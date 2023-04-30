Rappahannock Oyster Bar – Wharf - 1150 Maine Ave SW 1150 Maine Ave SW
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Rappahannock Oyster Bar at the Wharf serves a line up of small and large plate offerings, wines, craft beers, unique cocktails, and of course, our very own celebrated oysters. The restaurant occupies the restored historic oyster shed (circa 1912) building at the Municipal Fish Market (the oldest fish market in the United States).
1150 Maine Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024
