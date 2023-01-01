Main picView gallery

Rare Society RS - Mill Creek

review star

No reviews yet

13223 39th Avenue Southeast

Mill Creek, WA 98012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Steakhouse

Location

13223 39th Avenue Southeast, Mill Creek, WA 98012

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Burgermaster - Bellevue
orange starNo Reviews
18626 Bothell Everett Highway Bothell, WA 98102
View restaurantnext
Zeeks Pizza - Bothell
orange starNo Reviews
1715 228th ST Bothell, WA 98012
View restaurantnext
Big Fish Sushi - Bothell
orange starNo Reviews
1410 228th Street Southeast STE 100 Bothell, WA 98021
View restaurantnext
Russell's Restaurant & Loft - Russell's Bothell
orange starNo Reviews
3305 monte villa parkway Bothell, WA 98021
View restaurantnext
Grazie Ristorante Bothell
orange starNo Reviews
23207 Bothell Everett Highway Bothell, WA 98021
View restaurantnext
Grazie Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 2,096
23207 Bothell Everett HWY Bothell, WA 98021
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mill Creek

Blazing Onion Company - Millcreek
orange star4.4 • 5,815
15115 Main Street Mill Creek, WA 98012
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Seafood Bar - Bothell
orange star4.4 • 4,137
24016 Bothell Everett Hwy Bothell, WA 98021
View restaurantnext
Grazie Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 2,096
23207 Bothell Everett HWY Bothell, WA 98021
View restaurantnext
Poquitos Bothell
orange star4.1 • 1,972
18505 Bothell Way NE Suite 103 Bothell, WA 98011
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0134 - Mill Creek, WA
orange star4.2 • 282
15421 Main St Mill Creek, WA 98012
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mill Creek
Lynnwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Woodinville
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Edmonds
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Mukilteo
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Snohomish
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.3 (65 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston