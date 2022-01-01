Raso's Bar & Grille imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
American

Raso's Bar & Grille

209 Mystic Avenue

Medofrd, MA 02115

Popular Items

Cheese Ravioli
Cheese Pizza
Alla Vodka

STARTERS

Crispy Calamari

$13.00

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Fried Mozzarella

$9.00

Homemade Meatballs

$10.00

Fried Eggplant Stack

$11.00

Shrimp Appetizer

$14.00

Grilled Artichoke

$10.00

PEI Mussels

$13.00

Spring Brussels

$8.00

SALADS

Garden Salad

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Caprese Salad

$12.00

D&J Salad

$13.00

Burrata Salad

$15.00

PASTA

Chicken & Broccoli

$20.00

Baked Penne

$16.00

Alla Vodka

$20.00

Fusilli Sophia

$26.00

Lobster Ravioli

$26.00

Frutti di Mare

$28.00

Spaghetti alla Carbonara

$20.00

Mafalda Bolognese

$21.00

Penne

$14.00

Spaghetti

$14.00

Cheese Ravioli

$16.50

Fusilli

$16.50

Angel Hair

$14.00

Gluten Free Pasta

$14.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.00

Veal Parmigiana

$26.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$20.00

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Veal Marsala

$25.00

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Chicken Scampi

$20.00

Haddock Scampi

$24.00

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$24.00

Chicken Fra Diavolo

$20.00

Haddock Fra Diavolo

$24.00

GRILL

Steak Tips

$26.00

Italian Sausage

$16.00

Grilled Chicken

$20.00

Turkey Tips

$20.00

NY Black Angus Sirloin

$39.00

Chicken Peppers & Potatoes

$20.00

Noni's Pork Chop Peppers & Potatoes

$26.00

Papa's Chicken Marsala

$20.00

Papa's Pork Chop Marsala

$26.00

FISH

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$22.00

Blackened Shrimp Dinner

$22.00

Baked Haddock

$25.00

Stuffed Haddock

$27.00

Grilled Salmon

$25.00

Blackened Salmon

$25.00

PIZZA

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Bbq Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Margherita Pizza

$18.00

Pollo Raso Pizza

$20.00

Bolognese Pizza

$18.00

Hawaiian Pizza

$17.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Chicken Parm Pizza

$20.00

Sausage Pepper & onions

$20.00

Pizza All'Matriciana

$16.00

Alla Vodka Pizza

$16.50

Quattro Formaggi Pizza

$20.00

Florentine Pizza

$16.00

Carbonara Pizza

$18.00

Pizza Ella

$17.00

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$20.00

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$20.00

BiancaNeve

$15.00

Pizza Bianca

$12.00

Dinos Pizza

$20.00

DINNER SANDWICHES

Burger

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

KID'S MENU

Kids Pizza

$10.00

Kids Pasta & Meatball

$10.00

Kids Tenders & FF

$10.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids Hotdog & FF

$8.00

SAUCE SIDES

Side Lemon Vinnaigrette Dressing

$0.50

Side Balsamic Dressing

$0.50

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side White Zinfandel Dressing

$0.50

Side Creamy Italian Dressing

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.50

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side Bbq Sauce

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Pint Marinara

$5.00

Quart Marinara

$8.00

Pint Fra Diavolo Sauce

$5.00

Quart Fra Diavolo Sauce

$8.00

Pint Alfredo Sauce

$5.00

Quart Alfredo Sauce

$10.00

Pint Vodka Sauce

$5.00

Quart Vodka Sauce

$10.00

Pint Marsala Sauce

$5.00

Quart Marsala Sauce

$10.00

Pint Scampi Sauce

$5.00

Quart Scampi Sauce

$10.00

SIDES

Side Penne Pasta

$6.00

Side Spaghetti Pasta

$6.00

Side French Fries

$6.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Side Rice Pilaf

$5.00

Side Broccoli

$6.00

Side Spinach

$6.00

Side Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side Rabe

$5.00

Side Steak Tips

$15.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Side Turkey Tips

$7.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$9.00

Side Grilled Salmon

$14.00

Side Meatballs

$6.00

Side Sausage

$6.00

Side Pork Chop

$14.50

Fried Chicken Cutlet

$11.00

DESSERT

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Lava Cake

$8.00

Limoncello Cake

$8.00

Cannoli

$8.00

Spumoni Bomba

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

2 Scoops Vanilla Icecream

$4.00

DAILY SPECIALS

Chicken Milanese

$22.00

Veal Milanese

$26.00

Fried Ravioli

$10.00

Special Pizza Small

$18.00

Pasta Fagioli Cup

$6.00

Pasta Fagioli Bowl

$8.00

Special Pizza Large

$23.00

Cavatelli W/ Shrimp

$24.00

Cavatelli w/ Chicken

$22.00

Cavatelli w/ Sausage

$22.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

209 Mystic Avenue, Medofrd, MA 02115

Directions

Gallery
Raso's Bar & Grille image

