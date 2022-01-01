Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rapscallion Table and Tap

5 Strawberry Hill Rd

Acton, MA 01720

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Wings (gf*)
Classic Caesar Salad
Fried Brussel Sprouts (v)

Appetizers

Chicken Wings (gf*)

Chicken Wings (gf*)

$13.00

Applewood-smoked jumbo wings with your choice of creamy chipotle, BBQ, buffalo, or ranch dipping sauce.

Fried Brussel Sprouts (v)

Fried Brussel Sprouts (v)

$11.00

Mike’s hot honey and pecorino

Margarita Flatbread (v, gf*)

$16.00Out of stock

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, basil

Brie & Mushroom Flatbread

$16.00Out of stock

Fig & Prosciutto Flatbread

$16.00

Chefs Special Flatbread

$16.00
Bavarian Pretzel Stick (v)

Bavarian Pretzel Stick (v)

$7.00

Two soft pretzel sticks served with house-made beer mustard sauce

Beer Steamed Mussels

Beer Steamed Mussels

$18.00Out of stock

Bell pepper, fennel, celery, chorizo, jalapeño, choice of white sauce or tomato broth

Poutine

Poutine

$12.00

Crispy russet fries, white cheddar curd, Rapscallion stout beef gravy, mushrooms, and fresh herbs

Mediterranean Plate (v, vg*)

Mediterranean Plate (v, vg*)

$18.00

Roasted red pepper garlic hummus, olives, red pepper whipped feta, babaganoush, cucumber, evoo, warm pita

Salsa & Guacamole (gf, vg)

$12.00Out of stock

Hand cut corn tortilla chips, homemade salsa & guacamole

French Fries

$4.00

Truffle Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Onion Rings

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Salad & Soup

House Salad (gf, vg)

House Salad (gf, vg)

$5.00

Bing cherry & red wine vinaigrette, carrots, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions

Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Caesar dressing, brioche croutons

Beet Salad (gf, v)

Beet Salad (gf, v)

$7.00

Mixed greens, maple mustard vinaigrette, fennel, goat cheese, toasted pecans

Cobb Salad (gf)

Cobb Salad (gf)

$7.00

Crisp greens, avocado, egg, tomato, red pepper, roasted corn, red onion, bacon, bleu cheese, sriracha ranch dressing

Seafood Chowder

Seafood Chowder

New England clam chowder, oyster crackers

SPECIAL Greek Salad

$12.00

Sides

Side Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Side Steak

$14.00

Side Pulled Pork

$8.00

Side Salmon

$10.00

Side Lentil Burger

$8.00

Sautéed Spinach (gf, vg)

$6.00

Sautéed Brussel Sprouts (gf, v*)

$8.00

Smoked Cheddar Grits (v, gf)

$8.00

Mac 'n Cheese (v, gf*)

$7.00

Coleslaw (gf, v)

$5.00

Parmesan Risotto (gf, v)

$8.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$5.00

Grilled Asparagus (gf, v, vg*)

$7.00

Sautéed Green Beans (gf, v, vg*)

$7.00

Onion Rings (v, vg*)

$7.00

Cilantro Lime Rice (g, vg)

$7.00

Guac Side

$4.00Out of stock

Salsa Side

$2.00

Side Bacon

$2.00

Sourdough Bread Piece

$2.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$7.00

Sandwiches

Classic Cheeseburger (gf*)

Classic Cheeseburger (gf*)

$20.00Out of stock

8 oz. beef, Vermont cheddar

Rapscallion Burger (gf*)

Rapscallion Burger (gf*)

$20.00Out of stock

8 oz. beef, pepper jack cheese, bacon, mushroom, caramelized onions, fried egg, Rapscallion sauce

Lentil & Buckwheat Burger (vg, gf*)

Lentil & Buckwheat Burger (vg, gf*)

$15.00

Whole grains cooked in vegetable stock, dusted in rice flour, avocado sauce, LTO

Chicken Capri Sandwich (gf*)

Chicken Capri Sandwich (gf*)

$22.00

Grilled chicken, tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, balsamic reduction, ciabatta, truffle fries

Salmon Banh Mi (gf*)

Salmon Banh Mi (gf*)

$21.00Out of stock

Blackened salmon, spicy slaw, pickled cucumber, cilantro, soy mayo, baguette

Korean BBQ Short Rib Grilled Cheese (gf*)

Korean BBQ Short Rib Grilled Cheese (gf*)

$18.00Out of stock

Sourdough, vermont cheddar, house pickled vegetables.

Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Pasta

Veggie Pasta (v, gf*, vg*)

Veggie Pasta (v, gf*, vg*)

$21.00Out of stock

Zucchini, roasted corn, cherry tomatoes, spinach, cavatappi, basil pesto cream, Parmesan.

Wild Mushroom Ravioli (v)

Wild Mushroom Ravioli (v)

$22.00

Rapscallion stout sauce, onions, spinach, mushrooms, fresh herbs

Pulled Pork Mac 'n Cheese (gf*)

$18.00Out of stock

Fried onions, BBQ sauce

Pasta Alfredo

Pasta Alfredo

$18.00Out of stock

Broccoli, mushroom, Parmesan cheese

Entrées

Signature Steak Tips (gf*)

Signature Steak Tips (gf*)

$29.00

Marinated steak tips served with fries, watermelon arugula salad, feta cheese, cucumber maple vin

Garlic Sesame Salmon (gf*)

Garlic Sesame Salmon (gf*)

$26.00Out of stock

Coconut scallion rice, green beans, garnished with sweet soy

Chicken Milanese

Chicken Milanese

$24.00

Pounded chicken breast, coated in panko, served with arugula, grape tomatoes, mini mozzarella balls, lemon basil vin

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$22.00Out of stock

Beer battered Atlantic haddock, tartar, coleslaw, fries

Shrimp & Grits (gf)

Shrimp & Grits (gf)

$23.00

Chorizo, smoked cheddar grits, celery, bell peppers, onions, grape tomatoes, Cajun cream sauce

Creamy Veggie Risotto (gf)

$16.00

Zucchini, corn, grape tomatoes, spinach, Parmesan cheese

Kids

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Burger (Kids') (gf*)

$12.00

Cheeseburger (Kids') (gf*)

$12.00

Cheese Quesadilla (v)

$12.00
Grilled Cheese (v, gf*)

Grilled Cheese (v, gf*)

$12.00

Fish & Chips (Kids)

$12.00Out of stock

Flatbread Cheese (Kids') (v, gf*)

$12.00

Flatbread Pepperoni (Kids') (gf*)

$12.00
Mac 'n Cheese (Kids') (v, gf*)

Mac 'n Cheese (Kids') (v, gf*)

$12.00

Pasta with Butter (Kids') (v, gf*)

$12.00

Pasta with Marinara (Kids') (v, gf*, vg*)

$12.00

Pasta with Alfredo (Kids') (v)

$12.00

Kids' Chocolate Mousse

EXTRA Kids' Ice Cream

$2.00

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse (gf)

$10.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$10.00

Fudge Brownie Sundae (gf)

$10.00Out of stock

TO GO

SPECIAL Dessert of the Day

$8.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Extras

Xtra Ketchup

Xtra Mayo

Xtra Mustard

Xtra BBQ

Xtra Sriracha Ranch

Xtra Bleu Cheese Dressing

Xtra Pub Mustard

Xtra Creamy Chipotle

Xtra Honey Mustard

Side Parmesan

Side Red Pepper Flakes

Side Pita

$2.00

Side Sourdough

$2.00

Xtra Tartar Sauce

Crab Cake Aioli

Extra Share Plate

Taco Chipotle Aioli

6-Packs

Lager 6-pk

$13.00

Honey 6-Pack

$13.00

NEIPA 6-Pack

$13.00

Blonde 6-Pack

$13.00

Irish Red 6-Pack

$13.00

Blueberry 6-Pack

$13.00

American IPA 6-Pack

$13.00

Rye IPA 6-Pack

$13.00

Porter 6-Pack

$13.00

Gose 6-Pack

$13.00

Stout 6-Pack

$13.00

O Fest 6-Pack

$13.00

Margarita Sour 6-Pack

$13.00

Pumpkin 6- Pack

$13.00

Noble Birch 4-Pack

$13.00

Mixed 6-Pack

$14.00

Cases

Customizable Case

$48.00

Red

BTL - Dough Cabernet Sauvignon

$49.00

BTL - Trinity Oaks Pinot Noir

$35.00

BTL - Finca Nueva Tempranilla

$45.00

BTL - One True Zin Zinfandel

$39.00

BTL - Benegas Estate Malbec

$45.00

BTL - Sterling Vintners Merlot

$39.00

BTL - Freakshow Red Blend

$49.00

BTL- Stephen Goff Pinot Noir

$63.00

BTL- Clos La Coutale, Cahors

$42.00

BTL- Predator Zinfandel

$45.00

BTL- Carpazo Toscana Sangiovese

$35.00

White

BTL - Alverdi Pinot Grigio

$35.00

BTL - Kesseler Riesling Kabinett

$38.00

BTL - Mohua Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

BTL - Dough Chardonnay

$45.00

BTL - Buehler Chardonnay

$45.00

BTL- Twenty Acres Chardonnay

$35.00

BTL- Red Tail Ridge Sans Oak Chardonnay

$45.00

BTL- Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi

$38.00

BTL- Paco and Lola Rias Baixas Albarino

$45.00

Rosé

BTL - Elk Cove Rosé

$42.00

BTL - Fossil Point Rosé

$35.00

Sparkling

BTL - Vandori Prosecco

$35.00

BTL - Cava

$35.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Where artisanal comfort food meets craft beer. Enjoy plates made to order in our scratch kitchen, featuring locally sourced ingredients, and pair the flavors of each season with Rapscallion’s own hand-brewed beers or select wines and cocktails. Settle inside our historic farmhouse and enjoy a meal at our cozy bar, by one of our hearths, or al fresco on our patio.

Website

Location

5 Strawberry Hill Rd, Acton, MA 01720

Directions

