20ozTumbler Cup

Tumbler

$24.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy fresh, high quality espresso beverages and the best nutritionally rich protein shakes Grand Rapids has to offer!

Website

Location

110 Golf Course Rd, Grand Rapids, MN 55744

Directions

