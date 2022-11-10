Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
American

RARE Steakhouse & Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

1595 I St NW

Washington, DC 20005

Popular Items

8oz. Filet
Creamed Spinach
Mashed Potatoes

Appetizers

Beef Tartare

$20.00

Capers, Onion, Pickled Mushroom, Chipotle Aioli

Steamed Mussels

$18.00

Fennel, Peppers, Tomato Saffron Broth

Shrimp Cocktail

$26.00

Cocktail Sauce, Citrus

WI Cheese Board

$28.00

Seasonal Mostardo, Cornichons, Honey, Crostini

Tuna Tartare

$24.00

Grilled Pineapple, Spiced Peanuts, Lime Gelee, Jalapeno Cream

Crab Cake

$26.00

Old Bay Remoulade, Lemon

Charred Octopus

$23.00

Avocado Mousseline, Feta Cheese, Fennel, Frisee

Soups & Salads

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Romaine, Baby Red Oak Lettuce, Garlic Croutons, Parmesan

Harvest Salad

$16.00

Lettuce Mélange, Shaved Root Vegetables, Goat Cheese, Honey-Citrus Vinaigrette

Iceberg Wedge

$17.00

Bacon, Tomato Chutney, Pickled Red Onion, Blue Cheese Dressing

Lobster Bisque

$18.00

Cold Water Lobster, Crème Fraiche

Steaks

8oz. Filet

$57.00

Wet-Aged

10oz. Capital Cut

$58.00

Wet-Aged (Eye of Ribeye)

14oz. NY Strip

$62.00

Wet-Aged

16oz. Pork Chop

$42.00

Wet-Aged

20oz. KC Strip

$69.00

35-Day Dry-Aged

22oz. Ribeye

$75.00

35-Day Dry-Aged

24oz. Porterhouse

$78.00

35-Day Dry-Aged

36oz. Tomahawk

$145.00

35-Day Dry-Aged

A5 Wagyu

$60.00+

Kusunoki A5 Wagyu

Entrees

Bok Choy, Lemon-Caper Butter Emulsion

Grilled Salmon

$44.00

Roasted Cauliflower, Fingerling Potatoes, Green Beans, Lemon-Brown Butter Emulsion

Seared Scallops

$49.00

Warm-Spiced Sweet Potato Puree, Wilted Greens, Root Vegetable Mélange, Cassis Reduction

Crab Cake Entrée

$52.00

Old Bay Remoulade, Lemon

Mushroom Risotto

$41.00

Creamy Arborio Rice, Maitake Mushroom, Butternut Squash, Parmesan, Fine Herbs

Dry-Aged Burger

$24.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Brioche, French Fries

Vegetarian Pasta

$30.00Out of stock

Vegetable Mélange, Tomato Fondue, Parmesan, Fine Herbs

Sides

Creamed Spinach

$13.00

Roasted Mushrooms

$13.00

Grilled Asparagus

$13.00

Pickled Mini Sweet Peppers

Mashed Potatoes

$13.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$26.00

Creamed Corn

$13.00

Sauteed with Bacon & Onion

Caramelized Onions

$11.00Out of stock

Garlic Parm Fries

$13.00

Fries (Plain)

$13.00

Mac & Cheese (Plain)

$13.00

Green Beans

$13.00

Spicy Potatoes

$13.00

Enhancements

Horseradish Cream

$4.00

Béarnaise Sauce

$4.00

Chipotle Aioli

$4.00

Au Poivre

$4.00

Red Wine Beef Jus

$4.00

Maître D'Hôtel Butter

$5.00

Truffle Butter

$5.00

Blue Cheese

$5.00

Sauce Flight (3)

$12.00

Foie Gras

$22.00Out of stock

Grilled Shrimp (3)

$15.00

Seared Scallops (2)

$18.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Oscar

$22.00

Broiled Lobster Tail

$40.00Out of stock

Truffles

$20.00

Blackened

$5.00

Bites

WI Cheese Curds

$16.00

Buttermilk Ranch

Bruschetta

$16.00

Garlic Croutons, Port Gastrique

Beef Tartare

$20.00

Capers, Onion, Pickled Mushroom, Chipotle Aioli

Steamed Mussels

$18.00

Garlic Croutons, Horseradish Cream

Shrimp Cocktail

$26.00

Cocktail Sauce, Citrus

Dry-Aged Burger

$24.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Brioche, French Fries

Sliders (3)

$18.00

Choice of: Classic or BBQ

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$14.00

Parsnip Espresso Mousse

Vanilla Cheesecake

$13.00

Seasonal Berry Coulis

Crème Brûlée

$14.00

Fresh Berries

Seasonal Berries

$12.00

Vanilla Crème Fraiche

Ice Cream (3 Scoops)

$12.00

Daily Selection

Sorbet (3 Scoops)

$12.00

Daily Selection

N/A Bev

Pepsi

$4.00

12 FL oz.

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

12 FL oz.

Ginger Ale

$4.00

12 FL oz.

Sierra Mist

$4.00

12 FL oz.

Club Soda

$4.00

12 FL oz.

Btl Still Water

$9.00

28 FL oz.

Btl Sparkling Water

$9.00

28 FL oz.

Ginger Beer

$6.00

12 FL oz.

Tonic Water

$6.00

12 FL oz.

Beer

Bud Light

$9.00

Light Lager

Budweiser

$9.00

American-style Pale Lager

Hoegaarden

$9.00

White Ale

Stella Artois

$9.00

Belgian Pilsner

O'Connor Stout

$12.00

Stout

Becks N/A

$9.00

Euro Pale Lager

Goose Island IPA

$10.00

Cocktails

English Garden

$18.00

Tanqueray Gin, Lemon Juice, Cucumber Syrup, Sparkling Wine

Evening Pal

$18.00

Sazerac Rye, Dolin Rouge, Aperol, Port, Bitters

Final Decision

$18.00

Altos Reposado Tequila, Yellow Chartreuse, Chambord, Lime Juice, Spiced Syrup

Manhattan

$20.00

Maker's Mark Bourbon, Dolin Rouge Vermouth, Bitters

Martinez

$18.00

Tanqueray Gin, Dolin Rouge, Luxardo, Bitters

Moscow Mule

$18.00

Stolichnaya Vodka, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer

Rob Roy

$20.00

Auchentoshan 12, Dolin Rouge, Bitters

Tropical fizz

$18.00

Bacardi Rum, Crème de Banana, Honey, Pineapple Juice, Lime Acid

Troublemaker

$18.00

Stolichnaya Vodka, Lime Juice, Strawberry Syrup, Ginger Beer

Vieux Carre

$20.00

Redemption Rye, Korbel Brandy, Dolin Rouge, Benedictine, Bitters

WI Old Fashioned

$18.00

Korbel Brandy, Simple Syrup, Bitters

Liquid Desserts

Espresso Martini

$18.00

Chocolate Martini

$18.00

Thin Mint

$18.00

Bourbon Flights

Old Forester Flight

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Smart and sophisticated service without the pretense, we are a Midwest-based, family-owned restaurant in the heart of Downtown D.C. We rely on carefully curated beef from the finest purveyors and an extensive dry-aged program to deliver the best product to our guests. Come join us- we can't wait to host you and your guests.

Website

Location

1595 I St NW, Washington, DC 20005

Directions

Gallery
RARE Steakhouse & Tavern image
RARE Steakhouse & Tavern image
RARE Steakhouse & Tavern image
RARE Steakhouse & Tavern image

