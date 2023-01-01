Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rappahannock Oyster Bar – ROW DTLA 1318 E. 7th Street

review star

No reviews yet

1318 E. 7th Street

Los Angeles, CA 90021

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food

Raw Bar

Tray of Oysters

Tray of Oysters

Please copy modifier from Merroir (except oysters- $3.25 ea)

Bay Scallops

Bay Scallops

$16.00
Ceviche

Ceviche

$16.00
Hamachi

Hamachi

$17.00
Seafood Tower

Seafood Tower

$55.00+

Extra Sauce

Salads & Shares

Avocado & Kale

Avocado & Kale

$17.00
Watermelon & Cucumber

Watermelon & Cucumber

$16.00
Rapp Caesar

Rapp Caesar

$18.00
Oyster Chowder

Oyster Chowder

$16.00
Baked Oysters

Baked Oysters

$19.00
Peel & Eat Shrimp

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$17.00
Lobster Truffle Poutine

Lobster Truffle Poutine

$23.00
Fried Oyster Tacos

Fried Oyster Tacos

$16.00

3 tacos per order

Lobster Mac & Cheese

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$28.00
Brussels

Brussels

$14.00
Crispy Oysters

Crispy Oysters

$15.00
Fries

Fries

$8.00

Prosciutto Burrata Salad

$24.00

Fried Okra

$14.00

Large Plates

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$17.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00
Lobster & Shrimp Quesadilla

Lobster & Shrimp Quesadilla

$26.00
Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$26.00
Lobster Tacos

Lobster Tacos

$28.00
Rapp Burger

Rapp Burger

$21.00
Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$26.00
Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$21.00
Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$21.00
Teriyaki Salmon

Teriyaki Salmon

$24.00

Specials

Seafood Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo

$39.00
Paella

Paella

$65.00
Whole Fish

Whole Fish

$33.00
Steak Aguachile

Steak Aguachile

$28.00
Buffalo Shrimp

Buffalo Shrimp

$16.00
Kimchi Fried Rice

Kimchi Fried Rice

$19.00
Cocktail Wings

Cocktail Wings

$16.00

5 Wings per order

Peruvian Ceviche

Peruvian Ceviche

$23.00
Octo Risotto

Octo Risotto

$38.00

Shrimp Aguachile

$26.00

Soft Shell Crab Sandwich

$28.00

50/50 Burger

$26.00

Sides/Kids

K-Cheese Quesadilla

K-Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00
K-Little Rapp

K-Little Rapp

$10.00

K-Mac&Cheese

$13.00
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$8.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$7.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Slaw

$5.00

Dessert

Beignets

Beignets

$14.00
Banana Bread Pudding

Banana Bread Pudding

$14.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Strawberries

$3.00

Key Lime Pie

$14.00

Door Dash

DD Avocado Kale

$18.00

DD Rapp Caesar

$19.00

DD Watermelon Cucumber

$17.00

DD Fried Oyster Tacos

$17.00

DD Little Rapp Burger

$11.00

DD Peel & Eat Shrimp

$18.00

DD Lobster Truffle Poutine

$24.00

DD Oyster Chowder

$17.00

DD Crispy Oysters

$16.00

DD Regular Fries

$9.00

DD Brussels

$15.00

DD Shrimp & Grits

$27.00

DD Lobster Mac

$29.00

DD Lobster Roll

$27.00

DD Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

DD Grilled Chicken Club

$18.00

DD Shrimp Tacos

$19.00

DD Rapp Burger

$22.00

DD Mexican Coke

$6.00

DD Diet Coke

$4.00

DD Topo Chico

$5.00

Beverage

Liquor

Pearl (Well)

$11.00

Titos

$13.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Rigby (Well)

$11.00

Hendricks

$16.00

Bar Hill

$15.00

Bar Hill Tomcat

$17.00

Flor de Cana 7 yr (Well)

$12.00

HSE

$12.00

Flor de Cana 12 yr

$15.00

Flor de Cana 18yr

$18.00

Pueblo Viejo (Well)

$11.00

1800 Anejo

$19.00

1800 Cristalino

$21.00

Maestro Dobel Cristalino

Casa Amigos Blanco

$16.00

Casa Amigos Repo

$19.00

Casa Amigos Anejo

$21.00

Insolito Blanco

$16.00

Insolito Repo

$19.00

Insolito Anejo

$21.00

Cada Dia Repo

$15.00

Correlejo Repo

$16.00

Silencio Mezcal

$13.00

Xicaru Mezcal

$12.00

Conciere Whiskey (Well)

$11.00

Tullamore Dew

$13.00

Wiseman

$16.00

Westward

$18.00

Bulliet Rye

$14.00

Black Market Rye

$16.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$13.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$18.00

Weller

$18.00

Blantons

$20.00

Glenlivet 12

$16.00

Ahus Akvavit

$12.00

Aperol

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Chartreuse, Green

$17.00

Chartreuse, Yellow

$17.00

Carpano

$9.00

Cocci Americano

$10.00

Le Pere Jules

$12.00

Jardesca

$13.00

H By Hine

$13.00

Saviero Madiera

$15.00

Fernet

$12.00

Luxardo

Barsol Pisco

$14.00

Lillet

$10.00

Satori Soju

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$15.00

Hennessey

$14.00

Classic Cocktails

Boulevardier

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Super Bloody

$18.00

Last Word

$14.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Daiquiri

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Spicy Margarita

$14.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Negroni

$15.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

French 75

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Rob Roy

$14.00

Pisco Sour

$15.00

Sazerac

$15.00

Sidecar

$15.00

Gold Rush

$14.00

Bee Knees

$14.00

Tom Collins

$14.00

John Daly

$14.00

Strawberry Margarita

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Specialty Cocktails

Pleasantly Plum

$16.00

Fly Me Away

$16.00

Skye Tai

$15.00

Papo Fix

$14.00

Cranberry Mezalina

$16.00

Crisp Apple

$18.00

Oaxacan Old Fashioned

$16.00

Paloma

$14.00

Michelada

$9.00

Super Michi

$16.00

Oyster Shooter

Beer

Lil Bo Pils

$9.00

El Sully

$9.00

Cali Cream Ale

$10.00

Del IPA

$10.00

Deep Roots Amber

$9.00

Pacifico

$9.00

Abita Purple Haze

$8.00

Alagash White

$10.00

Stone Tangerine

$10.00

Cali Honey Blonde

$9.00

Blueberry Cider

$10.00

Lavender Kombucha

$10.00

Buenaveza

$9.00

Boomtown

$10.00

Wine

Corkage

$20.00

Cote De Rhone

$13.00+

Spezieri

$15.00+

Red Blend

$11.00+

Pinot Noir

$16.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00+

Penfolds Bin 389

$150.00

Muscadet Severe ET Maine

$13.00+

Sauvignon Blanc

$16.00+

Pinot Gris

$14.00+

Albarino

$16.00+

Sancerre

$17.00+

Gruner Veltliner

$13.00+

Riesling

$15.00+

Chardonnay

$18.00+

Chenin Blanc

$11.00+

Rose

$12.00+

Khikhvi

$16.00+

Sancerre Rose

$68.00

Sparkling Brut Rose

$14.00+

Prosecco

$12.00+

Sparkling Vouvray

$13.00+

Lucashof Riesling

$72.00

Piper-Heidsieck 1785 Brut

$99.00

NA Beverages

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Mexican Sprite

$5.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Organic Black Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Bottle Still Water

$7.00

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Orange Soda

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Soda Water

$1.50

Tonic

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Soda Refill

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

Milk

$3.50

Mocktail

$7.00

Retail

Retail Raw Bar

Unshucked Rappahannock Oysters

$1.50

Unshucked Olde Salt Oysters

$1.50

Unshucked Baja Oysters

$1.50

Unshucked Clams

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Rappahannock Oyster Bar at ROW DTLA offers a West Coast spin on our East Coast heritage. The menu offers small and large plates consisting of much more than just oysters and seafood. The food is inspired by SoCal's eclectic cuisines while aiming to stay true to the simplicity of oysters, seafood, and fresh produce.

Location

1318 E. 7th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90021

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Yxta Cocina Mexicana - 601 S Central Ave
orange starNo Reviews
601 S Central Ave Los Angeles, CA 90021
View restaurantnext
Comfort LA - DT LA
orange star4.0 • 2,012
1110 E 7th St Los Angeles, CA 90021
View restaurantnext
Afuri Los Angeles
orange starNo Reviews
688 Mateo street Los Angeles, CA 90021
View restaurantnext
Guerrilla Tacos - & Guerrilla Cafecito
orange star4.3 • 1,917
2000 E 7th St. Los Angeles, CA 90021
View restaurantnext
Zinc Café & Market - Los Angeles
orange starNo Reviews
580 Mateo St. Los Angeles, CA 90013
View restaurantnext
PIZZANISTA! DTLA 2019 E 7th St
orange starNo Reviews
2019 E. 7th Street Los Angeles, CA 90021
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston