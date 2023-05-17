Stanford Inn's Ravens Restaurant 44850 Comptche Ukiah Road
Dinner
Starter
Futomaki Roll
Ravens dynamite sauce, ginger, tamari (wasabi on request)
Rice Paper Rolls
Marinated tofu, bell pepper, cucumber, carrot, mint, cilantro, chili sauce, peanut sauce
Maple-Tamari Glazed Tofu
Wasabi emulsion, sesami seeds
Ravens Rustic Flatbread
Hand-tossed thin crust
Soup
Soup of the day
Borracho Black Bean Dip
Walnut-pepita crumble topping, with tortilla chips
Guacamole
Tortilla chips
Caesar
Romaine lettuce, house-made croutons, walnut 'parmesan'
Roasted Beet Salad
Beets, garden greens, toasted pecans, creamy balsamic Dijon vinaigrette
Kale Stack
Massaged kale, avocado-verjus vinaigrette, cauliflower ceviche, avocado tartare
Entree
Enchiladas
Mexican spiced cauliflower-walnut filling, shredded lettuce, avocado salsa fresca. With achiote rice and pinto beans
Wild-Crafted Mushroom Crepe
Wild crafted mushrooms in chickpea crepe, with grilled asparagus, coriander beet puree, balsamic reduction
Sea Palm & Root Vegetable Strudel
Local sea palm, carrots, onions in sesame phyllo, with umeboshi & wasabi sauces, vegetable stir-fry with cashew, shiitake mushroom
Sweet Corn Tamale
Cashew cheese & green chile sweet corn tamale, tomatillo sauce, borracho black beans, slaw garnish
Thai Red Curry
Mixed vegetables, kabocha squash and/or sweet potato, tofu, Jasmine coconut rice
Portobello Flatbread Sandwich
House-made flatbread, marinated portobello, grilled onion, tomato, lettuce, Ravens Dijon sauce. Served with baked fries and house-made pickle
Kalua Mushroom & Coconut Rice
Hawaiian-inspired smoke Trumpet Royale mushroom, coconut rice, chive. Pineapple, toasted coconut, bell pepper & tofu relish
Ravioli
Crab-less Cakes
Sides
Dessert
Breakfast
Entree
Breakfast Burrito
Seasoned tofu or braised tempeh, garden vegetables, black beans, rice, enchilada sauce, cashew cheese, whole wheat tortilla. With salsa cruda, tofu sour cream, Choice of country rosemary potatoes or sweet potatoes.
Breakfast Enchilada
Corn tortillas stepped in enchilada sauce, filled with quinoa and spinach. Topped with salsa cruda. Served with refried pinto beans and Spanish rice.
Chilaquiles
Tortilla chips sauteed in enchilada sauce, cashew cheese,
Citrus Granola with fruit
Either house-made granola or hot oatmeal. Served with a side of fresh seasonal fruit.
Garden Scramble
Seasoned tofu or braised tempeh, braised seasonal garden vegetables. Choice of country rosemary potatoes or sweet potatoes.
Oatmeal with fruit
Either house-made granola or hot oatmeal. Served with a side of fresh seasonal fruit.
Pancakes
House-made buckwheat & oat waffle or pancakes. Served with organic maple syrup, fresh organic seasonal fruit compote.
Portobello Benedict
House-made English muffin, spinach, grilled tomato, marinated sliced portobello, Ravens hollandaise sauce, choice of country rosemary potatoes or sweet potatoes
Savory Breakfast Crepe
Chickpea crepe, turmeric tofu, zucchini, onion, garlic, Ravens chimichurri sauce, choice of rosemary potatoes or sweet potatoes
Stanford Herbed Polenta
Grilled sun-dried tomato polenta, garden greens, cashew cream sauce
Stanford Inn Florentine
House-made English muffin, spinach, choice of season tofu or braised tempeh or tamari tempeh slices. Served with Ravens hollandaise sauce. Choice of country rosemary potatoes or sweet potatoes
Stanford Ranchero
Corn tortillas with black beans, choice of seasoned tofu or braised tempeh, topped with chipotle sauce and salsa cruda. Choice of country rosemary potatoes or sweet potatoes.
