Restaurant info

Premium proteins, grilled on an open flame inside the exhibition kitchen, are at the heart of Rare Society’s menu. Cuts of dry-aged ribeyes, American wagyu, and classic filet mignon complement bedrock steakhouse specialties such as oyster rockefeller, snow crab legs, and caesar salad. Indulgent touches include classic caviar service, a seafood tower, and a decadent dessert selection. Building upon the shared style of dining that has come to define Trust Restaurant Group, Chef Wise’s meat boards, dubbed The Associate and The Executive, offer guests the opportunity to sample multiple cuts of beef alongside a variety of house made sauces.

