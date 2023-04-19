Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rasta Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

618 W Maple Ave (Front Store)

Merchantville, NJ 08109

APPETIZERS

Jerk Wings (5)

$7.50

Jerk Wings (10)

$15.00

Sweet Chili Parmesan Wings (5)

$7.50

Sweet Chili Parmesan Wings (10)

$15.00

Garlic Parmesan Wings (5)

$7.50

Garlic Parmesan Wings (10)

$15.00

Salmon Eggroll

$5.00

Jerk Chicken Eggroll

$3.00

Veggie Roll

$3.00

Sweet Chili Parmesan Chicken Roll

$4.00

Buffalo Garlic Parmesan Roll

$4.00

Curry Shrimp and Crab Eggroll

$5.00

Curry Chicken Eggroll

$3.00

Cheesesteak Eggroll

$3.00

Jerk Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Sweet Chili Fried Shrimp

$12.00

Additional Eggroll

$2.00

Patties

$3.00

Dumplings

$3.00

Coco Bread

$2.50

Jerk Chicken Cheesesteak

$3.00

Salmon Cheesesteak

$3.00

BREAKFAST

Cajun Shrimp & Grits

$10.00

Corn Meal Porridge Small

$5.00

Corn Meal Porridge Large

$10.00

Ackee & Salt Fish

$20.00

Jerk Chciken & Waffle

$10.00

Callalo

$15.00

DESSERTS

Chocolate Cake

$4.00

Carrot Cake

$4.00

Cheesecake

$4.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$4.00

Rum Cake

$5.00

Red Velvet Cake

$5.00

BEVERAGES

Acai

$3.00

Additional Juice

$2.00

Blackberry Lemonade

$3.00

Poland Spring Water

$1.00

Coca Cola

$1.00

Coca Cola 2 liter bottle

$3.00

Cucumber Ginger Lemonade

$3.00

Custard Apple

$3.00

D&G Cola Champagne

$2.50

D&G Ginger Beer

$2.50

D&G Pineapple Soda

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Essentia Water

$2.00

Fanta Strawberry 2 liter bottle

$3.00

Gallons of Juice

$25.00

Ginger Ale

$1.00

Ginger Lemon

$3.00

Guava

$3.00

Happy Happy

$3.00

Mamey

$3.00

Mango

$3.00

Monster Energy Drink

$2.00

Passion Fruit Lemonade

$3.00

XL 32oz Juice

$8.00

Sea Moss Gel Jar

$20.00

Sea Moss Smoothie

$7.00

Sorrel (Hibiscus)

$3.00

Soursop

$3.00

Sprite

$1.00

Tamarind

$3.00

Ting

$3.00

Large Juice

$5.00

Coconut water

$3.00

LUNCH SPECIALS

JERK CHICKEN

$12.00

BROWN STEW CHICKEN

$11.00

CURRY GOAT

$12.00

CURRY CHICKEN

$11.00

JERK WINGS

$12.00

OXTAIL

$15.00

MEAT/SEAFOOD (No Side)

Jerk Chicken $6

$6.00

Brown Stew $6

$6.00

Curry Chicken$6

$6.00

Oxtail $12

$15.00

Goat

$12.00

Shrimp (curried, jerked, or fried)

$12.00

Fried Chicken$6

$6.00

Salmon

$10.00

Jerk Chicken $12

$12.00

Brown Stew $12

$12.00

Curry Chicken$12

$12.00

Fried Chicken$12

$12.00

1 Pc JC

$4.00

PASTAS

Jerk Chicken Alfredo

$14.00

Jerk Salmon Alfredo

$17.00

Curry Shrimp Alfredo

$17.00

Salmon & Shrimp Alfredo

$20.00

Oxtail Rasta Pasta

$22.00

Vegetable Rasta Pasta

$15.00

Combination Alfedos

$20.00

JC Rasta Pasta

$16.00

Shrimp Rasta Pasta

$18.00

Salmon Rasta Pasta

$18.00

2 Meat Rasta Pasta

$22.00

PLATTERS

Jerk Chicken

$15.00

Brown Stew Chicken

$15.00

Jerk Wing Platter

$20.00

Jerk Salmon

$20.00

Salmon with Shrimp

$22.00

Curry Shrimp

$20.00

Jerk Shrimp

$20.00

Oxtail

$25.00

Curry Goat

$20.00

Red Snapper

$25.00

Sweet Chili Fried Shrimp

$20.00

Curry Chicken

$15.00

White Meat Jerk Chicken

$20.00

Red Snapper XL

$35.00

Vegan

$20.00

BBQ Chicken

$17.00

BBQ Wingss

$17.00

Fried Fish

$15.00

Pepper Steak

$18.00

Red Snapper Filet

$25.00

Cowfoot

$16.00

SALADS

Salmon Salad

$14.00

Jerk Chicken Salad

$12.00

Garden Salad

$10.00

SANDWICH

Jerk Chicken Cheesesteak w/ French Fries

$12.00

Jerk Salmon Cheesesteak

$14.00

Salmon Wraps

$12.00

Jerk Chicken Wrap

$8.00

Curry Shrimp Wrap

$12.00

Fried Fish w/ French Fries

$12.00

SIDES

Rice and Peas

$5.00

Cabbage

$5.00

Plantains

$5.00

Candied Yams

$5.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$7.00

Roasted Vegetables

$5.00

White Rice

$5.00

Provisions

$5.00

SOUP

Small Soup

$5.00

Large Soup

$10.00

RASTAXICAN TACOS

Jerk Chicken Taco (3)

$12.00

Jerk Salmon Taco (3)

$14.00

Jerk Shrimp Taco (3)

$15.00

VEGAN

Callaloo

$15.00

Vegan Oxtail

$18.00

Vegan Brownstew

$16.00

Vegan Curry Chicken

$16.00

Vegan Tacos

$15.00

Ackee and Butter Bean

$20.00

Vegan Fried Chicken

$15.00

Callalo w/ Yam & Banana

$16.00

Vegan Fried Fish

$16.00

MENUFY FEE

MENUFY FEE

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Jamaican food with a twist.

Location

618 W Maple Ave (Front Store), Merchantville, NJ 08109

Directions

Gallery
Rasta Kitchen image
Rasta Kitchen image
Rasta Kitchen image

