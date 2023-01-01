  • Home
A map showing the location of Rapid River Lodge: Concession Stand

Rapid River Lodge: Concession Stand Concession Stand

No reviews yet

7376 Woida Road

Baxter, MN 56425

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards


Drinks

12 oz. Fountain $1.49

$1.49

16 oz Fountain $2.09

$2.09

24 oz Fountain $2.59

$2.59

Dasani Water $2.09

$2.09

49000031652

Slushy SMALL $2.69

$2.62

Slushy LARGE $3.66

$3.66

Coke

Diet Coke

Sprite

Mello Yello

Barq’s

Lemonade

Powerade

Dr Pepper

Pizza

4 Meat Pizza

$15.17

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.17

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.60

Cheese Pizza

$11.46

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$15.17

Snacks

Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.23

Nachos

$3.14

Pretzel

$3.14

Icecream $2.09

$2.09

Icee Freeze Frosted Lemonade $4.87

$4.87

Chips $1.69

$1.69

Extras

Little Swimmers

$2.09

Locker Rental

$1.05
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7376 Woida Road, Baxter, MN 56425

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

