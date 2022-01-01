Rapid Nutrition & Coffee Co.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy fresh, high quality espresso beverages and the best nutritionally rich protein shakes Grand Rapids has to offer!
Location
110 Golf Course Rd, Grand Rapids, MN 55744
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Grand Rapids