Brewpubs & Breweries
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Ravinia Brewing Company Highland Park Taproom

297 Reviews

$

582 Roger Williams Ave

Highland Park, IL 60035

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Taco Plate
Individual Taco
Chips & Salsa, Guac

Beer To Go (Delivery or Carry-Out)

Hand crafted, fresh local beer - #LocalBeer - made with love at our local production facility for you to enjoy!
Steep Ravine IPA To Go

Steep Ravine IPA To Go

$11.00

Magically packed with citrus piquancy, aromatic pine, and plenty of adventure… so keep your bum on the saddle and enjoy this hop-forward, smooth-drinking ride!

Food Truck Pils To Go

Food Truck Pils To Go

$11.00

You love food. You love trucks. You love food trucks. We honor these noble carriages with a beer of equal humility and deliciousness. Step up to the window and enjoy!

Baldwin Porter To Go

Baldwin Porter To Go

$11.00

Attaboy Baldwin! This best friend brings gifts of roasty, chocolatey pleasure with loyalty and heroism. Perfectly balanced to warm your soul and make your tail wag. Lap it up!

Star Seeker Lager To Go

Star Seeker Lager To Go

$11.00

Who is John Grunsfeld? A hard-working, visionary lad who enjoys his much-deserved, easy-drinking goodness. Free buoyancy with every sip!

Four Shore White To Go

Four Shore White To Go

$11.00

Beaming a little North Shore love to our Quad City neighbors along the 41st parallel. Enjoy this refreshingly crisp Belgian White Ale - our first collaboration with good friends from Roots!

Isle of Lost Hops Hazy IPA To Go

Isle of Lost Hops Hazy IPA To Go

$15.00

Lost at sea in search of the rarest hops, we stumbled on a vareity of experimental hops. Bursting with bright fruit flavors, this legendary concoction unlocks the mind to expose the dank, tropical juiciness pervading the underbelly of the universe. Rotating hop bill.

Frank's Fusion Green Ghost - Dry Hopped Seltzer To Go

Frank's Fusion Green Ghost - Dry Hopped Seltzer To Go

$10.00

You've never had anything like this. Frank's Dry Hopped Seltzer has notes of Grapefruit, Lemon Zest, Passion Fruit, & Floral Essence, and is any beer drinkers dream 😍

Café Baldwin To Go

Café Baldwin To Go

$11.00

Like a pound of fresh limes punched you in the face... with or without tequila, this one will definitely not disappoint!

Curbside Puppet Theater Almond Brown Ale To Go

Curbside Puppet Theater Almond Brown Ale To Go

$15.00

Inspired by the joy of live art and a bag of glazed almonds, Curbside Puppet Theater is a brown ale with honey-roasted almonds. *CONTAINS ALMONDS & LACTOSE*

John Dough Gingerbread Stout To Go

John Dough Gingerbread Stout To Go

$15.00

John Dough's run-in with Grandma's little darlings didn't quite go as planned. Seems his gingerbread birthday suit and holiday aroma causes kids of all ages to run at him with wide open mouths and screams of glee. We trust this Gingerbread treat will cause you to do the same... his days are numbered!

Naughty List #957 - Cake Throwing Black Forest Stout To Go

Naughty List #957 - Cake Throwing Black Forest Stout To Go

$15.00

You better watch out You better not cry You better look out For Santa's Black Forest pie! He loaded it with chocolate, Vanilla, and some cherry, So hurry over and get a bit - It's sure to make you merry! *CONTAINS LACTOSE*

Oh, Snow To Go

$15.00
Streetscape w/ coffee & vanilla - 500ml Bottle

Streetscape w/ coffee & vanilla - 500ml Bottle

$19.99

Imperial Stout aged in Bourbon Barrels with locally produced Metric Coffee and Madagascar Vanilla. Melts in your mouth!

Sonrisa y Risa Coquito

Sonrisa y Risa Coquito

$19.99

Coquito-inspired Imperial Cream Ale aged in Jamaican rum barrels for 4 months *CONTAINS LACTOSE*

Don't Hitchhike for Love BA Barleywine 500ml Btl

Don't Hitchhike for Love BA Barleywine 500ml Btl

$19.99

Beer brings people together. Barleywines help them fall in love. Hitchhiking with the partner of your dreams across the country might sound like a good idea. It's not. Drink Beer instead. Drink Barleywine. Especially this barleywine aged 10 months in Willett Rye barrels. Fall in love - you'll thank us later.

BBA Three Pack Gift Box

BBA Three Pack Gift Box

$50.00

The best gift for any barrel-aged beer lover! - BBA Streetscape Imperial Stout with Coffee & Vanilla - BA Sonrisa y Risa Coquito-Inspired Cream Ale aged in Jamaican rum barrels *CONTAINS LACTOSE* - Don't Hitchhike for Love BA Barleywine aged 9 months in Willett Rye barrels

Fancy Bounce Gose To Go

$11.00

Blizzard Van To Go

$15.00

Medusa's Lagoon To Go

$18.00

Cosmic Peach To Go

$15.00

Rooster To Go

$15.00

Fruit Choose Mango To Go

$17.00

Sultana Serpent To Go

$15.00

Coarse Correction To Go

$11.00

Oktoberfest To Go

$10.00Out of stock

Fall Down Juice To Go

$15.00

Starters

Starters to share - choose from Chips + Guac, Burrito Bites and more
Chips & Salsa, Guac

Chips & Salsa, Guac

$8.00

Nachos

$8.00

House chips, queso blanco sauce, chihuahua, black beans, pico

Chips & Queso

$7.00

House Chips & Texas-Style Queso Blanco

Burrito Bites

Burrito Bites

$13.00

Snack-sized burritos (4 pieces to an order) with a side of guacamole for dipping. Great for sharing as a starter!

JUST CHIPS

$3.00

Tacos

Hand-made corn tortillas with choice of fresh, delicious toppings
Taco Plate

Taco Plate

$13.50

3 hand-made corn tortillas with choice of meat. Choose 1 type for all the same. There is now a (2x) option below for two of the same.

Individual Taco

Individual Taco

$5.00

Hand-made corn tortillas with choice of fresh, delicious toppings

Quesabirria

Quesabirria

$13.00

Our spin on a delicious favorite....Our hand-pressed tortilla, melted queso, choice of meat, and served with a side of our house-made consommé....

TACOS- ONE OF EACH

$12.00

Quesadillas/Burritos

Burritos or Quesadillas served with your choice of meat or veg
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.00

Choice of meat (or veg) served with side of sour cream and guacamole

Burrito

Burrito

$12.00

Burrito filled with beans, rice, pico, cheese, sour cream and your choice of meat (or veg).

Salads

Border Bowl

Border Bowl

$11.00

Avocado, black beans, roasted corn, Portuguese rice, greens, cilantro-lime vinaigrette

RBC Caesar

$10.00

Romaine, tomato, parmesan, tortilla strips, avocado dressing

Kids Meals

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00

Cheese quesadilla in a kid-sized portion

Kids Grilled Cheese Tacos

$5.00

Our made from scratch corn tortillas with added cheese for our own spin on a grilled cheese!

Kids Mini Burrito

$5.00

A kid-size version of our burritos filled with the same mix of rice, beans, cheese and fillings as the original. Pick a meat!

Sides

Rice & Beans

$4.00

Side Rice

$2.00

Side Beans

$2.00

Side Guac

$2.00Out of stock

Side Pico

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Pickled Onions

$1.00

Side Queso

$2.00

MUG CLUB 2022 Registration

2022 Mug Club Registrations have begun. A limited amount of registrations will be available with preference given to 2021 members.
MUG CLUB 2022 REGISTRATION

MUG CLUB 2022 REGISTRATION

$125.00

2022 Mug Club Registrations have begun. A limited amount of registrations will be available with preference given to 2021 members. For full benefits and rules please visit: https://www.raviniabrewingcompany.com/index.php/highland-park-taproom-2/mug-club NOTE: YOUR REGISTRATION WILL NOT BE COMPLETE UNTIL YOU FILL OUT THE 2022 REGISTRATION FORM AT THE LINK ABOVE.

Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ravinia Brewing Company's Taproom and Taco Bar allows the perfect opportunity to experience what our brand is all about - community, craft and creation! Everything we do is made from scratch - our beers - our tacos - our flavors... Come join us for some beer and tacos or order your favorites to-go... family packs available!

Website

Location

582 Roger Williams Ave, Highland Park, IL 60035

Directions

Gallery
Ravinia Brewing Company image
Ravinia Brewing Company image
Ravinia Brewing Company image

Map
