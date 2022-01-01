RAULS 112 E Liberty St
112 E Liberty St
Wauconda, IL 60084
Breakfast
Chilaquiles
Tortilla chips topped with scrambled eggs, Chorizo, and Cheese.
Huevos Rancheros
3 sunny side eggs on a flat tortilla topped with Ranchero sauce
Huevos Con Chorizo
3 scrambled eggs with Chorizo
Huevos A La Mexicana
3 scrambled eggs with Ham, Jalapenos, Onion, and Tomato
Breakfast Burrito
Burritos
Burrito Queen
Lettuce-Tomato-Cheese-Sour Cream-Beans
Burrito King
Lettuce-Tomato-Cheese-Sour Cream- Beans
Cali Burrito Queen
Green Pepper- Grilled Onion- Beans- Cheese
Cali Burrito King
Green Pepper- Grilled Onion- Beans- Cheese
Chimi Queen
Deep Fried- Cheese- Beans
Chimi King
Deep Fried- Cheese- Beans
Suizo Queen
Beans- Ranchero Sauce- Cheese
Suizo King
Beans- Ranchero Sauce- Cheese
Bean Queen
Rice- Lettuce- Tomato- Sour Cream- Cheese
Bean King
Rice- Lettuce- Tomato- Sour Cream- Cheese
Burrito Dinner
Queen Burrito
Lettuce-Tomato- Cheese- Sour Cream- Beans
King Burrito
Lettuce-Tomato- Cheese- Sour Cream- Beans
Cali Queen
Green Pepper- Grilled Onion - Beans- Cheese
Cali King
Green Pepper- Grilled Onion - Beans- Cheese
Chimi Queen
Deep Fried- Cheese- Beans
Chimi King
Deep Fried- Cheese- Beans
Suizo Queen
Beans- Ranchero Sauce- Cheese
Suizo King
Beans- Ranchero Sauce- Cheese
Bean Queen
Rice- Lettuce- Tomato- Sour Cream- Cheese
Bean King
Rice- Lettuce- Tomato- Sour Cream- Cheese
Dinner Entree
Steak Fajitas
Grilled Pepper, Onion, Tomato, Ranchero Sauce
Chicken Fajitas
Grilled Pepper Onion- Tomato- Ranchero Sauce
Shrimp Fajitas
Grilled Pepper- Onion- Tomato- Rancher Sauce
Pick 2 Fajitas
Pick 2 Steak- Chicken- Shrimp
Pick 3 Fajitas
Pick 3 Fajitas Steak- Chicken- Shrimp
Flautas
4 Fried Corn Tortillas filled with Chicken Topped with Lettuce and Garnished with a house mix of Onion- Tomato
Chile Relleno
2 Cheese Stuffed Poblano Peppers
Camarones A La Diabla
Deviled Shrimp with spicy sauce
Carne Asada
Served with Grilled onion bulbs- Chile Asado - Fries
Enchiladas (Cheese)
Enchiladas with Meat
Lengua a la Mexicana
Menudo
Pozole
Menudo 1/2 G
Pozole 1/2 G
Tampiquena
Quesadillas
Sopes
Tacos
Chicken
Served with Lettuce- Tomato- Cheese or Onion- Cilantro
Beef
Served with Lettuce-Tomato-Cheese or Onion-Cilantro
Al Pastor
Served with Lettuce-Tomato-Cheese or Onion-Cilantro
Chorizo
Served with Lettuce-Tomato-Cheese or Onion-Cilantro
Steak
Served with Lettuce-Tomato-Cheese or Onion-Cilantro
Chile Relleno
Served with Lettuce-Tomato-Cheese or Onion-Cilantro
Breaded Fish Mahi-Mahi
Breaded Mahi- Mahi Mixed Cabbage - Peach Mango Salsa
Shrimp Tempura
Tempura Style Breaded Shrimp - Mixed Cabbage - Chipotle Mayo Sauce
Veggie
Avocado Taco - Served with Lettuce-Tomato-Cheese or Onion-Cilantro
Lengua (Beef Tongue)
Tripe (Tripa)
Grilled Shrimp
Chicharrones
Cochinita Pibil
Rajas
Nopal
Bacon
QuesaBirria
Taco Dinner
Taco Salad
Tamales
Sharon Kelly
SIDES - XTRA
Add Cilantro & Onion
Add Fresh Jalapeño
Add Sour Cream
Add Pico
Add Beans
Add Rice
Add Cheese
Add Green Pepper & Onion
Add Nacho Cheese 2oz
Add Guac 2oz
Add Pico 2oz
Add Sour Cream 2oz
Rice 8 oz
Beans 8 oz
Nacho Cheese 8 oz
Chips
Chips with Salsa
Chips with Guac
Chips with Pico
Pickled Peppers
Cebollas
One egg
Two Meat
Jalapeno Dorado
Tortillas
Can
Jarrito / Plastic
Water
Mexican Fast Food Restaurant
112 E Liberty St, Wauconda, IL 60084