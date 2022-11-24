Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses

Rare Society

289 Reviews

$$$

4130 Park Blvd

San Diego, CA 92104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Premium proteins, grilled on an open flame inside the exhibition kitchen, are at the heart of Rare Society’s menu. Cuts of dry-aged ribeyes, American wagyu, and classic filet mignon complement bedrock steakhouse specialties such as oyster rockefeller, snow crab legs, and caesar salad. Indulgent touches include classic caviar service, a seafood tower, and a decadent dessert selection. Building upon the shared style of dining that has come to define Trust Restaurant Group, Chef Wise’s meat boards, dubbed The Associate and The Executive, offer guests the opportunity to sample multiple cuts of beef alongside a variety of house made sauces.

Website

Location

4130 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104

Directions

Gallery
Rare Society image
Rare Society image
Rare Society image

Similar restaurants in your area

Stake Chophouse & Bar - 1309 Orange Ave
orange star4.5 • 2,177
1309 Orange Ave Coronado, CA 92118
View restaurantnext
Swagyu Chop Shop - Pacific Beach
orange starNo Reviews
966 Felspar Street San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Junction Bar & Grill - El Cajon
orange starNo Reviews
777 Jamacha Rd El Cajon, CA 92019
View restaurantnext
Riviera Supper Club - 7777 university ave
orange star4.4 • 1,848
7777 university ave La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
Rare Society - RS - Solana Beach
orange starNo Reviews
330 S Cedros Ave Solana Beach, CA 92075
View restaurantnext
Born & Raised
orange starNo Reviews
1909 India Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
orange star4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market
orange star4.2 • 7,274
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston