Raw Xocolat 500 E. Morrison Rd

500 E. Morrison Rd

Brownsville, TX 78526

Popular Items

Aztec Mocha
Criollo Mocha
Hazelnut Mocha

Tea

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.50+
Butterfly Tea Latte

Butterfly Tea Latte

$4.50+
Galaxy Lemonade

Galaxy Lemonade

$4.50
Dragon Fruit Lemonade

Dragon Fruit Lemonade

$4.50
Cacao Tea

Cacao Tea

$3.50
Early Grey

Early Grey

$4.50

Jasmin Green

$4.50

Bombay Green

$4.50

Bombay Chai

$4.50

Raspberry Nectar

$4.50

White Ginger Pear

$4.50

Blueberry Merlot

$4.50

Hibiscus Blossom

$4.50

Smoothie

Factory Original

Factory Original

$7.50
Spaceship

Spaceship

$7.50

Full Moon

$7.50

Coffee

Americano

$3.50+

Aztec Gold

$4.50+
Aztec Mocha

Aztec Mocha

$4.75+

Golden Milk (A blend of cinnamon, ginger, turmeric, and black pepper) with Single Origin Dark Chocolate and double shot of espresso.

Capuccino

$3.75

Cold Brew

$4.50

Cortado

$3.50

Criollo Mocha

$4.75+

Dirty Horchata

$4.75+

Dulce de Leche

$4.50+

Espresso

$2.98

Hazelnut

$4.50+

Hazelnut Mocha

$4.75+

Latte

$4.50+

Milk

$3.00

Pumpkin Latte

$4.75+

Xocolat

$4.25+

White Russian

$4.75+

Black Flower

$4.75+

Pastries

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$6.25
Brownie*

Brownie*

$5.95
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$8.50

Whole Cake

$65.00

Cheese Cake*

$8.50

Chocolate Cake

$5.98Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Chocolate Danish

$4.95Out of stock

Chocolate Stout

$8.50

Creme Brulee*

$6.95Out of stock

Heart Cookie

$2.00

Lemon Pie

$7.50Out of stock

Madeline

$1.75Out of stock

Mostachon

$5.75

Oatmeal Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Cake

$7.50

Strawberries

$2.50
Vegan Chocolate cake

Vegan Chocolate cake

$7.25

Sandwich

$3.95

Pecan Pie

$9.25Out of stock

Pulled Pork

$4.50Out of stock
Passion Fruit Rose

Passion Fruit Rose

$7.25

Corn Bread

$3.95

Bonbons

Strawberry Cheese Cake Bonbon

$2.25

Mango Bonbon

$2.25

Passion Fruit Bonbon

$2.25

Guava Bonbon

$2.25

Vanilla Bonbon

$2.25

Coffee Bonbon

$2.25

4 Bonbon Box

$11.25

9 Bonbon Box

$22.75

Small Box

$2.00

Big Box

$3.00

Rigid Box

$9.00

Bubble Gum

$2.25

Hazelnut

$2.25

Carajillo Coffee

$2.25

Passion Fruit

$2.25

Pistachio

$2.25

Strawberrie

$2.25

Spreads

Almond Butter Spread

$9.00

Almond Cacao Spread

$11.00

Almond Matcha Spread

$12.00

Hazelnut Cacao Spread

$10.00

Hazelnut Keto Spread

$12.50

Almond Butter Grande

$18.00

Almond Cacao Grande

$20.00

Almond Matcha Grande

$22.50

Hazelnut Cacao Grande

$21.50

Hazelnut Keto

$22.50

Fiji Water

$3.00

Juices Kids

$2.00

Karma Water

$3.00

Celcius

$2.99

Coca Cola

$2.00

Fever Tree Sparkling

$2.99

Bai Water

$2.99

Perrier

$2.75

Topo Chico

$3.00

Green Tea

$2.99

Coconut Water

$2.99

Dragees

Almonds Dragees

$8.00

Pecans Dragees

$8.00

Hazelnuts Dragees

$8.00

Cashews Dragees

$8.00

Pistachios Dragees

$8.00

Blueberries Dragees

$8.00

Cherries Dragees

$8.00

Orange Peel Dragees

$8.00

Lemon Peel Dragees

$8.00

2 Dragees for $15

$15.00

Cacao nibs

$5.00

Cacao tea bag

$5.00

Cacao Nids

$6.00

Origen Chocolate

$8.00

Coffee Bags

12oz Mexico Bag

$15.00

12oz Nicarahgua Bag

$17.00

12oz Ethiopia Bag

$17.00

12oz Gesha Bag

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
