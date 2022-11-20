Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Rappahannock Oyster Bar - CHS

review star

No reviews yet

701 East Bay Street

Charleston, SC 29403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp Po'Boy
Fresh Greens Salad
French Fries

Salads

Fresh Greens Salad

$13.00

Charred Raddicchio

$14.00

Small Plates

Smoked Fish Dip

$14.00

Grilled Oysters - Half Dozen

$15.00

Soup of the day - Shrimp And Pork Pozole

$14.00Out of stock

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.00

Baked Clams

$15.00

Sandwiches

Oyster Po'Boy

$16.00

Rapp Burger

$14.00

Shrimp Po'Boy

$16.00

Larger Plates

Pan Seared Local Filet

$42.00

Char Grilled Steak

$35.00

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Fish Milanese

$23.00

1/2lb Steamed Shrimp

$18.00

1lb Steamed Shrimp

$32.00

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Whole Grilled Fish

$45.00

Sides

Collard Greens

$8.00

Grits

$8.00

Extra Crackers

French Fries

$8.00

Side Chips

$8.00

Napa Slaw

$6.00Out of stock

Side Salad

$8.00

Carolina Gold Rice

$8.00

Dessert

Basque Cheesecake

$11.00

Chocolate Tres Leche Cake

$11.00Out of stock

Drinks

$3 Natty Tallboy

$3.00

$6 Can Beer

$6.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Fountain Soda

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$1.50

Unsweet Iced Tea

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chef Kevin Kelly offers a creative seafood experience utilizing a fresh locally sourced ingredients approach paired with flavors inspired by cuisines from around the world. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

701 East Bay Street, Charleston, SC 29403

Directions

Gallery
Rappahannock Oyster Bar image
Rappahannock Oyster Bar image
Rappahannock Oyster Bar image
Rappahannock Oyster Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bay Street Biergarten
orange star3.5 • 488
549 E Bay St Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Delaney Oyster House
orange star5.0 • 2,285
115 Calhoun Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
John King Grill & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
428 King Street Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Uncork - Charleston
orange starNo Reviews
476 King Street Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
RENZO
orange star4.7 • 165
384 Huger St Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Berkeley's
orange star5.0 • 165
624 1/2 Rutledge Avenue Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Charleston

Big Bad Breakfast - BBB Charleston
orange star4.3 • 723
456 Meeting St Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charleston
Radcliffborough
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Daniel Island
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Cannonborough
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
West Ashley
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
French Quarter
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Ansonborough
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston