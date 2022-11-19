Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Rapture

943 Reviews

$$

303 E Main St

Charlottesville, VA 22902

Order Again

Popular Items

guinness-battered fish & chips

Small Plates

crab & cream cheese filled rangoons with sweet & sour mandarin sauce

soup

$5.00+

ask about today's preparation

hummus

$10.00

on cauliflower chips

fried oysters

$16.00

dusted in corn meal with cajun rémoulade, pickled onion, twin row far microgreens

fried brussels sprouts

fried brussels sprouts

$14.00

spicy tomato sauce, alabama white pulled pork, spicy mad hatter slaw, peanuts, goat cheese, & bbq dipping sauce

hillbilly egg rolls

hillbilly egg rolls

$12.00

pulled pork, spicy mad hatter slaw, goat cheese, & bbq dipping sauce

steak nachos

steak nachos

$16.00

chopped steak, pepperjack cheese sauce, sweet pickled onion & peppers, fresh jalapeño slices, sour cream

classic deviled eggs

classic deviled eggs

$6.00
rapture chicken wings

rapture chicken wings

$16.00+

appetizer special

$9.00

Salads

caesar

caesar

$10.00

romaine lettuce, parmesan, gluten-free croutons, meyer lemon caesar dressing

Fall Mixed Greens

$10.00

shaved radish, carrot, asian pear, honeyed goat cheese, almond, poppyseed vinaigrette

house salad

$5.00+

spring mix, carrots, balsamic vinaigrette, parmesan

Main Dishes

Mona Lisa butternut squash ravioli

$20.00

Mona Lisa butternut squash ravioli in brown butter sauce with farmer's cheese, mushrooms, kale, pine nuts, crispy sage

cider-glazed chicken thighs

$25.00

butternut baked mac 'n' cheese, ham hock collards

chicken meatballs

$25.00

with apple butter bbq, mashed potatoes, ham hock collards

gumbo of shrimp, andouille, chicken & okra

gumbo of shrimp, andouille, chicken & okra

$19.00

served over rice, side of bread

guinness-battered fish & chips

$18.00
hanger steak

hanger steak

$27.00

locally pastured foods for thought hanger steak, chimichurri, mashed potatoes, ham hock collards

chilled rice noodles in thai peanut sauce

$20.00

carrots, bell peppers, red cabbage, radish, thai basil, peanuts

shrimp & grits

shrimp & grits

$22.00

grilled shrimp, tamari bourbon, herb butter, tokyo turnip, pickled daikon radish, over cheesy byrds mill stone ground grits

Catch

$28.00Out of stock

Burgers & Sandwiches

classic bacon cheese burger

$17.00

locally pastured, dry-aged beef, applewood smoked bacon & cheddar, on mariebette challah roll with lettuce, duke's may

papa legba burger

$18.00

8 oz locally pastured beef, braised collards, cheddar, "voodoo" sauce, spicy bayou mayo, habeñero honey

impossible burger

$14.00

vegetarian patty on mariebette challah roll with lettuce, tomato, & duke's mayo

marinated tofu banh mi

$15.00

twin oaks tofu, do chua (pickled daikon radish, red onion, carrots), hummus, sriracha mayo, cucumber, cilantro on crispy baguette

fried chicken sandwich

$18.00

spicy breaded and fried chicken on mariebette challah roll, with dill pickles, "secret" sauce, shredded lettuce

seared rare tuna club

$19.00

on 5 grain pullman with sliced avocado, applewood-smoked bacon, wasabi-mayo

philly steak & cheese

$14.00

provolone, onions, & bell peppers on a sub roll

the pelosi

$17.00

pepperoni, salami, ham, provolone, red onion, italian dressing, duke's mayo, lettuce, tomato, sweet peppers, & hot pepper relish on a sub roll.

Sides

house-cut fries

$6.00+

tater tots

$6.00

sweet potato fries

$6.00

stone-ground byrd's mills grits

$4.00

braised collards

$5.00

with ham hock

soup

$5.00

Kids

kid's chicken fingers

$8.00

house-made, using organic chicken tenders. choice of fries, sweet potato fries, fresh fruit, or tater tots

kid's burger

$8.00

we use grass-fed, organic beef. served plain; lettuce, mayo, or tomato added upon request. choice of fries, sweet potato fries, fresh fruit, or tater tots

kid's fish n chips

$8.00

choice of fries, sweet potato fries, fresh fruit, or tater tots

kid's cheese quesadilla

$5.00

Extras

side ranch

$0.50

side alabama white sauce

$0.50

side bbq sauce

$0.50

baguette

$0.50

side mayo

Dessert

chocolate mousse

$9.00

whipped cream

Apple Crisp

$8.00

with cinnamon apple & whipped cream

Pumpkin pie

$7.00

TO GO BEER

SIXTH LORD TO GO

$10.00

DAILY PILS TO GO

$10.00

Red Wine to go

Alto Moncayo

$30.00

campo de borja, spain, 2014. 100% garnacha. full-bodied, mineral, intergrated oak, powerful.

Gnarly Head "1924" Double Black" Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.00

lodi, california, 2018. dense blackberry & fig jam, baking spices, balanced tannic finish.

La Posta Angel Paulucci Malbec

$18.00

mendoza, argentina, 2017. cherry, currant, vanilla, caramel.

Protocolo Tinto

$12.00

tierra de Castilla spain, 2018. lush, rich berries, shades of herb.

Château Graves de Rabion

$22.00

saint émilion, france, 2017. merlot & cabernet sauvignon. cassis & dark cherry, with silky tannins and tobacco & cherry finish.

White Wine to go

Ca'Lunghetta Pinot Grigio

$15.00

veneto, italy, 2017. light, fresh, a perfect summer sippable.

Prochaine Chardonnay

$18.00

languedoc, france, 2017. pretty and elegant, discreetly naked. pineapple, mango, and passionfruit.

Les Petits Roucas Sauvignon Blanc

$18.00

pays d'oc, france, 2019. fresh, grapefruit, lemon, lime, balanced acidity.

Michel Fonné Riesling

$22.00

alsace, france, 2016. elegant, mineral, with gorgeous floral notes, very delicate sweetness.

Lar de Paula Blanco

$20.00Out of stock

rioja, spain, 2017. barrel-aged old vine viura & malvasia; fresh, acidic, with a full-bodied satisfying finish.

Rosé

Breca Rosé

$20.00

vino de Aragón, spain, 2019. 100% garnacha, pale in color but lively, acidic, with notes of blackberry & currant.

Craft Beer

basic city sixth lord IPA

$4.00

blue mountain hopwork orange IPA

$3.00

three notch'd ghost APA CAN

$4.00

white claw mango

$3.00

white claw black cherry

$3.00

Macrobrews

bud light

$4.50

coors light

$3.00

corona

$4.00

miller lite

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Now you can pre-order meals for the entire family. Please select a pick-up time from the available times (if you see a message indicating that menu is not available at this time, pick a different time).

Location

303 E Main St, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Directions

Gallery
Rapture image
Rapture image
Rapture image

Map
