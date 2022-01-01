Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rappahannock Restaurant 320 E. Grace St

320 East Grace Street

Richmond, VA 23219

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Beer

Narragansett Lager (16oz)

$5.00

ANXO Cidre Cider (12oz)

$8.00

Trapezium Oyster Blonde (16oz)

$7.00

Ardent IPA X (16oz)

$8.00

Vasen Cashmere Classic DIPA (12oz)

$7.00

Founders Green Zebra Gose (16oz)

$7.00

Legend Oktoberfest (16oz)

$7.00

Lost Rhino Ride the Tide (12oz)

$8.00

Athletic IPA NA

$7.00

Eden Brut Rose Cider

$7.00

Isastegi Cider

$8.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$7.00

Brewdog Hazy Jane IPA

$7.00

Wild Mind Pome Seltzer

$6.00

Hardywood RVA Lager

$7.00

Bruery Goses are Red

$8.00

Sycamore Mountain Candy IPA

$8.00

Vasen Rada Pils

$8.00Out of stock

Founders All Day

$6.00

Liquor

AVIATION

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Bols

$9.00

Bols Barrel Aged

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Botanist

$12.00

Catoctin Creek Gin

$10.00

Citadelle

$7.00

Drumshambo Irish Gunpowder

$12.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Ransom Old Tom

$14.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Virago Gin

$10.00

Tanqueray Ten

$11.00

Plymouth

$11.00

Barr Hill

$11.00

Wray and Newphew

$8.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Plantation 5yr

$8.00Out of stock

Goslings Dark

$7.00

Cachaca

$7.00

Plantation 3yr

$7.00

Kirk and Sweeny 12yr

$12.00

Don Maderas 10yr

$10.00

Virago Rum

$9.00

Pussers

$8.00

Stggins Fancy

$8.00

Rumhaven Coconut

$8.00

Dewars

$8.00

Famous Grouse

$7.00Out of stock

Laphroiag

$12.00

Macallan 12

$16.00

Ardberg

$18.00

Glenrothes

$12.00Out of stock

Balvenie Doublewood

$16.00

Balvenie Caribbean Cask

$20.00

Glenlivet 18

$28.00

Bunnahabhain 12

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Shackleton

$10.00

Jura

$16.00

Dalmore

$20.00

Casamigos Blancos

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Corraleijo Anejo

$12.00

Corralejo Blanco

$9.00

Creyente Mezcal

$13.00

Del Maguey Mezcal

$11.00

Del Maguey Singel Village

$15.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Don Julio Anejo

$20.00

Espolon Blanco

$8.00

Espolon Reposado

$9.00

Herradura Anejo

$15.00

Ilegal Mezcal

$10.00

Lunazel Blanco

$7.00

Lunazul Anejo

$8.00

Silencio Espadin Mezcal

$11.00

Titos

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Cirrus

$9.00

Prairie Organic

$7.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Angel's Envy

$16.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$28.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Belmont Farms

$10.00

Bowman Brothers

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Catoctin Creek Rye

$12.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Dickel BIB

$15.00

Drumshambo Irish Whiskey

$15.00

Eagle Rare

$12.00

Elijah Craig

$10.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$20.00

Four Roses Singel Barrel Strength

$24.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$12.00

Four Roses Small Select

$15.00

Four Roses Yellow

$7.00

George Dickel Singel Barrel

$15.00Out of stock

Hibiki Harmony

$25.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jefferson Reserve

$13.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$18.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Michters Barrel Strength

$28.00

Old Overholt Rye

$7.00

Pikesville Rye

$12.00

Powers Irish Whiskey

$10.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.00

Suntory 12yr

$34.00

Teeling Isish Whiskey

$12.00

Whistlepig Rye

$18.00

Woodford Batch Proof

$30.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

REMY 11738

$16.00

Machu Pisco

$10.00

Manzanilla

$10.00

Amaretto

$9.00

Amaro Nonino

$11.00

Aperol

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

Benedictine

$8.00

Campari

$9.00

Cherry Heering

$8.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Fernet

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Green Chartreuse

$15.00

Jaeger

$7.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Montenegro

$10.00

Salers

$7.00

Sambuca

$7.00

Strega

$10.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$15.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Amaro Ci Ciaro

$11.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Non-Alcoholic

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

San Pellegrino [750]

$5.00

Seasonal Mocktail

$8.00

Soda

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Grapefruit Soda

$4.00

Ginger Beer Can

$4.00

Wine

Antech Grande Cuvee

$16.00+

Caraccioli Cellars Brut

$92.00

Nomine-Renard Brut

$120.00

Oriol Rossell Cava (Brut)

$38.00

Perles Du Val Brut

$42.00

Ultraviolet Sparkling Rosé

$13.00+

Upper Shirley Blanc de Blancs

$60.00

Villa Serena Prosseco

$9.00

Xarello Pet-Nat Bottle

$72.00

Aubry Fils Brut (1.5L)

$225.00

Allende Rioja

$18.00+

Barboursville Barbera

$14.00

Barboursville Nebbolo

$70.00

Barboursville Octagon 2017

$125.00

Beltza Grenache

$48.00

Cante Renard Rouge

$56.00

Cascina Rose Nebbiolo (1.5L)

$150.00

Center of Effort Pinot

$65.00

Ceretto Barbaresco

$90.00

Chateau Le Bergey

$44.00

Didier Montchovet Pinot Noir

$85.00

Enfield Cabernet (1.5L)

$260.00

Fabien Jouves Tu Vin (1.5L)

$120.00

Francois Nicolay Mercurey

$110.00

Hirsch Pinot Noir

$100.00

Illahe Pinot Noir (1.5L)

$165.00

Kelly Fox Pinot Noir

$92.00

Laurent Family Cabernet

$10.00+

Matthiasson Cabernet (1.5L)

$300.00

Neverland Cabernet

$52.00

Omero Pinot Noir

$18.00+

Rasa Occum's Razor Red Blend

$13.00+

Rhino Cabernet

$48.00

Roccheviberti Barolo

$180.00

Sequoia Grove Cabernet

$120.00

Skinner Native Red

$52.00

Uccelliera Brunelo

$150.00

Vegas Altas Tempranillo

$11.00+

Waterkloof Cabernet

$60.00

Zephaniah Cab Franc

$54.00

Campedel Red

$15.00+

La Ligiere

$15.00+

Peyraysol Rose

$14.00+

Vinyes Pim Pam Rose

$13.00+

Skylark Rose

$48.00

Barboursville Rose

$42.00

Arnot Roberts Chard

$86.00

Artomano Xarmant Txakoli

$12.00+

Barboursville Vermentino

$14.00+

Barrialto Vino Blanco

$80.00

Barter & Trade Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

Bollini Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Coste di Brenta Trebbiano

$44.00

Deferlante White Blend

$65.00

Dom Paturie Chard

$70.00

Drouhin Chablis

$85.00

Fossil Point Chard

$38.00

Fundo Quintanar Abita

$72.00

J Pascal Aubron Muscadet

$42.00

JA Ferry Pouilly Fuisse

$95.00

Les Favarelles Chardonnay

$72.00

Marcel Couturier Chardonnay

$18.00+

Matilde Falanghina

$12.00+

Michele Chiarlo Moscato

$24.00

Ovum Big Salt

$13.00+

Private Property Chardonnay

$60.00

Quinta da Palmirinha Branco

$56.00

Rombauer Chardonnay

$90.00

Thierry Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00+

Upper Shirley Viognier

$46.00

Weingut Schmitt White Blend

$60.00

Tatto Orange Wine

$16.00+

HENRIQUES MADEIRA

$12.00

INFANTADO TAWNY

$8.00

CAMPBELLS TOKAY

$12.00

INFANTADO COLHEITA

$14.00

BUTLER NEWPHEW 20yr TAWNY

$16.00

EDEN ICE APPLE CIDER

$18.00

MACO DE BARTOLI MARSALA

$16.00

COLUTTA PICOLIT

$24.00

HH Bar Menu

HH Old Fashioned

$7.00

HH Collins

$7.00

HH Dark and Stormy

$7.00

HH Sauv Blanc

$8.00

HH Prosecco

$7.00

HH Rose

$8.00

HH Cabernet

$8.00

HH Anxo

$7.00

HH Ardent

$7.00

HH Hardywood RVA Lager

$5.00

HH Hazy Jane

$5.00

HH Narragansett

$4.00

HH Trapezium

$6.00

HH Rhino DIPA

$7.00

HH Legend Fest

$6.00

HH Founders Green Zebra Gose

$6.00
All hours
Sunday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Upscale, yet casual industrial-chic seafood outfit - offering an enormous raw bar featuring its own farm-raised oysters - seasonal dishes, plus artisan cocktails, craft beers, and an incredible wine selection in airy digs. Located in the Theatre District of Richmond, VA's City Center.

320 East Grace Street, Richmond, VA 23219

