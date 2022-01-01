Rapscallion Table and Tap
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Where artisanal comfort food meets craft beer. Enjoy plates made to order in our scratch kitchen, featuring locally sourced ingredients, and pair the flavors of each season with Rapscallion’s own hand-brewed beers or select wines and cocktails. Settle inside our historic farmhouse and enjoy a meal at our cozy bar, by one of our hearths, or al fresco on our patio.
5 Strawberry Hill Rd, Acton, MA 01720
