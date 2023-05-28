Rascals Teriyaki Grill - Torrance
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Serving tasty and authentic Japanese-American family recipes to our local South Bay community
Location
5111 Torrance Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
ALIOTTA`S VIA FIRENZE - 4485 TORRANCE BLVD - TORRANCE CA 90503 - 310 371 9555 - ALIOTTAS.COM
4.5 • 1,035
4485 TORRANCE BLVD Torrance, CA 90503
View restaurant
Mochill Mochi Donut Torrance - 3525 W Carson St Room164-L
No Reviews
3525 W Carson St Room164-L Torrance, CA 90503
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Torrance
KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT - (Sepulveda)
4.1 • 4,175
2808 Sepulveda Blvd Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurant