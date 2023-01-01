Rappahannock Oyster Bar – ROW DTLA 1318 E. 7th Street
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Rappahannock Oyster Bar at ROW DTLA offers a West Coast spin on our East Coast heritage. The menu offers small and large plates consisting of much more than just oysters and seafood. The food is inspired by SoCal's eclectic cuisines while aiming to stay true to the simplicity of oysters, seafood, and fresh produce.
1318 E. 7th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90021
