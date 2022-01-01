Main picView gallery

RAULS 112 E Liberty St

No reviews yet

112 E Liberty St

Wauconda, IL 60084

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Breakfast

Chilaquiles

$6.99

Tortilla chips topped with scrambled eggs, Chorizo, and Cheese.

Huevos Rancheros

$6.99

3 sunny side eggs on a flat tortilla topped with Ranchero sauce

Huevos Con Chorizo

$6.99

3 scrambled eggs with Chorizo

Huevos A La Mexicana

$6.99

3 scrambled eggs with Ham, Jalapenos, Onion, and Tomato

Breakfast Burrito

$6.99

Burritos

Burrito Queen

$6.99

Lettuce-Tomato-Cheese-Sour Cream-Beans

Burrito King

$7.99

Lettuce-Tomato-Cheese-Sour Cream- Beans

Cali Burrito Queen

$6.99

Green Pepper- Grilled Onion- Beans- Cheese

Cali Burrito King

$7.99

Green Pepper- Grilled Onion- Beans- Cheese

Chimi Queen

$6.99

Deep Fried- Cheese- Beans

Chimi King

$7.99

Deep Fried- Cheese- Beans

Suizo Queen

$6.99

Beans- Ranchero Sauce- Cheese

Suizo King

$7.99

Beans- Ranchero Sauce- Cheese

Bean Queen

$3.99

Rice- Lettuce- Tomato- Sour Cream- Cheese

Bean King

$4.99

Rice- Lettuce- Tomato- Sour Cream- Cheese

Burrito Dinner

Queen Burrito

$8.99

Lettuce-Tomato- Cheese- Sour Cream- Beans

King Burrito

$9.99

Lettuce-Tomato- Cheese- Sour Cream- Beans

Cali Queen

$8.99

Green Pepper- Grilled Onion - Beans- Cheese

Cali King

$9.99

Green Pepper- Grilled Onion - Beans- Cheese

Chimi Queen

$8.99

Deep Fried- Cheese- Beans

Chimi King

$9.99

Deep Fried- Cheese- Beans

Suizo Queen

$8.99

Beans- Ranchero Sauce- Cheese

Suizo King

$9.99

Beans- Ranchero Sauce- Cheese

Bean Queen

$5.99

Rice- Lettuce- Tomato- Sour Cream- Cheese

Bean King

$6.99

Rice- Lettuce- Tomato- Sour Cream- Cheese

Dinner Entree

Steak Fajitas

$16.99

Grilled Pepper, Onion, Tomato, Ranchero Sauce

Chicken Fajitas

$14.99

Grilled Pepper Onion- Tomato- Ranchero Sauce

Shrimp Fajitas

$15.99

Grilled Pepper- Onion- Tomato- Rancher Sauce

Pick 2 Fajitas

$17.99

Pick 2 Steak- Chicken- Shrimp

Pick 3 Fajitas

$18.99

Pick 3 Fajitas Steak- Chicken- Shrimp

Flautas

$9.99

4 Fried Corn Tortillas filled with Chicken Topped with Lettuce and Garnished with a house mix of Onion- Tomato

Chile Relleno

$13.99

2 Cheese Stuffed Poblano Peppers

Camarones A La Diabla

$15.99

Deviled Shrimp with spicy sauce

Carne Asada

$17.99

Served with Grilled onion bulbs- Chile Asado - Fries

Enchiladas (Cheese)