The Continental
Ravens scone or muffin, seasonal fruit
Waffle
House-made buckwheat & oat waffle or pancakes. Served with organic maple syrup, fresh organic seasonal fruit compote.
Side
Beverage
Employee Breakfast
Lunch
Entree
Grilled Portobello Sandwich
Choice of flatbread or focaccia, with mixed green salad or Dijon potato salad
Hummus Wrap
With mixed green salad or Dijon potato salad
Grilled Vegetable Sandwich
Choice of flatbread or focaccia, with mixed green salad or Dijon potato salad
Sammy's Burrito Wrap
Pinto beans, achiote rice, cashew cheese, tofu, avocado, lettuce, pico de gallo. With mixed green salad
Mexican Spiced Cauliflower-Walnut Tostada Salad
Baked corn tortillas, Mexican spiced cauliflower-walniut, avocado, lettuce, pico de gallo.
Grilled Vegetable Salad
Grilled vegetables atop mixed green salad, balsamic-Dijon vinaigrette
Beverages
Beverage
Organic Coffee
Espresso
Cappuccino
Latte
Mocha Latte
Tea
Hot Cocoa
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Cranberry Juice
Tomato Juice
Pellegrino 750 ML
Soda
Voss Sparkling Water
Iced Tea
Navarro Grape Juice
Hand-Make Sparkling Lemonade
Beer
Ninkasi IPA
Oregon
Stellar IPA
North Coast
Estrella de Jalsco
Mexico
Brother Thelonius
North Coast
Old No. 38 Stout
North Coast
Pinkus Hefeweizen
Germany
Ravens Eye Imperial Stout
Eel River
Deschutes Black Butte Porter
Oregon
Deschutes Jubelale
Oregon
Trumer Pils
Berkeley
Stella Artois Cidre
Belgium
Samuel Smith Lager
England
Samuel Smith Ale
England
Green's Amber Ale - Gluten Free
England
Green's Dry Hopped Lager - Gluten Free
England
St. Pauli Non-Alcoholic
Germany
Henhouse Hazy Pale Ale
Henhouse Incredible Pale Ale
Moonlight Reality Czech
Moonlight Death and Taxes
Gowans Hard Cider
Happy Hour Beer
Wine
Sparkling Wines
Sauvignon Blanc
Chardonnay
Alsace
Rose and VIn Gris
Pinot Noir
Merlot
Cabernet Sauvignon
Syrah and Petite Sirah
Other Reds
Dessert Wines
Happy Hour Wine
Cocktail
House Cocktail
Canadian Martini
Tito's vodka, Chambord, Amaretto, Organic Cranberry Juice
Chambor Martini
Tito's Vodka, Chambord
Cosmopolitan
Hangar One Citroen Vodka, Cointreau, Organic Cranberry Juice and Lime Juice
Bloody Mary
Tito's Vodka, Organic Tomato Juice, Worcestershire, Spices
Manhattan
Makers Mark, Vya Sweet Vermouth, Bitters
Azul Margarita
Clase Azul Tequila, Grand Marnier, Organic Lime Juice, Agave
Mojito
Bacardi Rum, Organic Lime, Organic Mint, Organic Cane Sugar, Sparkling Water
Sauza Margarita
Sauza Silver Tequila, Cointreau, Organic Lime Juice, Agave
Traditional Daiquiri
Bacardi Rum, Organic Lime Juice, Agave
Mimosa
Happy Hour Cocktail
House Cocktail
Scotch
Canadian Whisky
Mash Whiskey
Irish Whiskey
Tequila
Vodka
Armagnac
Liqueur & Aperitif
Charbay Pastis
Grand Marnier
Dom Benedictine
Chambord
Cointreau
Kahlua
Cassis de Dijon
Disarrono
White Creme de Cacao
Dark Creme de Cacao
Creme de Menthe
Creme de Almond
Drambuie
Ouzo No. 12
Frangelico
Vya Sweet Vermouth
Vya Dry Vermouth
Galliano
Sambuca
Kubler Absinthe
Fernet Branca
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Plant-based dining on the Mendocino Coast
44850 Comptche Ukiah Road, Mendocino, CA 95460