Rare Bird Brewpub
229 Lake Ave
Traverse City, MI 49684
Crowler
3 Pack Crowler Deal $26
Choose any combination of 3 Rare Bird beers in 32 ounce crowlers
Blood Orange You Witty? Crowler
Witbier. A classic Belgian recipe with a juicy blood orange twist. Made with all local grains *Gluten Reduced* 6% ABV, 15 IBU
Chief's Coconut Brown Crowler
American Brown Ale. The roasted malt profile lends well to the subtitle nutty flavor from real coconut. **gluten reduced**
El Fresherino Crowler
50 Pounds of local wet Copper Hops have never tasted so good! Enjoy this fresh hop harvest ale while it lasts because you won't see it again until next year! *Gluten reduced*
El Guante Crowler
Mexican Lager. Extremely light and easy drinking. Made with a traditional Mexican Lager yeast and grain bill to give you an authentic south of the border beer. Salud! *Gluten Reduced*
Kushy Punch Crowler
American IPA. A delicious brew with a huge hop finish that will punch your taste buds. Equinox, Citra, Galaxy and Mosaic hops. Winner of the 2018 IPA Challenge! *Gluten Reduced*
La Alemana Crowler
Vienna Lager. Beautiful copper color and light caramel notes. A classic Oktoberfest recipe but made with Mexican lager yeast for a global twist. *Gluten Reduced. 20 IBU, 5.2% abv
Little Birdy Crowler
Our first Short's Brewing Company collaboration! Light and crushable but loaded with Citra, Amarillo, Simcoe and Mosaic hops *Gluten Reduced*
Moondog 113 Crowler
Hazy Session IPA. Super juicy notes from double dry hopped Bru-1, Sabro, and Strata hops with Helio Gazer yeast. Made in memory of our late friend, Andre. *Gluten reduced* 33 IBU, 4.4% abv
No Pressure Crowler
Imperial Stout. 2X TC Stout Challenge winner! Made with Higher Grounds French Roast coffee, chocolate, and a touch of vanilla*Gluten Reduced*
Rosé The Riveter Crowler
Rose Blonde Ale. Brewed with raspberries and pomegranate to provide a crisp, fruity finish that's not too sweet. We can drink it! *Gluten Reduced* 5.8% ABV, 14 IBU.
Scheisse Show Crowler
Double IPA. 8.9% Well balanced and double dry hopped with Amarillo, Citra and Mosaic. The initial bitterness gives way to a slightly sweet finish from local honey. A little something to ease the scheisse show of 2020. *Gluten Reduced*
Siete Hundo Crowler
Michigan IPA. Our 700th batch recipe. Brewed with 7 Michigan hops and local Great Lakes Malting Co barley and wheat. 77 IBU, 7% abv *gluten reduced
Vajaha Crowler
American Blonde Ale. Brewed with vanilla, Higher Grounds coffee, and hazelnuts. One of Tina's classics! *Gluten Reduced* 5.8% ABV 20 IBU
Where the Watermelon Gose Crowler
Watermelon Gose. The tart watermelon flavor with a hint of salt "Gose" great down by the bay or here in the pub. *Gluten Reduced
Growler (Only New Growlers Can Be Purchased Online)
Blood Orange You Witty Growler
Chief's Coconut Brown Growler
El Guante Growler
El Fresherino Growler
Kushy Punch Growler
La Alemana Growler
Little Birdy Growler
Moondog 113 Growler
No Pressure Growler
Rosé The Riveter Growler
Rosé Blonde Ale. Brewed with raspberries and pomegranate to provide a crisp, fruity finish that's not too sweet. *gluten reduced*
Scheisse Show Growler
Siete Hundo Growler
Vajaha Growler
American Blonde. Brewed with vanilla beans, roasted coffee, and hazelnuts. One of Tina's classics. *Gluten Reduced*
Where the Watermelon Gose Growler
Craft Cocktails Togo
Margarita
Our famous margarita on tap, to-go. Made from scratch with fresh lime juice, Exotico Tequila Blanco, Triple Sec, and simple syrup. Have it straight up or add your favorite flavors! Choose up to 2 flavors. Pure fruit puree- no added sugar or artificial flavors
Coffee Martini
House made Cold Brew, Rare Bird Coffee Liqueur, Michigan Vodka
Craft Cosmo
Our crafty take on a classic cosmo. Michigan made vodka, fresh lime juice, triple sec and cranberry
Crowler 32 Oz Huckleberry Lime Bird Claw
Rare Bird's very own Huckleberry Lime flavored hard seltzer
Grapefruit Rose
Michigan Vodka, Grapefruit Juice, Rose Essence, Lime, Simple, and Champagne
Montana Mule
Michigan Whiskey, Northwood's Ginger Beer and fresh lime juice
Old Fashioned
Kentucky Bourbon, splash of local cherry juice, orange bitters
Traverse 75
Our take on a French 75 with a Michigan twist: MI made Well Gin, lemon juice, simple and champagne
Guava Bliss
Michigan vodka, real guava juice, fresh basil, lime juice, simple syrup.
Cran Orange Whiskey Sour
A delightful cold weather cocktail. Cranberry, orange, and lemon juice, whiskey, ginger beer and a little simple. The perfect balance of sweet and sour
Leaf Peeper
The epitome of fall flavors. Fresh Michigan apple cider, bourbon and ginger beer.
Daily Specials
Starters
Chips N Salsa
Home made tortilla chips served with our mild red salsa. *Vegan and gluten free but fried in a shared fryer
Fried Cheese Curds
Fresh Wisconsin cheese curds house battered with Great Lakes Potato Chips and deep fried for ooey gooey goodness
Dirty Bird Fries
Cheese sauce, pickled jalapeños, bacon, and scallions. *Gluten free but fried in a shared fryer
Pecorino Garlic Dusted Fries
Served with artichoke and white truffle dip. *Gluten free but fried in a shared fryer
Small Pecorino Garlic Dusted Fries
Served with artichoke white truffle dip. *Gluten free but fried in a shared fryer
Portobello Truffle Fries
Tempura fried portobello mushrooms tossed in white truffle oil and pecorino cheese. Served with garlic aioli. *Gluten free but fried in a shared fryer
Hummus Board
House made roasted red pepper hummus topped with roasted red peppers. Served with house made tortilla chips and vegetables. *Vegan and gluten free but fried in a shared fryer
Nachos
Pork belly, free range chicken, or black bean. House made tortilla chips, salsa verde, pickled cabbage, avocado cream, cheese sauce, cotija cheese, fresh jalapeños, and cilantro. *Gluten free but fried in a shared fryer
Half Nacho
Our famous nachos but just a half order. *Gluten free but fried in a shared fryer
Pretzel Sticks
3 soft pretzel sticks served with house made beer whole grain mustard and cheese sauce
Smoked Salmon Dip
Smoked Pacific salmon with cream cheese base. Served with house made tortilla chips and veggies. *gluten free but chips share a fryer
Wings
1 pound of fried chicken wings with your choice of sauce. *Gluten free but fried in a shared fryer
Salads
Side Salad
Spring Mix, cucumber, oven roasted tomatoes, and cabbage mix. *Gluten free and vegan dependent on dressing
Beet Salad
Spring mix, house roasted and slightly pickled beets, red onions, spiced pipits, and house lemon ricotta cheese. Choice of dressing. *Gluten free
Buddha Bowl
Quinoa, roasted red peppers, fresh greens, cucumbers, red onion, hummus and cotija cheese. Served with apple cider vinaigrette. *Gluten free and option to be vegan with no cheese and tahini vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine, sourdough croutons, red onion, pecorino, and house made Caesar dressing. *Can be made gluten free with no croutons
Cherry Chicken Salad
Spring mix, grilled chicken, dried cherries, toasted walnuts, and gorgonzola. Gluten free
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, hard boiled eggs, bacon, scallions, crumbled gorgonzola, marinated oven roasted tomato, and avocado. *Gluten free
Sandwiches and Burgers
Banh Mi Sandwich
Michigan pork belly or fried chicken breast, Sriracha aioli, cilantro, radish, pickled cabbage, and quick pickles. Served on a toasted Common Good Bakery ciabatta roll. *Can be made gluten free if you choose pork as your protein
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing, Buffalo sauce and shredded celery, served on a Common Good Bakery brioche bun with frites
Chipotle Black Bean Burger
5 oz. Michael P's chipotle black bean patty, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, and avocado cream. Served on a Common Good Bakery brioche bun. Can be made gluten free and vegan
Classic Burger
1/4 lb all natural beef, American cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic aioli. Served on a Common Good Bakery brioche bun with frites
Curry Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast, curry lime coleslaw, and spicy Rare Bird honey drizzle. Served on a Common Good Bakery brioche bun
Lamb Burger
7 oz. NZ lamb, herbs, lemon ricotta, onion apple chutney, and spring mix. Cooked medium. Served on a Common Good Bakery brioche bun
Pub Burger
1/2 lb Michigan beef, gorgonzola, bacon, crispy onions, BBQ, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli. Served on a Common Good Bakery brioche bun with frites
Turkey Club Sandwich
Michigan turkey, cider cured bacon, Swiss cheese, garlic aioli, lettuce and tomato on Common Good Bakery whole wheat sourdough
Vegan Burger
1/4 lb Impossible Burger, Chao cheddar, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, and vegan mayo. Served on a bun with frites
Tacos
Fried Avocado Tacos
Fried avocado, Sriracha mayo, pickled jalapeños, fresh radish, cotija cheese, and cilantro
Blackened Mahi Tacos
Mahi Mahi, cabbage mix, mango jalapeño salsa, Sriracha aioli, fresh radish, and cilantro. *Gluten free but chips share a fryer
Grilled Chicken Tacos
Grilled chicken, cotija cheese, diced white onion, house made salsa verde, garlic aioli, and cilantro. *Gluten free but chips share a fryer
Korean Pork Belly Tacos
Seared Valley View pork belly, sweet and tangy Korean BBQ sauce, kimchi, and cucumbers. *Gluten free but chips share a fryer
Kids Menu
Cheesy Fries
Large order of fries served with our house made cheese sauce
Chips And Cheese Sauce
Home made tortilla chips served with our house made cheese sauce
Kids Cheeseburger
1/4 all natural beef, plain with American cheese. Served with fries
Kids Chicken Nuggets
Classic chicken nuggets served with fries. It's what the kids want!
Mac n Cheese
Just like mom makes. Served with fries.
Sauces
Side of Ranch Dressing
Side of White Truffle Dip
Side of Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Side of BBQ
Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing
Side of Buffalo Sauce
Side of Cheese Sauce
Side of Garlic Aioli
Side of Salsa
Side of Sriracha Aioli
Side of Tahini Vineigarette
Side of Avocado Crema
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
A place for options for all. Not only do we brew our own award winning beer but have taps from all around the world. We also have wine, cider and liquor including our popular house made cocktails on tap. Feeling hungry? Our menu offers an eclectic mix of pub favorites with a worldly twist
229 Lake Ave, Traverse City, MI 49684