$8.99

Enchiladas with Meat

$9.99

Lengua a la Mexicana

$16.99

Gorditas

Gordita

$3.49

Homemade Gordita - Beans- Lettuce- Tomato- Cheese

Quesadillas

Super Quesadilla Cheese

$6.99

Served with Rice and Beans

Super Quesadilla Meat

$8.15

Served with Rice and Beans

Cheese

$1.85

Meat

$2.55

Sopes

Chicken Sope

$3.25

Beef Sope

$3.25

Steak Sope

$3.25

Chorizo Sope

$3.25

Al Pastor Sope

$3.25

Chille Relleno Sope

$3.50

Veggie Sope

$3.50

Fish Sope

$3.50

Shrimp Grilled Sope

$3.50

Shrimp Tempura Sope

$3.50

Tripa Sope

$3.75

Lengua Sope

$3.75

Chicharron Sope

$3.75

Cochinita Sope

$3.75

Rajas Sope

$3.75

Nopal Sope

$3.75

Tacos

Chicken

$2.75

Served with Lettuce- Tomato- Cheese or Onion- Cilantro

Beef

$2.75

Served with Lettuce-Tomato-Cheese or Onion-Cilantro

Al Pastor

$2.75

Served with Lettuce-Tomato-Cheese or Onion-Cilantro

Chorizo

$2.75

Served with Lettuce-Tomato-Cheese or Onion-Cilantro

Steak

$2.75

Served with Lettuce-Tomato-Cheese or Onion-Cilantro

Chile Relleno

$3.00

Served with Lettuce-Tomato-Cheese or Onion-Cilantro

Breaded Fish Mahi-Mahi

$3.50

Breaded Mahi- Mahi Mixed Cabbage - Peach Mango Salsa

Shrimp Tempura

$3.50

Tempura Style Breaded Shrimp - Mixed Cabbage - Chipotle Mayo Sauce

Veggie

$3.00

Avocado Taco - Served with Lettuce-Tomato-Cheese or Onion-Cilantro

Lengua (Beef Tongue)

$3.75

Tripe (Tripa)

$3.75

Grilled Shrimp

$3.50

Chicharrones

$3.50

Cochinita Pibil

$3.50

Rajas

$3.75

Nopal

$3.75

Bacon

$3.75

QuesaBirria

$3.75

Taco Dinner

Taco Dinner

$9.99

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$8.50

Homemade Taco bowl- Beans- Lettuce- Tomato- Cheese- Sour Cream- Onion- Green Pepper

Veggie Salad

$7.50

Homemade Taco Bowl- Beans- Lettuce- Tomato- Cheese- Sour Cream-Onion- Green Pepper

Tortas

Torta

$7.00

Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Sour Cream

Tostadas

Tostada

$3.25

Beans- Lettuce- Tomato- Cheese- Sour Cream

Single Item

Chile Relleno Single

$4.50

Carne Asada

$10.99

Milanesa

$5.99

Medium Al Pastor

$120.00

Medium Chicken

$120.00

Large Bean

$60.00

Large Rice

$60.00

Small Steak

$60.00

Meal Options

Taco

$5.00

1 Taco with Fries - Sub Fries for Rice or Beans

Quesadilla

$5.00

Flour or Corn - Your choice of meat - with fries sub for rice or beans

Nachos

Chips with Cheese

$4.99

Nacho Platter

$6.25

Nacho Platter with Meat

$8.25

Fries

Fries

$2.50

Cheese Fries

$3.25

SIDES - XTRA

Add Cilantro & Onion

$0.25

Add Fresh Jalapeño

$0.25

Add Sour Cream

$0.25

Add Pico

$0.75

Add Beans

$0.50

Add Rice

$0.50

Add Cheese

$0.50

Add Green Pepper & Onion

$0.50

Add Nacho Cheese 2oz

$0.75

Add Guac 2oz

$1.75

Add Pico 2oz

$1.25

Add Sour Cream 2oz

$0.75

Rice 8 oz

$1.99

Beans 8 oz

$1.99

Nacho Cheese 8 oz

$3.50

Chips

$1.00

Chips with Salsa

$3.25

Chips with Guac

$6.00

Chips with Pico

$3.75

Pickled Peppers

$1.50

Cebollas

$1.50

One egg

$1.00

Two Meat

$2.50

Jalapeno Dorado

$0.75

Tortillas

$2.50

Agua Fresca

Horchata

$1.99+

Agua Fresca

$3.50+

Ask for flavor

Can

Can

$1.15

Jarrito / Plastic

Jarrito / Plastic

$2.15

Water

Tap Water

$0.25

Amanda Catering

Steak (Large Tray)

$136.00

Chicken (Large Tray)

$136.00

Al Pastor (Large Tray)

$136.00

Rice ( Large Pan)

$50.00

Beans ( Large Pan)

$50.00

Topping/Tortilla/Salsa

$120.00

Chips & Salsa

$40.00
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Mexican Fast Food Restaurant

Location

112 E Liberty St, Wauconda, IL 60084

Directions

Main pic

