Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Raspberry's Pancake House & Restaurant

1,218 Reviews

$

3145 Chicago Rd

Steger, IL 60475

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

MEAT with EGGS
PANCAKE COMBO
Veggie Skillet

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

HOT Chocolate

$2.50

BOTTLED WATER

$1.00

Coffee & Tea

COFFEE TO GO

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.50

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Utensils

Plasticware (fork/knife) (Copy)

EGGS

EGGS

$9.00

MEAT with EGGS

$9.00

OMELLETES

Greek Town Omelette

$13.00

South Jersey Omelette

$15.50

The Good Fella Omelette

$13.50

Bacado Omelette

$13.50

Western Omelette

$13.00

Spartan Omelette

$13.00

Veggie Omelette

$13.00

Denver Omelette

$13.00

Chef Georges Omelette

$14.50

Ole Omelette

$13.00

BUILD your own Omelette

$9.50

SKILLETS

Country Skillet

$13.00

Philly Steak Skillet

$15.50

Gypsy Skillet

$13.50

Italian Skillet

$13.50

Veggie Skillet

$13.00

Butcher Block Skillet

$14.50

Bacon & Avocado Skillet

$13.50

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$13.50

SOUTH of the Border Skillet

$13.00

Gyros Skillet

$13.00

BUILD your own Skillet

$9.50

BREAKFAST FAVORITES

Farmhouse Frittata

$15.00

BREAKFAST CROISSANT

$10.00

BISCUIT & GRAVY

$9.00

B&G with 2 Eggs

$11.00

Half Biscuit & Gravy

$8.00

Half Biscuit & Gravy with 2 Eggs

$10.00

Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

Spanish Scrambler

$13.00

Breakfast Burrito

$13.50

EXTRA Sausage Gravy

$3.00

BATTER UP

French Toast

$9.00

Pancakes

$9.00

Waffles

$9.00

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$9.00

BREAKFAST COMBOS

PANCAKE COMBO

$11.50

FRENCH TOAST COMBO

$12.00

Whole Waffle Combo

$14.00

Half Biscuits & Gravy Combo

$12.00

CINN SWIRL FRENCH TOAST COMBO

$12.00

EGGS BENEDICT

Classic Benny

$12.00

Irish Benny

$13.50

Cali Benny

$13.50

Floretine Benny

$12.00

Southern Benny

$13.00

SIDE Hollandaise

$3.00

Side Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Kids Breakfast

Kids Pancakes

$7.00

Kids Choc Chip Pancakes

$9.00

Kids 1 Egg Combo

$7.00

Kids French Toast

$7.00

SIDES

SIDE OF Pancakes

$4.50

Fries

$4.50

Hash browns

$4.00

Side Hashbrowns Crispy

$4.00

Grits

$4.50

SIDE Fruit (Strawberry,Banana,Blueberry)

$4.00

Side Bacon

$4.50

Side Bacon crispy/well done

$4.50

Side Sausage Links

$4.50

Side Turkey Patties

$4.50

Side Ham

$5.00

Side Corned Beef Hash

$5.00

Side of Gyros Meat

$4.50

White Toast

$3.00

Wheat Toast

$3.00

Rye Toast

$3.00

Greek Toast

$3.00

English Muffin

$3.00

side Sausage Patties

$4.50

Raisin Toast

$4.50

Croissant

$3.50

SIDE of (1) Egg

$1.50

SIDE of (2) Eggs

$3.00

Side of Tomato

$2.50

Avacado Half

$2.50

SIDE Jalapeno

$2.00

SIDE Chicken Breast

$5.00

Side Crispy Chicken

$5.00

SIDE Hamburger Patty

$5.00

Pickles

$1.50

SIDE Hollandaise

$3.00

SIDE Salad Dressing

$1.00

Side Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Soup

Bowl LEMON RICE

$4.00

QUART LEMON RICE

$8.00

Bowl CHICKEN NOODLE

$4.00

QUART CHICKEN NOODLE

$8.00

SANDWICHES/PITAS

Ultimate Grill Cheese Sandwich & Fries

$12.00

Chicken Breast Croissant & Fries

$12.50

Turkey and Bacon & Fries

$11.50

BLT & Fries

$11.00

Gyros Pita & Fries

$11.50

Chicken Pita & Fries

$11.50

Philly Steak Pita & Fries

$12.50

Chicken Philly Pita & Fries

$12.50

BURGERS

CHEESEBURGER & Fries

$12.50

BACON CHEDDAR BURGER & Fries

$13.50

HOUSE BURGER & Fries

$13.50

PATTY MELT & Fries

$13.00

WRAPS

Chicken Caesar Wrap & Fries

$11.50

Ranch Wrap & Fries

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap & Fries

$12.00

SALADS

Southwest Salad

$13.00

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Julienne Salad

$12.50

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Greek Salad

$10.00

Kids Lunch

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$7.00

Kids Chicken Strips & Fries

$8.50

Daily Specials

Pollo Loco Omelette

$16.00

Stuffed French Toast

$13.00

Gyros Burger

$13.00Out of stock

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$11.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Raisin French Toast

$7.00Out of stock

Rueben

$8.00Out of stock

Monte Cristo

$8.00Out of stock

Swiss Cheese Burger

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken Melt

$11.00Out of stock

Three Cheese Omelette

$10.50Out of stock

Avacado Bacon Burger

$15.00

Banana Walnut Pancakes

$12.00

Strawberry Field Salad

$13.50

Pumpkin Pancakes

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

ORDER AND PAY ONLINE Pick up at our drive thru window

Website

Location

3145 Chicago Rd, Steger, IL 60475

Directions

Gallery
Raspberry's Pancake House & Restaurant image
Raspberry's Pancake House & Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hidden Manna Cafe - Matteson
orange star4.3 • 1,894
3613 216th Matteson, IL 60443
View restaurantnext
Stacks Breakfast, Brunch & Lunch - Chicago Heights
orange starNo Reviews
222 Dixie Highway Chicago Heights, IL 60411
View restaurantnext
Round the Clock - Schererville
orange starNo Reviews
909 W. Lincoln Hwy. Schererville, IN 46375
View restaurantnext
Region Ale - Boulevard Square Schererville
orange starNo Reviews
1080 US Highway 41 Schereville, IN 46375
View restaurantnext
Round the Clock - Highland
orange starNo Reviews
9010 Indianapolis Blvd. Highland, IN 46322
View restaurantnext
Kup A Joe Cafe
orange star4.6 • 574
41 Old Frankfort Way Frankfort, IL 60423
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Steger
Chicago Heights
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Glenwood
review star
No reviews yet
Homewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Dyer
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Country Club Hills
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Munster
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Schererville
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston