Brewpubs & Breweries
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Ravinia Brewing - Chicago Diversey Brewpub

$$$

2601 W Diversey

Chicago, IL 60647

Popular Items

Taco Basket
Quesabirria
Quesadilla

Cans

Hand crafted, fresh local beer - #LocalBeer - made fresh at our production facility in Logan Square
Steep Ravine IPA - 16oz 4-pack

Steep Ravine IPA - 16oz 4-pack

$11.00

Our Flagship IPA with Citra & Chinook.

Food Truck Pils - 16oz 4-pack

Food Truck Pils - 16oz 4-pack

$11.00

Flagship easy-drinking Pilsner.

Diversey Station Session Pale - 16oz 4-pack

Diversey Station Session Pale - 16oz 4-pack

$11.00

Juicy Session Pale with Mosaic & Ekuanot hops

Diversey Station Juicy Session Pale - 12oz 6-pack

Diversey Station Juicy Session Pale - 12oz 6-pack

$10.00

Juicy Session Pale with Mosaic & Ekuanot hops

Starseeker Lager - 16oz 4-pack

Starseeker Lager - 16oz 4-pack

$11.00

Dry-hopped lager with Motueka hops

Baldwin Porter - 16oz 4-pack

Baldwin Porter - 16oz 4-pack

$11.00

Brewed with Chocolate Malt & Roasted malt for tasting notes of chocolate & coffee

Four Shore White - 12oz 4-pack

Four Shore White - 12oz 4-pack

$11.00

Belgian-Style White Ale brewed with sweet orange peel & Indian coriander.

Isle of Lost Hops: Maypole - 16oz 4-pack

Isle of Lost Hops: Maypole - 16oz 4-pack

$15.00

Hazy IPA with Sultana & Citra hops

Curbside Puppet Theater Almond Brown - 16oz 4-pack

Curbside Puppet Theater Almond Brown - 16oz 4-pack

$14.00

Brown Ale with Cinnamon, Roasted Almonds, & Honey. Contains Lactose.

Isle of Lost Hops: Medusa's Lagoon - 16oz 4-pack

$15.00
Frank's Seltzer Green Ghost Dry Hopped - 12oz 6-pack

Frank's Seltzer Green Ghost Dry Hopped - 12oz 6-pack

$10.00

Dry Hopped Seltzer with notes of Grapefruit, Lemon Zest, Passion Fruit, & Floral Essence

Oktoberfest - 16oz 4-pk

$10.00
Cosmic Peach Fruited Session Hazy - 16oz 4-pack

Cosmic Peach Fruited Session Hazy - 16oz 4-pack

$15.00

Guava Berliner Weisse

Coarse Correction Belgian Blonde w/ Coffee - 16oz 4-pk

$15.00

Seltzer: Mango - 16oz 4-pack

$15.00

Isle of Lost Hops: Sultana Serpent - 16oz 4-pk

$15.00

Casa De Guava Berliner - 16oz 4-pk

$13.00

Fancy Bounce Gose - 16oz 4-pk

$15.00

Brewed with Thai Ginger, Himalayan Pink Salt, & Sorachi Ace hops

Fall Down Juice Imperial Hazy - 16oz 4-pk

$18.00

Cafe Baldwin - 16oz 4-pack

$11.00

Brewed with Chocolate Malt & Roasted malt for tasting notes of chocolate & coffee

BA Sonrisa y Risa Coquito Ale - 500ml Bottle

BA Sonrisa y Risa Coquito Ale - 500ml Bottle

$19.00

Coquito-Inspired Imperial Cream Ale brewed with Coconut, Vanilla, & Cinnamon. Aged in Jamaican Rum barrels for 4 months. Contains Lactose.

Don't Hitchhike for Love BA Barleywine - 500 ml Bottle

Don't Hitchhike for Love BA Barleywine - 500 ml Bottle

$19.00

Barleywine aged in Willett Rye barrels for 9 months

BBA Streetscape - 500ml Bottle

BBA Streetscape - 500ml Bottle

$19.00

Imperial Stout aged in Bourbon Barrels with Metric Coffee and Madagascar Vanilla.

John Dough Gingerbread Stout - 16oz 4-pack

John Dough Gingerbread Stout - 16oz 4-pack

$15.00Out of stock

Gingerbread Stout with Blackstrap Molasses, Vanilla, and Spices

Naughty List Black Forest Stout - 16oz 4-pack

Naughty List Black Forest Stout - 16oz 4-pack

$15.00Out of stock

Black Forest Cake Stout with Black Cherry, Ghanaian Cacao, & Vanilla. Contains Lactose.

Wood-Aged Steep Ravine IPA - 500ml Bottle

Wood-Aged Steep Ravine IPA - 500ml Bottle

$13.00Out of stock

Classic Steep Ravine IPA with Citra & Chinook hops aged on toasted white oak spirals

Taco Fest Mexican Lager - 16oz 4pk

$11.00Out of stock
Seltzer: Margarita - 12oz 6-pack

Seltzer: Margarita - 12oz 6-pack

$10.00Out of stock

Hard seltzer with key lime

Holiday Gift Box (3 Bottles)

$50.00Out of stock

Tacos

Hand-made corn tortillas with choice of fresh, delicious toppings
Taco Basket

Taco Basket

Choose up to 5 tacos per "basket".

Lunch Taco Basket (mon-fri 11am-3pm)

Lunch Taco Basket (mon-fri 11am-3pm)

$10.00

Choose up to 5 tacos per "basket".

Starters

Starters to share - choose from Chips + Guac, Burrito Bites and more
Chips, Pico, Guac

Chips, Pico, Guac

$8.00

House-made chips with pico de gallo & guacamole

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.00

Choice of protein, served with pico de gallo & poblano crema

Chips, Queso

$8.00

Quesabirria

$12.00

Corn tortilla quesadilla with chihuahua cheese, beef birria, cilantro and onion, dipped in a spicy jus and served with consommé

Texas Nachos

Texas Nachos

$12.00

House chips, Texas queso blanco, black beans, pico de gallo, green onion, pickled jalapeno, queso fresco

Choriqueso

$10.00

Side of Queso Blanco

$5.00

Side of Texas-Style Queso Blanco for dippin'

Soup Bowl

$8.00Out of stock

Soup Cup

$6.00Out of stock

Ham Empanada

$5.00Out of stock

Gringo Empanada

$5.00Out of stock

Pretzel + Chz + Mustard

$7.00Out of stock

Other Favorites

Burritos, Bowls & Tortas, oh my!
Burrito

Burrito

$13.00

Burrito filled with beans, rice, pico, cheese, sour cream and your choice of protein

Bowl

Bowl

$11.00

Create your own bowl by starting with avocado, pico de gallo, rice, black beans, & cabbage, topped with poblano crema.

Half Torta Combo

$10.00Out of stock
French Dip Torta

French Dip Torta

$14.00Out of stock

Beef birria, chihuahua cheese, refried beans, served with a side of birria consommé on a telera roll.

Classic Torta

$12.00Out of stock

Refried Beans, chihuahua, avocado, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, telera bread, choice of meat

Salads

Lighter fare with fresh veggies
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

A staff favorite! Romaine hearts, tomato, parmesan cheese, radish, tortilla strips, guacamole dressing

Jicama Salad

Jicama Salad

$9.00

Charred jicama, cucumber, carrot, red beet, cabbage, pepitas, ponzu-habanero dressing

Sides

Side Guac

$3.00

Side Pico

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Rice & Beans

$4.00

Side Rice

$2.00

Side Refried Beans

$2.00

Side Black Beans

$2.00

Side Pickled Onions

$0.50

Xtra Chips

$2.00

Side Queso Blanco

$5.00

Side Of Poblano Cream

$0.50

Brunch (Available 11-3 PM Sat & Sun)

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Chorizo, scrambled eggs, chihuahua cheese, refried beans, tortilla strips, roasted red pepper sauce, flour tortilla

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$12.00

AVAILABLE ALL DAY. Sunny-side-up egg, melted chihuahua cheese, salsa verde, house chips

Breakfast Tacos

$12.00

Scrambled egg + chorizo hash (3 tacos)

Egg & Pepper Torta

$12.00

Scramble eggs, chihuahua cheese, peppers, onions, refried beans, chipotle aioli on telera bread

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

Fried egg tostada, refried beans, queso fresco, green onion, salsa roja

Dulce de Leche French Toast

Dulce de Leche French Toast

$12.00

Cinnamon custard-soaked brioche, dulce de leche, berries

Smashed Potato

$5.00

Pancakes

$6.00

Chorizo Hash

$6.00

T-Shirts

Show your Ravinia Brewing spirit outside the Taproom! Please note, if your size is out of stock, it will be automatically removed from your cart at checkout.
Blood Root T-Shirt

Blood Root T-Shirt

$20.00
Beer Tacos - Ladies' Tank

Beer Tacos - Ladies' Tank

$20.00

Beer Taco's Ladies T-Shirt

$20.00

Beer Taco's Men's T-Shirt

$20.00

Food Truck Baseball Ladies

$20.00

Food Truck Baseball Mens

$20.00

Logo Ladies Tank

$20.00
Day Drinking - Men's

Day Drinking - Men's

$20.00

"Support Day Drinking"

Difficult Decisions - Ladies' Tank

Difficult Decisions - Ladies' Tank

$20.00

"Life is Full of Difficult Decisions"

Rooster - Ladies'

Rooster - Ladies'

$20.00

End Gun Violence - Women's

$20.00

End Gun Violence - Men's

$20.00

Other

Stemless Glass

Stemless Glass

$7.00

**New RBC Logo Stemless Glass**

Growler

$5.00

Sticker

$1.00

Key Chain

$3.00

5oz Glass

$5.00

Boot

$10.00

Full Boot

$15.00

Boot + 4pk Oktoberfest

$20.00

5 Z Glass

$4.00

Sweater/ Hoodie

Hoodie - Blue Zip-Up

$50.00

Hoodie - Grey Pullover

$45.00

Hoodie - Black Food Truck

$45.00

Hoodie - Green Zip-Up

$50.00
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Scratch tacos + craft beer

Website

Location

2601 W Diversey, Chicago, IL 60647

Directions

Ravinia Brewing - Chicago image

