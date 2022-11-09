Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Brewpubs & Breweries
American

Rare Bird Brewpub

1,935 Reviews

$$

229 Lake Ave

Traverse City, MI 49684

Curry Chicken Sandwich
Classic Burger
Kids Cheeseburger

Crowler

A 32 ounce can filled with your favorite Rare Bird beer

3 Pack Crowler Deal $26

$26.00

Choose any combination of 3 Rare Bird beers in 32 ounce crowlers

Blood Orange You Witty? Crowler

$10.00

Witbier. A classic Belgian recipe with a juicy blood orange twist. Made with all local grains *Gluten Reduced* 6% ABV, 15 IBU

Chief's Coconut Brown Crowler

$10.00

American Brown Ale. The roasted malt profile lends well to the subtitle nutty flavor from real coconut. **gluten reduced**

El Fresherino Crowler

$10.00

50 Pounds of local wet Copper Hops have never tasted so good! Enjoy this fresh hop harvest ale while it lasts because you won't see it again until next year! *Gluten reduced*

El Guante Crowler

$10.00

Mexican Lager. Extremely light and easy drinking. Made with a traditional Mexican Lager yeast and grain bill to give you an authentic south of the border beer. Salud! *Gluten Reduced*

Kushy Punch Crowler

$10.00

American IPA. A delicious brew with a huge hop finish that will punch your taste buds. Equinox, Citra, Galaxy and Mosaic hops. Winner of the 2018 IPA Challenge! *Gluten Reduced*

La Alemana Crowler

$10.00

Vienna Lager. Beautiful copper color and light caramel notes. A classic Oktoberfest recipe but made with Mexican lager yeast for a global twist. *Gluten Reduced. 20 IBU, 5.2% abv

Little Birdy Crowler

$10.00

Our first Short's Brewing Company collaboration! Light and crushable but loaded with Citra, Amarillo, Simcoe and Mosaic hops *Gluten Reduced*

Moondog 113 Crowler

$10.00

Hazy Session IPA. Super juicy notes from double dry hopped Bru-1, Sabro, and Strata hops with Helio Gazer yeast. Made in memory of our late friend, Andre. *Gluten reduced* 33 IBU, 4.4% abv

No Pressure Crowler

$12.00

Imperial Stout. 2X TC Stout Challenge winner! Made with Higher Grounds French Roast coffee, chocolate, and a touch of vanilla*Gluten Reduced*

Rosé The Riveter Crowler

$10.00

Rose Blonde Ale. Brewed with raspberries and pomegranate to provide a crisp, fruity finish that's not too sweet. We can drink it! *Gluten Reduced* 5.8% ABV, 14 IBU.

Scheisse Show Crowler

$12.00

Double IPA. 8.9% Well balanced and double dry hopped with Amarillo, Citra and Mosaic. The initial bitterness gives way to a slightly sweet finish from local honey. A little something to ease the scheisse show of 2020. *Gluten Reduced*

Siete Hundo Crowler

$10.00

Michigan IPA. Our 700th batch recipe. Brewed with 7 Michigan hops and local Great Lakes Malting Co barley and wheat. 77 IBU, 7% abv *gluten reduced

Vajaha Crowler

$10.00

American Blonde Ale. Brewed with vanilla, Higher Grounds coffee, and hazelnuts. One of Tina's classics! *Gluten Reduced* 5.8% ABV 20 IBU

Where the Watermelon Gose Crowler

$10.00

Watermelon Gose. The tart watermelon flavor with a hint of salt "Gose" great down by the bay or here in the pub. *Gluten Reduced

Growler (Only New Growlers Can Be Purchased Online)

American Brown Ale. The roasted malt profile lends well to the subtitle nutty flavor from real coconut. *Gluten reduced. 5.8% abv, 19 IBU.

Blood Orange You Witty Growler

$18.00

Witbier. A classic Belgian recipe with a juicy blood orange twist. Made with all local grains *Gluten Reduced* 6% ABV, 15 IBU

Chief's Coconut Brown Growler

$18.00

American Brown Ale. The roasted malt profile lends well to the subtitle nutty flavor from real coconut. **gluten reduced**

El Guante Growler

$18.00

Mexican lager. Extremely light and easy drinking. Made with a traditional Mexican lager yeast and malt bill to give you an authentic south of the border beer. Salud! *Gluten Reduced*

El Fresherino Growler

$18.00

50 Pounds of local wet Copper Hops have never tasted so good! Enjoy this fresh hop harvest ale while it lasts because you won't see it again until next year! *Gluten Reduced

Kushy Punch Growler

$18.00

American IPA/ A delicious brew with a huge hop finish that will punch your taste buds. Equinox, Citra, Galaxy and Mosaic hops. Winner of the 2018 IPA Challenge! *Gluten Reduced*

La Alemana Growler

$18.00

Vienna Lager. Beautiful copper color and light caramel notes. A classic Oktoberfest recipe but made with Mexican lager yeast for a global twist. *Gluten Reduced. 20 IBU, 5.2% abv

Little Birdy Growler

$18.00

Moondog 113 Growler

$18.00

Hazy Session IPA. Super juicy notes from double dry hopped Bru-1, Sabro, and Strata hops with Helio Gazer yeast. Made in memory of our late friend, Andre. *Gluten reduced* 33 IBU, 4.4% abv

No Pressure Growler

$21.00

Imperial Stout. 2X TC Stout Challenge winner! Made with Higher Grounds French Roast coffee, chocolate, and a touch of vanilla *Gluten Reduced*

Rosé The Riveter Growler

$18.00

Rosé Blonde Ale. Brewed with raspberries and pomegranate to provide a crisp, fruity finish that's not too sweet. *gluten reduced*

Scheisse Show Growler

$21.00

Double IPA. 8.9% Well balanced and double dry hopped with Amarillo, Citra and Mosaic. The initial bitterness gives way to a slightly sweet finish from local honey. A little something to ease the scheisse show of 2020. *Gluten Reduced*

Siete Hundo Growler

$18.00

Michigan IPA. Our 700th batch recipe. Brewed with 7 Michigan hops and local Great Lakes Malting Co barley and wheat. 77 IBU, 7% abv *gluten reduced

Vajaha Growler

$18.00

American Blonde. Brewed with vanilla beans, roasted coffee, and hazelnuts. One of Tina's classics. *Gluten Reduced*

Where the Watermelon Gose Growler

$18.00

Watermelon Gose. The tart watermelon flavor with a hint of salt "Gose" great down by the bay or here in the pub. "Gluten Reduced"

Craft Cocktails Togo

Margarita

Margarita

Our famous margarita on tap, to-go. Made from scratch with fresh lime juice, Exotico Tequila Blanco, Triple Sec, and simple syrup. Have it straight up or add your favorite flavors! Choose up to 2 flavors. Pure fruit puree- no added sugar or artificial flavors

Coffee Martini

Coffee Martini

House made Cold Brew, Rare Bird Coffee Liqueur, Michigan Vodka

Craft Cosmo

Craft Cosmo

Our crafty take on a classic cosmo. Michigan made vodka, fresh lime juice, triple sec and cranberry

Crowler 32 Oz Huckleberry Lime Bird Claw

Crowler 32 Oz Huckleberry Lime Bird Claw

$20.00

Rare Bird's very own Huckleberry Lime flavored hard seltzer

Grapefruit Rose

Grapefruit Rose

Michigan Vodka, Grapefruit Juice, Rose Essence, Lime, Simple, and Champagne

Montana Mule

Montana Mule

Michigan Whiskey, Northwood's Ginger Beer and fresh lime juice

Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned

Kentucky Bourbon, splash of local cherry juice, orange bitters

Traverse 75

Traverse 75

Our take on a French 75 with a Michigan twist: MI made Well Gin, lemon juice, simple and champagne

Guava Bliss

Michigan vodka, real guava juice, fresh basil, lime juice, simple syrup.

Cran Orange Whiskey Sour

A delightful cold weather cocktail. Cranberry, orange, and lemon juice, whiskey, ginger beer and a little simple. The perfect balance of sweet and sour

Leaf Peeper

The epitome of fall flavors. Fresh Michigan apple cider, bourbon and ginger beer.

Daily Specials

Grilled shrimp, peppers and onions, sweet chili, noodles.

Fried Pretzel Bites

$7.00

Served with a smokey honeycomb mustard aioli.

Mediterranean Pepper & Feta Dip

$7.00

Served with pita chips and crudités.

Shio Ramen- Thursdays only!

Shio Ramen- Thursdays only!

$10.00Out of stock

Authentic shio ramen. Only available on Thursdays!!!!

Starters

Chips N Salsa

Chips N Salsa

$3.50

Home made tortilla chips served with our mild red salsa. *Vegan and gluten free but fried in a shared fryer

Fried Cheese Curds

Fried Cheese Curds

$10.00

Fresh Wisconsin cheese curds house battered with Great Lakes Potato Chips and deep fried for ooey gooey goodness

Dirty Bird Fries

Dirty Bird Fries

$12.00

Cheese sauce, pickled jalapeños, bacon, and scallions. *Gluten free but fried in a shared fryer

Pecorino Garlic Dusted Fries

Pecorino Garlic Dusted Fries

$9.00

Served with artichoke and white truffle dip. *Gluten free but fried in a shared fryer

Small Pecorino Garlic Dusted Fries

Small Pecorino Garlic Dusted Fries

$5.00

Served with artichoke white truffle dip. *Gluten free but fried in a shared fryer

Portobello Truffle Fries

Portobello Truffle Fries

$10.00

Tempura fried portobello mushrooms tossed in white truffle oil and pecorino cheese. Served with garlic aioli. *Gluten free but fried in a shared fryer

Hummus Board

Hummus Board

$9.00

House made roasted red pepper hummus topped with roasted red peppers. Served with house made tortilla chips and vegetables. *Vegan and gluten free but fried in a shared fryer

Nachos

Nachos

$16.00

Pork belly, free range chicken, or black bean. House made tortilla chips, salsa verde, pickled cabbage, avocado cream, cheese sauce, cotija cheese, fresh jalapeños, and cilantro. *Gluten free but fried in a shared fryer

Half Nacho

Half Nacho

$9.00

Our famous nachos but just a half order. *Gluten free but fried in a shared fryer

Pretzel Sticks

Pretzel Sticks

$9.00

3 soft pretzel sticks served with house made beer whole grain mustard and cheese sauce

Smoked Salmon Dip

Smoked Salmon Dip

$9.00

Smoked Pacific salmon with cream cheese base. Served with house made tortilla chips and veggies. *gluten free but chips share a fryer

Wings

Wings

$16.00

1 pound of fried chicken wings with your choice of sauce. *Gluten free but fried in a shared fryer

Salads

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.50

Spring Mix, cucumber, oven roasted tomatoes, and cabbage mix. *Gluten free and vegan dependent on dressing

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$12.00

Spring mix, house roasted and slightly pickled beets, red onions, spiced pipits, and house lemon ricotta cheese. Choice of dressing. *Gluten free

Buddha Bowl

Buddha Bowl

$13.00

Quinoa, roasted red peppers, fresh greens, cucumbers, red onion, hummus and cotija cheese. Served with apple cider vinaigrette. *Gluten free and option to be vegan with no cheese and tahini vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, sourdough croutons, red onion, pecorino, and house made Caesar dressing. *Can be made gluten free with no croutons

Cherry Chicken Salad

Cherry Chicken Salad

$15.00

Spring mix, grilled chicken, dried cherries, toasted walnuts, and gorgonzola. Gluten free

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, hard boiled eggs, bacon, scallions, crumbled gorgonzola, marinated oven roasted tomato, and avocado. *Gluten free

Sandwiches and Burgers

Banh Mi Sandwich

Banh Mi Sandwich

$13.00

Michigan pork belly or fried chicken breast, Sriracha aioli, cilantro, radish, pickled cabbage, and quick pickles. Served on a toasted Common Good Bakery ciabatta roll. *Can be made gluten free if you choose pork as your protein

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Fried chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing, Buffalo sauce and shredded celery, served on a Common Good Bakery brioche bun with frites

Chipotle Black Bean Burger

Chipotle Black Bean Burger

$14.00

5 oz. Michael P's chipotle black bean patty, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, and avocado cream. Served on a Common Good Bakery brioche bun. Can be made gluten free and vegan

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$13.00

1/4 lb all natural beef, American cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic aioli. Served on a Common Good Bakery brioche bun with frites

Curry Chicken Sandwich

Curry Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Fried chicken breast, curry lime coleslaw, and spicy Rare Bird honey drizzle. Served on a Common Good Bakery brioche bun

Lamb Burger

Lamb Burger

$16.00

7 oz. NZ lamb, herbs, lemon ricotta, onion apple chutney, and spring mix. Cooked medium. Served on a Common Good Bakery brioche bun

Pub Burger

Pub Burger

$16.00

1/2 lb Michigan beef, gorgonzola, bacon, crispy onions, BBQ, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli. Served on a Common Good Bakery brioche bun with frites

Turkey Club Sandwich

Turkey Club Sandwich

$14.00

Michigan turkey, cider cured bacon, Swiss cheese, garlic aioli, lettuce and tomato on Common Good Bakery whole wheat sourdough

Vegan Burger

Vegan Burger

$15.00

1/4 lb Impossible Burger, Chao cheddar, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, and vegan mayo. Served on a bun with frites

Tacos

Fried Avocado Tacos

$13.00

Fried avocado, Sriracha mayo, pickled jalapeños, fresh radish, cotija cheese, and cilantro

Blackened Mahi Tacos

Blackened Mahi Tacos

$13.00

Mahi Mahi, cabbage mix, mango jalapeño salsa, Sriracha aioli, fresh radish, and cilantro. *Gluten free but chips share a fryer

Grilled Chicken Tacos

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Grilled chicken, cotija cheese, diced white onion, house made salsa verde, garlic aioli, and cilantro. *Gluten free but chips share a fryer

Korean Pork Belly Tacos

Korean Pork Belly Tacos

$12.00

Seared Valley View pork belly, sweet and tangy Korean BBQ sauce, kimchi, and cucumbers. *Gluten free but chips share a fryer

Kids Menu

Cheesy Fries

$4.00

Large order of fries served with our house made cheese sauce

Chips And Cheese Sauce

Chips And Cheese Sauce

$4.00

Home made tortilla chips served with our house made cheese sauce

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

1/4 all natural beef, plain with American cheese. Served with fries

Kids Chicken Nuggets

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Classic chicken nuggets served with fries. It's what the kids want!

Mac n Cheese

Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Just like mom makes. Served with fries.

Sauces

Side of Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Side of White Truffle Dip

$1.00

Side of Apple Cider Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side of BBQ

$1.00

Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Side of Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side of Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Side of Salsa

$1.00

Side of Sriracha Aioli

$1.00

Side of Tahini Vineigarette

$1.00

Side of Avocado Crema

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A place for options for all. Not only do we brew our own award winning beer but have taps from all around the world. We also have wine, cider and liquor including our popular house made cocktails on tap. Feeling hungry? Our menu offers an eclectic mix of pub favorites with a worldly twist

Website

Location

229 Lake Ave, Traverse City, MI 49684

Directions

Gallery
Rare Bird Brewpub image
Rare Bird Brewpub image
Rare Bird Brewpub image
Rare Bird Brewpub image

