Brewpubs & Breweries
Salad
Rasselbock Kitchen & Beer Garden
1,369 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Rasselbock, your family and dog-friendly German Restaurant & Beer Garden in Bixby Knolls.
Location
4020 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90807
