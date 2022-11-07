Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ration 605C N W Knoll Dr

review star

No reviews yet

605C N W Knoll Dr

West Hollywood, CA 90069

Smoothies

Apple Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$13.00

Green apple, cauliflower, cinnamon, vanilla, almond milk

Banana-Choc PB

$13.00

Banana, cauliflower, PB powder, peanut butter, cocoa, almond milk

Carrot Cake

$13.00

Carrot, banana, warming spices, vanilla, almond milk

Choco-Cherry-Coconut

$13.00

Cherries, kale, coconut flakes, cocoa, coconut milk

Green'a Colada

$13.00

Pineapple, mango, kale, coconut flakes, coconut milk

Mocha Loca

$13.00

Banana, cauliflower, cocoa, cold brew

Orange Creamsicle

$13.00

Navel orange, cauliflower, vanilla, OJ, almond milk

PB & JK

$13.00

Strawberry, raspberry, kale, peanut butter, PB powder, almond milk

PS... Pumpkin Spice

$13.00

Pumpkin, green apple, pumpkin spice, vanilla, almond milk

Thicc Mint

$13.00

Cocoa, mint, kale, banana, almond milk

Blue Smoothie

$13.00

Mango, pineapple, cauliflower, blue spirulina, coconut milk

Green Smoothie

$13.00

Green apple, kale, flaxseed meal

Orange Smoothie

$13.00

Orange, carrot, pineapple, turmeric, ginger, almond milk

Red Smoothie

$13.00

Strawberry, açaí, banana, cauliflower

Yellow Smoothie

$13.00

Pineapple, banana, cauliflower, turmeric, coconut milk

Grab and Go

Aqua Hydrate Water

$3.00
Path Water

$3.00
BLK Water

$3.50
Celsius - Orange

$5.00
Celsius - Wildberry

$5.00
Nocco BCAA - Limon

$5.00
Nocco BCAA - Peach

$5.00
NOCCO BCAA - Tropical

$5.00
Chameleon Cold Brew

$5.00
Kombucha - Lemon Ginger

$5.00
Protein Pudding - Chocolate Sea Salt Granola

$9.00Out of stock
Protein Pudding - Vanilla Almond Butter Granola

$9.00Out of stock
Papa Steve's Bar - Peanut Butter Chocolate

$6.00
Papa Steve's Bar - Vanilla Coconut Cashew

$6.00
Papa Steve's Bar - Chocolate Cherry Cashew

$6.00
Papa Steve's Bar - Apple Cinnamon Pecan

$6.00
Barebells - Caramel Cashew

$4.00
Barebells - Creamy Crisp

$4.00
Barebells - Cookies and Cream

$4.00
Barebells - Raspberry Cream

$4.00
Barebells - Salty Peanut

$4.00
Lavazza - Cold Brew

$4.00
Lavazza - Nitro Cold Brew

$4.00
Lavazza - Cappuccino Cold Brew

$4.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Protein-forward smoothie bar inside Alter Fitness Club

605C N W Knoll Dr, West Hollywood, CA 90069

