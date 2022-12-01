- Home
Rappourt
2721 Plymouth Road
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Popular Items
SHAREABLES
BEER BATTERED FRIES
Crispy Fries (Vegan)
TRUFFLE FRIES
Beer Battered Fries Tossed in Truffle Oil, Parmesan Cheese, Parsley. Served with 2oz Truffle Aoli (Vegetarian)
ASIAN FRIED BRUSSEL SPROUTS
Mix of sweet and spicy. House made sauce composed of a mix of tamari, honey, lime, mint, red pepper. Topped with sesame seeds (Gluten Free) (Vegetarian)
SZECHUAN CAULIFLOWER BITES
Battered and fried, tossed in Szechuan sauce. Topped with scallions and sesame seeds. Choice of 2oz Blue Cheese or Ranch (Vegetarian)
SALADS
HOUSE SALAD
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes, served with a toasted pita and choice of: Ranch, Blue Cheese, White Balsamic Vinaigrette, or Oil and Vinegar. (Vegetarian) (Gluten Free without pita)
SIDE HOUSE SALAD
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes. Choice of: Ranch, Blue Cheese, White Balsamic Vinaigrette, Oil and Vinegar. (Vegetarian) (Gluten free)
KALE AND BEET SALAD
Bruised kale, mixed greens, roasted beets, cucumbers, tomatoes, goat cheese, spiced crunchy chickpeas, served with white balsamic vinaigrette on the side. Served with toasted pita
RAPPOURT CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, pickled red onions, homestyle croutons, house-made Caesar dressing on the side
SIDE RAPPOURT CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, pickled red onions, homestyle croutons, house-made Caesar dressing on the side
WINGS
BBQ WINGS
Mild BBQ Sauce
BUFFALO WINGS
House-made Buffalo sauce. Medium spiced
FIRE WINGS
Tossed in our super spicy house-made sauce!
SZECHUAN WINGS
House-made Szechaun sauce, topped with scallions and sesame seeds. Medium spiced.
TANDOORI WINGS
Spicy dry rub Tandoori Masala wings, topped with cilantro, red onions.
PLAIN WINGS
SANDWICHES
SPICY CHICKEN WRAP
Crispy fried chicken tenders, sweet and spicy habanero sauce, lettuce, pickles, red onions, ranch in a sun-dried tomato wrap.
PESTO TOMATO GRILLED CHEESE
House-made basil pesto, provolone, fontinella cheese, tomatoes, on parmesan crusted sourdough. Served with fries. (Vegetarian)
BLACK BEAN BURGER
House-made vegan black bean patty, mixed greens, salsa, vegan horseradish sauce, pickled red onions, on a vegan focaccia roll. Served with vegan fries. (Vegan)
FISH SANDWICH
Fried battered cod, shredded lettuce, pickles, tartar sauce on brioche bun.
CAESAR'S CHICKEN WRAP
Grilled chicken, shaved parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce, red onions, Caesar dressing wrapped in a sun dried tomato wrap.
KT'S CHIK'N SAMMY
Breaded crispy vegetarian "chicken" patty, onion, tomato, shredded lettuce, pickles, spicy aioli, served on brioche bun
CHICKEN BLTR
Breaded crispy dill seasoned chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss, ranch, served on focaccia
BURGERS
RAPPOURT BURGER
6oz Creekstone Angus beef patty, Swiss ceese, mixed greens, tomatoes, onion jam, mint berry relish, on brioche bun. Served with fries.
DINER BURGER
6oz Creekstone Angus beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, pickles, sautéed onion puree, ketchup, mustard, on brioche bun. Served with fries.
COWBOY BURGER
bacon, house-fried onion rings, white cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, on brioche bun. Served with fries.
ENTREES
KIDS MENU
DESSERTS
ICE CREAM FLOAT
Choice of Sprecher Root Beer, Orange Soda, or Cream Soda. Served with vanilla bean ice cream.
BROWNIE AND ICE CREAM
Brownie topped with vanilla bean ice cream, caramel, and chocolate sauce.
CARDAMOM BREAD PUDDING
Topped with vanilla bean ice cream and caramel sauce.
PUMPKIN BREAD PUDDING - SPECIAL!
A special PUMPKIN bread pudding our kitchen staff whipped up, served with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce. Delish!
+ITEMS
To Go Silverware
To Go Ketchup
To Go Napkins
Side Basket Fries
Side Basket Truffle Fries and Aioli
Side Spicy Aioli 2oz
Side BBQ 2oz
Side Ranch 2oz
Yes, we make our own ranch!
Side Blue Cheese 2oz
Side Mayo 2oz
Side Fire Sauce 2oz
Side Buffalo Sauce 2oz
Side Truffle Aioli 2oz
Side Pickled Jalapenos 2oz
Two Pieces Bacon
CROWLERS
3 Floyds Legendary Shader Hefezeizen 32oz 6.8%
A traditional Bavarian-style Hefe Wiesse from space, with notes of banana, clove, and bubblegum.
3 Floyds Rites of Ramm Session IPA 32oz 5%
A battle-tested, low-ABV IPA built for the long, arduous road ahead.
3 Floyds Space Station Middle Finger 32oz 6%
From the dawn of time, humans have looked to the sky for answers. Space Station Middle Finger replies to all from its eternal orbit. Behold and enjoy Space Station Middle Finger, a bright golden American Pale Ale.
Arbor Prospect Porter 32oz 5.6%
A porter with roasty flavors and Ypsi vibes.
Bell's Christmas Ale 32oz 7.5%
This traditional Scotch Ale is rich and malty with notes of caramel and a warm finish.
Bell's Hopslam 32oz 10%
Starting with six different hop varietals added to the brew kettle & culminating with a massive dry-hop addition of Simcoe hops, Bell's Hopslam® Ale possesses the most complex hopping schedule in the Bell's repertoire. Selected specifically because of their aromatic qualities, these Pacific Northwest varieties contribute a pungent blend of grapefruit, stone fruit and floral notes. A generous malt bill and a solid dollop of honey provide just enough body to keep the balance in check, resulting in a remarkably drinkable rendition of the Double India Pale Ale style.
Bell's Lager of The Lakes Pilsner 32oz 5%
Following in the tradition of Czech Pilsners by offering a combination of firm malt and herbal hop bitterness, Bell’s Lager Beer is as refreshing and crisp as a swim in the Great Lakes.
Bell's Two Hearted 32oz 7%
Brewed with 100% Centennial hops from the Pacific Northwest and named after the Two Hearted River in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, this IPA is bursting with hop aromas ranging from pine to grapefruit from massive hop additions in both the kettle and the fermenter.
Brew Dog Elvis Juice 32oz 6.5%
An American IPA with a bitter edge that will push your citrus tolerance to the brink and back; Elvis Juice is loaded with tart pithy grapefruit peel. This IPA has a caramel malt base, supporting a full frontal citrus overload - grapefruit peel piled on top of intense U.S. aroma hops. Waves of crashing pine, orange and grapefruit round out this citrus infused IPA.
Cheboygan Blood Orange Honey 32oz 6.2%
A unique twist on an American-style wheat ale. The addition of wildflower honey and blood orange puree results in a medium bodied beer that is very smooth with an exhilarating nose of citrus.
Dark Horse Double Crooked Tree 32oz 12%
Have you read the description for the regular Crooked Tree yet? Well this beer is almost the same just double the flavor and alcohol. We actually took the Crooked Tree recipe and doubled all of the ingredients except the water, just the way a DOUBLE should be made. Big hops balanced with tons of malt give this beer a huge body. Although this beer is as cool as "The Fonz" when first purchased, it gets really mellow and smooth with some age. After a year or two stored in a cool dark place you'll notice the heavy caramel and malt flavors are trying to sneak past the hops. This beer is hugely delicious so it will need your undivided attention (the chores can wait....trust us).
Delirium Noel Christmas Ale 32oz 10%
Brewed only for the Christmas and New Year, Noël complete the "Delirium" trilogy. Its appearance is a superb warm copper to red color, recalling "Nocturnum" except in its taste. It hides its subtlety by multiple levels of flavor and should be approached with confidence, with a tinge typical Christmas, sauced with a sweet touch, then bitterness.
Destihl Flanders Red 32oz 5.9%
Flanders Red is a sour ale offering an initial impression of tart cherry candy, dissipating into a complex palate of bright acidity with a backbone of caramel and biscuit malt and minimal hop character. The dry, wine-like finish accentuates the complex malt profile and bright fruit notes showcased in this brilliant, red-colored interpretation of a Belgian-style Flanders. Cheers!
Dogfish Head Mandarin & Mango Crush 32oz 6%
A citrusy fruit beer brewed with boatloads of mandarin oranges & mango
Dragonmead Final Absolution 32oz 10%
Dragonmead's signature product! This is the ultimate Belgian style. The very high gravity of this beer is balanced by the smoothness of its finish. Banana and Clove aromas come from the Belgian yeast strain combining with the generous dose of Belgian Candi Sugar. The Saaz hops help to give this beer a balanced bitterness with no noticeable hop aroma.
Eastern Market Cranberry Gose 32oz 5.5%
Tart and sweet, this gose-style sour ale is brewed with red cranberries and pink Himalayan sea salt for a taste that’s bright and refreshing.
Eastern Market Elephant Juice 32oz 7.2%
Our flagship NEIPA. Elephant-sized additions of Citra and Mosaic Hops.
Ferndale Project Strawberry Rhubarb a la Mode 32oz 6.5%
fruited sour ale with strawberry rhubarb, vanilla wafers, vanilla and milk sugar
Ferndale Project Strychnine DNEIPA 32oz 7.5%
new england india pale ale double dry hopped with nelson sauvin and citra
Founders Red's Rye 32oz 6.6%
Grapefruit notes from the Amarillo dry hop balances four Belgian caramel malts.
Frankenmuth The Hef Hefeweizen 32oz 5.2%
This refreshing German style Hefeweizen is top fermented, unfiltered and lightly hopped to achieve its smooth, pleasant flavor and unmistakable cloudy appearance. The Hef’s sweet hints of clove and banana will certainly treat your palate. 2016 World Expo of Beer Competition Gold Medal Winner, for Best German Wheat!
Great Lakes Christmas Ale 32oz 7.5%
Do not open ‘til Christmas? Whoever coined that phrase obviously hasn’t tasted Christmas Ale’s fresh honey, cinnamon, and ginger flavors.
Jolly Pumpkin Kivuiq 32oz 6%
Aged in foeders for 9 months and matured on key lime and blackberry puree Kiviuq has a deep magenta color and a fresh fruit aroma. Berry-packed with a mouthwatering, lemon-lime, citrus bite in the finish, it’s both refreshing and satisfying.
New Holland Cabin Fever Brown 32oz 6.5%
Cabin Fever is a roasty brown ale and a hearty, comforting companion for long, mind-bending winters.
New Holland The Poet Stout 32oz 5.8%
Oats bring a creaminess and soft mouth-feel to the roast malt character in our classic oatmeal stout. The Poet is a perfect representation of balance and one of America’s leading oatmeal stouts.
Offshoot Beer Relax NEIPA 32oz 6.8%
Relax [it’s just a hazy IPA] embraces the new way to enjoy IPA - unfiltered, fresh and full of hop flavor and aromatics... without the bitterness to stand in the way of kicking back with a juicy beer. It features a combination of Citra, Centennial, Simcoe and Amarillo hops, imparting fruity, tropical and citrusy notes to complement the round, soft mouthfeel of a hazy IPA. 6.8%
Old Nation 70+ IPA 32oz 6.8%
With the introduction of 70+ West Coast IPA (ABV 6.8%), Old Nation brings a classic, straight down the middle pilsner malt bill with a more classic aggressive 72 IBU providing the traditional bitter balance of the style. Using a combination of Columbus and Simcoe hops for their pine/resiny notes along with Amarillo for citrus and floral notes, Old Nation’s brewers added the proprietary Idaho 7 for a new-school tropical twist.
Rekorderlig Strawberry Lime Cider 32oz 4.5%
Made from the purest Swedish spring water, Rekorderlig Strawberry-Lime Hard Cider is best served over ice with a squeeze of lime and a sprig of fresh mint for a crisp, cool and refreshing experience.
Saugatuck Peanut Butter Porter 32oz 5.7%
A classic Porter rich with the delicious harmony of peanut butter. Open the top on this flavorful beer for a silky smooth drinking experience. No spoons required.
Short's Skull Orchard 32oz 3.8%
Our brewer Luke was at home watching a Ken Burns documentary on country music (as one does) and learned that honky-tonk bars were nicknamed “Skull Orchards” back in the day because of constant fighting (they’d obviously had way too much to drink). Enter this Session Hazy. We used a yeast known to bring out tropical notes in the hops for a dank, tropical Pale Ale that’s light-bodied and dry with juuuust the perfect amount of malty backbone for balance. Time to brush off your Texas Two-Step and Boot Scootin’ Boogie.
Short's Soft Parade 32oz 7.5%
This is the epitome of Short’s innovation and flavor, with a full pound of fresh strawberry, blueberry, blackberry and raspberry puree crammed into every gallon of wort for a berry immersion unlike any other. Soft Parade is not sweet, nor is it subtle; this rose-colored ale has all the personality of a craft beer combined with authentic fruit flavor, finishing off incredibly dry on your palate. Here for beer enthusiasts and beer haters alike. Go ahead and create your Soft Parade Story.
Short's Sour Parade 32oz 7%
We blend copious amounts of fresh strawberry, blueberry, blackberry and raspberry puree into an American Sour Ale for Sour Parade, the sassy sister to Soft Parade. A gorgeous ruby red color opens your eyes to the berry tang and fruity sweetness in this brew, which are complemented by a bright, sour acidity for a felicitous flood of flavor.
Sierra Nevada Celebration Fresh Hop IPA 32oz 6.8%
The long, cold nights of winter are a little brighter with Celebration Ale. Wonderfully robust and rich, Celebration Ale is dry-hopped for a lively, intense aroma. Brewed especially for the holidays, it is perfect for a festive gathering or for a quiet evening at home.
Stone Vertical Epic 32oz 7.5%
This bumped up Belgian-style wit is made all the more alluring thanks to an infusion of orange peel, coriander, a sprinkling of black pepper and a healthy dose of Centennial hops.
Tandem Ciders Smackintosh 32oz 4.5%
Handcrafted from northern Michigan apples, this mostly-McIntosh blend packs a sip just sweet enough to keep that pucker off your mouth.
Unibrou La Resolution Belgian Dark Ale 32oz 10%
At 10% alcohol, its spicy caramel aroma evolves on the palate into pleasant and complex notes reminiscent of gingerbread. A cold-weather brew that warms the heart.
Wolverine Bluewater Light Lager 32oz 4.3%
Light. Local. Lager.
Wolverine Irish Hills Amber 32oz 5.3%
Red Amber Lager from A2 baaabbbyyyy!
Wolverine Massacre 32oz 14.5%
Imperial Dark Lager aged in bourbon barrels.
BEER RETAIL PACKAGES
3 Floyds Coconut Pillar of Beasts 12oz btl 4pk
Our Pillar of Beasts Barleywine, brewed with salted Caramel and vanilla, then aged for 12 months in bourbon barrels with toasted coconut added. 14.6% abv
Arvon Primer IPA 16oz 4pk
Vermont Style IPA with Simcoe and Citra hops! 6.5% abv
Athletic All Out Stout NA 12oz 6pk
Non-Alcoholic. Inspired by days on the slopes and nights by the fire, All Out is a delightfully smooth and soul-warming stout. Each sip delivers a silky, full-bodied mouthfeel and pleasantly toasty finish, along with delicate notes of coffee and bittersweet chocolate. Given the depth of flavor, it’s surprisingly light and refreshing, making it the perfect beer for any time of year. We like to pair it with warm, savory dishes in winter and light but sweet treats in warmer weather.
Athletic First Ride Porter NA 12oz can 6pk
An American Porter base with a blend of medium and dark coffee roasts. First Ride is a crisp and assertive sip of liquid motivation. It’s a tribute to the dedication it takes to get through the day and finish it strong. Rich and nutty, but still bright, with a refreshing boost of caffeine.
Athletic Free Wave Hazy IPA NA 12oz 6pk
Non-Alcoholic. Our Free Wave Double Hop IPA is meant for the open road. Whether you’re cruising the Pacific Coast Highway in a convertible or tracing your way up the coast on your bike, our Free Wave doesn’t cut corners. This mouth watering IPA is loaded with Amarillo, Citra, and Mosaic hops. You’ll want to grab a few for the road!
Athletic Run Wild NA 12oz can 6pk
Non-Alcoholic. The ultimate session-able IPA. Brewed with a blend of Northwest hops with Citra and Mosaic at the forefront. Body of premium organic malts from US & Germany. Subtle yet complex malt profile.
Athletic Sunset Stoke Red IPA NA 12oz can 6pk
Non-Alcoholic Red IPA 0.5% abv
Athletic Upside Dawn Golden Ale NA 12oz can 6pk
Non Alcoholic. Refreshing, clean, balanced, light-bodied. Aromas subtle with floral and earthy notes. Brewed with premium organic malts from US & Germany along with combo of English and traditional American hops to the golden ale style. 50 Calories.
B. Nektar Zombie Killer Cider 12oz 4pk
What started as a top-secret experiment with Michigan honey, cherries and apple cider became a viral epidemic. It won’t be easy to survive, so grab your weapons and don’t forget this bottle for backup! Serve cold… zombies hate the cold…. B. WARE GRrrHaarrhUrrgh…
Bell's Hopslam 12oz cans 6pk
A biting, bitter, tongue bruiser of an ale. With a name like Hopslam, what did you expect? 10% abv
Black Project CIPHER 16oz 4pk
Sour ale with plum and apricot
Black Project Magic Lantern: Blood Orange And Passion Fruit
MAGIC LANTERN is a standard offering with rotating fruits. The base is 100% wheat, fermented with unisolated coolship-caught microbes. Nearly all of the sourness comes only from the fruit, so acidity will range from mid to high. Himalayan pink sea salt adds a slight, balanced salinity, and completely changes the experience of the beer.
Blake's Apple Lantern Cider 12oz can 6pk
Roasted Pumpkin. A Taste Of Autumn That Can Only Come From Blake's Orchard. 6.5% abv
Blom Christmas Mead 12oz can 4pk
The Christmas Mead is a seasonal winter batch, made with wildflower honey and fermented with pressed Michigan-grown cranberries and ginger. All Bløm ingredients are sourced from Michigan. Tasting notes: Berry, ginger and festive 6.9% abv
Blom Standard Mead 12oz can 4pk
Standard Mead ABV: 6.4% Mildly back-sweetened to emphasize the honey taste and aroma, this mead falls in the semi-dry category. Tasting notes: citrus, mineral, playful
Cherry Creek Dancing Elephants Cherry Cider 16oz 4pk
Delicious Cherry Apple Cider 6% abv
Chimay Blue Belgian Strong Dark Ale 11.2oz 4pk
The Chimay Blue Cap, baptized "Grande Reserve" in 750 ml bottles is a dark Trappist beer with a powerful aroma, the complex flavor of which improves across the years. It was first brewed as a Christmas beer by the monks of Scourmont Abbey in 1956. This authentic Belgian beer, whose tinge of fresh yeast is associated with a light rosy flowery touch, is particularly pleasant. Its aroma, perceived as one enjoys it, only accents the delightful sensations revealed by the odor, all revealing a light but agreeable caramelized note. 9%
Chimay Red Belgian Dubbel 11.2oz 4pk
Topped with a creamy head, it gives off a light, fruity apricot aroma produced by the fermentation. The taste perceived in the mouth is a balance confirming the fruity nuances noticed in the fragrance. Its taste, which imparts a silky sensation to the tongue, is made refreshing by a light touch of bitterness. To the palate, the taster perceives a pleasant astringency which complements the flavor qualities of this beer very harmoniously. This top-fermented Trappist beer, re fermented in the bottle, is not pasteurized. 7%
Chimay White Belgian Tripel 11.2oz btl 4pk
Named Cinq Cents in 75 cl (25.4 fl.oz.) bottles, this beer, with its typical golden color, slightly hazy appearance and fine head, is especially characterized by its aroma which results from an agreeable combination of fresh hops and yeast. It was first brewed by the monks of Chimay at Scourmont Abbey in 1966.
Delirium Nocturnum 16oz 4pk
Initially, a very good mouthfeel of alcohol and softness. This is followed by an increasing bitterness, partially from the hop, but also from the roasted malt and chocolate malt. Towards the end a nice balance between bitterness, sour and sweet. 8.5%
Delirium Red 16oz 4pk
Colour and sight: Deep dark red colour, with a light pink, compact and lacing head. Scent: Soft fruity aroma, with hints of almond and mildly sour cherries. Flavour: Sweet and fruity, with a nice balance between sweet and sour. An excellent dessert beer.
Delirium Tremens 16oz can 4pk
The allusion to pink elephants and the choice of names is not due to chance. With a particular character, the unique taste results from triple fermentation and the use of three different yeast strains. Sweet, biscuit malt backbone, supported by pleasant warmth and spice, finishes well rounded, floral, and dry. 8.5% abv
Dogfish Head Distilling Bar Cart Variety 12oz 8pk
2 GIN CRUSH - LEMON AND LIME 2 VODKA CRUSH - BLOOD ORANGE AND MANGO 2 VODKA SODA - BLUEBERRY SHRUB 2 VODKA LEMONADE - STRAWBERRY HONEYBERRY 7%abv
Dogfish Head Wake Up World Wide Stout (2022) 4pk btl
The latest iteration of a Dogfish Head legend, Wake Up World Wide Stout clocks in at 16-18% ABV with rich notes of roasted coffee, maple and honey. It’s robust, sweet and warming in all the right ways. An excellent candidate for aging, be sure to grab a few bottles now and lay the others down for a few years. When it’s time to wake them up, you’ll be happy that you did! 16% abv
Glutenberg Variety Pack Gluten Free beer 16oz 4pk
One 16oz can each of: Glutenberg Blonde Ale GF beer 4.5% abv Glutenberg White Ale GF beer 5% abv Glutenberg Pale Ale GF beer 5.5% abv Glutenberg Red Ale GF beer 5% abv
Humble Forager Coastal Sunrise sour (v5) 16oz can 4pk
Inspired by wild berry pancakes, this pastry sour contains juicy blackberries, tart raspberries, and cooling blueberries blended with maple drenched vanilla flapjacks, and dusted with cinnamon. Ooey Gooey campsite breakfast in a can. 6% abv
Humble Forager Fishing With Horus BA stout 12oz can 4pk
This imperial stout is layered with one, literal ton of roasted Oregon hazelnuts and another ton of Sri Lankan toasted coconut before being dosed with barrel aged Wisconsin maple syrup and fresh ground Mostra coffee beans. We brewed this beautiful beer with our brilliant pal from Horus Aged Ales in Oceanside, California. 13% abv
Long Drink Citrus 12oz can 6pk
THE LONG DRINK A refreshing citrus soda with a premium liquor kick. Unlike the seltzers made with fermented sugar, Long Drink is a true award-winning liquor that is smooth, refreshing and doesn't leave you with that full beer feeling. The last sip is as good as the first. Gin with natural flavors added 5.5% abv
New Holland Dragon's Milk Smores 12oz btl 4pk
BOURBON BARREL-AGED STOUT WITH GRAHAM CRACKER, CHOCOLATE, AND MARSHMALLOW 11% ABV
New Holland Dragon's Milk Stroopwafel 12oz btl 4pk
Inspired by the classic Dutch cookie best enjoyed with a cup of coffee. Our brewers used rich caramel, vanilla, cinnamon, and freshly roasted coffee beans to bring that experience to our signature bourbon barrel-aged stout. 11% abv
Rekorderlig Mango Raspberry Cider 11.2oz can 4pk
Rekorderlig Mango-Raspberry Cider is a sweet tropical cider made from the purest Swedish spring water then packed with the juiciest raspberries and a burst of tropical mango, Best served over ice with a slice of lemon for incredible refreshment! Skal!
Sierra Rose Watermelon Cider 12oz can 6pk
his is our most fun cider! With a sweet and re-freshing flavor, everyone agrees that this tastes just like a “Jolly Rancher”® candy. Available April–September ABV 6.50%
Tandem Green Man Cider 16oz 4pk
Inspired by the carvings of the Roman Baths in the heart of English cider country-Bath, England- this adventurous blend of Rhode Island Greenings creates a subtly sweet cider that'll leave you anything but stone-faced. 5.5% abv
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Variety 12oz can 12pk
3 Strawberry Guava 3 Exotic Pineapple 3 Tangy Lemon Lime 3 Tropical Mango 4.7% abv
Unity Vibration Bourbon Peach Kombucha 12oz 4pk
This unique brew begins with our gluten-free, raw and vegan Kombucha Tea which is then bourbon barrel-aged with the addition of fresh, whole, organic peaches. Slightly sweet with subtle notes of bourbon. 8% abv
Wax Wings High Striker sour 16oz 4pk
Sour base conditioned on raspberry, sweet tea, lemon, and lemonade 9% abv
Wax Wings Weather Changes Moods DNEIPA 16oz can 4pk
Double New England IPA Big, smooth and incredibly juicy, this double IPA resounds with giant notes of peach and nectarine. The beautiful balance between the stone fruit and citrus provides a little blue sky in each sip. 9.5% abv
BEER SINGLES
3 Floyds Coconut Pillar of Beasts 12oz btl
Our Pillar of Beasts Barleywine, brewed with salted Caramel and vanilla, then aged for 12 months in bourbon barrels with toasted coconut added. 14.6% abv
Arvon Primer 16oz can
Vermont Style IPA with Simcoe and Citra hops! 6.5% abv
Athletic All Out Stout NA 12oz can
Non-Alcoholic. Inspired by days on the slopes and nights by the fire, All Out is a delightfully smooth and soul-warming stout. Each sip delivers a silky, full-bodied mouthfeel and pleasantly toasty finish, along with delicate notes of coffee and bittersweet chocolate. Given the depth of flavor, it’s surprisingly light and refreshing, making it the perfect beer for any time of year. We like to pair it with warm, savory dishes in winter and light but sweet treats in warmer weather. 0.5%
Athletic First Ride Porter NA 12oz can
An American Porter base with a blend of medium and dark coffee roasts. First Ride is a crisp and assertive sip of liquid motivation. It’s a tribute to the dedication it takes to get through the day and finish it strong. Rich and nutty, but still bright, with a refreshing boost of caffeine.
Athletic Free Wave Hazy IPA NA 12oz can
Non-Alcoholic. Our Free Wave Double Hop IPA is meant for the open road. Whether you’re cruising the Pacific Coast Highway in a convertible or tracing your way up the coast on your bike, our Free Wave doesn’t cut corners. This mouth watering IPA is loaded with Amarillo, Citra, and Mosaic hops. You’ll want to grab a few for the road!
Athletic Run Wild NA 12oz can
Non-Alcoholic. The ultimate session-able IPA. Brewed with a blend of Northwest hops with Citra and Mosaic at the forefront. Body of premium organic malts from US & Germany. Subtle yet complex malt profile.
Athletic Sunset Stroke Red IPA NA 12oz can
Non-Alcoholic Red IPA 0.5% abv
Athletic Upside Dawn Golden Ale NA 12oz can
Non-Alcoholic. Refreshing, clean, balanced, light-bodied. Aromas subtle with floral and earthy notes. Brewed with premium organic malts from US & Germany along with combo of English and traditional American hops to the golden ale style. 50 Calories.
B. Nectar Zombie Killer 12oz can
What started as a top-secret experiment with Michigan honey, cherries and apple cider became a viral epidemic. It won’t be easy to survive, so grab your weapons and don’t forget this bottle for backup! Serve cold… zombies hate the cold…. B. WARE GRrrHaarrhUrrgh…
Black Project CIPHER
Sour ale with plum and apricot
Black Project Magic Lantern: Blood Orange And Passion Fruit 16oz can
MAGIC LANTERN is a standard offering with rotating fruits. The base is 100% wheat, fermented with unisolated coolship-caught microbes. Nearly all of the sourness comes only from the fruit, so acidity will range from mid to high. Himalayan pink sea salt adds a slight, balanced salinity, and completely changes the experience of the beer.
Blake's Apple Lantern Cider 12oz can
Roasted Pumpkin. A Taste Of Autumn That Can Only Come From Blake's Orchard. 6.5% abv
Blom Christmas Mead 12oz can
The Christmas Mead is a seasonal winter batch, made with wildflower honey and fermented with pressed Michigan-grown cranberries and ginger. All Bløm ingredients are sourced from Michigan. Tasting notes: Berry, ginger and festive 6.9% abv
Blom Standard Mead 12oz can
The Standard-ish mead is made with wildflower honey and is fermented at a cool temperature with a European wine strain. Mildly back-sweetened to emphasize the honey taste and aroma, this mead falls in the semi-dry category. Tasting notes: citrus, mineral, playful. All Bløm ingredients are sourced from Michigan farmers and producers. 6.4% abv
Cherry Creek Dancing Elephants Cherry Cider 16oz can
Delicious Cherry Apple Cider 6% abv
Chimay Blue Belgian Dark Strong Ale 11.2 oz btl
The Chimay Blue Cap, baptized "Grande Reserve" in 750 ml bottles is a dark Trappist beer with a powerful aroma, the complex flavor of which improves across the years. It was first brewed as a Christmas beer by the monks of Scourmont Abbey in 1956. This authentic Belgian beer, whose tinge of fresh yeast is associated with a light rosy flowery touch, is particularly pleasant. Its aroma, perceived as one enjoys it, only accents the delightful sensations revealed by the odor, all revealing a light but agreeable caramelized note. 9%
Chimay Red Belgian Dubbel 11.2oz btl
Topped with a creamy head, it gives off a light, fruity apricot aroma produced by the fermentation. The taste perceived in the mouth is a balance confirming the fruity nuances noticed in the fragrance. Its taste, which imparts a silky sensation to the tongue, is made refreshing by a light touch of bitterness. To the palate, the taster perceives a pleasant astringency which complements the flavor qualities of this beer very harmoniously. This top-fermented Trappist beer, re fermented in the bottle, is not pasteurized. 7%
Chimay White Belgian Tripel 11.2oz btl
Named Cinq Cents in 75 cl (25.4 fl.oz.) bottles, this beer, with its typical golden color, slightly hazy appearance and fine head, is especially characterized by its aroma which results from an agreeable combination of fresh hops and yeast. It was first brewed by the monks of Chimay at Scourmont Abbey in 1966.
Delirium Nocturnum 16oz can
Initially, a very good mouthfeel of alcohol and softness. This is followed by an increasing bitterness, partially from the hop, but also from the roasted malt and chocolate malt. Towards the end a nice balance between bitterness, sour and sweet. 8.5%
Delirium Red 16oz can
Colour and sight: Deep dark red colour, with a light pink, compact and lacing head. Scent: Soft fruity aroma, with hints of almond and mildly sour cherries. Flavour: Sweet and fruity, with a nice balance between sweet and sour. An excellent dessert beer.
Delirium Tremens 16oz Can
Feels like the sound shot of alcohol is igniting the mouth. In reality the tongue and palate are warmed. The taste is characterized by its roundness. The aftertaste is strong, long-lasting and dry bitter. 8.5% abv
Dogfish Head Wake Up World Wide Stout (2022) 12oz btl
The latest iteration of a Dogfish Head legend, Wake Up World Wide Stout clocks in at 16-18% ABV with rich notes of roasted coffee, maple and honey. It’s robust, sweet and warming in all the right ways. 16% abv
Glutenberg American Pale Ale GF beer 16oz can
A savoury concoction with citrusy notes, this beer perfectly showcases the brewery’s versatility. Its orange and grapefruit aromas softly temper the straight-up character of American hops by endowing it with a slight touch of bitterness. The result is a delectable, balanced, resinous and full-bodied beer. 5.5% abv
Glutenberg Blonde GF beer 16oz can
The Glutenberg blonde is a gluten-free ale made from millet. 4.5% abv
Glutenberg IPA GF beer 16oz can
Gluten Free. A true little bomb of flavours, it presents a perfect harmony between citrus aroma, hop freshness and bitterness. This beer guarantees a soft contact with taste buds, releasing apricot and soft caramel notes. Its exacerbated dry side makes its bouquet of flavours shine and ensures its good aromatic persistence.
Glutenberg RED ALE GF beer 16oz can
Proudly echoing British brown ales, the Glutenberg Red stands out by the great complexity of its creation and taste. Brewed using two types of chestnuts, each requiring a specific roasting method, this unctuous beer with a roasted nut fragrance reveals unique flavours of caramel and coffee. 5% abv
Glutenberg WHITE GF beer 16oz can
The Glutenberg White's distinction lies in its quinoa and amaranth composition, which endows it with a noticeable grainy profile, ensuring a steady mouth-feel. Soft and refreshing, with hints of coriander and curaçao, the White is the perfect nectar to quench your thirst.
Humble Forager Coastal Sunrise sour (v5) 16oz can
Inspired by wild berry pancakes, this pastry sour contains juicy blackberries, tart raspberries, and cooling blueberries blended with maple drenched vanilla flapjacks, and dusted with cinnamon. Ooey Gooey campsite breakfast in a can. 6% abv
Humble Forager Fishing With Horus 12oz can
This imperial stout is layered with one, literal ton of roasted Oregon hazelnuts and another ton of Sri Lankan toasted coconut before being dosed with barrel aged Wisconsin maple syrup and fresh ground Mostra coffee beans. We brewed this beautiful beer with our brilliant pal from Horus Aged Ales in Oceanside, California. 13% abv
Long Drink Citrus 12oz can
THE LONG DRINK A refreshing citrus soda with a premium liquor kick. Unlike the seltzers made with fermented sugar, Long Drink is a true award-winning liquor that is smooth, refreshing and doesn't leave you with that full beer feeling. The last sip is as good as the first. Gin with natural flavors added 5.5% abv
New Holland Dragon's Milk Smores 12oz btl
BOURBON BARREL-AGED STOUT WITH GRAHAM CRACKER, CHOCOLATE, AND MARSHMALLOW 11% ABV
New Holland Dragon's Milk Stroopwaffle 12oz btl
Inspired by the classic Dutch cookie best enjoyed with a cup of coffee. Our brewers used rich caramel, vanilla, cinnamon, and freshly roasted coffee beans to bring that experience to our signature bourbon barrel-aged stout. 11% abv
Rekorderlig Mango Raspberry Cider 11.2oz can
Rekorderlig Mango-Raspberry Cider is a sweet tropical cider made from the purest Swedish spring water then packed with the juiciest raspberries and a burst of tropical mango, Best served over ice with a slice of lemon for incredible refreshment! Skal!
ROAK Pink Lemonade Pilsner 12oz can
This crisp and refreshing Pilsner, plus the sweet and sour taste of Pink Lemonade, come together in the most harmonious way possible. Mandarina Bavaria hops deliver a pleasant fruitiness and very distinctive tangerine and citrus notes. Whether you're by the pool or on the green, this beer is the perfect companion for your favorite summertime activity. 4.7% abv
Sierra Rose Watermelon Cider 12oz can
This is our most fun cider! With a sweet and refreshing flavor, everyone agrees that this tastes just like a Jolly Rancher® candy. 6.5% abv
Tandem Green Man Cider 16oz can
Inspired by the carvings of the Roman Baths in the heart of English cider country-Bath, England- this adventurous blend of Rhode Island Greenings creates a subtly sweet cider that'll leave you anything but stone-faced. 5.5% abv
The Bruery Terreux Frucht: Boysenberry 750ml btl
The latest fruit treatment in our Frucht series bursts forward with clusters of juicy boysenberries. This Berlin-style wheat ale earns its notes of funkiness and natural wood character from resting in oak foeders. A balance of berry tartness and subtle floral-like sweetness round out this prost-worthy beer. 5% ABV
The Bruery Terreux Frucht: Passionfruit 750ml btl
We’re totally Frucht around here. In fact, we may just be filled to the brim, with excitement, that is. Our threshold is 250 BBLs, to be more precise. That’s the total capacity of each new oak foeder at Bruery Terreux. One is dedicated exclusively to Frucht, our new series of fruited Berliner Weisse-style beers. Known for a tart flavor profile and traditionally low ABV, our new German-style wheat beer gains even more funky notes and natural earthy-woodiness from its fermentation in the large oak foeder vessel. Each installment in the series will feature a new fruit, or Frucht, if we’re Sprechen sie Deutsch. This first installment has passion fruit added, which escalates the tartness, tropicality and palate-cleansing prowess of the base beer. Prost!
The Bruery Terreux Frucht: Peach 750ml btl
Welcome to Frucht, our land of fruited Berliner Weisse-style beers. Known for a tart flavor profile and traditionally low ABV, our German-style wheat beer gains even more funky notes and natural earthy-woodiness from fermentation in one of our twin oak foeder vessels - the largest known to be fabricated in this country. Each installment in the series features a new fruit, or Frucht, if we’re Sprechen sie Deutsch. This installment has peaches added, which add a ripe, juicy sweet character to the already tart and racy beer. 4.5% abv
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Lemon Lime 12oz can
Lemon Lime Hard Seltzer 4.7% abv
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Mango 12oz can
Gift the taste of exotic to your mouth with the ripe, floral notes of our Tropical Mango flavor. Get all bubbly with our legendary effervescence and enjoy a new level of freshness straight from the tropics. 4.7% abv
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Pineapple 12oz can
Prepare your palate for a taste that will transport you to a remote tropical paradise. Let the ripe, sweet flavor of Pineapple reward your taste buds with an incredibly refreshing taste that's out of this world. 4.7% abv
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Strawberry Guava 12oz can
There's nothing more refreshing than the combination of tangy guava and the juicy sweetness of fresh strawberries. We mixed these flavors and added sparkling bubbles to create a hard seltzer with a crisp, clean taste. 4.7% abv
Underberg Bitters 20ml btl 3pack to go
Unity Vibration Bourbon Peach Kombucha 12oz can
This unique brew begins with our gluten-free, raw and vegan Kombucha Tea which is then bourbon barrel-aged with the addition of fresh, whole, organic peaches. Slightly sweet with subtle notes of bourbon. 8% abv
Wax Wings High Striker Sour 16oz can
Sour base conditioned on raspberry, sweet tea, lemon, and lemonade 9% abv
Wax Wings Weather Changes Moods DNEIPA 16oz can
Double New England IPA Big, smooth and incredibly juicy, this double IPA resounds with giant notes of peach and nectarine. The beautiful balance between the stone fruit and citrus provides a little blue sky in each sip. 9.5% abv
RED WINE
Rubus Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
This California Cabernet Sauvignon has rich flavors with a hint of black currant and cherry. The tannins are soft, leading to a smooth finish with a hint of oaked vanilla and a touch of eucalyptus/mint freshness. 100% California AVA Cabernet Sauvignon. Average age of the vines: 15 years. Picked at premium ripeness. Fermented in static tanks with pump-overs three times per day. Aged five months French oak Barrels.
La Crema Monterey Pinot Noir 2020
Aromas of tart CHERRY, rhubarb, and beets are followed by flavors of RED PLUM, cranberry, and boysenberry. The 2020 vintage presents rich texture and JUICY acidity.
WHITE WINE
Black Ridge Chardonnay
California | Saturated ruby. Mineral-accented dark berry, cherry-vanilla, licorice and pipe tobacco aromas are complemented by building oak spice and floral pastille nuances. Intense black currant, bitter cherry, fruitcake and vanilla flavors show excellent depth and smooth, supple texture. Finishes with strong tenacity on the gently tannic finish, and leaves behind exotic spice and dark fruit preserve notes. This wine was aged for 40 months in French oak barrels, 80% of which were new.
KONO Sauvignon Blanc 2020
New Zeland This pure and bright Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc has a vibrant fruit-driven nose bursting with citrus fruits and herbaceous characters. On the palate luscious flavors of lemon zest and guava combine with notes of currant leaf and fresh bell pepper. Finely balanced with zesty acidity, underlying minerality and just a hint of residual sweetness this crisp and fresh wine leads to a perfectly long, dry, and persistent finish.
L'armangia Moscato D'Asti Canelli
This is a small and interesting production from Canelli, which has winemaker tradition dating back to the Roman Empire. It is a soft moscato with orange blossom, pear, golden apple, pineapple, and...sage! This Moscato is enjoyable, not just with dessert, but also with "salumi!" ...Diego
Urban Reisling
The Urban Riesling has everything you can expect from a fine Riesling from Germany’s renowned Mosel Valley. It has a complex, smoky and floral nose, a juicy, fruity elegant mouthfeel with minerality that finishes off-dry and crisp with the impulse to take the next sip.
SPARKLING WINE
Vina Palaciega Cava Brut
Spanish Sparkling | Produced using the traditional Cava method, this wine represents authentic Spanish quality sparkling wine and spends at least 15 months in the bottle. It is crisp, clean, well balanced, and features delicate aromas and a unique freshness. The unmistakable taste leads from a full ripe apple, pear and bright citrus nose, encouraging big, round, soft flavors in the mouth. The finish is appealing and long with a slight touch of ginger.
Domaine Carneros Brut
California- A wonderful array of aromas including white flower, pear, golden apple, honeycomb and brioche create a bouquet for the nose. The palate flavors are true to the aromas and are enhanced by a texture that is creamy, full and elegantly structured.
Riondo Prosecco 3pk 187ml
This is Riondo’s original authentic prosecco that makes any occasion a little more Italian, a bit more bubbly, and a lot more fun. This refreshing splash of bubbles is the perfect vino frizzante that can be sipped on a terrace, raised in a glass to toast your friends and even combined with fresh juices or garnishes.
Candoni Moscato 3pk 187mL
Our Candoni Moscato comes from Pavia. It has aromas of fresh nectarine and honey, followed by sweet and refreshing flavors of ripe peach and apricot. The harmonious combination of crispness and fruitiness makes it a perfect accompaniment to spicy dishes or any fruit-based desserts.
SODA
SPRECHER ROOTBEER 16oz btl
SPRECHER CREAM SODA 16oz btl
SPRECHER ORANGE DREAM SODA 16oz btl
COKE
DIET COKE
SPRITE
ICED TEA
LEMONADE
ARNOLD PALMER
GINGER ALE
CHERRY COKE (Grenadine)
SHIRLEY TEMPLE (Sprite/Grenadine)
GINGER BEER 12oz can
Non-Alcoholic
LAGUNITAS HOPPY REFRESHER 12oz btl
HYPERION COLD BREW COFFEE 11.5oz can 4PK TO GO
HYPERION COLD BREW COFFEE SINGLE 11.5oz can
KIDS
Sunday
11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday
10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday
10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday
10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday
10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday
10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday
11:00 am - 12:00 am
The Craft Beer Bar of North Side A2!
2721 Plymouth Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48105