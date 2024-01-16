Rattlesnake Grill Co. 70 N 2nd Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Serving delicious smash burgers on grilled onions, loaded fries and chicken sandwiches all next to Dodge City Wright park and only 4 minutes from downtown Boot Hill.
Location
70 North 2nd Avenue, Dodge City, KS 67801
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
I DONT CARE FAMILY RESTAURANT - 1510 W Spruce St
No Reviews
1510 W Spruce St Dodge City, KS 67801
View restaurant
Prime On The Nine - 1800 Matt Down Lane
No Reviews
1800 Matt Down Lane DODGE CITY, KS 67801
View restaurant
Provecho Mex-Kan BBQ - 202 East Frontview Street
No Reviews
202 East Frontview Street Dodge City, KS 67801
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Dodge City
More near Dodge City