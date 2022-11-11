Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Salad

Rasselbock Kitchen & Beer Garden

1,369 Reviews

$$

4020 Atlantic Ave

Long Beach, CA 90807

Popular Items

Wiener Schnitzel
Jager Schnitzel
Schnitzel Fingers

Appetizers

Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$7.00

freshly baked Bavarian Pretzel with homemade sweet mustard.

Mini Potato Pancakes

Mini Potato Pancakes

$8.00

topped w/ homemade apple sauce & mascarpone cheese

Sausage Platter

Sausage Platter

$15.00

Bratwurst, Kasekrainer & Chicken spicy mango & jalapeño sausage; served with homemade mustards

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$6.00

garlic aioli, smoked bacon crumbles, dill

Spicy Mixed Pickles

Spicy Mixed Pickles

$6.50

cauliflower, carrot, cucumber & green beans

A Dude's Salad

A Dude's Salad

$12.00

German fries topped w/ feta, cucumber, tomato, red onion, pepperocinis, bell pepper, black olives & garlic aioli

Spicy Brussels Sprouts

Spicy Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

crispy Brussel sprouts w/ pecorino & creole remoulade

Angry German Dog

Angry German Dog

$12.00

spicy Kielbasa sausage, bacon crumble, Käsespätzle, sauerkraut, onion, remoulade drizzle, garlic aioli

Soup & Salad

Potato Leek Soup

Potato Leek Soup

$8.50

Creamy potato soup w/ leeks, cabbage & herbs

Goulash Soup

Goulash Soup

$8.50

Hearty stew, short rib, potato, carrot, herbs

Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$14.00

roasted beets, arugula, Topfen cheese, toasted hazelnuts, lemon vinaigrette

Bibb Wedge

Bibb Wedge

$13.00

hickory smoked bacon, blue cheese, tomato, red onion, fresh herbs, bacon bread crumbs, cucumber-buttermilk dressing

Schnitzel

Wiener Schnitzel

Wiener Schnitzel

$19.00

breaded and sautéed loin; choose between pork, chicken or veal (+2)

Jager Schnitzel

Jager Schnitzel

$20.50

breaded and sautéed loin topped w/ wild mushroom sauce; choose pork, chicken or veal (+2)

Rasselbock Schnitzel

Rasselbock Schnitzel

$20.00

breaded and sautéed pork loin topped w/ garlic cream sauce & fried egg

Vegan Schnitzel

$19.00

Crispy breaded 'impossible' schnitzel. Topped w/ either red bell pepper & tomato sauce (vegan) or wild mushroom sauce (vegetarian)

Schnitzel of the Week

$20.00

Sausage

Traditional Bratwurst

Traditional Bratwurst

$16.00

German classic, pork & veal

Hungarian Debreziner

Hungarian Debreziner

$16.00

smoked pork, paprika, garlic, pepper & marjoram

Kasekrainer

Kasekrainer

$16.00

pork sausage filled w/ Emmentaler cheese

Spicy Chicken

Spicy Chicken

$16.00

chicken sausage w/ spicy mango & jalapeno

Cheddarwurst

Cheddarwurst

$17.00

pork sausage filled w/ cheddar cheese & jalapeno

Vegan Hamburg

$16.00

vegan sausage w/ apple, Yukon gold potatoes & sage

Spicy Vegan

Spicy Vegan

$16.00

vegan sausage w/ chipotle & cumin

Duck Bacon

Duck Bacon

$16.00

onion, garlic & spices

Three Peppers

Three Peppers

$16.00

pork, sweet red & green pepper, jalapeño

Sausage of the Week

$18.00

German Classics

Currywurst Platter

Currywurst Platter

$14.50

German street food classic; sliced Bratwurst in curry tomato sauce over German fries

Käsespätzle

Käsespätzle

$15.00

Southern German specialty, German noodles in mornay sauce, topped w/ brown butter bread crumbs

Burgers

Burger Meister

Burger Meister

$14.50

½lb grass fed beef, beer braised onions, Swiss cheese, butter lettuce, tomato, whole grain Dijon aioli, brioche bun

BBB

BBB

$15.00

½lb grass fed beef, bacon, blue cheese, crispy shallots, arugula, tomato, garlic aioli

Schnitzel Sandwich

Schnitzel Sandwich

$14.50

buttermilk chicken schnitzel served on toasted brioche bun, butter lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, jalapeño aioli

Crispy Veggie

Crispy Veggie

$14.50

impossible vegan burger, butter lettuce, oven roasted tomato, garlic aioli, avocado, brioche bun

Desserts

Homemade Apple Strudel

Homemade Apple Strudel

$9.50

a German classic served w/ vanilla ice cream

Candied Bacon Brownie

Candied Bacon Brownie

$11.00

baked with bacon fat, topped w/ vanilla ice cream

Nutella Pretzel Bread Pudding

Nutella Pretzel Bread Pudding

$9.00

hazelnut brittle, Chantilly cream, wheatbock sauce

Glühwein

$8.00

Just for kids

Kid's Hot Dog

$9.00

served w/ choice of side

Schnitzel Fingers

Schnitzel Fingers

$9.00

chicken, served w/ choice of side

Cheeseburger Sliders

Cheeseburger Sliders

$9.00

grass fed, served w/ choice of side

Weekly Specials

Schnitzel Of The Week

$20.00

Sausage Of The Week

$18.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Rasselbock, your family and dog-friendly German Restaurant & Beer Garden in Bixby Knolls.

Website

Location

4020 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90807

Directions

Gallery
Rasselbock Kitchen & Beer Garden image
Rasselbock Kitchen & Beer Garden image
Rasselbock Kitchen & Beer Garden image
Rasselbock Kitchen & Beer Garden image

