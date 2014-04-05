A map showing the location of Rathskeller on Wharf 51 Wharf StView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Rathskeller on Wharf 51 Wharf St

review star

No reviews yet

51 Wharf St

Portland, ME 04101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Potato Wedges
Brussels Sprouts
Smoked Beef Cheesesteak

Apps

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Breadcrumbs, parmesan, house Caesar dressing, pickled tomato

Potato Wedges

$8.00

House made cheese sauce. Fresh herbs.

Fried Pickles

$10.00

House pickles. Horseradish cream sauce

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Hot honey vinaigrette. Smoked bacon

Wings

$14.00

Choose: Buffalo, BBQ, Dirt, Spicy Chipotle, or Plain

Onion Rings

$9.00

Made to order. House remoulade

Boneless Nuggets

$14.00

Soft Pretzels

$8.00

Egg Roll

$8.00

House Salad

$8.00

Fried Ravioli

$10.00

Sandwiches/Burgers

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

House brined. Breaded & fried. Remoulade. Coleslaw. Hot(spicy) or not.

Smoked Beef Cheesesteak

$14.00

House smoked beef, cheese sauce, Cowboy Candy, lettuce

Chicken bacon Ranch Sandwich

$15.00

Turkey BLT Wrap

$13.00

Roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, aioli

Chicken BOMB

$13.00

Grilled marinated chicken, cheese sauce, peppers, onions, lettuce

Soup And Sandwich

$10.00

Burger

$10.00

Double Burger

$13.00

Twin Red Snappahs

$10.00

Twin Philly Dogs

$12.00

Italian Sausage Sub

$12.00

Twin BLT dogs

$12.00

Large Plates

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

House cheese sauce. Breadcrumbs. Add a protein $5

Chicken Parm

$14.00

Sides

Side cole slaw

$3.00

Side pickles

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Beer Cheese

$3.00

Side Mac

$5.00

Side sauces

Side buffalo

$1.00

Side BBQ

$1.00

Side ranch

$1.00

Side blue cheese

$1.00

Side remoulade

$1.00

Side tartar

$1.00

Clothing

Tee shirt

Tee shirt

$25.00

Hat

$25.00

Drink Chip

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

51 Wharf St, Portland, ME 04101

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Terlingua
orange star4.7 • 768
40 washington avenue Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Rigby Yard -50 Wharf Street
orange star4.5 • 48
50 Wharf Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
The Thirsty Pig
orange star5.0 • 3
37 Exchange Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Helm Oyster Bar & Bistro - Portland
orange star4.5 • 14
60 Thames Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Shays Grill Pub
orange starNo Reviews
18 Monument Square ME, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
The Grill Room and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
84 Exchange Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Portland

The Honey Paw
orange star4.8 • 3,034
78 Middle Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Portland Lobster Company - Portland Maine
orange star4.0 • 2,383
180 Commercial St Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Gilberts Chowder House - Portland
orange star4.0 • 2,319
92 Commercial St Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Kuno - 166 Cumberland Ave
orange star4.8 • 1,975
166 Cumberland Ave Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Marcy's Diner
orange star4.4 • 1,922
47 Oak Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
The Front Room - Restaurant & Bar - Munjoy Hill
orange star4.3 • 1,817
73 Congress Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portland
South Portland
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Westbrook
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Scarborough
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Saco
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Biddeford
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Kennebunkport
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston