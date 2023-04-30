  • Home
Rappahannock Oyster Bar – Wharf - 1150 Maine Ave SW

1150 Maine Ave SW

Washington, DC 20024

Food

Raw Bar

Oysters

choice of Oyster/Clams: *Rappahannock - Sweet & mild * Rochambeau - Medium brine *Olde salt- Ocean brine *Olde salt clams- Ocean brine

Ceviche

$16.00

NC shrimp, mango, chilies, plantain chips

Scallop Carpaccio

$17.00

radish, pickled grapes, ponzu, pistachio

Tuna Tartare

$19.00

avocado, jalapeno, cucumber, wonton crisp

Small Plates

Asparagus & Burrata Salad

$14.00

asparagus pea tops pistachio lemon labneh

Little Gem Caesar Salad

$11.00

Little gem lettuce, baby heirloom tomatoes, pecorino, house croutons

Octopus

$21.00

Blistered shishito peppers, red quinoa, aji amarillo aioli

Steamed Mussels

$19.00

garlic butter, dijon mustard, bread

Charbroiled Oysters

$18.00

Grapefruit-fennel butter, panko, pecorino Romano

Peel and Eat Shrimp

$18.00

NC shrimp, old bay, cocktail sauce

Veggie Bowl

$19.00

asparagus, snow peas, mushrooms, quinoa, rice, pea tops, garlic butter

Large Plates

Po Boy

$18.00

choice of oysters or shrimp | celery root slaw, radish, fries

Burger

$18.00

Joyce Farms beef, bacon jam, gruyere, garlic aioli, fries

Fry Basket

$21.00

choice of oysters or shrimp | fries, remoulade, cocktail

Crab Cake

$34.00

Fingerling potatoes, broccoli rabe, spicy remoulade

Pork Chop & Pork Belly

$34.00

quinoa, snow peas, peach glaze

Scallops

$36.00

quinoa, snow peas, asparagus, onion soubise, basil oil

Market Catch

$36.00

Seasonal vegetables, green goddess

Whole Fish

$40.00

Fingerling potatoes, broccoli rabe, pickled peppers, saffron citrus beurre Blanc

Dessert

Blackberry Cheesecake

$10.00

blackberry compote, hazelnuts

Strawberry Empanada

$10.00

strawberry, chocolate

Wine

Sparkling Wines

François Montand Brut

$12.00+

NV / France

Francois Montand Brut Rose

$14.00+

2018 / France

BOTTLE Beau Jole Champagne

$125.00

NV/ France

White & Rose Wines

Pedroncelli Chardonnay

$14.00+

2019 / California

Jean-Marc Brocard Chablis

$17.00+

2019 / France

Château De Chasseloir Muscadet

$13.00+

2019 / France

Wither Hills Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00+

2021 / New Zealand

Mar De Vinas Albarino

$15.00+

Bonfante & Chiarle Gavi White Blend

$15.00+

Nine Hats Riesling

$14.00+

Colombia Valley

Masca del Tacco Rose

$15.00+

Figuière Magali Rose

$14.00+

2010 / France

BTL Château de Chasseloir Muscadet

$52.00

BTL Wither Hills Sauvignon Blanc

$54.00

BTL Jean-Marc Brocard Chablis

$66.00

BTL Pedroncelli Chardonnay

$54.00

BTL Figuière Magali Rose

$54.00

BTL Rias Baixas Albarino

$58.00

BTL Nine Hats Riesling

$54.00

Red Wines

Chavier Beaujolasis-Villages Gamay

$14.00+

Thomas Henry Pinot Noir

$15.00+

Berthet-Rayne Cotes Du Rhone

$14.00+

2019 / France

Donati Cabernet Sauvignon

$17.00+

2019 / Paso Robles

Trambusti Origo Super Tuscan

$14.00+

Beer

Cans & Bottles

Seaquench Can

$7.00

Seasonal Can

$7.00

DC Brau Orange Crush

$6.00

Cider

$7.00

Lagunitas INPA (Non-Alcoholic)

$7.00

Cocktails

Pretty in Pink

$16.00

Vodka, o lemon

Rum Punch

$16.00

Gibson Girl

$16.00

Chin Music

$16.00

Habanero infused tequila, mezcal, lime, agave, fresh orange

The Low Talker

$16.00

Rittenhouse rye, aperol, lemon juice, ginger, orange zest

Bloody Mary

$17.00

Ketel One. Civic vodka, tomato, sriracha, fish sauce, lime

Toki Blossom Highball

$17.00

Sangria

$15.00

Amaretto Sour

$15.00

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Satin Sheets

$15.00

Lion's Tail

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$17.00

Sazerac

$15.00

Manhattan

$17.00

Boulevardier

$17.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$15.00

Negroni

$15.00

Last Word

$15.00

Martinez

$15.00

Gimlet

$15.00

Tom Collins

$15.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$18.00

Mule

$15.00

Mojito

$16.00

Sidecar

$17.00

White Russian

$15.00

Long Drink

$11.00

Long Drink SF

$11.00

NA Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Iced Tea

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Orange Soda

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.50

Soda Water

$1.50

Tonic

$2.50
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Rappahannock Oyster Bar at the Wharf serves a line up of small and large plate offerings, wines, craft beers, unique cocktails, and of course, our very own celebrated oysters. The restaurant occupies the restored historic oyster shed (circa 1912) building at the Municipal Fish Market (the oldest fish market in the United States).

1150 Maine Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024

