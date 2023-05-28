Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rascals Teriyaki Grill - Torrance

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

5111 Torrance Blvd

Torrance, CA 90503

TERIYAKI

CHK BOWL

$8.50

Chicken and rice with teriyaki sauce

BEEF BOWL

$9.50

Beef and rice with teriyaki sauce

COMBO BOWL

$9.95

Chicken & Beef and rice with teriyaki sauce

CHK + BROC

$9.95

Chicken & broccoli, rice and teriyaki sauce

BEEF + BROC

$10.75

Beef & broccoli, rice and teriyaki sauce

COMBO + BROC

$11.25

Chicken, beef & broccoli, rice and teriyaki sauce

CHK PLATE

$9.95

Chicken, rice, teriyaki sauce with green salad

BEEF PLATE

$10.75

Beef, rice, teriyaki sauce with green salad

COMBO PLATE

$11.25

Chicken & beef, rice, teriyaki sauce with green salad

CHK DLX

$11.50

Chicken, rice, teriyaki sauce with Chinese Chicken Salad

BEEF DLX

$12.50

Beef, rice, teriyaki sauce with Chinese Chicken Salad

COMBO DLX

$12.75

Chicken & Beef, rice, teriyaki sauce with Chinese Chicken Salad

FP CHK DLX

$32.00

FP COMBO DLX

$36.00

FP CHK DINNER

$30.00

CURRY

CURRY VEG BOWL

$8.25

Curry over rice (veggies include potatoes, carrots and onions)

CURRY CHK BOWL

$8.50

Curry, chicken and rice

CURRY BEEF BOWL

$9.50

Curry, beef and rice

CURRY VEG PLATE

$9.75

Curry over rice with a green salad

CURRY CHK PLATE

$9.95

Curry, chicken and rice with a green salad

CURRY BEEF PLATE

$10.75

Curry, beef and rice with a green salad

CURRY VEG DLX

$11.25

Curry over rice with Chinese Chicken Salad

CURRY CHK DLX

$11.50

Curry, chicken and rice with Chinese Chicken Salad

CURRY BEEF DLX

$12.50

Curry, beef and rice with Chinese Chicken Salad

GRAVY

CHK GRAVY BOWL

$8.50

Chicken, rice & gravy

CHK GRAVY PLATE

$9.95

Chicken, rice, gravy with a green salad

CHK GRAVY DLX

$11.50

Chicken, rice, gravy with a Chinese Chicken Salad

EX SML GRAVY

$0.75

EX LG GRAVY

$1.25

SALAD

1/2 CCS

$7.95

Lettuce, chicken, cucumbers, green onion, sesame seeds, wontons, almonds with house dressing

LG CCS

$9.95

Lettuce, chicken, cucumbers, green onion, sesame seeds, wontons, almonds with house dressing

SML MIXED GREEN

$5.75

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green onions with house dressing

LG MIXED GREEN

$7.50

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green onions with house dressing

SML CCS TRAY

$28.00

Lettuce, chicken, cucumbers, green onion, sesame seeds with wontons & almonds and house dressing on the side

MED CCS TRAY

$47.00

Lettuce, chicken, cucumbers, green onion, sesame seeds with wontons & almonds and house dressing on the side

LG CCS TRAY

$59.00

Lettuce, chicken, cucumbers, green onion, sesame seeds with wontons & almonds and house dressing on the side

BURGERS

HAMBURGER

$5.95

On sesame bun with mayo, thousand island, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, pickles

CHZ BURGER

$6.25

On sesame bun with cheddar mayo, thousand island, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, pickles

TERI BURGER

$5.95

On sesame bun with teriyaki sauce, mayo, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, pickles

TERI AVO BURGER

$6.95

On sesame bun with teriyaki sauce, avocado, mayo, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, pickles

BREAST BURGER

$7.50

Breast meat on sesame bun with mayo, ranch, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles

CHILI BURGER

$6.75

On sesame bun with chili, mayo, mustard, onions, tomatoes, pickles

TERI CHK BURGER

$7.50

Breast meat on sesame bun with teriyaki sauce, mayo, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, pickles

TERI STK BURGER

$7.50

Sliced beef on sesame bun with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes

SANDWICH/COMBOS

HOT - PASTRAMI & CHZ SANDWICH

$9.50

Pastrami, swiss cheese, pickles, mayo and mustard on french roll

HOT - CHAR CHK SANDWICH

$9.25

Chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions, salt & pepper and mayo on a french roll

HOT - TERI BEEF SANDWICH

$9.50

Beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, teriyaki sauce and mayo on a french roll

HOT - TERI CHK SANDWICH

$9.25

Chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, teriyaki sauce and mayo on a french roll

COLD - AVOCADO & CHZ SANDWICH

$9.25

Avocado, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a french roll

COLD - CHK SALAD SANDWICH

$9.25

Chicken salad (contains celery and walnuts), lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on a french roll

COLD - TUNA SANDWICH

$9.95

Tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on a french roll

COMBO 1

$9.95

Choice of 1/2 sandwich & Chinese Chicken Salad

COMBO 2

$9.95

Choice of 1/2 sandwich & chicken soup

COMBO 3

$9.95

Chicken soup & Chinese Chicken Salad

FRIES/HOT DOGS/CHILI

FRIES

$3.25

Served with seasoning salt

CHILI FRIES

$4.75

Chili over fries

CHILI CHZ FRIES

$5.50

Chili and cheddar cheese over fries

HOT DOG

$5.25

Hebrew National served on a french roll

CHILI DOG

$6.55

Hebrew National with chili served on a french roll

CHILI CHZ DOG

$6.95

Hebrew National with chili and cheddar served on a french roll

CHILI & RICE

$5.60

Chili over rice

CHILI RICE & HOT DOG

$8.75

Chili over rice with hot dog

SIDES

SIDE WHITE RICE

$3.50

SIDE BROWN RICE

$3.95

SML COLESLAW

$1.75

LG COLESLAW

$3.25

TERI CHK ONLY

$8.35

TERI BEEF ONLY

$9.50

SIDE BROCCOLI

$2.95

SIDE DRESSING

$0.75

SIDE LG TERI

$2.75

CHIPS

$1.35

ROLL & BUTTER

$1.65

SIDE CHILI

$1.70

SIDE CURRY

$2.95

SIDE AVOCADO

$2.50

SIDE HOTDOG NO BUN

$5.50

SIDE CHK SALAD

$6.95

SIDE TUNA SALAD

$6.95

CHICKEN SOUP

$5.25

SIDE ONION

$0.50

SIDE GRN ONION

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Serving tasty and authentic Japanese-American family recipes to our local South Bay community

5111 Torrance Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503

