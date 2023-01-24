A map showing the location of Raspi’s View gallery

Raspi’s

review star

No reviews yet

7071 North 138th Avenue

Luke AFB, AZ 85307

Raspi’s menu

Berrylicious Smoothie

$4.50+

Mangonada

$7.00+

Scoops

$2.50+

Raspados

$6.75+

Cup Of Elote

$5.00

Green Machine Smoothie

$4.50+

Caramel delight

$7.00+

Paletas

$3.00

Milk Shakes

$4.25+

Tosti Elote

$7.00

Strawana Smoothie

$4.50+

Sunset

$7.00+

Ice cream sundae

$4.00+

Mini Pancakes

$6.50

Flaming elote

$7.00

Mahalo Smoothie

$4.50+

Summer time

$7.00+

Banana Split

$6.00

Waffle Cone Fee

$0.30

Nachos

$6.00

Smoothie Add Ons

$0.35

Biónicos

$6.95+

Fresas con crema

$6.95

Dulce Enchilosos

$5.00+

Flaming Nachos

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

7071 North 138th Avenue, Luke AFB, AZ 85307

Directions

