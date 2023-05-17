  • Home
Stanford Inn's Ravens Restaurant 44850 Comptche Ukiah Road

review star

No reviews yet

44850 Comptche Ukiah Road

Mendocino, CA 95460

Dinner

Starter

Futomaki Roll

$18.00

Ravens dynamite sauce, ginger, tamari (wasabi on request)

Rice Paper Rolls

$18.00

Marinated tofu, bell pepper, cucumber, carrot, mint, cilantro, chili sauce, peanut sauce

Maple-Tamari Glazed Tofu

$14.00

Wasabi emulsion, sesami seeds

Ravens Rustic Flatbread

$17.00

Hand-tossed thin crust

Soup

$10.00

Soup of the day

Borracho Black Bean Dip

$12.00

Walnut-pepita crumble topping, with tortilla chips

Guacamole

$16.00

Tortilla chips

Caesar

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, house-made croutons, walnut 'parmesan'

Roasted Beet Salad

$17.00

Beets, garden greens, toasted pecans, creamy balsamic Dijon vinaigrette

Kale Stack

$18.00

Massaged kale, avocado-verjus vinaigrette, cauliflower ceviche, avocado tartare

Entree

Enchiladas

$26.00

Mexican spiced cauliflower-walnut filling, shredded lettuce, avocado salsa fresca. With achiote rice and pinto beans

Wild-Crafted Mushroom Crepe

$29.00

Wild crafted mushrooms in chickpea crepe, with grilled asparagus, coriander beet puree, balsamic reduction

Sea Palm & Root Vegetable Strudel

$36.00

Local sea palm, carrots, onions in sesame phyllo, with umeboshi & wasabi sauces, vegetable stir-fry with cashew, shiitake mushroom

Sweet Corn Tamale

$27.00

Cashew cheese & green chile sweet corn tamale, tomatillo sauce, borracho black beans, slaw garnish

Thai Red Curry

$25.00

Mixed vegetables, kabocha squash and/or sweet potato, tofu, Jasmine coconut rice

Portobello Flatbread Sandwich

$24.00

House-made flatbread, marinated portobello, grilled onion, tomato, lettuce, Ravens Dijon sauce. Served with baked fries and house-made pickle

Kalua Mushroom & Coconut Rice

$27.00

Hawaiian-inspired smoke Trumpet Royale mushroom, coconut rice, chive. Pineapple, toasted coconut, bell pepper & tofu relish

Ravioli

$28.00

Crab-less Cakes

$27.00

Sides

Shiitake Stir Fry

$14.00

With Cashew

Coconut Jasmine Rice

$8.00

Grilled Garden Vegetables

$12.00

Baked Fries

$9.00

Southwest Pinto Beans

$10.00

Dessert

Mint Chocolate Ganache Tart

$14.00

Almond crust

Strawberry Shortcake

$14.00

Whipped topping

Carrot Cake

$13.00

Creamy frosting

Banana Split

$18.00

Vanilla, chocolate, strawberry ice 'creams,' chocolate bark, chocolate and strawberry sauces, whipped topping

Breakfast

Entree

Breakfast Burrito

$19.00

Seasoned tofu or braised tempeh, garden vegetables, black beans, rice, enchilada sauce, cashew cheese, whole wheat tortilla. With salsa cruda, tofu sour cream, Choice of country rosemary potatoes or sweet potatoes.

Breakfast Enchilada

$20.00

Corn tortillas stepped in enchilada sauce, filled with quinoa and spinach. Topped with salsa cruda. Served with refried pinto beans and Spanish rice.

Chilaquiles

$18.00

Tortilla chips sauteed in enchilada sauce, cashew cheese,

Citrus Granola with fruit

$20.00

Either house-made granola or hot oatmeal. Served with a side of fresh seasonal fruit.

Garden Scramble

$18.00

Seasoned tofu or braised tempeh, braised seasonal garden vegetables. Choice of country rosemary potatoes or sweet potatoes.

Oatmeal with fruit

$20.00

Either house-made granola or hot oatmeal. Served with a side of fresh seasonal fruit.

Pancakes

$15.00

House-made buckwheat & oat waffle or pancakes. Served with organic maple syrup, fresh organic seasonal fruit compote.

Portobello Benedict

$22.00

House-made English muffin, spinach, grilled tomato, marinated sliced portobello, Ravens hollandaise sauce, choice of country rosemary potatoes or sweet potatoes

Savory Breakfast Crepe

$19.00

Chickpea crepe, turmeric tofu, zucchini, onion, garlic, Ravens chimichurri sauce, choice of rosemary potatoes or sweet potatoes

Stanford Herbed Polenta

$20.00

Grilled sun-dried tomato polenta, garden greens, cashew cream sauce

Stanford Inn Florentine

$19.00

House-made English muffin, spinach, choice of season tofu or braised tempeh or tamari tempeh slices. Served with Ravens hollandaise sauce. Choice of country rosemary potatoes or sweet potatoes

Stanford Ranchero

$18.00

Corn tortillas with black beans, choice of seasoned tofu or braised tempeh, topped with chipotle sauce and salsa cruda. Choice of country rosemary potatoes or sweet potatoes.

The Continental

$16.00

Ravens scone or muffin, seasonal fruit

Waffle

$15.00

House-made buckwheat & oat waffle or pancakes. Served with organic maple syrup, fresh organic seasonal fruit compote.

Side

Country Rosemary Potatoes

$7.00

Sweet Potatoes

$7.00

House-made Toasted Bread

$4.00

Ravens Muffin

$4.00

Ravens Scone

$4.00

Spanish Rice

$6.00

Refried Pinto Beans

$6.00

Sauteed Vegetables

$8.00

House-made English Muffin

$4.00

Seasonal Fruit Bowl

$12.00

Beverage

Organic Orange Juice

$5.00

Organic Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Organic Apple Juice

$5.00

Organic Tomato Juice

$5.00

Organic Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Champagne

$13.50

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$7.50

Latte

$5.50

`

Mocha Latte

$6.50

Espresso

$3.50

Cappucino

$4.75

Hot Cocoa

$4.75

Non-dairy Milk

$4.00

Employee Breakfast

Emp Oatmeal

$2.00

Emp Burrito

$5.00

Emp Veggies/Quinoa

$5.00

Emp Side Potato

$2.00

Emp Ranchero

$5.00

Emp Chilaquiles

$5.00

Lunch

Entree

Grilled Portobello Sandwich

$22.00

Choice of flatbread or focaccia, with mixed green salad or Dijon potato salad

Hummus Wrap

$16.00

With mixed green salad or Dijon potato salad

Grilled Vegetable Sandwich

$19.00

Choice of flatbread or focaccia, with mixed green salad or Dijon potato salad

Sammy's Burrito Wrap

$20.00

Pinto beans, achiote rice, cashew cheese, tofu, avocado, lettuce, pico de gallo. With mixed green salad

Mexican Spiced Cauliflower-Walnut Tostada Salad

$19.00

Baked corn tortillas, Mexican spiced cauliflower-walniut, avocado, lettuce, pico de gallo.

Grilled Vegetable Salad

$16.00

Grilled vegetables atop mixed green salad, balsamic-Dijon vinaigrette

Dessert

Two Chocolate Chip Cookies

$5.00

Lunch Mint Chocolate Ganache

$7.00

Beverages

Beverage

Organic Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.75

Latte

$5.50

Mocha Latte

$6.50

Tea

$4.00

Hot Cocoa

$4.75

Apple Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$5.00

Pellegrino 750 ML

$7.50

Soda

$3.50

Voss Sparkling Water

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.25

Navarro Grape Juice

$7.00

Hand-Make Sparkling Lemonade

$6.00

Beer

Ninkasi IPA

$7.00

Oregon

Stellar IPA

$7.00

North Coast

Estrella de Jalsco

$7.00

Mexico

Brother Thelonius

$14.25

North Coast

Old No. 38 Stout

$7.00

North Coast

Pinkus Hefeweizen

$9.75

Germany

Ravens Eye Imperial Stout

$11.75

Eel River

Deschutes Black Butte Porter

$7.00

Oregon

Deschutes Jubelale

$7.00

Oregon

Trumer Pils

$7.00

Berkeley

Stella Artois Cidre

$7.00

Belgium

Samuel Smith Lager

$7.00

England

Samuel Smith Ale

$7.00

England

Green's Amber Ale - Gluten Free

$9.75

England

Green's Dry Hopped Lager - Gluten Free

$9.75

England

St. Pauli Non-Alcoholic

$7.00

Germany

Henhouse Hazy Pale Ale

$7.00

Henhouse Incredible Pale Ale

$7.00

Moonlight Reality Czech

$7.00

Moonlight Death and Taxes

$7.00

Gowans Hard Cider

$12.00

Happy Hour Beer

$5.00

Wine

Sparkling Wines

Pennyroyal Farms Blanc de Noir Sparkling

$60.00

Rivino Boujee Glass

$13.50

Rivino Boujee Bottle

$54.00

Roederer Estate

$48.00

Sauvignon Blanc

Husch Renegade Glass

$11.00

Husch Renegade Bottle

$44.00

Yorkville Randle Hill

$40.00

Yorkville Eleanor of Aquitane

$47.00

Chardonnay

Fathers & Daughters

$45.00

Masut Eagle Peak - Glass

$15.00

Masut Eagle Peak - Bottle

$60.00

Radio-Couteau Savoy Vineyard

$75.00

Alsace

Long Meadow Ranch Pinot Gris

$55.00

Navarro Riesling

$40.00

Rivino Pinot Blanc - Glass

$11.00

Rivino Pinot Blanc - Bottle

$44.00

Rose and VIn Gris

Witching Stick Rosato

$43.00

Seawolf Rose of Zin - Glass

$12.00

Seawolf Rose of Zin - Bottle

$48.00

Other Whites

Husch Chenin Blanc

$31.00

Long Meadow Ranch Pinot Noir Blanc

$80.00

Rivino Viognier

$45.00

Pinot Noir

Black Kite Angel Hawk

$105.00

Black Kite River Turn

$75.00

Long Meadow Ranch

$95.00

Rural Eagle Peak - Glass

$15.00

Rural Eagle Peak - Bottle

$50.00

Zosia Carbonic - Glass

$10.00

Zosia Carbonic - Bottle

$40.00

Merlot

Cesar Toxqui

$52.00

Yorkville Cellars, Rennie Vineyard Glass

$11.00

Yorkville Cellars, Rennie Vineyard Bottle

$44.00

Zinfandel

Seawolf Red Triangle - Glass

$12.50

Seawolf Red Triangle - Bottle

$50.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

Alta Orsa - Glass

$17.00

Alta Orsa - Bottle

$68.00

Meyer Family Bonny's Vineyard

$155.00

Meyer Family Fluffy Billows

$64.00

Syrah and Petite Sirah

Meyer Family

$44.00

Rivino Tiger Juice - Glass

$12.00

Rivino Tiger Juice - Bottle

$48.00

Other Reds

Brutocao Quadriga Sangiovese

$44.00

Rivino Sangiovese - Glass

$11.00

Rivino Sangiovese - Bottle

$44.00

Seebass Mysterios

$65.00

Dessert Wines

Dr. Loosen Riesling

$90.00

Rivino Portia Scarlet - Glass

$13.50

Brutocao Zinfandel Port - Glass

$12.50

Navarro Late Harvest Riesling - Glass

$10.00

Navarro Late Harvest Riesling - Bottle

$40.00

Smith Woodhouse Madaleno Porto - Glass

$10.00

Happy Hour Wine

Happy Hour Red

$5.00

Happy Hour White

$5.00

Cocktail

House Cocktail

Canadian Martini

$13.00

Tito's vodka, Chambord, Amaretto, Organic Cranberry Juice

Chambor Martini

$11.00

Tito's Vodka, Chambord

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Hangar One Citroen Vodka, Cointreau, Organic Cranberry Juice and Lime Juice

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Tito's Vodka, Organic Tomato Juice, Worcestershire, Spices

Manhattan

$11.00

Makers Mark, Vya Sweet Vermouth, Bitters

Azul Margarita

$26.00

Clase Azul Tequila, Grand Marnier, Organic Lime Juice, Agave

Mojito

$14.00

Bacardi Rum, Organic Lime, Organic Mint, Organic Cane Sugar, Sparkling Water

Sauza Margarita

$11.00

Sauza Silver Tequila, Cointreau, Organic Lime Juice, Agave

Traditional Daiquiri

$11.00

Bacardi Rum, Organic Lime Juice, Agave

Mimosa

$13.50

Happy Hour Cocktail

$7.00

House Cocktail

Tom Collins

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire Gin, Organic Lemon Juice, Soda, Agave

Sea Breeze

$12.00

Tito's Vodka, Organic Grapefruit Juice, Organic Cranberry Juice

Caipirinha

$14.00

Cachaca (Sugar Cane Liqueur), Organic Lime, Organic Cane Sugar

Ukrainian Nightingale

$13.50

Tito's Vodka, Organic Lime Juice, Ginger Beer

Scotch

Dewar's White

$10.00

Glenlivet 12 yr.

$13.00

Glenfiddich 12 yr.

$13.00

Glenmorangie 10 yr.

$14.00

Bunnahabhain 12 yr.

$14.00

Macallan 12 yr.

$18.00

Glen Moray 12 yr.

$12.00

Lagavulin 16 yr.

$18.00

Johnny Walker Black 12 yr.

$10.00

Dalwhinnuie 15 yr.

$14.00

Caol Ila 12 yr.

$22.00

Bourbon

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Bib & Tucker

$14.00

Jefferson

$20.00

Booker's

$22.00

Canadian Whisky

Crown Royal

$10.00

Seagrams

$9.00

Mash Whiskey

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$14.00

Irish Whiskey

Bushmills

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Rye Whiskey

Old Potrero

$17.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Low Gap 8 yr.

$23.00

Tequila

Sauza Blanca

$9.00

Casamigos Anejo

$14.00

Clase Azul

$23.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Paron Reposado

$16.00

Corzo Silver

$12.00

Corzo Reposado

$14.00

Sotol Plata or Reposado

$10.00

Tres Generacion Plata

$12.00

Tres Generacion Reposado

$12.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$12.00

El Silencio Mezcal

$14.00

Sombra Mezcal

$11.00

Rum

Bacardi Superior

$8.00

Flor de Cana

$10.00

For de Cana 25 yr.

$19.00

Avua Cachaca

$14.00

Vodka

Hangar One Citroen

$12.00

Grey Goose Original

$12.00

Grey Goose L'Orange

$12.00

Grey Goose Le Melon

$12.00

Hangar One

$12.00

Tito's

$10.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Junipero

$11.00

Hendrick's

$14.00

Russell Henry

$12.00

Brandy

Korbel

$8.00

St. George Basil

$10.00

Copper & Kings

$11.00

Cognac

Remy Martin VSOP

$14.00

Remy Martin XO

$25.00

Armagnac

Cerbois VSOP

$12.00

Liqueur & Aperitif

Charbay Pastis

$16.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Dom Benedictine

$11.00

Chambord

$12.00

Cointreau

$11.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Cassis de Dijon

$7.00

Disarrono

$9.00

White Creme de Cacao

$8.00

Dark Creme de Cacao

$8.00

Creme de Menthe

$9.00

Creme de Almond

$7.00

Drambuie

$11.00

Ouzo No. 12

$8.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Vya Sweet Vermouth

$7.00

Vya Dry Vermouth

$7.00

Galliano

$11.00

Sambuca

$8.00

Kubler Absinthe

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Plant-based dining on the Mendocino Coast

Location

44850 Comptche Ukiah Road, Mendocino, CA 95460

Directions

