Bars & Lounges

Rapport

review star

No reviews yet

700 Broadway East

Seattle, WA 98102

Popular Items

Cold Brew
Mushroom Linguini
Salami and Leeks Flatbread

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Peach Shrub Mocktail

$7.00

Mint Limeade

$7.00

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Flying Bird Botanicals Tea

$3.50+

A selection of organic, fully compostable teas from Flying Bird Botanicals

Iced Tea

$5.00+

Black or herbal iced organic tea from Flying Bird Botanicals

Guava Lemonade

$5.00

Orange Juice

$4.00+

San Pelligrino

$4.00+

Milk

$3.00+

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

N/A Wine

$7.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Beer & Cider - Cans

Montucky Cold Snack 16oz

$5.00

Ferment Brewing Pilsner

$7.00

Ferment Brewing Pils Bernina

$9.00

Ecliptic Oktoberfest

$9.00

Jellyfish Brewing Cans

$7.00

Drekker Ice Prrrty Slush Style Sour

$9.00

Breakside Rainbows And Unicorns IPA

$7.00

Great Notion Oggy IPA

$10.00

Incline Lemongrass Cider

$6.00

Teiton Bourbon Barrel Cider

$7.00

Istastegi Cider

$9.00

Garden

Winter Squash

$12.00

Kale & Kabocha Squash Gnocchi

$18.00

Mushroom Linguini

$18.00

Water

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

Land

Roasted Pork Chop

$22.00

Housemade meatballs, Tomato sauce, Pecorino

Specials

Guanciale

$16.00

Warm Spinach Salad

$12.00

Boards

Country Meats Board

Country Meats Board

$14.00

Selection of charcuterie, house pickles, mustard and crostini

Chef’s Cheese Plate

Chef’s Cheese Plate

$12.00

Selection of 3 cheeses, house preserves, local honey, sourdough crackers

The Works Board

The Works Board

$24.00

Selection of meats and cheeses, house pickles, preserves, local honey, mustard and crostini.

Flatbreads

Fungi Oyster And Maitaki

$16.00

Salami and Leeks Flatbread

$16.00

Hungarian salami, leeks, spicy peppers, mozzarella, basil and our house tomato sauce

Garden Party Flatbread

$14.00

Snacks

Rapport Salad

$10.00

Young greens, roasted pecans, radish, aged parmesan, Sherry vinaigrette dressing

Mixed Nuts

$4.00

Marinated Olives

$4.00

Sourdough & Butter

$7.00

Sweets

Seasonal Ice Cream & Sorbet

$8.00

Dessert du Jour

$8.00

Ala Mode

$2.00

Beer - Crowlers To Go

Long Drop Strawberry Cider

$12.99

Paradise Creek Huckleberry Pucker

$13.99

Aslan Dawn Patrol Pale Ale

$16.99

Great Notion JR Juice IPA

$21.99

E9 Petite Belle Grisette

$17.99

Luck Envelope Eniac IPA

$12.99

Lucky Envelope Helles Lager

$13.99

Ninkasi Lager

$9.99

Ferment Porter

$13.99

Canned Wine

Broc Love Rosé Can

$14.00

Broc Love White (can)

$14.00

Sauvignon Blanc Fizz (can)

$9.00

Capitol Fizz (mini bottle)

$8.00

Sparkling Wine

Alma 4 Sparkling Chardonnay

$29.00

Caneva da Nani Prosecco Col Fondo

$24.00Out of stock

Cava Brut

$13.00

Jose Dhondt Champagne Rosé

$69.00

Los Chuchaquis Albarino Pet Nat

$32.00

Roederer Collection 242 Champagne

$55.00

Ca de Noci Sottobosco Lambrusco

$39.00

Ca de Noci il Kyathos Sparkling Red

$42.00

Sebastian Van de Sype Lambrusco Ancestrale

$42.00

Tirriddis Brut Blanc

$23.00

Tirriddis Sparkling Rosé

$25.00

Nicaise Champagne Brut Reserve

$48.00

White Wine

Alex Nicole Sauvignon Blanc

$17.00

Ancient Peaks Sauvignon Blanc

$19.00

Bois d'Arlene La Comtesse

$19.00

Breuer Riesling Trocken

$22.00

Caravaglio Malvasia Infatata

$35.00

Day Wines Dazzles of Light

$33.00

Emile Balland Sauvignon Blanc Beaux Jours

$21.00

Evening Land Chardonnay

$36.00

Evening Land Chenin Blanc

$48.00

Furlani Bianco

$26.00

Gadais Muscadet Les Perrieres

$19.00

Herrera Alvarado La Zaranda

$36.00

Human Cellars Riesling Ode to Rudi

$33.00

JM Brocard Bourgogne Blanc Kimmeridgien

$23.00

Juan Francisco Los Loros

$42.00

Le Doubble Troubble Gruner Veltliner

$25.00

Mader Pinot Gris

$26.00

Maloof No Clos Radio Pinot Gris

$31.00

Mullineaux Old Vines White

$33.00

Mylonas Assyrtiko

$21.00

Nikolaihof Gelber Muskateller

$23.00

Passy le Clou Petit Chablis

$29.00

Pieropan Soave Classico

$21.00

Rive Droite Rive Gauche Cote du Rhone Blanc

$16.00

Sainte Marie Savagnin Ouille

$38.00

Sandhi Chardonnay

$28.00

Stirm Riesling

$30.00

Volker Wines Gruner Veltliner Von Donabaum

$19.00

Rosé Wine

Azul y Garanza Rosé

$19.00

Clos Cibonne Tiberouren

$45.00

Dolores Cabrera Valle de la Orotava Rosado

$30.00

La Kiuva Rosé de Vallé

$19.00

Love You Bunches Rosé

$26.00

Oenops Winery Alpa Rosé

$22.50

Roxa Garnacha Rosé

$19.00

Terrebonne Côtes de Provence Rosé

$16.00

Orange Wine

Bojo do Luar Doralice

$27.00

Buona Notte Pinot Grigio Rosalba

$31.00

Caravaglio Malvasia Occhio de Terra Salina

$37.00

Clos Saron Carte Blanche

$55.00

Fossil & Fawn Gewurztraminer

$35.00

Meinklang Mulatschak

$28.00

Sicus Cartoixa Brisat

$45.00

Red Wine

Alfredo Maestro Vina Almate

$22.00

aMaurice Syrah Fred

$34.00

Amido Cotes du Rhone

$17.00

Brave Pinot Noir Two Roads

$21.00

Castro Ventosa Mencia Valtuille

$25.00

Costador Metamorphika Trepat

$45.00

Coutale Cahors Malbec

$19.00

Cruse Monkey Jacket

$29.00

Frank Shiraz

$14.00

Goyo Garcia Joven de Vina Viejas

$32.00

Haarmeyer Nebbiolo

$38.00

Halcyon Days Syrah 'Luz'

$37.00

Iruai Cosmic Cowboy

$29.00

Jet Black Syrah

$29.00

La Croix Belle Syrah

$25.00

Les Hauts de Lagarde Bordeaux Rouge

$19.00

Mary Taylor Nero d'Avola

$21.00

Matane Primitivo

$19.00

Pranzegg Leggero

$32.00

Preisinger Puszta Libre

$29.00

Rive Droite Cote du Rhone

$16.00

Rombauer Zinfandel

$29.00

Sass Pinot Noir

$29.00

Scattered Peaks Cabernet

$34.00

Seguin-Manuel Bourgogne Pinot Noir

$30.00

Two Shepherds Carbonic Carignan

$29.00

Vera de Estenas Bobal

$19.00

Viticola Sileo Montsant Sileo

$27.00

Fortified / Sweet Wine

Ogereau Coteaux du Layon Saint Lambert

$32.00

Rare Top Shelf Wine

Brun Avril Châteauneuf-du-Pape

$55.00

Charlopin-Tissier Bourgogne Montre Cul

$49.00

Envinate Migan

$58.00

Laura Lorenzo Azos da Vila

$42.00

Lopez de Heredia Vina Bosconia Reserva

$49.00

Lopez de Heredia Vina Tondonia Reserva MAGNUM

$250.00

Retail Larder

Cranberry Sauce

Cranberry Sauce

$12.00
Vanilla Pecans

Vanilla Pecans

$10.00

Matiz Tinned Octopus

$11.00

Matiz Tinned Mussels

$7.50

Matiz Tinned Sardines

$5.00

Housemade Hot Sauce

$10.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
700 Broadway East, Seattle, WA 98102

